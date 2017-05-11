Apple: Scenario Analysis Of Earnings And Valuations

In my previous Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earnings Preview, I projected Q2 2017 EPS of $1.99 based on a scenario analysis of earnings. Apple posted EPS of $2.10 (variation of $0.11/5.5%). The scope of this article will be to look at the earnings, valuation, Street expectations and fundamentals of Apple.

AAPL posted its earnings for Q2 2017 on May 2nd. The company reported EPS $2.10 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $2.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52,896 billion for the quarter, compared to the Street estimate of $53,015 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. AAPL has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $154.88 (CMP $153.26). The firm's market cap is $804.19 billion.

AAPL reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth straight quarter. What do you expect when AAPL reports earnings?

The company had revenue of $215,639 billion for FY2016 (down 8% YoY). Currently, analysts expect AAPL to generate revenue of $226,985 billion (up 5% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $250,139 billion (up 10% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White commented "The improving sentiment around Apple remains in the early stages of unfolding and the stock offers attractive upside for investors. Looking forward, we believe investors will be focused on the iPhone 8 this fall, along with the company's raised capital distribution initiative, attractive valuation and potential new innovations. We continue to believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world (under 11x our CY:18 EPS estimate, ex-cash). (Source: Streetinsider)

Analysts are expecting AAPL to post EPS of $8.94 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 17.5x and a PEG ratio 2.6. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $10.40, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 14.7x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. AAPL's current P/E is 17.9x below the industry P/E of 18.3x & the S&P 500 P/E of 21.2x. In other words, despite the stock trading near its 52-week high, AAPL remains poised to deliver value.

Growth-Profitability-Risk-Value (GPRV Analysis)

*AAPL - Green shaded section

*International Peers - Blue line

Source: Infinancials

Based on above GPRV analysis, we can conclude that AAPL has high growth and high profitability yet undervalued compared to peers.

Third Quarter 2017 Guidance

Revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion

Gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

Operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion

Other income/(expense) of $450 million

Tax rate of 25.5 percent

Historical Analysis of Guidance vs. Actual (Variation Analysis)

Apple provided quarterly guidance for revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income (expense) and tax rate. Unlike Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) guidance (Amazon: Scenario Analysis Of Earnings And Valuations), Apple typically gives a narrow range guidance. To get a better understanding, I have done a historical analysis of average vs. actual guidance and calculated delta/variation. I will forecast Apple's full income statement simply by understanding how to interpret the company's guidance (a top line down approach to Apple's guidance)

1. Revenue Guidance vs. Actual

Source: Company Fillings

In the above table, I have calculated delta by comparing guidance vs. actual since Q1 2016. Based on this analysis, I conclude that Apple has a tendency to hit the average ranges of its revenue guidance. Net sales are expected to be between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion for Q3 2017. I believe that Apple will hit the average ranges of its revenue guidance and report revenue of $45.5 billion for Q3 2017. For Q2 2017, I projected revenue of $52.5 billion and the company reported $52.8 billion (variation of 0.6%).

2. Gross Margin Guidance vs. Actual

Gross margin is expected to be between 37.5% and 38.5% for Q3 2017. I believe that Apple will hit the average ranges of its gross margin guidance and report revenue of 38.5% for Q3 2017. For Q2 2017, I projected 38.5% and the company reported 38.5% (variation of 0%).

3. Operating expense guidance vs. actual

Based on this analysis, we can conclude that Apple has a tendency to hit the lower ranges of its operating expenses guidance. Operating expenses are expected to be between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion for Q3 2017. I believe that Apple will hit the lower ranges of its guidance and report operating expenses of $6.5 billion. For Q2 2017, I projected $6.4 billion and the company reported $6.4 billion (variation of 0%).

4. Other income/(expense) guidance vs. actual

In my previous analysis, I stated that this line item is a bit tricky. I believe that Apple will report other income/(expenses) of $600 million. For Q2 2017, I projected $480 million and the company reported $587 million (variation of 107 million).

5. Tax rate guidance vs. actual

The tax rate is expected to be 26% for Q3 2017. I believe that Apple will hit the tax rate guidance and report 25.5%.

Conclusion - Based on this analysis, we can conclude that Apple will report the following financials in Q3 2017

Scenario Analysis of Earnings (Q3 2017) - A look at earnings from the view of management, analyst & investors

Through a scenario analysis of earnings, we will analyze whether the company can beat the Street based on expectations of management, analysts & investors. If yes, then we will certainly see upside in share price, and, if not, then either hold or sell. We will also validate scenario analysis of earnings with a relative valuation technique, DCF analysis and Street analyst's recommendations.

Income Statement - a top line down approach to Apple's guidance

In the above analysis, I have tweaked the top line ($45.5 billion, YoY growth 7.5%) and gross profit ($17.5 billion, margin 38.5%) in line with Street estimates, management guidance and variation analysis. Tax rate projected in line with management guidance (25.5%).

Conclusion: Based on the scenario analysis of earnings for Q3 2017, we can conclude that AAPL will beat Street expectations and report EPS of $1.64.

Valuation Methodologies

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period, with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the Street's expectations. Currently, analysts expect Apple to generate revenue of $226.9 billion (YoY growth 5%) in FY 2017 and $250.1 billion (YoY growth 10%) in FY 2018. Thereafter, I moderated the growth rate to 7% by FY 2022. I expect operating profits to be 27% in line with historical levels. The company's fiscal 2017 tax rate was in line with historical levels. Capital expenditures are expected to continue in line with past trends. Working capital is projected at 1% of sales. We used a baseline rate of 9.5% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 3.0%.

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $178.15, which is a 16% premium to the current price of $153. The most likely implied value is between $144 and $207 per share, based on this analysis. (My previous analysis dated April 3rd had an implied share price of $161, which is a 12% premium to the current price of $143).

Market View

Source: Nasdaq

Of the analysts covering AAPL, 19 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 11 recommended it as a "Buy and Hold" and 2 recommended it as "Sell."

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend a Buy rating for Apple based on the following factors:

1. Based on the scenario analysis of earnings for Q3 2017, we can conclude that AAPL will beat Street expectations and report EPS of $1.64.

2. Based on DCF analysis, the company's implied share price is $178.15, which is a 16% premium to the current price of $153. The most likely implied value is between $144 and $207 per share, based on this analysis.

3. The market view is positive.