U.S. NGLs Production Surge Approaching

This will have a minimal impact on gasoline feedstocks, but it represents considerable supply growth for plastics and heating feedstocks.

Expect U.S. gas plant NGLs production to grow by 400 KBPD by the end of 2018.

Background:

Natural gas liquids are hydrocarbons that belong to the same family of molecules as crude oil and natural gas. They are produced primarily by separation at natural gas plants. NGLs provide value to exploration and production companies. The overall component breakdown of NGLs produced at gas plants in the U.S. over the past five years is the following:

NGLs are used as feedstock to create some of the products we consume. The EIA has noted some typical uses for them:

NGLs Production Outlook:

The production of natural gas and NGLs is closely related because NGLs are a co-product of natural gas production. NGLs are also produced during crude oil refining, but in a much smaller quantity. Over the past decade, there has been a significant amount of natural gas and NGLs field production growth; NGLs production has grown by roughly 800 KBPD over the last three years:

Note: In the plot above, liquefied petroleum gases includes ethane, propane, butane, and isobutane.

Although NGLs production growth flattened over the past year or two, it looks like it's about to make a comeback. This is based on the EIA's forecast for natural gas production to increase significantly through 2018. Natural gas and NGLs production have been correlated at an average of 1 BBL NGLs/22,000 SCF natural gas produced. By extrapolating that correlation, the outlook for NGLs growth is the following:

Conclusions:

If natural gas production increases along the lines of the EIA's forecast, NGLs production will rise tangibly. The EIA is forecasting that natural gas marketed production will increase 9 BSCFD above the current level by the end of 2018. This will translate into roughly 400 KBPD of gas plant-based NGLs production growth.

According to the current average U.S. gas plant NGLs production composition, the 400 KBPD of NGLs supply growth by the end of 2018 will break down into the following:

+ 47 KBPD Pentanes Plus

+ 34 KBPD Isobutane

+ 38 KBPD Butane

+ 132 KBPD Propane

+ 150 KBPD Ethane

Comparatively speaking, the above supply growth is low for gasoline feedstocks, but it is considerable for plastics and heating feedstocks.

