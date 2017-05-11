Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate's (FSFR) CEO Bernard Berman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corporation. (NASDAQ:FSFR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Bernard Berman - CEO

Steven Noreika - CFO

Brian Walter - Head of Institutional Products

Robyn Friedman - IR

Robyn Friedman

Thank you, Terrence. Good morning, and welcome to Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp's second quarter 2017 earnings call. I am joined this morning by Bernard Berman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Noreika, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Walter, Head of Institutional Products.

I will now turn the call over to Bernie.

Bernard Berman

Thank you, Robyn. Before turning to our quarterly results, I would like to briefly discuss the leadership transition that occurred last month. On April 5, 2017, I was appointed as CEO of FSFR following the resignation of Patrick Dalton. As you may know, I've been a partner at Fifth Street’s external advisor for over 12 years and have served as Chairman of FSFR’s Board of Directors since 2014. The leadership transition has been a smooth one and I am excited to lead FSFR as it continues to execute on its strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, FSFR generated $0.17 of net investment income per share, slightly below our quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. Net investment income per share was impacted by a one-time interest charge of $400,000 related to the downsizing of our Citibank credit facility, as well as lower revenue due to the timing of our investment activity. Despite the one time interest charge in this quarter related to downsizing the Citibank facility, we anticipate that we will save approximately $500,000 annually in unused fees through the reinvestment period. On a positive note, the March quarter was marked by credit stability and an increase in leverage back within our target range.

Turning to our portfolio, FSFR continues to maintain a diverse portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans. As of March 31, 2017, our portfolio consisted of senior secured floating rate loans spread across 61 companies in 22 industries, with our largest investment, excluding our investment in our joint venture, accounting for 4.6% of total assets. As we outlined in prior calls, we have been working diligently to exit, restructure or improve underlying business performance at our stressed investments and maximize recoveries for our shareholders. To that end, during the March quarter, we exited our legacy investment Answers.com, a credit that had been a non-accrual, although we subsequently committed to, and retain a small portion of the DIP facility that is on accrual status. At this time, we have only one investment on PIK non-accrual, which represents 1.6% of total net investments at fair value or 2.7% at cost.

Net asset value was relatively stable quarter over quarter, decreasing $0.03 from the prior quarter to $10.83. NAV was primarily impacted by under earning our dividend by $0.02, and was characterized by stable credit performance in our portfolio of companies.

Turning to the broader middle market, we believe this environment continues to be challenging, despite a rebound in volumes from the fourth quarter. An increasing demand for new market entrants and private credit funds, has led to an increase in refinancings, which has resulted in significant spread tightening. As a result of this environment, we have selectively invested in credits that meet our risk adjusted return parameters, closing $83 million of investments during the March quarter.

Another broader theme in the middle market has been the continued increase in LIBOR, with 100% of FSFR's debt portfolio in floating rate loans. We believe our portfolio is well positioned to benefit in a rising interest rate environment. As of March 31, 80% of the total debt portfolio had a LIBOR floor of 1%. Since three month LIBOR is currently at around 1.18%, LIBOR floors of 1% have been exceeded. And going forward, FSFR should experience improving net interest margins, which should result in a benefit to earnings. This benefit should increase as three month LIBOR continues to rise since over 50% of our capital structure is comprised of equity.

Turning to our balance sheet, we are pleased to have increased the utilization of our liabilities and operated within our target range of 0.8 to 0.9 times debt to equity, ending the quarter at 087 leverage. As a reminder, in February our of Board of Directors declared a $0.19 dividend for the June quarter, payable on June 30, 2017 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2017.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Steve Noreika to discuss our financial results for the quarter in greater detail.

Steven Noreika

Thank you, Bernie. We ended the second fiscal quarter of 2017 with total assets of $612.9 million, as compared to $590.2 million at December 31, 2016. Portfolio investments totaled $545.9 million at fair value and were spread across 61 companies at March 31, 2017. At the end of the March quarter, we have $48.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash on our balance sheet. Net asset value per share was $10.83, as compared to $10.86 at the end of the December quarter.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, we generated total investment income of $11 million and net investment income of $5.1 million or $0.17 per share. During the second quarter of 2017, we closed $82.8 million of investments in nine new and two existing portfolio companies and funded $77.6 million across new and existing portfolio companies. We also received $48.4 in connection with full repayments and exits of seven of our investments, and an additional 424 million in connection with other pay downs and sales of investments.

As of March 31, 2017, 87.6% of the portfolio consisted of senior secured floating rate loans. 11.3% of the portfolio consisted of investments in the subordinated notes and equity interests in FSFR Glick JV. And 1.1% consisted of equity investments in other portfolio companies. At March 31, the average size of our portfolio debt investment was $8.6 million and average portfolio company EBITDA was $66.3 million. Only one portfolio company was on PIK non-accrual status, representing 1.6% of total debt investments at fair value or 2.7% at cost.

FSFR’s senior secured loan joint venture with the Glick Family, has $147.4 million in assets, including senior secured loans across 27 portfolio companies as of March 31. The joint venture generated $1.4 million of income during the quarter for FSFR. The weighted average yields on our debt investments, including the return on the JV, was 8.4% as of March 31, 2017 and included a cash component of 8.1%.

We ended the second fiscal quarter of 2017 at 0.87 times debt to equity, within our targeted range of 0.8 to 0.9 times. As of March 31, we have $177.6 million dollars of notes payable outstanding related to our securitization, and $97.8 million drawn on our Citibank and East West Bank credit facilities.

Question-and-Answer Session

