Top 10 'Safer' Dividend Challenger Dogs Fetch 10%-40% May Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed the lowest priced five of 10 top "safe" Challenger stocks projected 20.62% LESS gain from $5k invested than from $5K invested in all ten. Big dogs ruled in May.

16 Challengers were eliminated in this "safer" selection process by their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Challenger stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 5/4/17 to further document their financial capabilities.

22 of 61 Dividend Challengers (5-9 annual dividend hikes) showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/5/17. Those 22 were tagged "safer".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Safer May Challenger Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Challenger Index members listed as of 4/28/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 5/4/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top 10 represented four of 11 business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

"Safer" Sectors On The Challenger List

Seven Morningstar sectors were represented by the full set of 22 firms whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of May 4. The sector representation broke out, thus: Real Estate (10); Industrials (1); Energy (2); Financial Services (2); Technology (2); Consumer Cyclical (4); Consumer Defensive (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Healthcare (0); Utilities (0).

Top 10 Challenger "safe" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May 4 represented the first four sectors on the list above.

Challengers With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 61 Challenger stocks from which the 22 "Safer" ones were sorted. You see grouped below the list of 22 that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily adjusted by a malevolent, spendthrift, or tightwad board of directors promoting company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio are remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Expect An 8.75% One-Year Average Upside and 12.8% Net Gain From 22 "Safer" Challenger Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Champion stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 4, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the 10 highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 7% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top 10 April Challenger "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 12% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower-than-market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater-than-market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Forecast Top 10 Challenger "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 10% to 40% Gains By May 2018

Four of the 10 top "safe" dividend Challenger dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved only 40% accurate.

10 probable profit-generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) netted $406.16 based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) netted $268.89 based on target price estimates from 18 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) netted $238.99 per estimates from 24 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) netted $226.97, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) netted $206.31 based on dividends, plus median target price estimate from 10 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) netted $191.36, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) netted $167.98 based on estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) netted $133.86 based on median target estimates from 10 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) netted $133.04 based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from 11 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) netted $108.34 based on mean target price estimates from 24 analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 20.8% on $1k invested in each of these 10 "Safer" Champion dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Found No Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Challengers

10 "Safer" Challenger firms with the biggest yields May 4 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected Five Lowest Priced, of 10 "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dividend Challenger Dogs, To Deliver 10.49% VS. (6) 13.22% Net Gains from All 10 by May 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" 10 Challenger pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 20.62% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The highest priced of 10 Tallgrass Energy Partners showed the best net gain of 26.89% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Champion dogs as of May 4 were: Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP); Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN); New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ); Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT); Golar LNG Partners, with prices ranging from $6.75 to $21.21.

Higher priced five "Safe" Dividend Challenger dogs as of April 5 were: RLJ Lodging; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP); Select Income REIT; LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO); Tallgrass Energy Partners with prices ranging from $21.48 to $48.60.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend Challenger dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

