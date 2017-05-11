Is Canada's Massive Housing Bubble Causing Banking Contagion?

Some Canadian mortgage companies have fallen over 60% and the big 6 banks are being dragged down too; what does this mean for global banking?

There are signs that the bubble has/is bursting, mostly due to the slow down in China.

Overview:

Many investors are familiar or at least have some idea of the Canadian housing bubble. I don't think the magnitude of the bubble has been shared as frequently as it should. The charts and data on Canada's real estate market are actually hard to believe. Most of the meteoric rise in home prices is due to foreign money, specifically China. The slowdown (dramatic) in China and the recent passing of a 15% foreign buyer tax in Canada may be all this bubble needs to burst.

There have been many small signs of the bubble popping but the first real domino to fall was Home Capital Group (HCG), a mortgage lender who is under investigation for fraud. Shares plunged nearly 60% on the news and most of the major banks in Canada have been declining and vastly underperforming US banks since the news broke. The big six Canadian banks have enormous exposure to Canada's tremendous real estate market and the weakness in the banks is evident that the collapse of Home Capital Group is sending a the first initial wave of contagion throughout the Canadian banking system. How wide spread will the contagion be? Will it spread to the US?

Canada's Bubble:

The following series of charts compares similar statistics between US home prices and Canadian home prices. Everything from absolute prices to debt to affordability is multiples beyond where the United States was during the peak of the bubble.

Two standard deviations from the mean is considered a bubble or an outlier by most. Toronto is at four standard deviations in terms of home prices relative to the mean.

(Bloomberg)

Below is chart comparing an index of home prices in the US and in Canada:

(Dallas Fed)

Not only did home prices in Canada not have a meaningful correction during the last major global recession, home prices have skyrocketed even higher and the rate of acceleration is mind-boggling as well.

From an affordability standpoint it seems impossible any Canadians can actually afford homes (hint: they can't)

(Dallas Fed)

The relationship between rents and home prices is at levels never seen before. What Canadian would buy a home vs. rent? The social unrest is also mounting as citizens of Canada have been priced out of the market buy foreign buyers and forced to rent.

(The Economist; Maclean's)

Looking back at the US bubble of 2007, home prices to incomes were at levels that were very clearly unsustainable and have corrected dramatically since then. Not Canada. House prices to income in Canada are almost 30% higher than the absolute peak of the biggest bubble in modern history.

Loose lending standards in Canada for a mortgage are about 4.5x income. This is typically the highest multiple a bank will lend at.

The average, yes average, home in Toronto is over $900,000. Using the loosest lending standard that means someone needs an income of $200,000 per year to afford the average house in Toronto.

(Toronto Real Estate Board)

The chart above (highlighted) shows the average Toronto home price.

How can it be that you need an income of 200k to afford even the average home? An income of 200k puts you well into the 1% of earnings and that would not be enough to live in an average home. The top 1% of Canadians are having difficulty living in the average home; that is where this bubble has gone.

The last two measures of affordability worth showing are debt to GDP and debt interest to income ratios in Canada. These metrics give us an idea of the leverage in the Canadian economy.

(Fred; Maclean's)

Canadian citizens seem to be tapped out in terms of leverage.

(NASDAQ:FRED)

Canadians have been maxed out for some time. As I pointed out, they are not the ones buying the houses so they are not supporting the rise in prices. Foreign buyers are buying the homes which are not accounted for in the metrics I presented above. What would cause foreign buyers to stop buying homes and thus a re-pricing of Canadian home values?

For starters, Canada is aware of this issue and the unrest with the Canadian citizens so they have imposed a 15% foreign buyer tax that must be paid in cash, and cannot be rolled into the financing costs. This is certainly a deterrent.

More importantly, there is growing evidence of a massive slowdown in China and that is the real issue at hand. Once these Chinese buyers leave, the bottom could fall out and Canadian banks have a devastating amount of leverage to the housing market.

Problems in China:

The economic data in China is always hard to trust. To identify issues of demand coming from China, look no further than the commodities markets.

Iron ore, a useful industrial commodity has been plunging as of late falling 35% in a matter of months.

(Bloomberg)

Iron ore is not the only commodity that has been falling recently. Oil has fallen sub $50 and the production metals have been more than weak.

Rising equity markets give the illusion of strong global economies but where has the demand for commodities gone?

China's credit impulse has been rapidly declining as well, more evidence of the slowing economy, lack of demand, and thus crash in commodities. (All linking back to a lower propensity to buy foreign homes)

(Pimco)

The sharp rise from 2013-2016 can partially explain the dramatic rise in both the commodity space and home prices. Now that the impulse for credit in China collapsed what will happen to home prices? Home prices do not react in real time as they are illiquid assets but commodities do and we are seeing in real-time what the fall in credit is doing to that asset class.

(Deutsche Bank)

Canadian Banks Feel The Chinese Slowdown:

Some people may attribute the weakness in the Canadian banks to the collapse of Home Capital Group:

If this was an isolated fraud incident there would not be contagion leaking into other banks.

It is my opinion that this was not an isolated incident and that the drastic underperformance in Canadian banks is related to the slowdown and exposure to the real estate market.

In just three months time, the major Canadian banks are down over 10% more than the US banks, represented above by XLF.

For now the US banks are not feeling the same pain. I feel this situation is something that should be closely monitored by all investors. If the Canadian banks continue to decline that could be evidence of a large banking issue underway in Canada. As we learned in 2008, if the issue gets large enough, with the interconnectedness of the global banking system, the US banks are not immune.

This should raise major red flags and be on everyone's radar screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.