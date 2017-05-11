Amazon's Latest Move: Far From Profitability

How much Amazon loses from its Prime and shipping programs?

The company clearly has no intent to make a profit.

Amazon just reduced the minimum amount for non-Prime members to be eligible for a free delivery.

Those who follow us know about our strong bearish thesis on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). We wrote several articles explaining why Amazon's business model is not bound to make a profit, and why we believe its valuation is one of the biggest bubbles this decade.

In our latest article (linked below), we also argued that including revenues from Prime members in calculating Amazon's cash from operations is totally misleading. That's because the company spends all its Prime revenues on shipping expenses.

Yesterday, a piece of news reaffirmed our belief that Prime revenues are not even sufficient to cover Prime and shipping expenses.

What happened?

Few investors have heard about Amazon's latest offer to its non-Prime customers - the minimum amount needed to be spent to get free shipping has been slashed from $35 to $25 per delivery. And, guess what? Two months ago, it also slashed that rate from $49 to $35.

Well, that's funny considering Amazon's huge shipping losses. A slash from $49 to $25 means that Amazon's shipping costs will be higher, as it will be forced to free deliver goods that barely make a profit in gross terms (taking the $25 price tag).

We believe that by making this move, Amazon is proving that it won't make a profit for a very long time due to its huge shipping expenses, which will continue to deteriorate, accompanied by its overgenerous services for its Prime members. Here's why.

How much money Amazon loses on Prime and Shipping combined?

According to Amazon's latest 10-Q, Amazon's shipping losses were $1,886 million in Q1 2017. And that includes a "portion" of revenues earned from Prime members.

We can't know how much this "portion" is. But we can get a range at least.

So, let's assume that none of the Prime membership revenues are included as shipping revenue, which is the best case for Amazon for sure. Thus, we should add back all Prime revenues to know if Amazon loses money on shipping or not.

Amazon recorded $1.94 billion in Q1 prime membership revenues. So, if we add all that number (assuming Amazon didn't include anything from Prime revenues into Shipping revenues) to the shipping loss of $1.89 billion, the segment would have a profit of just ~$50 million.

Remember, Amazon already includes a "portion" of Prime revenues in the above calculation in its 10-Q. So, it's clear that Amazon will spend all of its Prime revenues on shipping to cover the costs. That's also in addition to an unknown amount which will substitute losses from the new offer.

To understand more about how much Amazon loses on shipping including all revenues from Prime, we created the following table.

So, even if Amazon just included 5% of Prime revenues in its shipping revenues calculation (which means we should add 95% of Prime revenues), the segment (Prime and shipping) still loses $147 million quarterly before the newly featured offer.

But Amazon Prime does not only include free shipping. It also includes video content, audio, and Kindle library.

According to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Amazon will spend $4.5 billion on video content in 2017. That's $1.125 billion in quarterly spending. Add that to the losses incurred above, and Amazon's Prime and Shipping segments will burn between one and two billion dollars quarterly.

But, Amazon bulls argue that Prime users spend much more than non-Prime on Amazon's products. That's completely true. So, let's figure out if that spending is sufficient to cover the shipping and content losses.

Amazon Prime users spend annually on average $700 more than non-Prime users. That's a quarterly spending gap of $125/user.

Amazon's operating margins for its retail segment in North America is 2.8%. But that's including shipping costs. Excluding the shipping costs, the operating margin jumps to ~12%.

With 80 million Prime users, Amazon generates an additional $1.2 billion from its Prime program.

This means that at the best-case scenario, Amazon loses $72 million quarterly from its Prime program. In a worst-case scenario, Amazon loses ~$750 million quarterly just from its Prime and shipping programs.

And that's before including the already stated exceptions.

If you think that $750 million is a small number for Amazon, you should know that the almighty AWS generated $890 million in operating income last quarter.

Conclusion

We stated in our previous article that if it wasn't for Prime cash payments, Amazon's TTM CFO (cash from operations) would be just $4.5 billion, which is 1% of Amazon's valuation [Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) CFO is 13.4% of its market value]. We argued that these cash payments are expenses which the company will pay in the coming fiscal period, so including them in calculating the CFO is misleading. Our calculations just proved that.

Amazon is obsessed with growth because it's the only way to increase its valuation. And it is achieving that by taking cash payments from customers and postponing payments to suppliers or postponing services to customers (free shipping for a year). And instead of making Amazon shipping profitable, it is making the segment's performance worse by increasing costs to an already losing segment.

For Amazon, growth is funneling further growth, which is a good thing as long as investors are buying the growth/no profits story. But there will come a point where investors no longer are impressed with Amazon's growth; at this point, the stock will fall significantly.

Now Read: "Amazon's Q1: Still Unprofitable"

Cautious Investing to All.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.