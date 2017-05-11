Bitauto Holdings' (BITA) CEO William Li on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

William Li

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We are pleased to report a set of solid results for the first quarter of 2017. Our total revenue from the quarter increased 41.1% year-over-year, the transactions services growing 193.5%, as we continue to make strong progress building Bitauto into the preferred platform for auto consumption in China and in driving synergies between our transaction services and media businesses.

Our non-GAAP net income for the quarter rose 102.3% year-over-year RMB156.9 million. Thanks to economies of scale from our rapidly growing new business and improved operating efficiency across the board.

While we only saw moderate growth of 4.2% in our advertising and subscription business in the first quarter due to management changes in this area. We now see clear signs of healthy growth in the second quarter as we took the opportunity to revamp our media business. We remain confident in our original target for 2017 and we believe that our revamp efforts will translate to stronger revenue growth in the years to come.

Our events are aligned with the three key strategic areas we set forth for the year, enhancing traffic, leads-to-transaction conversion rate, and monetization capabilities. With regard to traffic, we recently formed strategic partnerships with Baidu on mobile and PC Aladdin, and with leading news aggregation app Toutiao. These collaborations will enhance traffic, the quality of sales leads and the Bitauto brand helping to increase our pricing power going forward.

Additionally, as we mentioned last quarter to utilize our media resources more effectively in PC user stickiness, we’ve began distributing upgraded content across our mobile, social PC and partner properties with clear standards, modularization and a consistent persona. Lastly, we have launched social marketing initiatives, new collaborations with online KoLs to further promote the Bitauto brand.

To increase our conversion rate and monetization capabilities, we will continue to develop China's most powerful auto related big data competence based on the most comprehensive and dynamically updated automobile and user behavior data. Big data is enabling us to uncover consumer demand at various stages of the auto purchase cycle and to generate more revenue with multi-purpose transactions covering financing, trade-ins and insurance.

We will also apply this data competence to creating next-gen marketing tools to improve both user experience and drive media revenue growth. Other efforts include enhanced mobile offerings, additional advertising inventory spaces and geographically targeted dealer strategies.

As we make gradual progress on these strategic areas, we expect to benefit from enhanced synergies across our business lines and I’m confident that we will strengthen our long-term competitiveness.

I will now turn the call over to Andy for his thoughts.

Andy Zhang

Thank you, William, and everyone. First quarter we achieved 193.5% year-over-year growth in our transaction services with RMB625.8 million in revenue and around 88,000 revenue generating transactions. We continue to see growing user demand for online auto purchasing and related financial services with our solid first mover advantage in place.

Bitauto is well-positioned to capture this opportunity. As mentioned in our fourth quarter results, we’re pleased to see how Yixin is readily merging as the leading online automotive transaction platform in China. We’re currently in the process of expanding the platform and collaborating with more partners. As we expect revenue and profit contributions from Yixin to continue rising as we introduce more diversify products to better fulfill consumer needs throughout the auto purchase process, and the further drive with platform effectively across our business.

As you may have seen in our press release distributed earlier today, Yixin is set to receive additional investments of up to RMB4 billion from our existing and new shareholder inventors, including Bitauto, Tencent, China Orient AMC International, and SF Express founder Mr. Wei Wang. After the closing of this round of financing, Bitauto sticking machine will be no less than 48%, Bitauto will continue to consolidate Yixin financial results.

As the leading automotive transaction platform in China, Yixin has been delivering the best thought purchasing experience for China's new and used car costumers. As well as providing the best transaction related services to our partners such as car makers, dealers, banks, financial institutions, and aftermarket service providers with this additional strong support as well as our insurance partners. With this additional strong support from our shareholders and partners we are even better positioned to our long-term success.

I’ll turn the call over to Cynthia now for a review of our financials.

Cynthia He

Thank you, Andy, and hello everyone. Bitauto delivered robust results for the first quarter of 2017, with continued momentum in our transaction services revenue growth as well as the encouraging progress in enhancement efforts across our media and transaction services.

Our margins for the quarter also showed strong improvement as a result of new business growth and greater operating efficiency. Looking forward, we will continue to allocate resources towards our key strategies which William discussed earlier. We are confident that by enhancing Bitauto brand, user traffic, and big data capabilities and will on track to strengthen our long-term competitiveness.

Now let’s look at financial highlights for the quarter before moving to Q&A. We reported revenue of RMB1.55 billion for the first quarter of 2017, representing a 41.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2016. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the growth of the Company's transaction services business.

Revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the first quarter of 2017 was RMB744.9 million, representing a 4.2% increase from RMB714.5 million in the corresponding period in 2016. Out of total revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the first quarter around RMB714 million was new car related and RMB31 million was used car related.

Revenue from the transaction services business for the first quarter of 2017 was RMB625.8 million, representing a 193.1% increase from RMB213.2 million in the corresponding period in 2016. The increase was attributable to a higher volume of transaction services. Out of the revenue from the transaction services in the first quarter around RMB300 million was new car related and about RMB314 million was used car related.

Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business for the first quarter was RMB174.8 million, representing a 4.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2016.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2017 was RMB1.03 billion, representing a 38.3% increase. Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2017 was RMB10.9 million, compared to a loss from operations of RMB66.5 million last year same time.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2017 was RMB223.1 million, which represents a 101.6% increase. Net loss in the first quarter of 2017 was RMB50.1 million, compared to a net loss of RMB99.8 million last year same time.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS, each representing one ordinary share, in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to RMB1.69 and RMB1.78, respectively. These results taken into consideration the accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests amounting to RMB80.3 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2017 was RMB156.9 million, which represents a 102.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2016. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter amounted to RMB1.22 and RMB1.09, respectively. Again these results also taken into consideration the accretion of non-controlling interests.

As of March 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposit and restricted cash of RMB8.34 billion. Cash used in operating activities, cash used in investing activities, and cash from financing activities in the first quarter of 2017 were RMB225.8 million, RMB968.6 million, and RMB3.44 billion, respectively.

Net accounts receivable was RMB1.97 billion as of March 31, 2017, compared to RMB2.07 billion as of December 31, 2016. And as of March 31, 2017, the bank transaction services business had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB4.79 billion, finance receivables RMB15.82 billion and borrowings and non-recourse securitization debt of RMB14.80 billion.

The number of employees totaled 7,661 as of quarter end, this include employees of the entities in which Bitauto acquired and holds controlling interests. On a year-over-year basis, headcount grew 34.6%, primarily due to additional headcount from Kankanche, which is a used car of subsidiary we have hired in the fourth quarter of 2016. Compared to the previous quarter, our headcount remains flat.

With that, I will turn to guidance for the second quarter of 2017. Bitauto currently expects to generate revenue in the range of RMB1.83 billion to RMB1.88 billion in the second quarter of 2017. This represents a 30.4% to 34% increase from the corresponding period in 2016. This forecast takes into consideration seasonality and factors in Bitauto's business and excludes any impact of foreign currency fluctuations. It reflects management’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Thank you for listening to us – to our presentation. We are now ready for your questions. Operator?

Evan Zhou

Hi, good evening, William, Andy, Cynthia and Suki. Thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on a very strong quarters and product delivery. My question is regarding profit is the – if I remember correctly, I think we actually being experiencing pretty bumpy two year-ago transitioning from media through this transactional related focus. So I think this quarter seem to me to be the one of the biggest quarter – product delivery for the past – probably eight quarters?

I would say looking ahead we’re going to be generating more profit down the road. It is kind of likely inflection point for the profit and also regarding the forward looking guidance, which prices out – last year we have some inventory taking initiatives, I think back to now. How is the quarter without taking consideration of the even taking initiative look like for the second quarter? And lastly, maybe can we have some comments on – for Yixin cash flow of RMB4 billion raised, what’s being kind of evaluation for that?

Cynthia He

Okay. Thank you and hello Evan. We will take your questions one by one. The first question is about profitability. As you said, the revenue contribution and profit contribution of the Company had being involving in the past years and very apparently in the last few quarters. We are very glad to have reported very much stronger path in the first quarter of 2017.

Going forward, we are confident of gradual increase in our profitability due to two reasons. The primary reason is the economy scale increasing in – as our new business ramp up as it becomes a bigger part of our total revenue of resources. The second reason is that we will continue to better manage our average expenses and investments, so that will – we can rely on better efficiency. Your second question was about guidance, correct?

Evan Zhou

Yes.

Cynthia He

Okay. The guidance we gave on apples-to-apples comparison is about 30% plus increase, but as you know in the year of 2016 and prior to that, our revenue included wholesale cars for which we took inventory. Going forward, we won’t be engaging in this type of business any more. So if you takeaway this effect and if we go to a smaller pace for the previous period of last year, the comparison on a net basis should be I think roughly to about 46% to 50% increase on a net basis year-over-year for the first quarter.

Andy Zhang

Second.

Cynthia He

For the second quarter, I’m sorry. And your third question was about Yixin capitalizations, right? Why don’t I invite Andy to answer that question?

Andy Zhang

Hi, Evan. A few points before I answer the Yixin question I guess. Again as you indicated that as well as we did in the past few quarters in terms of the transitioning and the evolution of BITA going from the pure vertical media into somewhat of inflammation media plus transactions services business.

This multi platform business is – strategy actually has given us the opportunity to capture a much larger market and as well as fulfilling the additional demands that we’ve learned from the general population, who has looking to purchase more sell vehicles through the online platform and also through the end of the purchasing cycle at the offline level.

So I think the success of this transitioning or evolution so to speak more concretively, this evolution itself actually had enabled us to tapping to a much larger market. We’re actually growing ourselves from targeting these RMB10 billion, RMB20 billion worth of the digital marketing market coming from one of the OEMs and the dealers and new basis into involving ourselves into a RMB2 trillion to RMB3 trillion market where the entire vehicles have been sold and transacted each year.

So we do the scale of this particular evolution to really sort of come at a quicker pace than anyone’s expectations. But the good part is that we’re in the process of capitalizing this particular positive growth. So we’re both growing at a net revenue basis given the help coming from the transaction side of it, and simultaneously we’re also benefiting from the profit end of it as well. So that actually tells you that it’s a feasible business model that we’re carrying out. We do see both end of the lines are growing at a very, very fast base.

We’re fortunate enough to have Yixin as one of the main grow takers on the transaction services side. And we’re very happy that to announce today that Yixin has yet getting another approval from the existing and our new coming shareholders or investors, given that we’re looking at above – and approximately up to RMB4 billion of investments from everyone and we hope to close the deal by the end of the month.

The indicative market cap for this ground at a post level, I’ll give you a range will be between US$3.5 million to US$4 billion. So that translates to approximately RMB23 billion to RMB25 billion to above maybe close to RMB28 billion. I guess we continue as Yixin to receive interest and possible investments from our strategic investors and you also will continue to see Yixin shareholder base will grow from a pure Internet-based giants into some car related or transportation related shareholders as well.

And as well as some of the financial industry related shareholders, which is also our strategy to expand our shareholder base on a strategic level where in the future or in the near future, we are looking to start different collaborations with these shareholders and continue to gain additional data exchanging capabilities or possibilities. Continue to gain access to the accounts or account systems each of the shareholders will have and as well as possible online and/or offline collaborations on the pure transaction of vehicles perspective of our businesses.

This has been the strategy of Yixin from day one establishment and throughout the last two and a half, three years we’ve actually see this particular method and strategy to payoff in a daily business of Yixin. We will continue to do that in the future as well. The reason for rating this around of financing is to further approve to the market that Yixin has been given value, very reasonable value from not only Internet players, but also the traditional industry such as financial services as well as traditional transportation or related services of investors.

Obviously, we’ve been receiving a lot of the questions and remarks on whether or not Yixin value could be realized one day – at a more open manner. I think that day one of establishing such particular business segment indicated the pace of Yixin in the future. It’s just a matter of time how faster or how slower or what are the paces that Yixin is reaching to that particular milestone.

So hopefully this answers pretty much out of your questions. We are very comfortable of this year’s profitability and we’ve already seen the established profit streams coming from different businesses. Our media and the membership side of the business also had a very healthy operating profit growth in the first quarter, which I believe will continue in the quarters to come that along the transaction services not are actually contributing to that particular growth from the bottom line side. Even given that there is still a money losing sector with India transaction services business. Thank you.

Evan Zhou

Got it. Thanks a lot Andy.

Ming Xu

Good evening, William, Andy, Cynthia and Suki, so thanks for taking my question and congratulate on the strong quarter. So I have a couple of questions. Firstly is on Yixin, not as recently the Central Bank is starting to adopt a slightly tightening monetary policy, so I’m just wondering whether this have any implication to your funding cost and also to the – like the yield of your product to impact the - of your products to the car buyers.

And secondly, is on your cooperation with the Toutiao, I just want to better understand the format of the cooperation and particularly from a financial point of view is there any revenue sharing arrangement between you and Toutiao regarding the advertising dollar on your side or advertising dollar on their side.

And thirdly, particularly on the advertising business, you mentioned that is starting from Q2, you should see a reacceleration of the advertising business after the stabilization of the team. I just want to understand so basically if you look at car market, I think the year-to-date sales is very weak and actually weaker than probably most of the automakers year – begin of the year budget. So just want to understand if they like – if a market remain so weak and the automakers revised down there self target by mid-year, is there any downside risk to your full-year guidance of the advertising business? Thank you.

Andy Zhang

Ming, I’ll let second and third question to be answered by William and Cynthia. I will tackle the first one regarding Yixin. First of all, I mean yes it’s a known fact that’s been going on since mid-March actually at early or mid-March. I think because Yixin is a pretty established business and also given the nature of the business, it’s platform driven business with that not only, but we have our own asset-based transactions, but we also help the banks and also financial institutions to help the consumers leverage on purchasing of the vehicle.

And because the establishment Yixin, it is pretty much well known within the financial industry. But it’s actually easier for us to have access to the potential fund – limited fundings that are currently on the market that will be on the market. I think looking at those lot of my competitors, smaller size [and having] competitors without firmly established businesses at a regional level, I think those are ones that will actually be a greatly impacted by this particular regulatory constrain.

But because of the Yixin’s capability of establishing its own asset-based, because we’re capable of this demonstrating into the market especially with the financing industry, but we’re capable of cumulating good assets on their behalf and also help them to manage these assets in the duration of the loan.

We are actually being more welcomed than ever given that the several business announcements that we made in the last few months, right before – right off that the announcement of this monetary policy. So while we have [British] firms who is collaborating with Yixin on the RMB20 billion or more scale, we had think of agriculture to established that over RMB10 billion with us we will actually soon announced two or three more by the end of June where that you will see by we are definitely in favor of these topnotch banks in brokerage houses and asset management companies as well.

So basically I think especially when we are experiencing slight turmoil in the monitory side of it, but Yixin’s creditability, Yixin’s debt establishment is actually working even more obviously compared to any of the competitors out there in the business right now.

So we’re actually very happy that this is also helping us to sort of a smooth out this whole journey in terms of that when dealing with regulatory issues and regulatory constrains by having a very solid business and was able to demonstrated to the entire financial industry. So that will be the first question – answer to the first question. So I think William or Cynthia will pick up the second and third.

Cynthia He

Why don’t, I pickup the second question and will ask William to talk more about our advertising business. Your question was our cooperation was today’s headline were Toutiao to clarify on the format of cooperation. There is no revenue sharing. It is in essence traffic of addition, but in a very deep and highly cooperative way.

While I cannot disclose the actual cost for it – this partnership, I can tell you that deposit has to different components there is a reasonable base level fees and then on top of that there is going – the remainder of the fee will be driven. So there is some selectability in the – and cost of this partnership. We will make adjustments as we go. The benefit of doing this is the multiple for one of the reasons is working with very new types of media like Toutiao is to help us increase our presence in the mobile pace, which is one of our main focus is year.

We have about five entry points at the top of Toutiao auto channel, so that when user of Toutiao goes to the auto channel and to look for auto related information. Over the top entry points are taken by us. There is also some commercial information forward by us within the page and subsequent pages. So our presence in there strong, there is also traffic direction on two other partner insights.

Our relationship with Baidu, Aladdin is somewhat similar and applies to both mobile and PC space, where because of our big data capability and our expertise in result driven marketing tools. We are also going to work with Baidu to develop a specific product for us within the Baidu, Aladdin team work.

William Li

As you know we went through a management change within the media face at the turn of the year. New management members gradually came into a face at the turn of the Chinese New Year, our Head of the Media Business Mr. [indiscernible] reported to us after Chinese New Year. As you know this service and media vertical business is somewhat reliant on the continuity of talent and know-how.

However, after having come to a relatively soft Q1 with – specifically with regard to media revenue, our dealer revenue, so pretty healthy growth. So after having seen to a relatively soft Q1, we are already in time of Q2 sequential growth in the pretty healthy level. And we are very confident to maintain our annual target.

We believe that what we seen based on our experience is Bitauto sales market doesn’t have a 100% correlation to advertising budget especially not in the short-term. So we believe that most of the OEMs will maintain the advertising spending budget that they spread out in beginning of the year. When times are hard we see that especially they allocate more percent of their budgets towards more result driven media such as strong verticals like Bitauto. So we don’t foresee that the macro in fact will be a very large sector for us this year.

Andy Zhang

I guess final points to add to that is the strategy side of it. I think working with different entry point – our traffic entry points in China to provide them, supply them with auto related content and also auto related pricing and other info as always been our strategy since pretty much I joined the firm, so back in 2007 or 2008 time. So we’ve never stopped. Is just that the partners that we work with continue to be different from one generation to another, this particular strategy will continue as well as I can see.

I think the way that we spend our marketing budgets are also never changed either, so basically we do work out a percentage of the revenue for the entire U.S. marketing and that we allocate them to the most effective entry points that are currently available on the market.

And we turnaround monetizing these particular traffics through our own side and also our partner side – through out own side and also the [indiscernible] to effectively convert them and monetize them in various different ways. So I think what I try to say is that this has been the strategy and this won’t be the strategy in the future and just that who we are working with during the year may change from time-to-time. Thank you.

Ming Xu

Very helpful. Thanks.

Joe Yu

Hi. Thank you, William, Andy, Cynthia and Suki for taking my question. And I have a question regarding the competitive landscape of the auto finance industry. We have seen many new Internet players you are seeing I should sure and we will follow entering into the auto finance business recently. So are we seeing any increase in competition and with more players are we seeing any rising scrutiny from the regulators. And also secondly just a quick housekeeping one, what’s the total number of transactions we had in Q1? Thank you.

Andy Zhang

As usual I’ll answer the Yixin related questions. First of all, I think Yixin is evolving itself, I was telling a lot of the people in the market that Yixin’s 1.0 version was the last three years 2014, 2015 and 2016 that’s where that Yixin is leveraging and sort of a entry in the market on the transaction platform basis by one of the most effective tool which is leverage or financing or leasing side.

So I think people actually competitors did see the success of Yixin, so they are starting to – also gradually enter this particular market, but in the current year and the years to come Yixin is actually in sort of our Phase II range Yixin 2.0 we are evolving ourselves into a better scale transaction platform that are not necessarily the only limited to auto financing leasing.

So we now also engaged in the general transactions of new and used car. We also engaged in the auto related financing and leasing activities and we are also engaged in the selling of auto related insurances and in the near future we are also including the standardized aftermarket services products along with the transaction of a particular vehicle.

So I think that in order to build up this is very rounded auto transaction ecosystem. You do need to – there are three main costs that are associated to this particular building up of this particular ecosystem, in order for you to form a sounding business or profit making business.

So the first major costs will form these kind of ecosystem is the cost of online customer acquisition. So because Yixin is relaying on not only its own branding and apps, and website, but also they receives status from Bitauto, it receives from status from out of the other shareholders on the daily basis.

So the blended traffic acquisition cost for Yixin or customer acquisition cost for Yixin is the lowest in the market right now. Some of the competitors will have to experience a customer acquisition cost at high as over RMB5,000 for Yixin, the brand cost is well, well below that in fraction of that number.

Second, a very important cost that is associated with this entire transaction ecosystem is the funding cost. Funding cost meaning that not only if you are involved in the leasing or financing business, you would like to make sure that your finding of your money or the bank that you are working with as the lowest possible interest rate to provide with consumers. So therefore you attract more consumers to come to side through your – we are actually use your particular services throughout the entire process.

At this moment unfortunately obviously 99.9% of that competitors or not being enjoying the same funding costs as Yixin has enjoying, not only on its own balance sheet perspective, but also on the collaboration with the banks. So banks see our status. Banks see our capability of managing these assets. Banks see our capability of living the defaults on these assets. Banks believes in your capability on risk managing these assets or well sourcing out these at deals. So therefore the raise that they provide to work with you compared to the raise that they provide work with anybody else in the market. We are also be much lower. So in this industry this how the rule is about.

So Yixin so called its own funding costs plus the funding cost of any partners whose money will be extended eventually to the consumers and that will be on their balance sheet will still be almost half Wal-Mart competitors are receiving right now. So normal funding costs for the competitors is between 8% to 10% per annum, but for Yixin the blended is approximately 3%, 4% to 5% per annum.

So this is also a significant advantage of automaker competitors out there in market. And I don’t see the situation to change in the shorter time. It’s how you build up the Company. How you keep the track record, so these players who actually trust you enough to give you a low funding cost to proceed to capture more assets.

And lastly, obviously is the offline, we called in distribution costs. They all know that I mean you not already sell cars online surely. So for every transaction platform in China regardless is used or new or mixed like us you eventually be servicing the customers at the offline level.

We are multi-distribution platform meaning that out of the online customers that it comes through my platform from our line one is they go offline we have first specialized team to help them to reach out of the vehicle through the following three distributions. One is the formally established mainly new car engaging towards franchise dealerships, they’re about 25,000 in the market now. Yixin is already in above 7,000 actually, by the end of year, it will be more than 10,000. We’re pacing ourselves on that. By any essence we’ve already penetrated that much.

The second distribution that we’re reaching in as well is the – what we call our secondary dealerships, which a lot of times involved used car dealerships. So these secondary to second tier dealerships are mix dealerships. They sell new cars, sometimes they sell used cars either separately or together. By any case, these are the guys who doesn’t have to standardize the authorization from the OEMs, but somehow to get their hands on inventories on new cars on [indiscernible], they collect the used car inventories on the market as well and we sell to consumers

This particular distribution were – as far as Yixin considered is also in something that in the level of thousands. And lastly, the last distribution is proprietary in essence and is the franchise – is the dealers franchise that Yixin building as well. Up until this point, Yixin has approved franchise up to over 100 of them in the market.

There are about half of them already have the Yixin’s franchise store opened at our client level. The goal for Yixin is to establish somewhere between 200 to 300 of these guys across China, especially in the lower tiers cities and if this space continue to evolve then we’re looking at about somewhere between 800 to 1,000 of those offline franchises being located in China across different tiers in cities even that structures.

So this [indiscernible] plan of the distribution cost of Yixin. I think we have – again another three prong approach in the distributions as well. So we do have a very – we have a high advantage on distribution costs of these products and services that we have. So a lot of you were asking me, whether that you actually see a direct competitor of Yixin out there in the market.

At this moment, I think my answer to their question will be, we do see competitors in individual fields that Yixin is involved in. So we have not seen a integrated competitor like Yixin itself who is capable of building of the ecosystem to new one used between the different service providers like the value added service provides on the leveraging side, on the insurance side, on the after-market services side, as well as on the supply chain side of it, which is dealing with OEMs, dealing with the dealers if not.

So at the end of the day, I think we’re sort of a trend setter in the business right now. I’m pretty sure there are potential competitors who is trying to mimicking what we do. But again this is a business that requires high level of resources, high of coordination, high level of operational efficiency. So at the end of the day, I think part of those – for the online to offline business have the similarities.

Once we do achieve a critical mass which is to me is something Yixin’s [indiscernible] once we do achieve a critical mass, this market also have a very effective – have a very significant market effect where that majority of consumers and also the majority of the partners will work with one or maybe two platforms very closely, just so that it is the solution provider for purchasing or selling vehicles. So this is what the goal for Yixin to be.

I think internally, we have our positioning very clear. Yixin wants to be the trip of the auto industry, where we handed over the majority of the transactions from online, essentially to offline and we would like to build up a ecosystem within the transaction cycle and thus – and most of the customers will be most effectively monetized. And simultaneously from a customer’s perspective, he receives the best services or well running services throughout entire purchasing process. So that’s my long version of the answer to your question I guess.

Joe Yu

Thank you.

Cynthia He

And your question about transaction volume for the second quarter, we help transact 88,000 cars in the second quarter. And keep in mind that this Q1 is usually very seasonally slow for us. So in the quarters to come especially in the second half of the year those transactions volume will be much larger than this.

Joe Yu

Great. Thank you.

Cynthia He

Thank you.

Chen Siqing

Thank you. This is Chen on behalf of Thomas. My question is regarding partnerships with Baidu and Toutiao. So how much you could change you are actually seen in your mobile and PC traffic and the transaction conversion rate. Second question is regarding the margin trend. So could you provide any color on the margin trending in Q2 or the full-year operating level and how should we look at your sales and marketing dollar trend in terms of percentage of revenue or marketing dollar achieved for the full-year. Could you share with us how much you increased your headcount number this year? Thank you.

Cynthia He

Thank you. Give us a one second to [answer the question] among ourselves. Okay, I’ll try to answer all of your questions and see and you might William and Andy to add after my response. In terms of the partnership we had with Baidu and Toutiao, earlier I answered this question and I think to main from U.S.

Both of these partnerships are in the form of traffic acquisition and the cost is selective portion to them and then there is – driven during the potion to them, so the budget is somewhat select. And how this related to our margin trend is that while we are engaging in very robust traffic acquisition partnership, we actually don’t expect our margins to lower due to this cooperation.

On the contour, we expect our margin to increase for this reason I talked about earlier the financing scale in new business and also better operating efficiency. So the reason why we are able to achieve this operating efficiency is that we are willing to discontinue some of the smaller traffic acquisition methods that we were using earlier in the past few years and really consolidate our efforts and spend money where it’s really worth it. So to summarize our margins, we don’t expect our marketing spend as a percent of revenue to increase. We think this will – the increase will be in line with revenue, so our margin will improve.

In terms of headcount, our headcount grew quite significantly in 2016, but as you can see from Q1 this year to Q4 last year our headcount was flat, actually on the net basis there was difference of about 40 people. Going forward in the year, we don’t have any major plans to hire. We will add people where we needed, but I think this going to be on a case by case basis, so no major hiring initiatives. Does that answer all of your questions?

Chen Siqing

Thank you.

Cynthia He

All right. Thank you.

Cynthia He

Thank you for joining us today. And as always please do not hesitate to get in touch with us if you have any questions.

