Celgene: Fears Over Revlimid Create A Buying Opportunity

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is down over 2 percent since a downgrade by Argus Research on Friday over a concern that it was becoming too reliant on Revlimid as a source of revenue. People sold off on Friday and Monday over concerns about the future implications for Celgene when the patent for Revlimid expires. In my opinion, there was an overreaction by the market following this downgrade by Argus Research. Any dips caused by further analyst downgrades over concerns about Celgene's reliance on Revlimid should be bought because they simply do not make any sense.

Last quarter, Celgene reported that around 64 percent of its revenue was because of sales from its blockbuster drug Revlimid. I can see why at first glance this seems like a horrible thing that over half of its revenue comes from one drug, but Celgene is definitely not a one-trick pony.

Let's look at its current portfolio of drugs. Otezla and Pomalyst are both blockbuster drugs which have not hit their peak revenue potential yet. Last quarter, Pomalyst sales grew 33 percent year over year to $364 million dollars with Otezla sales also growing 24 percent year over year to $242 million. Abraxane is also another drug in Celgene's portfolio which is expected to reach blockbuster status and exceed $1 billion in annual sales. Sales for Abraxane grew 5 percent year over year to $236 million last quarter. These drugs are all blockbuster drugs, which still have a lot of potential; sales and demand for these drugs have not hit their peak yet.

It does not make sense to worry that Revlimid sales make up most of the revenue Celgene generates, considering the fact that the patent for the drug in the US does not even expire until 2027. Natco will be able to produce and sell a generic version of the drug in 2022, but it is 2017 right now, not 2022. There are also no signs of slowing demand for Revlimid anytime soon; sales for the drug increased 20 percent year over year last quarter. Revlimid was also recently approved for maintenance treatment in transplant eligible multiple myeloma patients in both the US and EU. I think this will be a huge driver in sales growth in the next few quarters. There is no such thing as too much of a good thing. Revlimid is a cash cow which is patent protected. There should be no concerns about it until at least 2022; for now, it will continue to be a cash machine for Celgene and its shareholders.

Celgene also has a huge diversified pipeline and is testing a lot of drugs right now. It is currently running around 100 trials testing around 25 different drugs. It has around 19 Phase 3 data readouts coming by 2018. Its drug pipeline is both large and diversified. Celgene is doing everything it can to make sure it gets more drugs out in the market before the patent for Revlimid expires. It still has quite a lot of time and has made very good progress so far. The most notable drug in its pipeline is Ozanimod, a drug which treats multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis that is expected to generate $4-6 billion in peak annual sales.

Ozanimod was acquired by Celgene when it bought out Receptos Inc. The price tag for Ozanimod was quite hefty. Celgene paid out $7.2 billion for Receptos and the patent rights for Ozanimod. However, assuming Ozanimod can reach peak annual sales of $6 billion, the deal will pay for itself in little over a year. Ozanimod met its primary endpoint in its Phase 3 trial. It is currently pending approval from the FDA. Ozanimod has consistently proved that it works and that it has a solid safety profile. The results of the successful Phase 3 trial was the final cherry on top.

With all that said, Celgene is trading at a high P/E ratio of 44.94 currently. Trading at such a high valuation with only one drug providing over 60 percent of the revenue creates a lot of risk for shareholders. Celgene's total debt has also risen quite considerably since 2010 when it had no debt. According to its latest 10-Q, it has over $13 billion in debt currently. With the stock currently trading at such a high valuation, and with its current amount of debt, if Celgene is unable to find other sources of revenue by 2027, shareholders will find themselves in a precarious situation.

Conclusion

The patent for Revlimid will not run out until 2027, and Natco can only begin selling controlled amounts of the generic version of the drug in 2022. Revlimid also has not yet hit its peak in sales yet and is still projected to grow. Celgene currently has a strong portfolio of blockbuster drugs, and that portfolio will only grow. It has over 100 trials with 25 different drugs. Ozanimod is just one drug of those 25, and it is expected to reach $4-6 billion in annual sales alone. Argus Research's downgrade makes no sense. Revlimid's patent protects it until 2027, and it still has a lot more sales growth potential. Celgene has the pipeline and time it needs to be able to come up with a solution for when the patent expires. For now, people should buy the dip caused by this downgrade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.