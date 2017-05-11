Looking For Some Utilities At 3.35%

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

Outside of individual investments and short term plays, I'm a fan of diversifying my portfolio. If you're looking for a utilities fund with nice dividends, then Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is definitely a good place to start. Keep in mind, the market is currently at all-time highs. While I do like ETFs as a way for diversification into holdings I may not have, this isn't the best time to buy. There will eventually be another market panic and this ETF is liable to be on my shopping list if I have some cash for a buy and hold strategy. ETFs can offer some great benefits to portfolios from lower levels of volatility. I was pleasantly surprised that this ETF had become even better since the last time it was on my "watch to buy" list.

Expenses

VPU already had an attractive expense ratio at .12%. While reviewing my shopping list of potentials buys on the next down swing, I noticed VPU's expense ratio had dropped to .10%. In addition to this portfolio's attractive expense ratio, it's allocated into utilities which makes it easier for investors to duplicate in their portfolio if they're looking to add some utilities. If you're going for a buy and hold strategy this could be a great option. It's easy to justify the trading expenses instead of what the expense ratio will do to returns over time.

Yield

In addition to VPU doing well over the last several years, there's a great yield at 3.35%. There are other options for much higher yields, but the majority of them are not going to compensate for the growth VPU has shown. Also, higher yields on ETFs are a nice addition because they reduce the incentive for human error. A large portion of investors materially underperform the S&P 500 by buying high and selling low. I know in hindsight it doesn't make much sense, but in practice it happens more often than I had thought. With a high dividend yield it encourages investors to not sell their shares when prices drop. These types of funds are great for investors who don't have a lot of experience as it encourages them to hold onto the equity they have through market scares which results in more wealth in the long run.

Below is a list of the top 30 holdings for VPU:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:NEE) NEXTERA ENERGY 7.71% 2.94% (NYSE:DUK) DUKE ENERGY CORP 7.26% 4.17% (NYSE:SO) SOUTHERN CO 6.28% 4.64% (NYSE:D) DOMINION RES/VA 6.25% 3.90% (NYSE:PCG) PG&E CORP 4.31% 2.94% (NYSE:EXC) EXELON CORP 4.27% 3.90% (NYSE:AEP) AMERICAN ELECTRI 4.24% 3.51% (NYSE:SRE) SEMPRA ENERGY 3.38% 2.95% (NYSE:EIX) EDISON INTL 3.34% 2.73% (NYSE:PPL) PPL CORP 3.27% 4.12% (NYSE:ED) CONS EDISON INC 3.04% 3.50% (NYSE:XEL) XCEL ENERGY INC 2.90% 3.22% (NYSE:PEG) PUB SERV ENTERP 2.88% 4.00% (NYSE:WEC) WEC ENERGY GROUP 2.46% 3.41% (NYSE:ES) EVERSOURCE ENERG 2.40% 3.20% (NYSE:DTE) DTE ENERGY CO 2.35% 3.17% (NYSE:AWK) AMERICAN WATER W 1.78% 2.20% (NYSE:ETR) ENTERGY CORP 1.75% 4.63% (NYSE:FE) FIRSTENERGY CORP 1.74% 5.01% (NYSE:AEE) AMEREN CORP 1.70% 3.25% (NYSE:CMS) CMS ENERGY CORP 1.61% 2.96% (NYSE:CNP) CENTERPOINT ENER 1.45% 3.90% (NYSE:PNW) PINNACLE WEST 1.19% 3.11% (NYSE:LNT) ALLIANT ENERGY 1.16% 3.18% (NYSE:SCG) SCANA CORP 1.14% 3.74% (NYSE:UGI) UGI CORP 1.10% 2.03% (NYSE:ATO) ATMOS ENERGY 1.06% 2.23% (NYSE:WR) WESTAR ENERGY IN 0.99% 3.06% (NYSE:NI) NISOURCE INC 0.99% 2.90% (NYSE:AES) AES CORP 0.95% 4.23%

Duke Energy Corporation is a perennial favorite with dividend investors. William Stamm recently stated:

"The dividend has been increased for 9 of the last 10 years and its dividend is safe meeting my dividend guideline. Duke Energy is therefore a great choice for the income investor since the dividend almost increases each year. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is high at 78% leaving cash flow for expansion with the dividend being very safe."

That's a good starting point for analysis and the rest of the article dives much deeper into it.

For a more bearish take on one of the top holdings, John Giuffre slams Dominion in a quick but insightful piece:

"Low commodity prices have driven margins to record levels, which is not sustainable in the long run. As commodity prices continue to rise, areas of operation within D, such as natural gas storage, will begin to experience diminishing margins, impacting profitability. We believe that these margins have contributed to uncharacteristic returns that will be short-lived."

Simulating a Portfolio

Some investors like to choose an ETF and buy the top 10 to 30 holdings to simulate the performance in their portfolio. For a long-term buy and hold investor this is a great strategy as long as they're comfortable staying within these allocations. Keep in mind, the ETF can still reallocate based on changes in the underlying index.

For the investors interested in simulating this ETF into their own dividend growth portfolio, I've done the work to simulate the top 30 holdings scaling the weights up proportionally to reach 100%.

Here are the results:

Based on these allocations, I can also pull the weighting of each stock in the simulated portfolio. Based on the weighting you are able to see the income for each individual stock and how it compared to the individual stock weight. Here's what it looks like:

Both charts above were easily created by the Best Real Time Dividend Portfolio Tracker. It's a fantastic tool which can be used for tracking a dividend portfolios performance. It's especially helpful for taking apart ETFs if you know what you're looking for and only want a percentage of the holdings.

Concentration of Risk

The top few holdings make a disproportionate portion of both market value and income for the ETF. Consequently, investors willing to accept the concentration of risk and planning to hold for more than a few years may want to make individual acquisitions of the underlying tickers. On the other hand, if an investor simply wants a 3% to 4% allocation to utilities as part of their portfolio, then I think VPU makes a solid choice rather than attempting to learn the individual utility companies.

One of the nice things about the ETF is the diversification between subsectors. These are all utility companies, but they differ in their source of revenue and their geographic segments. Are they selling natural gas, water, or electricity? Are they selling in the North East, or in the South? The diversification benefits are pretty nice.

Conclusion

Utilities companies, depending on the investor, can act as a form of income investment because of the higher yields. Additionally, unlike a bond portfolio, investors can expect dividends to increase over time which makes up for having a portfolio with more risk. When deciding to design a portfolio, I think there is a good argument for running some utilities. This will help with having a material yield and improving diversification throughout the portfolio. If you're already running a large allocation of your money into bonds then there isn't a material benefit of adding VPU to the portfolio. If you're placing a high value on investing in high dividends as a source of income then placing utilities into the portfolio becomes very attractive. VPU just happens to be an easy way of getting utility exposure and makes it easy if you're not knowledgeable in the utility sector. Allow me to conclude the article by emphasizing that domestic equity markets, including utility prices, are at historically high levels. The work here is to find which ETFs make sense for an investor, rather than advocating for immediately running into the market and buying shares with a complete disregard for entry price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.