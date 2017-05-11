Awilco Drilling's (AWLCF) CEO Jon Bryce on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling Ltd. (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Jon Bryce - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Kalsbeek - OHV

Thanks Harry. Welcome everybody. My name is Jon Oliver Bryce. I am the CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC and with me on today's call is Ian Wilson, our CFO. So on today's call, we are basically going to walk through our Q1 presentation or PowerPoint which, if you have access to the Internet, you will find it on Awilco Drilling's website on the Investor Relations section under Presentation you will see Q1. So we are roughly going to follow that presentation. So during the presentation then, we will give you some highlights from the quarter. Then we will go into the numbers in a bit more detail. We will then give you an update on operations. We will then talk about the market. We will then follow with a quick summary and then onto a Q&A. I will hand back to Harry to do the Q&A.

So starting with the highlights then, the highlights from Q1. Firstly, Awilco Drilling PLC announced a dividend of $0.20 per share and that dividend has been produced from quarterly revenue of $31.9 million, EBITDA of $24.8 million and a net profit of $15.8 million. So for the quarter then, OpEx, this is just sort of for WilPhoenix, because WilHunter is cold stacked. So the WilPhoenix, an average OpEx per day for that rig $67,300 per day. That was considerably less than guidance and there are reasons for that. So this is not resetting our guidance going forward. Our OpEx will be closer to guidance but for the quarter we came in with a very low number of $67,300 per day for the WilPhoenix. And the total contract backlog at the end of the quarter was $148 million. So those are the highlights from the quarter.

What we will do now is, we will have a look at numbers in a bit more detail and starting with the financial results. I am going to hand over to Ian Wilson, our CFO, who is going to walk us through slide seven and slide eight if you are looking at the presentation. So Ian?

Ian Wilson

Okay. Thanks Jon. So starting with the Q1 2017 income statement. Contract revenue of $31.6 million. With reimbursables and other, total revenue was $31.9 million. Harry, I think there is bit of an echo on this call.

Harry, can you hear me?

Okay. I will continue. That seems to have stopped. Yes. Total revenue was $31.9 million where the revenue efficiency was 90.7%, previous quarter it was 97.7%. so notably down compared to prior quarter and several of the previous quarters that we had during the course of 2016. It's a combination of winter and weather time during the winter months, but also we did have some repair time in respect of an anchor repair and we lost 4.5 days of paid revenue during that time.

On the rig operating expenses, $6.1 million which equates to the $67,300 per day for WilPhoenix. And as Jon mentioned, that is lower than guidance but largely due to the deferral of some major expense projects that we got that we simply couldn't do during the course of first quarter. So we will have them scheduled to be done throughout the rest of the year. So we are not really setting a trend for having that continued low per day OpEx. The G&A expenses, just over $1 million, also significantly less than guidance. The combination of the reduction on the LTIF provision, the long-term incentive plan, due to the slight decrease in the share price and those release of the provision was $500,000 in respect to the bonus awards for 2016.

Depreciation of $3.8 million, total expense there of $11 million resulting in operating profit of $20.9 million. Interest expense, $1.8 million, in line with previous quarters and purely relating to the bond and the profits before tax of $19.3 million with tax of $3.5 million, approximately equivalent to just over 18% of an effective tax rate with the net profit there of $15.8 million and average per share of $0.53, a fairly significant improvement over same quarter last year.

On to the balance sheet. The rigs, machinery and equipment, little movement in terms of additions, only a couple of hundred thousand, $200,000 and reduction of $3.8 million in respect to the depreciation. The trade and other receivables of $13.9 million, that relates to the February dayrate billing to TAQA in the portion of March. That also has been paid. And the prepayments and accrued revenue there relates to the March revenue and similarly that has also since been paid. Cash and cash equivalents, $89.9 million. Very healthy cash balance there. Current tax, as a tax asset of $22.1 million. That will disappear as you go through the course of quarter two when we pay the multi-tax liability and then recover this tax credit as part of that process. So total assets, $375.2 million.

On the liability side, long-term interest-bearing debt of $90 million plus the current portion of long-term debt, $10 million, that's $100 million. And we have since, of course, paid $5 million plus related interest during the course of April. And I don't think there is anything else to say on the balance sheet.

So back to you, Jon.

Jon Bryce

Okay. Thanks Ian. So over to section three then, if you are following the presentation and the kickoff to slide 10. We will start with contract status for Awilco Drilling. So the current contract backlog as of today is approximately $134 million as of today. Our two rigs, I will start with the WilHunter which continues to be cold stacked in Invergordon, Northern Scotland and that is very much an option on the future. But it is cold stacked and it is being periodically inspected in readiness. The WilPhoenix continues to work under the Apache contract. It's actually currently working for TAQA as part of the contract, but it's the same dayrate, $387,500 per day.

A note on the contract then, Awilco Drilling and Apache were in discussion about disputed period of time and that was resolved and that period of times is actually added on to the end of the firm term, now taking the WilPhoenix firm term for the Apache contract to late April. And that's actually a very good thing for Awilco Drilling because that brings the rig off pretty much primetime for new work. Q2 is seen as a kickoff point for seasonal work and sometimes also term work because Q2 in the U.K. is the start of the better weather which operators, customers favor. Q1, of course, still being winter which brings some weather challenges and efficiency challenges. So new contracts very often start in Q2 of a calendar year [indiscernible].

So onto operational update, which is slide 11. During the quarter, we had operational uptime of 93.3%, slightly less than normal, but we had a short period of unpaid downtime due to an equipment failure which was resolved and the rig continued to work. So slightly less than normal operational uptime.

What else did we do during the quarter, an operational update? Well, I am very, very, very pleased to say that Awilco Drilling was recognized for our safety performance and we won a very prestigious industry award, namely the International Association of Drilling Contractors, the IADC. Their safety performance award for floating rigs, we won that award during the quarter. So a great achievement. And that's backed up by our general continued very good HSE performance, which is shown there on of the bullets.

Also I touched on the fact that we have resolved the discussion with Apache about the disputed period of April to June of 2016. As I said before, that's now been added on to the end of the firm contract for the WilPhoenix taking the rig end of contract date to late April 2018. And what we are doing right now with the rig, well we are actually working for TAQA doing some decommissioning as part of the rig sharing agreement within the Apache contract. We are scheduled to go back to Apache themselves in late May.

Okay. So that was the operational update. On to the dividend. Some details on the dividend, slide 12, self-explanatory, announcing a dividend payable of $0.20 per share. And it is going to be payable on June 23 and the shares will trade ex-dividend on May 23 and Awilco Drilling reiterates policy or dividend policy and that is, the company tends to distribute all free cash flow above a robust cash buffer to support operational working capital requirements and capital expenditure including SPS.

Okay, on to the market then. Some words on the market. So if you have the presentation, we are on to slide 14. Slide 14 will show us activity and dayrates. Clearly the last period has been a period of low dayrates and pretty little activity. But in this quarter, there is reasons for optimism. We are seeing more fixtures and rates in the low 100s to the higher 100s. And during the quarter, we have seen five fixtures and over and above these fixtures, there are a number of tenders in play and anticipated. So certainly a better picture than the previous quarter and reasons to be optimistic.

So we move across to slide 15. This shows us the U.K. fleet of semisubmersibles, all of the semisubmersibles working in the U.K. that Awilco Drilling is competing against. And slide 15 shows there are currently 20 rigs operated by eight contractors. So during the quarter, there would be no incomers to the U.K. So it remains at 20 and there has been no attrition in the U.K. semisubmersibles. So again it remains at 20. Interestingly though, globally there has been another five midwater semisubmersibles scrapped during the quarter. And that takes globally the number of midwater semisubmersibles scrapped since the end of the 2014, that takes it up to 79 units. So a sizable chunk out of the global midwater fleet. So from the 20 semis in the UK, 10 are working, three are warm or smart stacked and seven are cold stacked. So interesting, the marketed supply of rigs and when I say, marketed supply, I mean working rigs that have availability short-term plus warm rigs and not counting cold, it is actually a relatively low number.

So moving onto slide 18 then. The title there is, has the market trough leveled out? Well, attrition has helped the situation and we are anticipating more attrition certainly in the U.K. Seasonal demand for the rigs is appearing for 2017 and 2018, but interestingly seasonal activity for 2017, I am sure, will be filled by warm and rigs coming off. But as the supply is used up for seasonal activity, that becomes more and more difficult for seasonal activity to occur in 2018 because the remaining rigs will, many of them will require capital hurdles to come back into play. And that low rates, this is something of a challenge for the drilling contractor. So an interesting dynamic in the market playing out there.

So what's driving demand then? Well, we are seeing decommissioning demand from operators and there are some decommissioning tenders in play, Nexen, Repsol Sinopec, TAQA and others are in tenders and market inquiries and generally operators of all sizes are making inquiries and having conversations of activity from Q2 2018. So again, reasons to be optimistic in the market.

So let me summarize then what we said in the presentation so far. Awilco Drilling is announcing a dividend payable of $0.20 per share. Our current contract backlog as of today is $134 million. There is optimism for a better spring market from 2018 onwards and Awilco Drilling is continuing to evaluate growth opportunities on a case-by-case basis, if the fundamentals are good.

So that's the summary and I will hand back to Harry now and we will take some Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from the line of Thomas Kalsbeek from OHV. When you are ready, please ask your question.

Thomas Kalsbeek

Below 100, so that would result in profit then? And you would also pay less rent. So for me, as a stockholder, it would be profitable to do it, right, since there is enough cash?

Jon Bryce

Hi Thomas. This is Jon Bryce here. We just heard the last 10 seconds of your question. So could we ask you start again? Sorry.

Thomas Kalsbeek

No worries. Are you looking to buy up the remaining part of the bond since it's still trending below price of 100 and you have enough cash on your balance sheet to pay part of it back actually? And you can save some on the interest cost by looking at it?

Jon Bryce

It is something we can continue to look at. But I think it is trading at, is it 97%? Ian, do you want to just chip in there?

Ian Wilson

Yes. It is 95%, 96%.

Jon Bryce

Yes. So Ian, you were going to finish the question?

Ian Wilson

All right. Okay. Yes. Obviously, this is something that we have over the last couple of years really. And they made the determination that whilst it may seem to be encouraging, we have taken preference to hold cash just partly due to the market uncertainty that we have experienced over the last year, year-and-a-half. Also, we have seen some signs of green shoes coming too and that market uncertainty will reduce to some extent. But we have continued to read that possibility and trying to reverse the price if they ramp up and it will go back to the early stages when there is in particular the distress in early 2015 and certainly, in hindsight, it is a very good buyback but at that time, we were still, to some extent, restricted with cash and we just borrowed the money. So we do continue to watch it but we don't have any direct plan for us to buyback at this point.

Jon Bryce

Yes. Okay. Thanks a lot. And I think just to clarify on thing you said there was in, when it was in distress. I think you meant the market was in distress, not Awilco Drilling was in distress?

Ian Wilson

Yes.

Jon Bryce

Yes. Fair enough. So no, I hope that answers your question. But I think it is trading at about 97%. So that is a good reflection on Awilco Drilling, in fact.

Thomas Kalsbeek

Can I have one more question?

Jon Bryce

Yes. Fire away.

Thomas Kalsbeek

On the balance sheet -- sorry, I looked at the wrong date. No, my fault. There goes my question. Thanks.

Jon Bryce

All right.

There are currently no further questions in the queue.

Jon Bryce

Okay. Thank you very much everybody for calling in and that concludes the Q1 earnings call for Awilco Drilling. Thank you.

Thank you for joining today's conference. You may now replace your handsets.

