Vista Outdoor's Report: Gun Stock Owners Shouldn't Panic

A closer look at the numbers reveals that Vista's poor results reflect inefficiencies in the company, not purely an industry slowdown.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) posted a disappointing earnings report this morning: beating on revenue, but missing severely on earnings. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was down sharply in pre-market trading and Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) was down slightly as well after VSTO Chairman and CEO Mark DeYoung warned of increasing industry headwinds that seemed to contradict Sturm Ruger's strong earnings report earlier this week:

We are experiencing unprecedented decline in demand for ammunition and firearms following the presidential election and softness in the retail environment. These impacts have manifested themselves in our results.

While there is no doubt that the industry has experienced a downtrend since the election, that trend is leveling off as recent background checks have revealed. Additionally, a major firearms player has reported robust performance and profitability in line with last year's record first quarter and has projected considerable confidence moving forward by doubling buyback authorizations and growing its dividend in line with profits. Could it be that Mr. DeYoung is overstating the effects of the election and recent struggles in the retail industry to cover up deficiencies in his company? A look at the numbers in their first quarter release provides some interesting insights:

Sales were down 5% from the prior-year quarter and down 21% organically, compared to a 3% decline in net sales for RGR.

Gross profit was down 12% from the prior-year quarter and down 27% organically, compared to a 3% decline for RGR.

Costs accelerated considerably year-over-year (even after accounting for the large write-off due to a customer bankruptcy) while RGR cut costs.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 (much of which was a record year due to the election): sales were down 7 percent organically, profits were down 12 percent organically, and adjusted operating expenses were up considerably.

The difference is clear: Vista Outdoor's efficiencies and organic business performance have declined significantly while Sturm Ruger's more modest sales and profit declines simply reflect industry headwinds.

American Outdoor Brands shareholders should also not be concerned about how Vista's first quarter reflects on their company's path moving forward. Vista's leadership pointed to its own diversification into rapidly growing outdoor products as a tailwind for their company moving forward, so this reflects well on efforts by AOBC management to do the same. Furthermore, like RGR, company management have proven themselves to be effective capital allocators with an ability to increase efficiencies and cut costs. Both RGR and AOBC consistently put out top-tier products and manage shareholder earnings very well, so I have every confidence that AOBC will report solid numbers similar to RGR's for its recent quarter.

Mr. DeYoung is overstating industry headwinds in order to cover for his company's weak results. Shareholders, keep your eyes on the industry metrics and your company's strategy and execution, don't be distracted by a related company's struggles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC, RGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.