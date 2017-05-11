Mood Media's (FDMCF) CEO Steve Richards on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mood Media Corporation (OTCPK:FDMCF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Randal Rudniski - EVP, IR and Corporate Development

Steve Richards - President and CEO

Tom Garrett - EVP and CFO

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Presenting on this call is Steve Richards, Mood’s President and CEO; and Tom Garrett, Mood's Chief Financial Officer; we also have with us Ken Eissing, President of In-Store Media.

The purpose of this call is to discuss Mood’s first quarter 2017 financial results, as released yesterday following the close of the markets. We refer participants to our financial documents as they contain disclosures, reconciliations and non-IFRS measures and forward-looking Safe Harbor language, important to understanding our results. The information in our release and remarks made today contains statements about future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of today and accordingly are subject to change. Mood does not assume any obligation to update or revise the documents we electronically filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com contain such risks and assumptions, which could cause our results to differ from today's discussion. In this regards, we direct you to our press release regarding the arrangement transaction and the company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016, all available at sedar.com for additional information regarding the assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements.

Furthermore the information and remarks made on today’s call do not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in Canada or the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person taken it as unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation.

Finally, having regard to the context of our pending transaction with Apollo, GSO and others and that we will be issuing our proxy circular in connection that with shortly, we will be not having a Q&A session as part of today’s call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Steve Richards.

Steve Richards

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Let me start by sharing that I am pleased with Mood’s first quarter results and with the improvements we have accomplished in our operational KPIs. These performance metrics demonstrate the ongoing gains we have achieved via business development investments and service delivery enhancements.

As you know on April 13th, we announced our agreement to be acquired for $0.17 per share Canadian, and for our debt obligations to be refinanced, restructured or redeemed be an arrangement agreement with key stakeholders including Apollo and GSO.

The transaction offers certainty of value for shareholders at 149% premium to the trading pricing of the shares at the time of the announcement. It also implements capital structure that will enable Mood to drive ongoing growth and innovation and to accelerate the transformation of our business.

Upon closing, which we expect to complete in late June, Mood will have greater resources to drive long-term value for both clients and stakeholders. We look forward to completing the steps toward closing in the coming weeks.

Turning now to Mood’s first quarter operating results. Overall Mood’s Q1 results are consistent with our 2017 plan and expectations. As such we remain on track to achieve our 2017 outlook and guidance.

In Q1, Mood generated $4.6 million in free cash flow which is consistent with Q1 of ‘16, after adjusting for foreign exchange and for the disposal of Majorcom, our former French speaker and amplifier business.

First quarter EBITDA of $20.6 million was down $1.2 million relative to prior year and was as expected. Planned EBITDA in 2017 includes increased investments in sales, partnerships and content expansion and factors in anticipated delays in equipment and labor revenues related to committed work, but impacted by client delays mainly in our international auto segment.

Q1 revenues were $110 million, for an increase of 1.4% on an underlying basis versus prior year. This increase was driven by 9% growth in equipment and labor revenues with North America, Techno and BIS contributing to the E&L improvement. Mood international will lag a bit given the auto client delays previously mentioned.

In terms of KPIs, Mood’s first quarter performance showed continued improvements in site gains. In Q1 we added 1,797 net sites to our base driven by a 55% year-over-year growth in gross site additions. In fact, Q1, '17 gross additions were our highest quarterly achievement in this metric at least back to 2012.

In the same category, Mood North America showed its best net site performance since 2012 as well. Our KPI success in the first quarter was led by strong sales achievements via our Premier team. As you recall, from 2016 the North America Premier sales team delivered a record performance year landing three 1,500 plus site clients with many other smaller wins and one 1,900 plus site client deal that occurred in December. Mood site installations from those clients continued in Q1 of '17 and drove gains in Premier additions as a result.

Our International division also recorded growth in gross site additions with Q1, '17 up versus Q1, '16. Mood International has consistently improved sales performance since 2015 although seasonally higher churn in Q1 led to a decline in the International total site count for the period.

In North America local, we expanded our sales platform via Mood's inside sales group. The inside sales team continues to add sales reps and is consistently delivering higher than average productivity levels achieving frequent month-over-month sales performance growth in total account value for new deals sold.

Our key customer activity in the first quarter across Mood globally included T-Mobile for music, WiFi, messaging and Shazam solutions, Pet Supermarket, music and messaging things remembered music and messaging, Mattress Firm, music and messaging, Shelf Fuel led outlets for visuals, Reno [ph] for music and visuals and Vision Lab for scent solutions.

In Q1, we are pleased to announce that we advanced to move presents and Shazam with sales including the following wins, pilots or installs. T-Mobile to merely 2,000 locations, TJ Maxx and Mangos [ph] with new pilot programs, Simon Malls across their U.S. mall properties and the container store across all their U.S. locations.

It's important to note, that our substantial improvements in client activity have been made possible not only via the investments and focus on our sales teams, but also by the actions and achievements of our service delivery teams over the past 18 months, resulting in significant process and performance enhancements. These service delivery initiatives have transformed how Mood operates globally and how we deliver improved solutions for clients with enhanced service levels and shorten solution deployment timeframes.

Service delivery process changes and initiatives have also been a key portion of Mood's global consolidation efforts. In 2017 we executed $5.3 million in Wave 5 annualized savings far ahead of our target of $3.5 million.

And for 2017 we've identified $6 million in Wave 6 incremental gains, which will far surpass our target of $3 million, which we said only six months ago. Since we began the consolidation programs, we've executed or will deliver $33 million in annualized cumulative Wave savings by year end 2017.

In capital deployment, we remain highly disciplined in terms of expenditures. Our CapEx focus is now aligned purely on the highest return items and only on those that relate to customer service delivery enhancements or business development expansion.

At Technomedia, Techno recorded growth in Q1, '17 revenues with EBITDA much stronger than Q1, '16. Our refocus efforts are bearing fruits, Techno is once again operating at near normalized levels and Tom will cover the details of that shortly.

At BIS, BIS recorded another solid performance and achieved planned targets for the quarter. In April, we announced our agreement to sell the BIS business to Econocom for $20.2 million in cash less fees and escrows. We expect that transaction to close in the next few weeks and we thank the BIS team for their solid performances while at Mood and know they will be a great strategic and synergistic fit with Econocom.

In 2017, ongoing Mood initiatives will emphasize the following actions and efforts. We'll selectively expand our Premier global sales consistent team and inside sales teams capitalizing on each of their 2016 successes. We'll further invest in Mood service delivery team and more effectively install solutions, better communicate with customers and enhance repair, account management and invoicing processes.

We’ll selectively consolidate platforms, in 2017 we will begin to combine Mood’s North American satellite delivery platforms and we’ll further consolidate processes and real estate driving incremental efficiency gains.

In conclusion the transaction we’ve announce will result in the acquisition of Mood shares and the refinancing of Mood’s debt obligations to enable the business to better invest resources toward growth opportunities. We will continue our transformation and enhance Mood’s position as the global leader in customer experience as we do.

We’re pleased with our efforts to-date, we are now generating positive free cash flow, we are achieving positive new sites gains and growth. We have achieved revenue stability accompanying with strong improvements in recurring revenue trends and we’ve enhanced service delivery processes recording metrics and KPIs at levels not achieved in our business for many years.

We’re executing on our plans for turnaround and transformation achieving every major milestone as targeted. We will continue this transformation of Mood in our next phase enabled by an improved capital structure with enhanced resources, all aligned and focused to achieve Mood’s strategic and long-term growth targets.

With that I’ll turn the call over to Tom for his remarks.

Tom Garrett

Thanks, Steve. As you shared Q1, ‘17 was a good quarter in many respects as Mood continue to deliver on a number of upward trends in the underlying KPIs, while driving positive free cash flow. As for EBITDA we are on track to our 2017 plan with guidance remaining unchanged for Mood to deliver flat EBITDA as compared to 2016 assuming neutral foreign exchange effects and adjusted for the sale of BIS.

Now let’s discuss Mood’s first quarter financial performance in more detail. Turning to revenues, the reported revenues of $110.2 million declined $1.1 million or 1%, while our underlying group revenues were up $1.5 million or 1.4% after we level set for $2.6 million due to foreign exchange and the sale of Majorcom.

North American revenues of $62.1 million were down $600,000, primarily attributable to lower recurring revenues of $1.4 million. Offset by higher equipment revenues of $600,000 or 6.7% growth and higher installation, service and other revenues of $300,000.

First quarter North America recurring site revenues continued to show an improving trend with a year-over-year decrease of only 2.5% versus a 3% year-over-year decrease in Q1 ‘16 in a nearly 8% year-over-year reduction in Q1 ‘15. This improvement was delivered despite lower partnership revenues in the quarter, which was due impart to normal quarter-to-quarter volatility, as well as the termination of a broadcast partner revenue stream that we had temporarily in 2016.

Nonetheless we did experienced growth in several partner revenue streams including Pandora. Mood International revenues of $23.4 million were down $2.4 million or 9.4% on an underlying basis as expected after level settings for foreign exchange and the sale of Majorcom. The decrease was primarily related to lower equipment sales of $1.8 million in large parts due to lower install revenues with a top five automaker was currently reengineering their dealer location audio visual concept, which is driving delays in Mood installs.

There was also a modest reduction in installation and service and recurring revenues. Technomedia revenues rebounded strongly versus a weak Q1 ‘16, up $3.3 million or 44% on a rebuild of project related volume and an enhanced pipeline of projects. This revenues were up $1.1 million or 8.9% on an underlying basis.

Gross margin performance, Mood gross margin dollars declined by 4% on a reported basis to $56.9 million. On an underlying basis gross margins declined $1.1 million or 2% relative to prior year. Gross margin dollars increased to Technomedia and BIS given revenue gains, declined in Mood International owing to the revenue delays mentioned earlier and declined modestly in North America owing to the decline in recurring revenues, which were partially offset by North American improvements in equivalent and installation gross margin.

Mood operating expenses declined 3.3% relative to prior year on a reported basis. On an underlying basis, operating expenses remained relatively flat with a slight increase of 0.3% relative to prior year with an increase at BIS on higher revenues, which was almost entirely offset by reduced operating expenses in the overall In-Store Media segment and in corporate.

EBITDA performance, Q1 ‘17 EBITDA was down $1.2 million or 5.6% on an underlying basis, with Mood International down $1.3 million, North America down $700,000 both on lower revenue. And with BIS down owing to a slight decline in its gross margin rates relative to prior year and an increase in its operating expenses on higher sales.

These negative EBITDA variances were partially offset by the positive variances of $800,000 in Technomedia and $100,000 in corporate. We are also an encouraging start to 2017 with positive momentum in terms of site performance and recover in Technomedia’s EBITDA performance.

Our Q1 EBITDA was in line with expectations overall and by business units. With continued focused on our businesses including Technomedia, we believe that overtime we can change the trajectory of both total consolidated revenues and EBITDA from underlying stability to growth.

In terms of free cash flow, we achieved free cash flow of $4.6 million in Q1 ‘17, which was stable relative to the prior year Q1 cash flow of $5.7 million and we exclude the prior year’s proceeds from the sale of Majorcom and the net foreign exchange gain of $300,000.

In terms of the year-over-year movements in the components of the stable underlying free cash flow, the decline in Q1 ‘17 EBITDA relative to prior year was essentially offset by improved working capital performance and a slight reduction in CapEx. For 2017, we remain on track with previously shared guidance, with Mood continuing to expect to deliver positive cash flow for the year.

Next, let’s turn to a discussion of key Mood KPI. First site count, churn, and gross adds. Company total sites at March 31, were 415,000 where we recorded a net increase of 1,797 sites, up 0.4% from December 31, ‘16 and up 1.3% relative to March 31, ‘16.

Mood consolidated showed gross adds of 16,403 for the quarter. Total churn was 1.2% monthly for the quarter with audio churn at 1.2% and visual churn also 1.2%. Q1 is typically the quarter in which we experienced the highest churn due to post-holiday store realignment and compares to the 1.1% churn experience in Q1 ‘16.

On an LTM or trailing 12 months basis, Mood has grown its total site days by 5,300 sites, which compares very favorably with the 5,900 decline in sites in the LTM period of a year ago. This was a positive variance of over 11,000 sites on an LTM comparison basis. The improvements have been delivered by improved gross additions and improved churn in both our North America and International divisions.

Second ARPU, reported blended ARPU of $40.15 declined by 4% compared to Q1 ‘16 and on an FX neutral basis was down 3.1%. North America total ARPU of $40.94 was down 3.7%. While Mood International ARPU of EUR 35.61 was down 1.9% year-over-year on an underlying basis. In terms of decline in North American ARPU, North America local ARPU declined by less than 1% relative to prior year, excluding the mix effect of growth with our lower ARPU streaming solutions.

Total blended North America ARPU was down owning to declines in Premier given the significant large scale clients wins we discuss and the resulting higher proportion of Premier customers in our base. As you recall, ARPU in our Premier category is lower than in local. Overall our audio ARPU for Q1 was $38.81 versus last year’s $40.77 for $1.97 of 4.8% decline. Visual ARPU for Q1 was $71.57 versus last year’s $72.10 for $0.52 or 0.7% decrease.

2017 financial guidance, we shared earlier, Mood expects to deliver positive free cash flow for the year and expects to achieve flat EBITDA versus ‘16 adjusted for the sale of BIS, which we expect to close in late May to the mid-June timeframe.

Some final thoughts on our ongoing transformation. In summary, while the Q1 EBITDA results were below prior year, Mood results were in line with our ‘17 plan and expectation. We remain on track to deliver positive free cash flow in 2017 and expect to maintain stable EBITDA relative to prior year adjusted for the sale of BIS.

The elements of positive momentum in our KPIs is the gross adds, growth of net addition, and relative stability of churn continues. ARPU continues to share modest downward movement related to sales mix, meeting both growth in lower ARPU streaming, as well as Premier customer segment, large customer wins and continued downward movement in market pricing.

The goal of sales and marketing initiatives is to achieve a cross over inflection point in recurring revenues, where returns lower rates of decrease in recurring revenues to positive rates of recurring growth for future gains. This quarter mark yet another real milestone toward this goal, with North America showing the best quarterly net site growth since 2012.

As we achieve success in these efforts, our EBITDA and free cash flows will benefit nicely from the high margin profile of our recurring business and the operating leverage of our lower cost basis achieved over the last three and half years. With the continuing achievements as Steve showed, we look forward to a future of enhanced performance, as a realistic and very positive outcome from Mood’s as a company.

And with that, I will turn it over to Steve for closing remarks.

Steve Richards

So thanks everyone for your time today, we appreciate your continued interest in Mood. Mood’s core In-Store Media business is showing significant and tangible transformation progress. Our revenue trends are showing beginnings of sustainable growth versus previous years of significant revenue decline, with substantial improvements in new sales success. We posted positive cash flow in ‘16 for the first time as consolidated business and we are committed to delivering positive cash flow in 2017.

We continually remove cost from the business while investing in sales, business development and enhanced global service delivery processes. We have achieved every major milestone across our transformation agenda and while we are encouraged by our many accomplishments we remain relentlessly committed to enhancing and strengthening this company for the benefit of all Mood’s stakeholders in the future.

With that, thanks for your time today, have a great day and great end of the week.

