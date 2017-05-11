Cisco To Acquire MindMeld For Conversational AI

The acquisition will be folded into Cisco's IoT and Applications group, to improve its collaboration suite of offerings.

MindMeld has created a platform that enables easier and more intuitive human-computer interaction.

Quick Take

Networking giant Cisco (CSCO) has announced an agreement to acquired conversational AI software company MindMeld for $125 million in cash and assumed equity awards. MindMeld has created software that makes it easier for humans to interact with computers and chatbots.

The deal will be integrated into Cisco’s IoT and Applications group and promises to improve its collaboration suite capabilities.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based MindMeld was founded in 2011 to create a platform that provides intelligent and conversational interactions with websites, devices or apps.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Tim Tuttle, who was previously SVP at AOL and co-founder of various startups.

Below is a brief demo video about its connected home digital assistant:

Investors in the company funded over $15 million and were led by IDG Ventures USA, KPG Ventures and included corporate investors Intel Capital (INTC), GV (GOOG), Liberty Global Ventures (LILA) and numerous venture capital firms.

MindMeld has also developed a family of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) to allow external developers to access its technology on which to build a wide variety of applications.

Acquisition Terms

Cisco intends to pay $125 million in an all-cash transaction. Considering investors put in only $15 million in known investment, this represents a nice win for them and likely for the senior management team at MindMeld.

According to Cisco’s Jim Salvagno, MindMeld will form the basis for its new AI initiative, the Cognitive Collaboration team underneath the IoT (Internet of Things) and Application groups.

Rationale and Commentary

This acquisition is being driven by the IoT and Applications group within Cisco and represents a step in the direction of improved end-user conversational technologies.

Cisco already has several AI and machine learning [ML] initiatives across different functional areas including security, analytics, and collaboration, including Stealthwatch, Spark Board, Spark Room Kit, SpeakerTrack and VoiceTrack.

The company intends to start MindMeld off in the area of collaboration, stating,

This acquisition will power new conversational interfaces for Cisco's collaboration products, revolutionizing how users will interact with our technology, increasing ease of use, and enabling new cognitive capabilities. For example, users will be able to interact with Cisco Spark via natural language commands, providing an experience that is highly customized to the user and their work. Together, Cisco and MindMeld can bring voice AI to meeting rooms throughout the world, where Cisco's near-ubiquitous presence of video and telephony hardware will help increase adoption of AI technology across the workplace.

So, MindMeld will primarily be tasked with improving Cisco’s collaboration suite.

What isn’t known is if Cisco will take a ‘platform’ approach and build on MindMeld’s APIs designed for third party developers, or if it will close down the platform and bring all the functionality in-house for its proprietary approach.

From the looks of it, the latter approach is most likely.

The price paid for MindMeld doesn’t appear too dear, and assuming integration is prompt, the deal should be yet another Cisco acquisition folded into its technology stack.

