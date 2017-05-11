Valneva's (INRLF) CEO Thomas Lingelbach on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valneva SE (OTC:INRLF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Thomas Lingelbach - President and Chief Executive Officer

Franck Grimaud - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Manfred Tiefenbacher - Vice President Finance

Analysts

Sam Slutsky - LifeSci Capital

Samir Devani - Rx Securities

Christian Glennie - Stifel

Thomas Guillot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Thomas Lingelbach

Thank you so much. Good day everyone and welcome to our quarter one analyst call. I’m here today with my management board colleagues, Franck Grimaud, Deputy CEO, as well as our Vice President Finance, Manfred Tiefenbacher; and I’m very pleased that we will be able today record a strong quarter one revenue growth of positive EBITDA, a reaffirmation of our financial guidance and a positive pipeline outlook for the year 2017.

As you have seen on the Newsflow chart, which is shown on Page 4 of your presentation, the year has started with quite positive Newsflow. We have had numerous activities around our technology licensing business EB66 and Franck is going to give you more update around the ongoing partnering deals that we were able to close in the first quarter.

You see also that we had the pleasure to present at the World Vaccine Conference in Washington earlier in the year, and to really position as part of keynote speeches not only our line vaccine program, but also in general our strategy with regards to emerging mosquito transmitted diseases. And in April, we also added now an additional trading platform in Germany making the Valneva shares tradable on the Deutsche Börse XETRA Platform.

With this short introduction, I would like to hand over to Manfred to give us the financial report for the quarter.

Manfred Tiefenbacher

Thank you, Thomas. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, very pleased to provide you with an overview of our financial performance of Valneva for the first quarter of 2017 as we have summarized on Slide 6 of the presentation. Overall, and as you could already see in our press release from early this morning it can be stated that we are looking back at a quarter of strong financial results.

EBITDA as most important indicator of our operation performance has continued developing favorably in quarter one and Valneva reports positive EBITDA of €3.4 million, which compares to an essentially balanced EBITDA achieved in Q1 of 2016. The major driver behind the solid operational results was the strong sales performance with total revenues and grants achieving €29.1 million in Q1 2017, compared to €24.7 million realized in Q1 2016 representing year-over-year growth of 18%.

Achieving a very solid bottom line was also supported by our cost of goods only moderately increasing a €12.9 million in Q1 2016 to €13.3 million in Q1 2017 as a result of relatively high share of fixed manufacturing costs. The overall net loss in Q1 2017 is in line with EBITDA improvements reduced from loss of €5 million in Q1 2016 to €1.7 million in Q1 of 2017. Overall cash position remains very solid and as compared to December 2016 further increased by about €3 million and stands at €45.2 million at the end of Q1 2017.

Moving onto Slide 7 of the presentation on which we also provide a more granular breakdown of our profit and loss statements, which also shows and reconfirms the solid sales performance has also contributed to finishing Q1 of 2017 with positive operating profit amounting to €0.5 million.

I want to guide you through some of our key drivers of the solid financial performance of the first quarter in some more detail. Our overall product sales during the first quarter showed an increase of 26.7% to a total of €25.9 million. While IXIARO continued growing at a solid pace, the positive sales performance of the first quarter of 2017 has also very positively been affected by exceptional growth of our DUKORAL Cholera vaccine showing year-over-year growth of slightly more than 80%.

As already mentioned previously, total revenues and grants ended up at €29.1 million, which puts us on track to deliver our wine earned revenue goal ranging from €105 million to €115 million for the full year of 2017. The strong sales growth combined with only moderate growth of our cost of goods have resulted in gross margins of 54.3%, which was in line with our expectations and gross margin on our commercial products came in at 55.6% for the quarter.

Total quarterly spend on R&D programs in Q1 2017 reached €5.2 million, which compares to €5.8 million during the comparative quarter of last year and reduction in R&D is driven by a spend moving more towards - moving away from late stage programs in Q1 2016 and more towards early stage programs such as our Lyme vaccine candidates in the first quarter of 2017.

Distribution and marketing expenses kept on growing as expected as a result of the establishment of Valneva’s wholesales and marketing organization, and reached €4.3 million in Q1 2017, compared to €3.3 million in quarter one of 2016. And quarterly G&A expense amounted to €4 million showing a moderate increase compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Moving onto Slide 9, our profit and loss statement also includes amortization charges related to intangible assets amounting to €1.8 million in Q1 2017, which mostly relates to IXIARO and total spend remains almost unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2016. As also already highlighted earlier in the presentation both EBITDA, as well as net loss have continued showing year-over-year improvement and underlying the solid performance enable us to deliver during this past quarter.

The positive EBITDA combined with positive working capital effect, however have never seen improvements and reductions in our inventories and in our accounts receivables. I have also contributed to maintaining a very healthy cash position amounting to $45.2 million for the quarter-end. One fine note I want to add regarding our debt provision in the course of the first quarter we have started repaying our loan to Pharmakon LLC as per the agreed repayment schedule, and before the end of quarter one no drawings from the loan facility we had in place with the European investments bank has taken place.

So now cash proceeds from the year below are included in our quarter end cash position by the end of first quarter. Still on top of that, I would like to point you to the quarterly financial report which has all been published earlier this morning, which also provides with some further details regarding our financial performance of Q1. This basically concludes the financial update of the quarter.

I’m happy to take your questions at the end of the call and with this I also want to hand over to Franck for a more detailed update on the performance of Valneva’s commercialized products.

Franck Grimaud

Thank you, Manfred. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I’m pleased to report on the commercial activity. Starting first with IXIARO, which is indicated for active immunization against JE in adults, adolescents, children and infants age of two months and older. The market potential for these vaccines reside in the 280 million traveler or visit Asia every year. The number is expected to grow by basically 4.4% per year. Currently depending on the market the penetration ranged from 0.5% to 4%, which gives us another form of improvement.

Looking at Slide 13, you will see that IXIARO revenues increased to €15.6 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to €14.6 million in Q1 2016. Demand for the US military continues to be strong during the quarter and was driven by non-military recommendation for all troops deployed to Asia with the most recent addition of the US Navy in Q4 2016. We also observed positive trend in key European travel markets, including in the UK and German.

Regarding the outlook for this product, we confirm that sales are expected to grow by 10% to 15% in 2017 and giving our total sales expected in between €58 million to €62 million each year. This will be achieved through continued marketing and sales activities and an increase in product adoption by travelers, reinforce product awareness, and improve usage with the rapid immunization schedule and through improved national recommendation and geographical extension.

Now turning to DUKORAL, this vaccine is dedicated to the prevention of diarrhea caused by Cholera and ETEC, which is designed to protect adults and children from two years of age who will be visiting endemic areas. The market potential for these vaccines residing in the 360 million traveler to Asia South, South America and Africa each year.

Looking at Slide 15, you would see that DUKORAL products reached €9.8 million in Q1 2017, compared to €5.4 million in Q1 2016. So 80% increase year-to-year, as I am afraid quoted already. The revenue increase was particularly pronounced in Canada with 2 million of growth in Q1 this year, compared to Q1 2016. The positive impact resulted from direct-to-consumer campaigns and educational activity for the healthcare professionals.

In the UK, we experienced continued product growth. Thanks to the promotional activities and an increase in [indiscernible]. And in the Nordics, the positive sales in Sweden dropped the Nordics segment. In terms of outlook, DUKORAL Q1 sales are in line to meet full-year company expectation of 10% product revenue growth to €27 million target in 2017, and it will be achieved through awareness campaigns directed at healthcare professional and lay public, increased traveler to endemic regions, improving national recommendation, and the label harmonization across all key countries.

Moving on the EB66 cell line business, we already signed five licenses each year, including a commercial agreement with Bavarian Nordic for the development and commercialization of multiple poxvirus-based vaccines on the EB66. This deal so includes a possibility for Bavarian Nordic to transfer some of its existing late stage product onto EB66, of course you bring regulatory approval, which would be a very important milestone for the cell line and of course could impact all the licensee currently in development - and continued development.

Looking at the veterinarian market, we also signed an important research agreement with MSD Animal Health for the development of a new EB66 based veterinary vaccines showing that’s basically most of the veterinary top 10 now use EB66.

With that I hand over to Thomas for the rest of the presentation.

Thomas Lingelbach

Thank you, Franck. Yes, it is a pleasure to give you an update on where we stand on our R&D. As you know it is part of Valneva’s strategic intent to invest around 15% to 20% of our annual revenue in research and development of innovative vaccine candidates in areas of unmet medical needs. This year, we are investing roughly 20% of our revenues. You can see on the pipeline slide, Page 17, our current activities starting with our program around Clostridium difficile, which we successfully managed till the end of phase 2 and which is a phase 3 ready asset.

We are still looking for a partner, and we are confident that we will be able to conclude this partnering process this year. However, it is not without risk, and we have alluded to that many times before. The market is a market that already today includes two competitor vaccine development programs, which are in advance stage of development and hence whoever is going to take this program over will need to have the financial muscle to invest 100 million to come to the first proof of efficacy at the phase 3 endpoint.

Lyme disease is our leading proprietary program. It’s a program that we consider extremely unique, Market potentially is steadily increasing I would say, we estimated at a level of €700 million to €800 million and basically this is a program where we are pioneers in the field. It is the only active clinical program thus far. There is no licensed vaccine for humans on the market and we have a very unique approach and that we are developing a multivalent protein subunit based vaccine covering all the different stereotypes of Lyme Borreliosis across both sides of the Atlantic.

We are currently with our program in phase 1. A phase I that is being conducted in parallel, both Europe, as well as US. Our patient recruitment for the phase 1 trial is ongoing, and is advancing according to the study protocol. The phase 1 study as usual in vaccines will of course evaluate safety as the primary objective, but also immunogenicity in different dose groups in different settings.

Please keep in mind that our clinical development physician was based on very strong preclinical development data, data that showed that the vaccine has the potential to provide protection against the majority of the Borrelia species pathogenic for humans with models that have been nicely validated by prior development activities in the field of Lyme borreliosis.

It is the companies intent to proceed with this program as quickly as we can and we are currently in preparation for the phase 2 initiation and those preparations include consultation processes with [indiscernible] and regulators and we are expecting to start the phase 1 in the earlier part of 2018.

The next program that we are in visiting to progress into clinical testing is our Chikungunya vaccine. The Chikungunya vaccine falls into the pocket of our tropical emerging diseases, mosquito transmitted high medical needs, viral and hence within the sweet spot of our Valneva’s capabilities and capacities. The Chikungunya virus is transmitted by the Aedes mosquitoes, causing the disease and we have seen outbreaks in Asia, in Africa, in Europe over the past years and those disease outbreaks we have seen with very high attack rates, up to 50% of those infected experience for long or long-term symptoms.

Hence there is a clear medical need for a Chikungunya vaccine. However, there are many Chikungunya vaccines currently under development, but we believe that Valneva’s vaccine candidate is unique and that we may be able to differentiate with our product candidate viz-a-viz all other currently in clinical development.

Our vaccine candidate is monovalent, single dose, live attenuated virus vaccine grown on Vero cells and basically we believe that this is and may be the only real single chart vaccine providing lifelong protections. We have based our decision to proceed towards clinical investigation on very strong preclinical testing amongst different species also in your nonhuman primates confirming a very good safety profile and the potential to provide long-term protection after a single immunization.

The phase 1 preparations are currently ongoing, scientific advices with the regulators have been held and hence we expect to enter into phase 1 later in the year. This phase 1 will evaluate as I mentioned earlier for Lyme, primarily of core safety, but also immunogenicity and we expect this trial to be conducted in round about 120 subjects not yet fully confirmed, since we are still working on the final trial design, and also to confirm antibody persistence, so this means we are going to monitor those subjects over a period of at least six months.

The priority target product profile will be of course travelers to endemic areas, but it is also vaccine that could be of high interest to our single largest customer, namely the military. And hence, since it is a travel vaccine for people going into the endemic areas, the results are not to be underestimated Public endemic markets and emergency stockpiling a secondary target population may also be anticipated.

Amongst those programs that we are progressing towards clinical development or are having in clinical development, we are working and we continue to work on a few very interesting indications in our research let amongst those we have Zika of course for which we are actively trying to seek a partner with whom we may also progress into clinical development, but also other indications like Yellow Fever or Human metapneumovirus. Human metapneumovirus representing a potential very interesting combination with all the ongoing RSV clinical development programs

With that I would like to turn over to the 2017 outlook as shown on Pages 22 and 23 of your presentation. Just to summarize where are we with regards to our full-year expectation. Again referring to the four P’s that we like to use when presenting Valneva, namely product, portfolio, platforms, and partnering.

So on products, as Franck already explained, we expect a very nice growth 10% to 15% IXIARO/JESPECT. We expect a 10% growth for our DUKORAL sales and we see potential upside from additional distribution agreements, which we may assign with third parties, for the distribution of third-party products, you know that already today in some of our commercial territories, we are already selling products for third parties, smaller ones and bigger ones. And this is also a very nice appreciation and validation of our commercial powerhouse and competence.

On the portfolio side, I explained to you the phase 1 progression, which is nicely according to plan. Our acceleration efforts who progress into phase 2 as quickly as technically possible, the phase entry of Chikungunya and the other fields in which we are investing around innovative vaccine targets.

Franck mentioned already the success that we are seeing around EB66, and I would like to reinforce what Franck said around the potential switch to EB66 in the middle of an ongoing clinical development which would really be considered revolutionary because thus far our clients have always considered that they would need to go to decide on EB66 well ahead of any clinical development and a switch in the middle of an ongoing clinical development could represent a complete new business segment and business area for EB66 and hence an attractive commercial upside for us, around this technology platform.

We continue to see revenues, but also a profit from those technology segments and from services that we are doing in some areas in order to complement and fill entirely any potential idle capacities we have across our global R&D footprint. On partnering, I mentioned already that this candidate sought to be partnered this year. Other R&D partnering deals amongst we see for example, potentially pick up could be and reach as well.

The financial outlook has been summarized on Page 23, all the respective numbers have already been presented by Manfred or by Franck respectively. You see on the 2017 outlook that our expected R&D investments are a bit lower than in the prior year because of course our programs are a bit earlier, and our external clinical conduct costs are a bit lower than they used to be last year.

However, this is not our mission; our mission is not to minimize R&D. Our mission is to invest R&D to the maximum extent possible without jeopardizing our financial debt sustainability target as evidenced by positive EBITDA, and I would like to reiterate that it’s not our objective to maximize EBITDA, but to be positive on the EBITDA side. I think with that, sort of overall summary, I would like to conclude today's presentation and hand back to the operator to take your questions.

Sam Slutsky

Hi everyone thanks for taking my question, thanks and congrats on the continued progress. Regarding the military contract for IXIARO, does the update on the Navy medical guidelines add to the prior contract of 42 million over two years or is that inclusive within it?

Thomas Lingelbach

This is currently included.

Sam Slutsky

Got it. And then with EB66, could you discuss the breakdown of what percentage of new contracts are from recurring customers versus new ones?

Thomas Lingelbach

Can you repeat the question?

Sam Slutsky

Yes, with the EB66, what percent are coming from new customers versus recurring ones?

Thomas Lingelbach

Franck you want answer?

Franck Grimaud

Yes, I would say 50-50.

Sam Slutsky

Great. And then for the year, do you have an estimated number of contracts you are looking to sign for that at this time?

Franck Grimaud

So, around 10, we should be in line with the previous year, but it might be a bit higher given the strong beginning.

Sam Slutsky

Okay great. Thank you.

Samir Devani

Thanks for taking my question, congrats on a good quarter. My question is just on DUKORAL, it is the second quarter we have seen, I guess the question is, was there anything exceptional in this quarter because obviously your guidance of 27 million would imply that this quarter is the strongest quarter you are going to see, but I'm just wondering whether that is just a conservative estimate at this point? Thanks.

Manfred Tiefenbacher

Yes, thank you for the equation. So what you have to know is that DUKORAL is - there is seasonality mainly due to Canada. 75% of the search in Canada are occurring in Q1 and Q2 each year because it’s winter and the Canadian looking for [indiscernible] so in this we have two strong quarters, Q4 last year, Q1 this year, but it is really a long side with historical data on this product. So that’s why indeed it’s very good beginning, but so far it is too soon to change our guidance for this year.

Samir Devani

Okay, thanks Mike. And then just on IXIARO, I am just wondering if you could give us a little bit more clarity in terms of the growth, the breakdown between volume may be currency and FX, is it mainly volume growth we're seeing?

Manfred Tiefenbacher

Franck?

Franck Grimaud

Yes, I can take the question. So, overall we are seeing growth in the quarter of around 8% versus last year. There is not a very big difference in terms of our volume growth, which is pretty much in line may be slightly lower. So we see volume growth may be closer to 5% to 6% value growth, closer to 7% 8%, and overall and overall as we are delivering quite a significant share of revenue from the US there is some impact from exchange rates coming in versus last year, driven by the dollar revenue share, which has given us may be some additional upside in the course of the first quarter of this year.

Samir Devani

Okay that was great. Thanks very much.

Christian Glennie

Hi it is Christian Glennie from Stifel. Just an update please if you can in terms of the C.Diff vaccine and the binary prospects for that, can you to put into context the competitive developments for the likes of Pfizer and Sanofi from the start of the year and your sort of level of confidence around securing your partner there?

Thomas Lingelbach

Of course this is a very tricky and very difficult question, so let me start with the fact around the competitor situation. Let's start with Sanofi, Sanofi is our company that has been in clinical development for quite a while, clinical development phase 3, I mean. Sanofi has published phase 2 data compared to ours so basically on all [indiscernible] and safety parameters, non-superiority, non-inferiority Sanofi had their phase 3 trial on recruitment hold for about nine months.

The explanation that Sanofi publicly gave was that they have to basically adjust their product hall for resuming the enrolment. So we estimate that this is going to take them quite a while and will significantly delay the phase 3 execute - overall execution time line. Pfizer, just recently announced entry into phase 3. And again as you know all three programs, including ours are based on the same mode of action namely toxin neutralization against the two relevant toxins A and B primarily.

So, I see technologically also there are neurosis that are different in between the three approaches. Clinically there should not be an expectation that there is any significant difference amongst those three programs, and it is fair to say that all three companies, us and the other two may have still a chance to be first or second to market, depending on the final clinical strategy and of course depending on the fact that our program would be to enter into phase 3 towards the latter part of this year or early next year.

The partnering discussions are obviously not easy because the vaccine market is dominated by four major players. Those major players represent more than 70% of the global vaccine's revenue and you are aware that GSK decided not to take our program, which is why we are where we are on partnering needs. Pfizer, Sanofi having their own program, Merck having their ceded antibody.

So this means that our target customers are companies who are either not within the group of the top vaccine companies or they are within the league or pharmaceutical companies that are focusing their business in those fields of hospitals or healthcare associated diseases. We have a number of discussions ongoing. We have studies under CBA and hence we are progressing very diligently on different due diligence front.

At this point in time, it is absolutely impossible to predict the probability that we are going to get to deal. Any deal that we would sign would be a complete upside to all financials that we have been disclosed and guided for, but I am sure that you will appreciate that it would neither be professional nor prudent to give any kind of probability outlook on those partnering discussions.

Christian Glennie

Okay, thank you. That’s very helpful. And then just in case I missed it or sort of the new ones here, you had talks about obviously part of a business case being looking in new products, new vaccines coming in, and that sort of linked in to a sort of 2020 guidance or target, is that still a position or is that being any changes there?

Thomas Lingelbach

So basically just as a way of reminder, you remember that our work communicated 2020 strategy is based on basically in the one end side, a revenue growth story. Our objective is to grow our revenues to up to 200 million to 250 million by 2020 and we will do that by a combination of organic growth and we have communicated earlier that we expect our existing business to grow up to 150 million. So this means we aim to complement our existing revenue stream by strategic means, and this means in reality by acquisition of commercial product and/or entering into marketing and distribution partnerships and agreements with third party.

This is still a key pillar of our strategic growth element and we are continuously evaluating opportunities as they come along, but at this moment in time we have nothing of course that we could disclose, but nothing has changed and just also to reiterate, since you have been talking about strategy, it is also our objective to continue investing 50% to 20% on an annual basis into R&D, so that we will be able to advance our most promising product candidates along the value chain and hence create value for those, but will not give up on our financial self sustainability model that we have been placed for the company. That’s basically unchanged.

Christian Glennie

Okay, thank you.

Thomas Guillot

Thanks. Thank you for taking my question. Two question if I may, first on EB66 revenues, it seems despite collaborations and we see such agreements your revenues did decrease by your revenue from collaboration licensing and services, I'm just wondering why is that an issue or is it GSK collaboration? That was my first question. My second question if I may, do you have gearing ratio estimate to give us for the following year? You are decreasing your debt that I’m just wondering what should we expect from this site? Thank you gentlemen.

Thomas Lingelbach

So maybe I can start with the first part, and then hand over to Manfred to give you some more clarity around the numbers that you are referring to. So first of all, I think it is just by the fact that revenues from collaborations and licensing are decreasing. To conclude that there was an issue with partnering value around EB66 is not correct. You know that when you are in the field of technology business it is a long-term shop and you see deals that aim to deliver either milestones, which of course come periodically and they don't come on a continuous basis, and/or royalties on product sales, which unfortunately take from the point of initial licensure to when you may or may not expect those to kick in maybe 10 years or so.

So, right now we see a lot of partners progressing very nicely, EB66 program, and we will see, I would say that the fluctuation by way of normal kind of variability in such a technology business. So, we're not changing our long-term perspective on EB66, which is by the end of the day and let's not forget that not a revenue gain, but it’s a bottom-line gain. So technologies deliver profit they don't deliver revenues to the same extent because you basically have no costs associated with it. So this means every income that you get around EB66, basically goes down to the bottom line and as I said we consider those kind of variability’s a way of natural fluctuation. Manfred?

Manfred Tiefenbacher

Okay. Coming back on your second question, so I think I mentioned in my financial chart, gave a quick update on the situation around our debts. So we have started repaying our biggest loan to Pharmakon, which was a part of the financing of the DUKORAL acquisition of two years ago.

This repayment schedule has started in the first quarter of 2017 is continuing on a cooperative basis until we have reached through repayment, and at the same time as you know we have a European investment bank loan facility in place to the amount of €25 million, which we have not yet had had to make use of, but we will be able to start making use of, as of the second quarter.

And intention is to pull in our proceeds from this loan facility starting with second quarter, which essentially should result in a debt situation, which is I would say largely unchanged over the coming quarters and obviously should provide us sufficient funds to continue investing in our R&D programs and finance the normal business operation.

Thomas Guillot

Thank you very much, and I have no further questions.

Thomas Lingelbach

Yes, thank you so much. Thanks for your questions. Thanks for listening in to our quarter one call. Just to wrap up, we're very pleased with our first quarter operational performance, which clearly validates our financial guidance for the full year. We will continue to focus on our commercial execution while at the same time allocating our capital to promising R&D projects that we believe will create the potential value and patient benefit such as our Lyme vaccine.

With that, I would like to close today's call. All have a good day. Thank you so much.

