Whole Foods: We Need Albertsons More Than Ever

The company brings on a new CFO and will get rid of half its board of directors.

The impending activist battle will be a major distraction in this already 'questionable' grocery turnaround

Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) reported 2Q earnings that have same-store sales falling 2.8%, a seventh straight quarter of decline. It also cut its full-year 2017 earnings forecast to $1.30 a share - putting shares trading at 28 times earnings. Still, the stock price is holding up well as activist investor JANA Partners pushes for a sale of the company.

JANA Partners, which owns 9% of Whole Foods, is pushing for Whole Foods to get itself sold. As well, Neuberger Berman also owns about 3% of Whole Foods. Neuberger has sided with JANA and says Whole Foods should engage shareholders (JANA) to consider options, including a possible sale of the company.

For its 2Q earnings, Whole Foods also named a new CFO and said five board members were stepping down. Two other directors will step down by year-end. It'll also have a new board chairman; however, none of the new board members are any of JANA's three board nominees.

Whole Foods did offer to add two of JANA's nominees to the board; however, JANA refused, not wanting to 'tie their hands' with a settlement agreement. JANA's only thesis has been a buyout for Whole Foods, and a proxy battle for board seats where JANA has no plan for the actual execution of a turnaround will prove to be just a major distraction. For now, it looks like the only likely buyer would be private equity backed Albertsons. Shares of Whole Foods are holding up well despite the weak quarter, as investors hold out for a buyout.

The overhang and need for urgency.

The grocery space is getting way too competitive. Whole Foods is catching pressure from all sides, and having trouble competing on price. The competition is coming from all angles, from dollar stores to overseas. Dollar General (NYSE:DG), which has made consumables an increasing part of its store footprint, is still growing at a breakneck pace and major European grocers are hoping to get a piece of the U.S. market.

The likes of CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreen (NASDAQ:WBA) have more consumables in their stores than just a few years ago. Lidl - a German grocer that focuses on low prices - is coming to the U.S. this year and will open 100 stores in the next year. With all this, there's a race to the bottom in pricing, including for organic foods. Then, of course, there's the 1,000-pound gorilla, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is working on getting in the grocery business. It's recently moved from delivering foods to opening brick-and-mortar stores.

The bet.

Whole Foods strategy for going forward relies on cost cuts and a bigger push of its newest store format - 365. Right now, it has just four of the 365 format stores, but has over 20 in the pipeline. The 365 stores, which are a smaller store footprint than its conventional stores, have been well accepted by shoppers.

Whole Foods thinks it can return to positive same-store sales growth by 2018. Driving that, hopefully, will be a rewards program and cost cuts. But back to 365, these stores are tailored to value-focused shoppers. It has lower capital costs as it's not as 'nice' as conventional Whole Foods Stores, however, selling to the value-focused crowd is a fickle business.

This has all the makings of a major distraction.

JANA, which has a sole thesis of a buyout (granted that worked out well with its last grocery investment - Safeway), could prove to be a distraction at Whole Foods. The likelihood of a buyout remains below 50%, with Albertsons the best hope for a buyer. Despite the recent board overhaul, JANA says it may still push for a proxy battle in an effort to get board representation. JANA has until September to decide if it'll push for board seats.

In the end, JANA could be just a distraction for Whole Foods. The activist fund has no plans for an actual turnaround and the likelihood of its key thesis - a buyout - looks to be limited as there just aren't a host of logical buyers. However, the silver lining is that JANA could help bring in some management help - possibly a CEO with turnaround experience. Other than that, JANA will be a distraction as the stock price is already baking in a buyout, and there's too much risk (competition included) for the Whole Foods turnaround.

