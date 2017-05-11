3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 11, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things," a digest devoted to helping you understand the goings-on in the world of biotech and pharma. We are seeing a crazy roller-coaster ride this week, as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has some bad news for its immunotherapy drug. But it's not all bad news this week.

So let's read on!

Roche takes a surprising veer off course in immunotherapy

Roche Holding Ltd. made a significant splash when its immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab received accelerated approval for pretreated bladder cancer. Previous results of IMvigor 210 showed that atezolizumab could yield encouraging benefit for patients in this setting.

On May 10, however, RHHBY announced top-line data for IMvigor 211, the confirmatory, randomized trial for advanced bladder cancer. The study failed to meet its primary endpoint of improved overall survival compared with chemotherapy.

Looking forward: There's not very much we can say about this event other than it is unexpected and raises a dark cloud over the bladder cancer space even in light of recent approvals of competing checkpoint inhibitors. The press release indicated that the chemotherapy arm of the study appeared to perform better than historical data, but there aren't numbers released to back this up just yet. We'll need to look closely as this develops, because the implications are grim.

I don't think this result will spell the end of immune checkpoint inhibitors in bladder cancer. We've seen some early randomized findings for other agents like pembrolizumab (KEYNOTE-045) where checkpoint inhibition beat out chemotherapy in terms of overall survival.

Array is charting new lands in the COLUMBUS study

Modern treatment of metastatic melanoma can be grouped into two camps. For many patients, immune checkpoint inhibitors can provide substantial benefit. However, a subset of patients has mutations in a gene called BRAF, which can drive tumor activity. For these patients, targeted therapy with MEK and RAF inhibitors is the standard of care.

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) has recently announced top-line results for its combo of binimetinib and encorafenib in BRAF-mutant melanoma, a phase 3 trial called COLUMBUS.

This was actually part 2 of COLUMBUS, where the combo was measured against encorafenib alone. Progression-free survival was found to be significantly improved in the combo arm compared with encorafenib alone (12.9 months versus 9.2 months) with manageable toxicity.

Looking forward: ARRY is gearing up toward a regulatory submission for this combination, and these findings do not fail to support its inclusion as a treatment option. However, since encorafenib is not approved, the comparison doesn't really tell us much about how it fits into the standard of care. We'll be needing more data from the comparison with vemurafenib, an established treatment option, though we have seen reports from the SMR meeting last November, summarized here. Furthermore, overall survival data have not yet been reported. All in all, it remains to be seen what the odds are that we'll see this combo make it into the clinic.

Allergan completes enrollment in its wet AMD studies

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is the developer of a novel treatment for neovascular ("wet") age-related macular degeneration (AMD), abicipar pegol. This is a pegylated form of a protein called a DARPin, which is designed to specifically bind to certain molecules; in this case, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which plays a role in wet AMD.

AGN has announced recently that its strategic partner Molecular Partners (MOLN) has finished accrual of two phase 3 studies for abicipar pegol, which are assessing the benefit of this agent compared with standard ranibizumab (Lucentis).

Looking forward: Clinical trial accrual is very challenging and completion of enrollment is definitely a milestone. If AGN can build on the current treatment standards for wet AMD, it would have a huge market in play. Lucentis has been the standard of care for years now, and while it can help slow progression, the need for relatively frequent injections can create issues with adherence and quality of life. This comes off findings showing abicipar pegol is an effective treatment of other ocular disorders like diabetic macular edema.

Conclusions

Thank you for your time in reading this digest! I hope it has served its purpose of helping you quickly come to grips with several pieces of recent news from biotech. If you enjoyed this article, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to get real-time e-mail updates when new editions go live. At any rate, thanks again!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.