Garrison Capital's (GARS) CEO Joe Tansey on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to today's Garrison Capital Inc. First Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 Earnings Call. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 earnings presentation that we intend to refer to on the earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the homepage of our web site at www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com, and click on the First Quarter March 31, 2017 Earnings Presentation under Upcoming Events.

As more fully described in the presentation, words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital.

Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risks of investment in our company. Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end.

Joe Tansey

Good morning everybody and thank you for joining the call. I am joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer. On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. We also posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our web site, which is available for reference throughout today's call. Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and discuss the portfolio in greater detail. Brian will then discuss our financial performance, before we open up the lines for Q&A.

Our portfolio suffered additional losses during the first quarter, resulting in a book value decline of approximately 4% or $0.52 per share. The decline in our book value was again attributable to a few of our legacy problem credits that Mitch will discuss in greater detail, which took turns for the worse during the quarter.

Most of our recent losses come from a common vintage of investment and Originated during the summer of 2014. While we of course take ownership for these results, we do not believe they are a fair representation of our 10 year track record as a firm.

As we have previously discussed, we have made structural improvements to our underwriting process and changes to our origination [ph] team. These fundamental changes are reflected in the deals that we have closed since then, and time will show that subsequent investments are of the standard that many of our longstanding investments have come to expect from our platform.

While these incremental write-downs are certainly disappointing, our team of experienced asset managers continue to work diligently on bringing these credits to a resolution, to maximizing the recoveries of values consistent with or above our current valuation expectations. Notwithstanding these problem credits, we continue to feel good about the credit stability and positioning, the remainder of our portfolio, which is diversified across 24 industries and over 95% floating rate, allowing us to capture additional NII, as short term rates continue to rise.

With regards to new deal activity, we continue to see heightened competition, tighter credit spreads and lighter deal volume, resulting in net repayment, outpacing our portfolio additions for the quarter. However, as we have mentioned on previous calls, we will remain focused on pursuing and ultimately closing deals, that we feel are good quality and provide a good risk adjusted return.

I will now turn it over to Mitch, who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks Joe. Overall loan volume remain weak, due to a number of challenges confronting the market. Liquidity has surged, as a number of existing and new managers search for yield have raised private lending funds, focusing middle market. While most of the new funds being raised have targeted the upper middle market, liquidity has trickled down to the lower middle market in search of deal flow.

Concurrently, new sponsor business has remained weak, due to a purported disconnect with sellers on valuations and continued uncertainty around policy changes. This dynamic has led to more aggressive structures, coupled with tightened spreads. Given the difficult investment environment, we have continued to take a cautious and selective approach to the market.

New purchases and portfolio add-ons consisted of sponsored deals totaling $28.6 million for the first quarter. This consisted of three core loans and five transitory purchases. The weighted average yield of deals closed was 7.1%. The three core deals, totaled approximately $12.5 million and were classified as purchases. These deals were upper middle market deals, which we define as senior loans for companies that borrow between $100 million and $300 million.

With reduced deal premiums for lower middle market deals, we have experienced better relative value in the upper middle market. While yields on these deals are lower than our historical averages, we view this business as more prudent in the current environment.

Two of the deals were with sponsors that we have closed previous business with, and had a high concentration of non-institutional investors in the lending syndicate. They consisted of acquisition loans for a manufacturer of branded outdoor furniture and a leading supplier of luxury seating solutions to the movie industry. The third deal, was a private loan purchase for a specialty transportation and vehicle logistics provider. A brief description of the deals can be found on page 4 of the presentation.

Additions for the quarter were offset by $38.6 million in repayments, with a weighted average yield of 10.6. Core loan repayments were $26.6 million at the total, with two of the accounts refinanced in the aggressive market, and the third loan paid out, in conjunction with the sale of [indiscernible]. The balance of repayments came from normalized amortization and excess cash flow repayments. Softness in volume for the period led to a reduction in assets quarter-over-quarter. Weighted average yield on the remaining portfolio was down slightly to 10.8%.

I'd like to take a few minutes now to discuss the credit quality of our portfolio. Our non-accruals, as a percentage of fair value, now stands at 2.9%. While this is an increase from the previous quarter, it is down from a peak of 5.9% at the end of Q4 2015. There are now loans to four portfolio companies on non-accrual status. Two of the positions, Badlands and Forest Park San Antonio, were put on the list in prior quarters. Speed Commerce and Walnut Hill were added to the list during the current quarter.

Net incremental realized and unrealized losses totaled $8.2 million for the quarter. Negative credit related adjustments on Walnut Hill, Speed Commerce, Forest Park and Badlands drove the losses. Ultimate recoveries are difficult to assess, given the fluidity of these situations, but we feel at this point, that we have taken a conservative stance regarding outcomes. In each of these situations, we are down by non-disclosure agreements, so we are limited in scope as to what we can disclose.

A brief description of each situation follows; Walnut Hill, a hospital in Dallas, continues to explore strategic alternatives, which include the raising of additional liquidity. As the process has taken longer than anticipated, we are taking a conservative view on the ultimate recovery, while we await the outcome of their efforts. The restructuring loan made to Speed Commerce was completely marked down, to reflect continued revenue decline and slower than expected turnaround to profitability.

For Forest Park and Badlands, we have refined the marks to reflect a more conservative view on recovery. Other than Badlands, rooster is the only other energy loan in the portfolio, as Iracore was fully repaid post quarter.

Rooster is an exploration and development company with a plugging and abandonment services business, which hedges its overall operating performance. Leverage of the portfolio, after removing non-accrual credits, increased slightly to 3.7 times debt-to-EBITDA. Leverage on new additions and exited credits totaled 3.1 and 2.9 times respectively. For the balance of the core portfolio, it's worth noting that companies that experienced declining leverage, were mostly offset by those experienced increasing leverage. On the whole, leverage levels throughout portfolio remain below those in the upper middle and broadly syndicated market.

We utilize a risk rating system that reflects the quality of the balance of the portfolio. As rating grades range from one for our highest rated company to four for the lowest rated. The weighted average risk rating showed an increase in risk to 2.6 from 2.49 in the previous quarter. This was primarily due to the repayment of credits, averaging of credit rating of 1.26 and the onboarding of new assets at a credit grade of 2.7. Downgrades on the existing core portfolio were largely offset by upgrades.

Market conditions for new business in the second quarter of 2017 remain challenging. The supply of new loans in the marketplace has remained muted, while there has been an increase in liquidity from robust fundraising in the direct lending space. With slow growth but persisting, anticipated fiscal stimulus and continued low interest rates, we do expect a pickup in overall loan activity, albeit, at higher spreads than historical levels.

Our SBIC license, lower fee structure and reduced dividend level will afford us the flexibility to pursue higher quality deals at tighter pricing levels.

[Indiscernible] anticipating a prolonged economic cycle, we have incorporated the potential for a recession into our valuation of all new opportunities. We will focus on investments in stable and mature industries, with solid sponsors and structures. One of the virtues of sourcing business in the lower middle market, is that is inefficient and fragmented.

We are also well positioned to capitalize on sporadic volatility, which typically leads to opportunities in larger Club transactions, rescue financings, and attractive asset based lending situations.

Now, I'd like to pass the discussion to our CFO, Brian Chase.

Brian Chase

Thanks Mitch. During the three months ending March 31, 2017, we had net investment income of $4.2 million or $0.26 per share. The shareholders have approved our new investment management agreement, making permanent the decrease in our management fee from 1.75% on assets to 1.5% on assets, as well as a lowering of our incentive fee hurdle from 8% to 7%. Additionally, we have announced a second quarter dividend of $0.28 per share payable on June 23, 2017.

Our first quarter dividend was not fully covered by net investment income, primarily due to the non-recurring write-off of approximately $0.03 per share of accrued interest related to our Walnut Hill investment. However, we are comfortable that, with the aid of the incentive fees offsets, we will cover the dividend from net investment income for the foreseeable future.

At this point, it goes without saying, that the persistent downward pressure on book value, due to some legacy credit issues, has been extremely frustrating for us and for our shareholders. I understand that shareholders are looking for visibility on where book value ultimately settles. But given the fluidity of the events surrounding each investment, it is difficult to provide you with a high level of certainty on recovery values at this juncture.

Our valuation of these assets is based on our assessment of the possible recovery outcomes. In fact, we have deliberately weighted recovery outcomes at the lower end of the continuum, when determining such values. But even still, we are reluctant to provide any level of certainty, that recoveries won't be even worse than our mark, until the asset is actually resolved.

Given some of the conservatism utilized when assessing our recoveries, we are of course hopeful that the outcomes might be better than what we have utilized for valuation purposes. We hope this will become much clearer over the next few quarters.

I would now like to open up the line for questions.

Allison, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Allison Taylor Rudary

Hi. Good morning guys and thanks for the color. Two questions, first question is, I wonder if you could give us some color on what the run rate is going to be going forward for the netting hold [ph] that you have for your incentive fee income? You know, it would be helpful for modeling purposes, for us to get an idea of when you think that's going to start to be earnable in the future?

Brian Chase

Hi Allison, it's Brian Chase. I mean, our estimate is, it would be around the third quarter of 2018, all things remaining where they are. Obviously if we are able to recover more than the marks would suggest, then it would be a little bit sooner. Obviously, if it gets worse, then it would be a little bit later.

Allison Taylor Rudary

Okay, that's very helpful. And my second question is, I know that your portfolio is almost entirely floating rate. I wonder if you guys could give us some color around the interplay between both the, kind of [indiscernible] quality, but also your -- the portfolio's leverage to rising rates in 2017 and 2018?

Mitch Drucker

We borrow floating in our CLO and we are fixed in the SBSC. And so, we would be somewhat matched in the CLO side, for that leverage component and we would benefit from the already drawn SBSC debenture, obviously continuing to pay at the same rate. We haven't drawn all of the SBSC, so future draws would be at higher rates, as we draw them. And so on the net of it all, we would benefit from increasing rates as they are.

Brian Chase

Our estimate is, for every 25 bps in LIBOR increases would be about a penny or so.

Allison Taylor Rudary

Okay, that's very helpful. Thanks. That's all for me.

Brian, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Brian Hogan

Good morning. And just kind of focus on the pipeline, and the originations. You said it was stronger I think, were at, like then what sectors across the board. And then, taking maybe one step further, is that like direct Originated to Club, or the kind of Sponsor? The reason why I ask is, because like the last two quarters, you haven't had any directly Originated or Club. I mean, those would be like higher yielding proprietary. So I mean just kind of, why none of those last couple of quarters, and what's the outlook for the originations, given your strong pipeline?

Mitch Drucker

Sure. It has been a challenging environment, and I think this is universal across the board, as far as all direct lenders out there, in the middle market. The structures in the lower middle market have been very aggressive. We are not seeing the type of premiums that we'd like to see in the lower middle market. We are seeing to date, better relative value in the upper middle market. Deals that are getting same pricing with lower loan to value, large cap structures.

We are expecting a pickup in the market. The sponsors are sitting on a lot of capacity. We are starting to see a pickup in that business. Our pipeline however is also increased. Where we have a more opportunistic to the market, we like to do sponsor financing, but we are not relying completely on sponsor financing. We have industry verticals, we have the ability to do restructuring loans, where we sit at the top of the capital structure.

Our capital markets group will identify portfolios for Purchase. And right now, we are starting to see a pickup in all of those areas we are not just reliant on sponsor business. And I think what you will see in the second quarter yield, starting second and third quarter, are yields starting to pick up based on the slow deals in the pipeline at this point.

Brian Hogan

All right, that's helpful. And I guess, taking a step back, the 2014 vintage originations that your primary assets or problem assets, goes without saying like three of those were in the healthcare space and three of those being in the Texas realm and hospitals. What have you done to actually change your investment perspective and platform? How can we get comfortable with that going on?

Joe Tansey

Since that time we took one of our longstanding MDs and made her the kind of the head of the underwriting unit. And so whenever, we have any investments, we have a two MD policy on sort of the underwriting of those assets, and also the originator who originate those assets, doesn't look here anymore.

Brian Hogan

Okay. That's it for me right now. Thanks.

Christopher, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Christopher Testa

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just curious -- just with the comments on the dividend and looking at obviously, the effect of yields on the investments exited versus the investments made. How much spread compression are you anticipating with regards to the $0.28 dividend?

Joe Tansey

I mean, we have pressure tested it a fair amount. And our view is, unless there is like a very fast shift in the overall yield of the portfolio, we should be fine within the sort of confines of the incentive fee offset period, right, which is sort of the next year, all things being equal. You know, there is a lot of variables, I mean, you guys all know that very well, running your own models, and you never know what happens with spreads. Spreads could be wider. We are obviously in a very benign environment right now, and there is a tendency, I think to sort of extrapolate off of the last quarter or two.

But I think we also know the market has a rhythm to it, and the spreads will widen again. I don't know when that will be. We are not prognosticators in that space. We have a view, a little further out than today. But we are not going to reach, be on six months or so to really venture and guess where things will stand. So we feel comfortable where we are with the distribution. We think we will cover it, even if there is continued stress on spreads. But you know, that's an exercise we have to go through each quarter.

Christopher Testa

Okay. That's fair. And just with obviously the Purchase assets have become a bigger part of the strategy, at this juncture in the market. Just curious, is there any limitation where you get a certain amount of Purchase assets as a percent of the portfolio, and it drags down the overall yield too much. Is there sort of a cutoff point?

Joe Tansey

I think we want to always focus on the best risk and return we see in the market. I think we are a long way from anything like, that could change our views. I do think for the last couple of quarters, the fourth quarter or maybe around the election in the first quarter, around the new administration. It was just a little less M&A, little less confident as to buyers and sellers finding common ground on where prices should be, and it seems that people have kind of gotten past that bid/ask spread in the second quarter here, and probably I would say, in the first couple -- last week of March, last couple weeks of March, first couple weeks of April, we just started seeing a lot more people coming in and saying, hey we are doing a deal, do you want to propose on it?

Now, those deals takes a lot of the work through the pipeline to origination. Whereas I think in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, there was just a lot less of that activity, where people felt comfortable that they could meet on valuations between buyers and sellers. At least in our lower middle markets.

Christopher Testa

Okay. No that's good color. And just curious, how much of the remaining portfolio is non-sponsored?

Brian Chase

We don't have that number handy right now. I think it's considerably lower than where we were a year ago or so, or maybe the split was 20% and 80% sponsor; 25%, 75% sponsor that's considerably lower than that. But we don't have that number in front of us right now.

Christopher Testa

Okay. That's all for me. Thank you for taking my questions.

Brian Chase

Sure.

Merrill, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Merrill Ross

Good morning. What is the timing on the reduction of the base management fee?

Joe Tansey

The timing on the lower end of the fee, it happens at the beginning of the year. We just had a shareholder vote to confirm. We will effectively ratify the investment management agreement. But we instituted it sort of immediately, after the board had decided along with management to lower it.

Merrill Ross

Okay. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Joe Tansey

Sure. Yes.

Operator

Bryce Rowe

Thanks. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Certainly appreciate the challenges of the market right now from a spread compression perspective, and I guess lack of flow. Curious, what you are seeing from a repayment visibility perspective? I know it's always hard to predict, but you got what it sounds like to be a relatively healthy pipeline, now that activity has picked up. But curious if you are expecting the same level of repayment activity, such that net growth in the portfolio may continue to be negative here for the next few quarters? Thanks.

Joe Tansey

It's very hard to predict these companies, but people tell us they are going to market and sell it, they are going to pay us off. And then few quarters later, they haven't sold or didn't close or even if they have a buyer, there are some kind of delays that whether their regulatory approvals or otherwise, that kind of keep dragging on. So our ability to consistently predict repayments, we have found this -- prepayments has been reasonably lousy. And then other folks don't tell you that they are going to repay, and you get a check and it's over. And so I would say that, big picture, there are always some of the names in the portfolio, where you know that the owners are looking to [indiscernible] or do some sort of deal. But whether those deals happen this quarter or two quarters from now or early next year, it has been pretty much impossible to say.

So when you look at the averages over time, and feels like the right kind of numbers if you look at the, kind of trailing activity there and really -- but from quarter-to-quarter, there is a pretty big range of how big that can go.

Mitch Drucker

And Joe, I would add, it is a very aggressive market. So I don't see the attempts to refinance or repay abating at this point. But within the portfolio, we are looking at our companies that are looking to do upsizing and we are very much focused on client servicing at this point, and we are all working on two upside of things for existing clients. And on the ones that we are getting repaid, you look at Iracore, we are getting some decent core premiums, and the banks are still on the sideline. But I don't see the pressure abating in the next quarter. Everybody is looking for deal flow at this point.

Bryce Rowe

That's helpful. And maybe one question about the capacity from an SBA perspective; is there any constraint to draw down more or less SBA debentures with a Purchase versus Club versus Originated type of deal?

Brian Chase

There are. I mean, there are requirements, as I know you are somewhat familiar with SBIC. I would say, purchased assets are difficult, and I don't think you can really do purchased assets in the SBIC. Originated assets, of course you can do, and as long as the club asset is really sort of done at origination, that's not typically problematic. I would actually say the bigger issue, is the fact that as Mitch mentioned before, that we are not seeing the relative value in the lower middle market that we once had, and of course that will change, as everything changes over time. But because the lower middle market is sort of the bread and butter of the SBA mandate or the SBIC mandate, sticking deals in there is not as easy.

So it may take a little while to deploy that sort of -- part of our capital.

Bryce Rowe

Great. Thank you for that Brian.

Brian Chase

Sure.

Joe Tansey

Thanks everyone for your questions. Talk to you soon.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

