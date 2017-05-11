Plains All-American Pipeline: Handle With Care

I used to be a crude oil bull, and would love to be one again. That's why it is dismaying and baffling to see crude oil production in the US starting to rise despite the low oil prices. In fact, since hitting a low midway through last year, US crude production has roared back by 700,000-800,000 barrels per day, and it looks to keep rising.

Unsurprisingly, the driving force behind this is the resiliency of and continuous process improvements in shale drilling. Operational costs are typically very low in the shale, and economics have been steadily improving with longer, more complex laterals and improved spacing. Much of the new activity is coming from the Permian Basin, which saw rig count rise by 60 over just the last three months. That is a big deal, and it goes a long way to explain where all this new supply is coming from.

The reawakening of the Permian Basin has caused a whole new set of challenges and opportunities. Pipelines there, and everywhere in the country, saw declining volumes for twelve straight months or so, but the more recent reversal has seen pipeline volumes make a recovery, and suddenly many of the new pipeline projects planned are looking like0 brilliant ideas.

There is no bigger midstream crude footprint in the Permian than that of Plains All-American Partners (NYSE:PAA). I've been hesitant on Plains over the last few years, especially since they, like many others, got overextended and had to ultimately trim its distribution, especially as crude production dropped nationwide.

Plains had to trim its distribution. Courtesy of Google Finance.

To be sure, the view from Plains' rearview mirror doesn't look so good, and latest quarterly results weren't great either. Adjusted EBITDA came up $30 million below indicated guidance, due entirely to a $50 million hit from lower than anticipated performance in NGL marketing. This was due to weather, margin compression and slimmer differentials. This, along with a large $1.5 billion equity offering, serves to explain the recent decline in share price.

Full-year guidance for 2017 was also adjusted down due to last quarterly performance. EBITDA is now expected to be $2.26 billion, up from $2.17 billion in 2016; EBITDA growth of just 4%, despite a spate of pipeline projects coming complete, including the Diamond Pipeline which will be done in the third quarter of this year. The Saddlehorn Pipeline expansion was also completed last year. Even still, Plains has struggled to grow EBITDA.

I suspect a lot of that might be coming to an end. Management now expects 24% production growth from the Permian thanks to the rebound in horizontal drilling. This will greatly help volumes, although it will also bring a lot of competition to the Permian midstream. Management anticipates another difficult 6-12 months for that reason, but I actually think there is good reason to be hopeful: As far as Permian midstream crude assets go, Plains has nothing but an advantage. Plains' crude transportation system in the Permian was inhereted from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), which remains the biggest acreage holder in the Permian, and it is the largest footprint of midstream crude assets there is there.

The rebound in the Permian has lead Plains to acquire the Alpha Crude Connector and the Advantage JV pipeline, for $1.3 billion altogether (paid for ultimately by the latest equity offering). Plains also announced the Cactus pipeline expansion, from the Permian to Corpus Christi, the BridgeTex expansion, from Permian to the Houston Ship Channel, and an open season for the expansion of Permian to Cushing pipelines. Plains has a lot of projects for West Texas, as they have good reason to be ambitious. If the Permian can grow production by over 20% with crude oil at barely $50, then it's going to be a very prolific basin in most scenarios.

For this reason I think that Plains would be an ideal way to play a recovery in the Permian Basin.

A closer look at the numbers

From that vantage point Plains seems like a very good recovery play. Unfortunately the balance sheet and cash flow leave some things to be desired. Debt is 5.46 times EBITDA. There are some peers which are more levered, but there are many which are better. Based upon the current, trimmed distribution, the distribution is just about 1.0 times distributable cash flow, maybe a tiny bit lower higher than this. In any case there isn't much of a cushion to speak of. I prefer midstream names which have a cushion behind their distribution. Not having one should be a deal breaker for income investors.

Before investing in Plains All American I'd like to see a distribution coverage ratio of 1.2 times or greater. There's really no reason to settle for anything less, considering that the safer midstream MLPs are at that coverage ratio or higher. So despite the interesting prospects in the Permian Basin, Plains needs to be avoided until investors can sleep well on that distribution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.