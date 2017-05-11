Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Perking Up As Market Comes Off The Highs

CNBC: 8:55 EST

S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) bears took control firmly and quickly on the open of the Asian session, posting highs at 2395.25 almost immediately; ES futures have been falling since, hitting lows at 2388 and bouncing back only slightly. International stock indexes logged a mixed day, currently lower across Europe, while closing higher in Asia and Australia.

Commodities are bullish once again in the overnight session, crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for June delivery are up around 1.20% after yesterday's weekly inventory report showed a bigger draw than expected. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are up nearly 0.50%.

Before the open, spot VIX is firmly back inside the 10-handle, jumping more than 3% overnight.

CNBC Wednesday Close

Stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) losing ground to the tune of 0.16%, while the S&P and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) each gained just over 10 basis points.

After faltering for much of the last month, the energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector bounced back after an EIA inventory report showed that crude stockpiles fell roughly 3.5 million barrels more than expected. Other standout positive sectors yesterday included real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE), which jumped over 0.50%, while technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) rose 0.38%. The three sectors that did lose ground yesterday did so small, with the consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) stocks losing one-third of a percent.

Source: SectorSPDR

Shout-Out

Today we highlight work from the end of last week, written by Seeking Alpha contributor Williams Market Analytics, LLC. Titled The S&P 495 Or The S&P 500?, the article seeks to compare SPX returns to those of West Texas crude oil over the life of the current bull market. The piece also ponders on what SPX returns may look like if not for the inclusion of several of the largest technology companies in the index.

Historically, the author mentions, the S&P 500 moves relatively in sync with crude oil and base metals. During the current bull market, the weekly correlation coefficient between the S&P and WTI crude oil a positive 0.40. Since mid-2014, sinking crude prices have weighed heavily on the rest of the index, even as a crude oil down move earlier in the week did not pull equity prices down with it.

The author references the top five companies in the S&P index by market capitalization ("Big 5"), Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

Source: Williams Market Analytics

Since early 2013, a hypothetical S&P 495 has returned over 200%, while the Big 5 have combined for gains adding up to 26%.

For kicks, we calculated the Big 5's P/E taking into account the current trailing 12-month P/Es of Facebook and Amazon. The Big 5 are trading at 59.4 times earnings today. Arguments that the equity market is very expensive today need to be refined. The market is indeed expensive and the top five stocks by market cap are grossly overvalued today."

Source: Williams Market Analytics

The author then looks at 2017 performance of the SPX compared to that of the hypothetical S&P 495, noting that market gains appear to be mostly driven by these five largest companies:

Drilling down to 2017 performance, the last chart shows the performance of the Big 5 versus the rest of the market year-to-date. This market has become a one-trick pony. It has sure been a good trick… as long as it lasts. But the lack of broad market participation concerns us. A market rally built on the performance of just five stocks is undeniably fragile. All the more so knowing that the Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Facebook trades are among the most crowded on the planet."

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday offered another sleepy stock market session, this time in the wake of concerning news coming in from both international and domestic sources. While the VIX did rise yesterday, it did so in a very small way, jumping by only about $0.11. While media pundits are likely to continue arguing over the political consequences of the Comey firing, we're far more concerned over possible spillover effects to current attempts at health care and tax reform. In our opinion, much of the recent bull market returns are due to rosy expectations regarding reform in both areas.

Current spot VIX is printing 10.50, while F1 (May) is trading at 11.60, and F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) is changing hands for 12.55.

Shown below, the front-end of the VIX term structure is roughly unchanged since the end of last week, while the back-end of the curve has actually gotten steeper.

The spot VIX has been mostly range-bound over the last week, not bothering to rise on a minor market sell-off stemming from the above-mentioned situations, but feeling free to fall as the market took back its small down move.

Due to a steepening over the back-end of the VIX futures curve, there has been a small rise in mid-term VIX ETPs recently. Given the current state of the volatility markets (that is, its shown the ability to shrug off what some would deem considerable risk), our view is that the back-end VIX rise over the last week has been more a factor of the overall curve steepening rather than due to investors fearing a move higher over the mid-term.

That said, those carrying short VIX positions are likely near the end of the road in looking for practical reasons for the VIX to fall further. At this point, then, the market remains in equilibrium due to steep contango. One should consider this from the standpoint of "getting long cheap vol". Yes, the levels are low; but there is currently 8.47% contango earned by shorts just between F1-F2 vol.

Our parting thoughts on this segment: while this is always the case, one should be especially careful about understanding the precise level of front-month contango at these low levels of VIX before one jumps in.

In early market action, we're seeing some life flow back into at-the-money volatility. That at-the-money August straddle has picked up about $5 since yesterday - it's showing some fight!

While still very low, the weekly and monthlies are also sporting meaningfully higher volatilities from earlier in the week, when they were essentially left for dead.

We have a long way to go to say that implied volatility has sprung back to life. But we do want to entertain the notion that the upper end of the S&P trading range - and with it the lower end of VIX - may have both been triggered. Perhaps those recent vol levels were too low after all.

Unlike VIX, where you have a thirty-day expiry all the time, with ES options you can pick whichever set of expiries interest you. And the message is - we're seeing life coming back into the market. Still a lot of "contango" (look down the second column in the table above), so it will be interesting to see if this mini term structure flattens out. Quarterly sellers, however, seem less willing to believe that the environment is going to trade dead for days on end.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

This past weekend we wrapped up our last biweekly trade. The profit on the trade came to $6.05 on the spread, which included an opportunity for a quite large profit at the very end (didn't work out on that front).

Today we begin a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

Tactics:

To open, we will trade the following 1x2:

Buy the May 31 2385 put

Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. In future segments we can discuss how to alter this profile, or perhaps how one might manage it.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

Buying the at-the-money means buying cheap vol; selling the OTM strikes twice finances most of the purchase, due largely to the higher vol they trade at.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation are as follows:

"How's the trade look this morning?"

With ES at 2398, the mid rests at 3.40. This is up marginally from where we opened at 3.25. So is the ES though.

The trade was quite balanced here. It currently possesses a negative delta, but also a negative exposure to implied volatility (NYSEARCA:VEGA) and positive exposure to the passage of time (theta).

As it turns out, this particular blend of risks has balanced out pretty well since we initiated. The two puts at the 2335 line are getting fried. Even though ES has pretty much gone nowhere and there are still 24 days to expiry, the 2335s lost about $1 of their value since inception yesterday. That acted as the major offset to the lambasting we took on our long put - now down $1.50.

"Didn't you get a really strong comment from yesterday on this spread?"

We sure did, from Atom&Humber:

Great comment. The 1x2 we're trading here really does leave us vulnerable in the event that we quickly pull lower toward the bottom of our recent range. We also concur that, should this happen, vol would not be 10.4 anymore.

On the other hand, considering that current vol for the 2385 was 7.8, 10.4 would already reflect a 33% mark-up to at-the-money. While this is by no means a huge ramp higher, it may also be not entirely inappropriate.

The larger issue here, however, is one of immediacy. Our take on this spread is that if you want to play "the range" (ES 2325-2395), we're at the very top, and we should look at the price action of the last couple several weeks and months. We're getting negative exposure to delta, but in such a way where we're effectively saying 1) any drop is not soon in coming and 2) doesn't have legs.

For that particular thesis, we think the 1x2 a great way to at least enter. From there we can work with what the market gives us.

A&H's prescription for how to deal with this issue is pretty dead-on. Converting this to a butterfly would really modify the underlying Greeks, but would also limit our downside and give us more attractive scenarios to consider in the event of a plunge in ES and/or a spike in vol.

Thank you A&H for an awesome critique of the initial position!

Mechanics

There are no mechanics to discuss, as we are not trading today. We're going to hold out and see what comes in to us in the way of new opportunity, given how beaten down the vol-scape has gotten. Recall that, at least for now, our vega is negative and our theta is positive.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the state of volatility, given the starkly low levels we're seeing. In particular, those who are short vol products such as XIV - do you have any plans to alter the normal strategy given how low spot is here?

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.