Activision: Winning An Easy Game

We previously expressed skepticism about Activision/Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) valuation. But we distinctly noted that shorting the stock would not be a good idea due to the fact that it looks set up to always win on earnings and analysts seem to go soft on the company - letting management under-promise and over-deliver quarter after quarter and acting surprised every time.

Activision is a roll-up, and the market is clearly accepting its acquisitive method of growth. Roll up businesses (ask Valeant (NYSE:VRX) or SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) often start as rapidly growing market darlings only to fall from grace - receiving as irrational hate commensurate to the irrational love they enjoyed on the come up.

As Activision "bears," we should probably continue to profess doom and gloom for this "overvalued" roll-up. But even we have to admit the roll-up is working.

Either Activision is uniquely skilled at picking acquisitions or the gaming market is just more suited to this sort of business model than other industries. Unless a sharp analyst will uncover a skeleton that everyone is missing, the stock looks likely to keep soaring while retaining a valuation too high for us to recommend a long position.

First Quarter Earnings

Initially, ATVI stock didn't react very well to earnings. And at first, we suspected that the jig was up. But a wave of, presumably, retail-driven buying has let the company retrace most of its post-earnings dip. However, make no mistake, this stellar earnings report was an obvious case of under-promising and over-delivering.

Activision went into Q1 with a slew of growing products in its Blizzard segment, especially the recently released Overwatch. The only surprise here was that WOW grew in addition to Overwatch but this is probably due to product launch cycle variance. Total growth in Blizzard was a tremendous 50% YoY. The company ended up beating the EPS estimate by $0.28 (with $0.56) and the revenue estimate by $640 million. These beats are, in our opinion, so large that they call into question the quality of the estimates.

While Activision's top line results are set up for success because of the company's acquisitive nature and market darling status, its bottom line results are set up for success because of its aggressive share buyback program. According to The Street:

Activision said its board of directors authorized a two-year stock repurchase program under which the company can repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding common stock from February 13 through February 12, 2019. The directors also declared a cash dividend of 30 cents a share, payable on May 10, 2017, to shareholders.

Conclusion

Activision is a company that seems to practically always beat earnings, and this quarter is no exception. We still think the stock's P/S of around 6 is too high a valuation because revenue growth in gaming is not necessarily sustainable due to concerns about product life cycle. Activision is maintaining its growth in large part through acquisitions instead of organic growth and will probably continue to do so when the organic bump from Overwatch and the other recent hits quiet down.

But the market likes the stock, and that's all that matters. ATVI is in a good position as far as market sentiment is concerned, and its acquisitions are unusually successful. The company looks like it will keep winning, and shorting the stock is pointless.