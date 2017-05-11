Sanchez Energy: Making The Call, The Bottom Is In; A Homerun From Here

For 2017 we expect operating cash flows to grow strongly versus 2016 and for 2018 to be an all-time record high year for operating cash flows.

As a result, 1Q17 cash flows were negatively impacted; we expect cash flow from operations to increase significantly in each of 2Q17, 3Q17, and 4Q17.

Comanche transaction closed March 1st, 1Q17 financial results have significant expenses related to the transaction closing, transition planning, and employee and services ramp; but very little of the revenue.

1Q17 Results Spook Investors

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) released its 1Q17 financial results on May 9, 2017. While the 1Q17 financial results were an improvement over 2Q17, the most troubling area for investors and the biggest opportunity going forward, in our opinion, is cash flow from operations (CFO).

While 1Q17 reported revenue came in at $133.8 million, up 67.7% versus 1Q16 and Adjusted EBITDA was $50.6 million versus $64.1 million in 1Q17. The real shocker and reason investors are spooked, in our opinion, is the $13.3 million burn in CFO versus $24.1 million in 1Q16 positive CFO.

Sanchez Energy's stock now presents a fantastic entry point into one of the fastest growth America shale oil operators over the next twelve months. Trading at nearly a 50% discount to its January 27, 2017 closing price, we believe the bottom is in and stock performance will follow $SN's impressive CFO growth.

Timing of Comanche Acquisition Close Distorts Cash Flows From Operations

1Q17 CFO was negative almost entirely due to the timing of the close of massive, transformative Comanche acquisition on March 1, 2017. While Comanche contributed only a month of revenue, significant cash expenses related to the closing of the acquisition and the ramp in planning and staffing related to the acquisition fully impacted 1Q17.

Confusion Presents Massive Entry Point Opportunity

With the confusion about 1Q17 CFO results driving $SN stock down another leg, now nearly 50% in the last 104 days, we believe investors have an unprecedented opportunity to buy. For the remainder of 2017 we expect $SN's CFO to be very positive and near record quarterly levels in 4Q17. For 2018, we expect $SN's CFO to be at an all-time record high for the company.

As we explained in our article "Sanchez Energy: 41% Pullback A Great Entry Point," the Comanche acquisition will contribute significant production growth and expense leverage to $SN for a full quarter beginning 2Q17. In addition to the existing production oil already on-line, $SN will be rapidly ramping through completion of previously drilled Comanche wells. $SN has a very robust hedging program in place and we have great conviction on management's ability to execute on its guidance of delivering average production volumes of 78,000 - 82,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day for 2017. Therefore, we have high conviction in revenue and cash flows.

For the rest of the year, revenues and expenses will soar and we anticipate the price of $SN's common stock to follow (see chart below):

Our Financial Modeling

In Conclusion

While complicated financial results sometimes spook investors with headline numbers, those willing to understand them and look ahead by modeling the performance of the baseline business growth will be rewarded.

The bottom is in, it is time to do some work and understand the opportunity $SN common stock presents and hop aboard one of the fastest growing, high conviction business operating plans in the America shale oil space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "SN".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.