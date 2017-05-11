Snap's 'Consensus' DAU Estimates Were Nonsense

Apparently when we are wrong with Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), we are very wrong. In our preview, we said that we thought average revenue per user would continue to perform well and that, if Snapchat really hit the ball out of the park, they may get to 170 million daily active users (DAU). This was on the upside of our estimates and would have implied an impressive acceleration on a Q/Q basis. As it happened, ARPU was $0.90, down from $1.05 sequentially and DAUs were 166 million, up from 158 million sequentially.

Although the ARPU was disappointing to us, we think the DAU growth was more or less in line. Indeed, we look at the improvement favorably because it suggests an acceleration from the relatively slower growth in Q4. In Q4, DAUs grew only 5 million sequentially; in Q1, DAUs grew by 8 million. While the Y/Y growth rate continued to fall, this was more a function of the compounding impact of the weak Q4 than a weak Q1.

The problem is, DAUs appear to be the primary driver for the stock. Bloomberg consensus estimated 168 million DAUs. We think this framed the quarter in a starkly different light than it should have been framed. Bloomberg averaged estimates from Aegis, Cantor Fitzgerald, Susquehanna, Monness Crespi, RBC, and Cowen. With Monness Crespi's 173 million estimate skewing the average up, we think that the "consensus" was overly aggressive and not a good reflection of actual sentiment on the estimate. Indeed, we were able to get our hands on three top-tier reports, which all suggested a lower hurdle for SNAP. Merrill Lynch had 166m, JP Morgan had 166m and Morgan Stanley's number was just 164m.

Unfortunately, the trading algorithms picked up on the aggressive estimates, drove the stock down, and with the free float of only a small percentage of the shares outstanding, the stock is currently down ~20%.

Our view is that the numbers do not change the story for SNAP. This quarter was full of distractions - management and employees looking for houses and guessing how much money they are going to be worth and doing road shows for the investment banks. We think management performed adequately on the call (and better than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in its first quarter as a public company).

We think there are some parallels to be drawn between Snap and Facebook. Prior to FB's first quarter, the stock had already fallen from its IPO price of $38 to $26.84. After reporting earnings the stock fell to $23.70 and continued to soften over the next two months to a closing low of $17.73. Nearly five years later, the shares are $150. The point here is not to say that SNAP will follow FB's script but rather to suggest that the first quarters after an IPO are not great indicators for the subsequent success of the firm or the share price. We think management is doing the right things and we continue to hold the stock. Our bullishness was clearly misplaced in the short term but the fundamental thesis, which we (try to) separate from just gazing at a chart, remains intact.

(Source for quotations given at the end of the video)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.