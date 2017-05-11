MannKind Reports Q1 Loss - What Investors Need To Know

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) offered its Q1 financial update on May 10, 2017. The call follows two days of speculative trading which resulted in a run up of the stock going into mid day today, and resulted in a sell-off once the company released financials.

After the close on Monday, I offered a technical update leading into the call. In that update I laid out resistance of $1.88, which was the high of the day on May 10. I also noted that the fundamental story offered on the call would determine what the direction and trading range of the stock would be. Absent substantial positive news that changes the fundamental story, that the upside has limitations.

While there was no substantial news on the call, the company did have several reports and results that I view as better than what I expected to see.

The company has reduced cash burn from a bit over $10 million per month to $7.4 million

The company finished the quarter with $47.9 million, about $8 million more than I had modeled. This cash level given a cash burn rate of $7.5 million should get the company into Q3 of this year.

The company has indicated that it has filed for approval in one Middle Eastern Country. The company offered no time table on that process.

The company has been able to increase the revenue per script to about $375. This is likely attributable to a bigger titration pack.

The company has leased a new office space and reports that the lease payments will deliver savings vs. the previous lease

The company has cut costs in research and development. The cost in Q1 of 2017 represented a $2 million savings from the same period in 2016.

In my opinion the positives listed above are a good step in the right direction, but fall short of addressing the critical issues that the company faces. MannKind has demonstrated an ability to get costs under control, but has not yet demonstrated an ability get sales increased to acceptable levels, or address the cash situation. While the cash runway extended about 1 month because of savings, the runway is still very short.

Over the past two days or so this stock was the subject of multiple rumors. There are seemingly rumors every week surrounding this stock. The latest rumors saw the stock climb from $0.70 per share to as high as $1.88 per share. Active traders that bought the recent lows and sold the high of May 10 were handsomely rewarded. The stock retreated substantially in after hours trading, and based on no big news, may retreat further on May 11.

Management spent several minutes on the call trying to explain the script counts. While the added flavor is certainly appreciated, the fact remains that script sales traction remains far lower than it needs to be. While growth is happening, it is simply much slower than it needs to be for a company that has a cash runway that lasts only 5 months or so.

MannKind management brushed quickly over the cash situation. The company expressed that it would need another $30 million in cash to get through the end of 2017. Investors need to really focus on the cash situation and consider what it might mean. If the company is forced into dilution, the impact could be substantial.

As we consider the information provided by management, the natural instinct is to use that information to formulate some projections. In Q1 the cash burn average $7.4 million per month. The company indicated that it will save some money on its office space, but also announced that it will have some clinical trial costs and marketing initiatives. In my opinion the costs may upstage the savings slightly. Sponsoring a television show, and running television ads is costly. For this reason I will use a cash burn of $8 million per month in Q2 of this year

The size of script packs has increased. Essentially, patients are getting more Afrezza in a script now than they once were. The system is far from perfect, but it is what it is. In Q1 the average per script was $375. I believe that Q2 will trend slightly higher and will adjust models to assume an average revenue per script at $390.

Right now I see no reason to adjust my current script volume model for Q2. I believe that my current model is still a bit too aggressive, but will keep that model in tact.

MannKind still has a $10 million dollar payment to Deerfield due in July. I anticipate that the company will seek to handle this payment in much the same way that it dealt with the May payment a few weeks ago. I also anticipate that such a move will happen in late June. Essentially, I expect $10 million worth of dilution to occur. Given trading ranges of the stock, such dilution could be between 5% and 10%.

The bottom line with this call was that there has been some progress on some of the easier issues to tackle. Cost finally seem to be more under control. The critical items that need to be addressed have seen little or no material progress. These critical matters are what will determine the price of the equity. Until the cash runway is at least a year long (preferably at least 18 months long), and scripts are producing meaningful revue that at least signals getting to $10 million per quarter in the near term, this equity will carry limited upside.

As has been the case for well over a year now, this stock is highly speculative. Active traders are the ones with the advantage, and the ones making money long term. Longs can be down 70%, 80%, 90% or more. There is a lot that needs to go right in order for those investors to be truly happy. Simply stated, MannKind can not afford a Q2 and Q3 call that are like the Q1 call. Substantial moves are needed. Lip service, kicking the can down the road, and patience are not things MannKind can afford. To the credit of management, it is doing what it can with limited resources. I do not envy the day to day grind of fighting an uphill battle. In fact, I admire those that continue to step even if that step is small.

For many users Afrezza is a wonderful solution. Management needs to identify how to expand that user base while at the same time trying to finance the operations of the company. With most of the other company programs in a holding pattern, all of the eggs are in the Afrezza basket. I encourage investors to watch sales, have the courage to develop models, and set parameters and goals for your investment. This will help to keep you objective. It is great to route for Afrezza with your heart, but rooting for your own bottom line in this market means you have to use your head. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.