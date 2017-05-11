Total Return For The Long Run: Jeremy Siegel's View Largely Accords With Buffett's

I ask readers to comment on how well thought pieces like this (with some specific market nudges) might serve as a series of market tutorials.

Siegel converges with Buffett in explaining stock performance - Buffett arguing from the inside out (the individual company) and Siegel from the outside in (analysis of historical data).

Siegel's Stocks For The Long Run once struck me as a book you don't need to actually read, but I reread it while thinking about dividend versus internal compounding.

I always thought Stocks For The Long Run by Jeremy Siegel was one of those great books which you don't have to actually read. It's like the on-line free version of the New York Times. About 98% of the time the headline tells you what you need to know. I skimmed more than read it twenty-five years ago.

If you have spent a fair amount of time studying the market you are probably pretty sure you know what Siegel says already. His major premise is that over the long run stocks do better than bonds. Period. Bonds seem safer but over the long run - twenty years or more - they aren't. Over the long run stocks always do better than bonds - a lot better - and he assembled the data to prove it. Forget bonds.

Having admitted that I once thought it unnecessary to read closely, I now take it all back. Stocks For The Long Run is actually a lot more than a fine book for beginning investors. It is actually a book which accomplishes the difficult task of speaking equally well to beginners and savvy and sophisticated investors. Because I aspire to write about the market that way myself, I appreciate the difficulty. It also contains hidden gems which may contain goads to action. Everybody with money in the market should at least skim it.

To get to his famous conclusion Siegel takes a close look at all the familiar market ratios, metrics, historical series, and rules of thumb. He presents excellent tables and graphs. Don't skip them. They have a story to tell - like his scatter chart on market PE at various levels of inflation. Did you know that market PE is predictably lower in times of higher inflation and much lower with much higher inflation (the 70s and early 80s)? Segal cites the heuristic that fair market PE may approximate 19 minus the inflation rate. Since interest rates track inflation, that's pretty close to Buffett's view that the market will be OK if rates don't change much over the next 10 years.

If you're already market-savvy, a good way to read Stocks For The Long Run is to skim the parts you know and stop for a close examination of charts and sections which may contain one of those unexpected nuggets - the 2%.

When I set out to reread Siegel last week I was thinking about the question of dividends versus internal compounding of capital. I was startled by the number of nuggets of insight that jumped out at me from the periphery of my vision. The major thing I discovered was that Siegel's analysis separating total return into its constituent parts broadly echoes Buffett's concept of stocks as "equity bonds."

The main difference between Siegel and Buffett is that Buffett argues from the inside out (the individual business) while Siegel argues from the outside in (a statistical approach using historical data including PE, total return, and dividend payout ratios).

Buffett's main argument (and for this I reference his 1977 article in Fortune magazine which I have cited in several recent pieces) is that the portion of cash flow retained for internal compounding offers shareholders a rate of return which they cannot achieve on their own. His conclusion is that ownership of a business may be a bit riskier than buying high quality bonds, but owning all or part of a business is the only way to go for higher return. That's way of talking about the equity risk premium.

Siegel mainly notes that a diversified stock portfolio beats high grade bonds almost every time starting at a duration of 20 years. Stocks do this through periods containing high inflation as well as deflation. They do this regardless of the percentage of profits companies on average pay out as dividends, although a lower payout ratio appears to generate slightly higher total return.

Stocks have also done well even if you had the bad luck to buy at a market peak. One of the most famous studies contained in the book shows that if you had bought the wildly overpriced Nifty Fifty of one-decision blue chip growth stocks in 1972, you would still have ended up with a market-matching return twenty-five years later. That may have been the worst moment in history to buy stocks - even worse than 1929. The Nifty Fifty, Siegel said, ultimately justified the seemingly absurd valuations of 1971.

Never mind that far better moments to buy came along in the intervening 25 years or that most investors wouldn't have had the guts or the patience to wait it out. The idea that the Nifty Fifty stocks were correctly priced for their long term value seems a little forced, but there's no refuting Siegel's numbers showing that time would have bailed you out. As a matter of fact, running across that nugget of information again may help improve my thinking about established rapid growth stocks like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), which I have been trying to talk myself into.

Siegel seems to believe that there is a general equivalency between returns coming from dividends and returns deriving from internal compounding. A higher level of retained earnings increases the rate of dividend growth and therefore generates capital gains. Siegel notes the tax rates prevailing at the time he wrote, and notes the impact they have on dividends, but he doesn't treat taxes as an important factor.

Buffett is much more sensitive to the impact of taxes. It is one of the reasons he is reluctant to return capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend. Siegel also argues that share repurchases are equivalent in value to dividends, with a slight mathematical compounding advantage - once again explicitly ignoring taxes.

Buffett demonstrates this slight advantage of share repurchases in his 2012 Shareholder Letter when he writes of the advantage to the shareholder in selling off shares equivalent to the dividend yield the particular owner requires. The assumptions used by Buffett - which place some burden on the investor's savvy as a seller - closely equate to share repurchases by the company. Unlike Siegel, Buffett is keenly aware that the shareholders of a company may have various preferences when it comes to receiving dividends and the taxes that come with them.

Although Buffett's 1977 article was written to debunk the idea that stocks had internal characteristics which defended against inflation, he would agree with Siegel that the superior total return makes stocks the best available investment to offset the corrosive effect of inflation in the long run. Siegel additionally sees ways inflation might be positive for the earnings of certain stocks, but agrees with Buffett that stocks provide no defense against inflation in the short run.

Both Buffett and Siegel note that in the post-World War II era inflation has been persistent - with Siegel providing data that this was not so before World War II. In earlier periods inflation and deflation both occurred from time to time, but there was no general trend. This observation was one of the small gems contained in the book.

I know 19th century economic history fairly well, and was familiar with the tug of war between free silver or paper currency advocates and defenders of the gold standard, but I had never stopped to examine the data closely. Siegel believes that the persistence of inflation after WWII stems from abandoning the gold standard during the Great Depression. This liberated political leaders to take actions which steadily debased the currency.

At the time he wrote in 1977 Buffett was also aware that the average dividend payout ratio of stocks had declined since World War II. He attributed this to recognition by the market that the power of internal compounding made retained earnings more valuable to shareholders than the money returned in the form of dividends.

Siegel noted this as well. I'm not sure I had ever noticed quite how steady and persistent the trend line of lower dividend yields actually is. Siegel noted that this trend began in the aftermath of WWII and has continued steadily into the present. What I hadn't quite grasped was that dividend yields fell to just over 2% as early as 1995. That was long before Federal Reserve policy pulled the Treasury 10-year bond yield down to anything near that rate. Siegel's reasoning was the same as Buffett's: a recognition of the possibilities of growth and a growing preference for it. The path of the declining dividend payout ratio is displayed in chart and table form here.

Siegel agrees that lower dividend rates at successful businesses should produce faster dividend growth which overtakes the income stream from higher dividend rates over time. He makes a somewhat wonky professorial argument, however, for math that says the two outcomes are ultimately the same. A much less wonky argument that Buffett tactfully did not make in the 1977 article is that many managements find stupid and self-aggrandizing things to do with capital left inside the company. Siegel nails that one. Not every company is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B).

Both Buffett and Siegel have been similarly persistent in the view that it was OK to put money into the market during periods when many alarmists thought the market was overpriced. This puts them solidly in the camp of the optimists. Both avoid market timing - for the most part. They tend to accept the randomness of market behavior in the short term while trusting in the ability of the stock universe to compound money. Siegel famously debates his friend Robert Shiller on this subject from time to time.

There is one major exception. Both Buffett and Siegel were alarmed by the dot.com bubble in the years leading up to the 2000 crash, and both said so publicly. With Buffett it had to do in part with the fact that the overpriced market leaders didn't appear to be making any money - one thing market skeptics can't really say about the present highly priced market leaders. Both Siegel and Buffett, I think, had the same view I had in 2000 - that if market prices were OK, everything they knew about history and analysis no longer worked and they needed to just step aside.

At this point, if you have a scholarly bent and like to do things for yourself - as every active investor should - you might take an hour to skim the Siegel book. You don't have to buy it. The complete 2d edition (1998) is available here. Cutting off the charts and tables at 1998 doesn't make a material difference to the argument.

Siegel's Picture Of The World In Single Chapter

Now that you have skimmed Stocks For The Long Run (or not), let me suggest that you take the trouble to do a sentence-by-sentence reading of the first half of Chapter 5. It contains the core of his analysis and demonstrates the way he put together the numbers to get to his conclusion. Oh, and maybe read the Preface, valuable in its own right, written by the late great Peter Bernstein, former editor of The Journal of Portfolio Management and himself author of three of the greatest market books.* Every paragraph you read from a work by Peter Bernstein makes you smarter.

Together with Robert Arnott, Bernstein produced this wonderfully researched and reasoned but somewhat wonky article published in 2002 during the dot-com meltdown. Reading it at the time helped me stick to my guns in the view that the investing world as a whole had lost its mind. Here's what he had to say about Siegel's Chapter 5:

Although books should normally be read from the beginning, I suggest that you peek ahead for a moment and read the beginning of Chapter 5, Dividends, Earnings, and Investor Sentiment, and its opening section, An Evil Omen Returns.

Here Professor Siegel describes what happened when the roaring bull market of 1958 drove the dividend yield on stocks emphatically below the yield on long-term bonds. Nobody even questions that relationship today, but as Professor Siegel points out, stocks had always yielded more than bonds throughout capital market history, except for brief and transitory moments like the 1929 peak. Normality had turned topsy-turvy. This was not only a total surprise to most investors; it was totally incomprehensible.

I remember the occasion well. My older partners, grizzled veterans of the 1920s and the Great Crash, assured me that this was a momentous anomaly. How could stocks, the riskier asset, be valued more highly than bonds, the safe asset? It made no sense. "Just you wait," they told me. "Matters will soon set themselves to right. Those fools chasing the market through the roof will soon be sorry." I am still waiting.

Every one in a while a long array of numbers tells a story, and the table below from Siegel's Chapter 5 (turned on its side from the book to better fit the page) has an important tale to tell. All the percentages - everything except PE ratios - are in real terms, which is to say with average inflation for the period subtracted. Note that Siegel provided data for the entire 1871-1996 period then broke it down to 1871-1945 and 1946-1996, the three columns being very useful to examine what changed after World War II and what remained the same.

Table 5-1

Earnings, Dividends, and Stock Returns (Compound Annual Returns) 1871-1996 1871-1945 1946-1996 Real stock returns 6.80% 6.57% 7.13% Median earnings yield 7.30% 7.35% 6.96% Median dividend yield 4.85% 5.16% 3.75% Real earnings growth 1.66% 0.72% 3.25% Div + real earnings growth 6.51% 5.88% 6.99% Real dividend growth 1.24% 0.79% 2.11% Dividend yield plus growth 6.09% 5.95% 5.86% Real capital gains 2.10% 1.04% 3.49% Median PE ratio 13.70 13.61 14.38 Median payout ratio 58.94% 66.67% 52.41%

Those are the numbers. Here are a few takeaways:

1. The real return of stocks in the aggregate is very persistent. By the way, adding the roughly 3% average post-war inflation rate at the time of Siegel's writing you get the roughly 10% average nominal return often cited as market expectation.

2. High dividend yields and payout ratios do cost something in the way of growth. Average reduction of yield from the pre-war 5.16% to the post-war 3.75% via reduction of payout ratio from 66.67% to 52.41% was accompanied by real earnings growth which more than quadrupled from .72% to 3.25%. It wasn't that the American economy wasn't growing from 1871 to 1945. It was just that exploiting that growth by reinvesting earnings (or accretive share buybacks) wasn't the primary focus of corporations when taxation of dividends wasn't a factor. With taxes as a factor, the advantages of internal compounding become much greater than the above table shows.

3. The median PE ratio (which is, of course, the inverse of median earnings yield) was stable over the entire period, rising only slightly after 1945. The 14.38 number was about the same as the number used by Value Line from the 1970s through the 1990s when I went to the local library to read it every weekend. In case you haven't noticed, it's about 50% higher now. There are explanations.

4. Note that dividend yield is a median taken from a declining trend line. Dividend yield is much lower than the post-war average today - around 2%. This is because the market is priced higher today by all measures - a PE of 20 or more, a market price about 300% of book value. Both current numbers are about 50% higher than long term average. You can see from the table that a few numbers often used to approximate total return - dividend plus real earnings growth, real capital gains plus dividends, etc - are likely to be lower from present market prices. This seemed true to Siegel in 1996. He explained it as possibly a sort of feedback loop in which market participants were willing to bid up stocks and reduce the risk premium as they recognized the long term advantages of owning stocks.

Oddly enough Buffett said exactly the same thing in explaining the near double of the S&P price to book value from 1946 to 1966. He explained that smart institutional investors were getting onto the true value of stocks.

There are other interesting takeaways and small anomalies in the tables. You might enjoy the exercise of trying to discover them.

Dividend Yield Versus Internal Compounding

Once again we live in an era which places high value on dividend yield. A part of this stems from the fact that interest rates are historically very low - so low that for a brief period starting in 2011 and recurring intermittently through the middle of 2016 stock and bond yields crossed back the other way. Dividend yields were, briefly, fractionally higher than the Treasury 10-year yield. This was real news but hardly noticed as it was submerged in the larger story of incredibly low yields for everything. Right now that re-crossing of stock yield and bond yield appears to have been an anomaly. Time will tell.

The above paragraph relates to one seldom-mentioned problem with extrapolations from history. It is difficult to know in real time whether changes are merely an anomaly or represent something more permanent. Certain eras, like the inflationary 1970s, have come and gone. Those who bet that the world would return to long term norms won big in the 1982-2000 bull market. In 1998 Siegel treated the very long term stock return of about 7% real as one of those very durable near-certainties to which stocks always return.

At the same time, however, Siegel noted the long steady decline of dividend yields and increasing preference for internal compounding, growth, and capital gains. We must ask, of course, if the growth from 1946 to 1996 was a new norm or an aberration? Maybe the 19the century was the norm. Maybe the future will not quite resemble anything we have seen.

Siegel is not greatly concerned about these questions but in the Preface to his book, Peter Bernstein - a very long term thinker - added a little caveat that the underlying conditions producing the return expectations implied by the book might at some point, for some reason, change.

Siegel did suggest some flexible thinking within the market on the question of dividends and internal compounding. Young, fast growing companies might do better to pay no dividends at all while mature companies with slow growth and nothing very good to do with cash should do share buybacks, deleverage by retiring bonds, or, last resort, pay out a lot in dividends. Buffett admitted at the recent 2017 Berkshire annual meeting that such a pivot in use of free cash may lie not too far in Berkshire's future.

Rereading Siegel has influenced my thinking on two companies - Alphabet, as mentioned above, and Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which I own with embedded capital gains. What I realized is that in the large picture JNJ's options for using cash flow all have problems. With a market price around 450% of book value, JNJ's dividend for a 2.75% return on market price is very expensive. JNJ has a wonderful 22% return on equity, but trading at 450% of book means that its dividend consumes more than half of its earnings. Share repurchases - also very expensive and non accretive - consume most of the rest.

JNJ is not a bad company by any means but it appears to have a problem finding constructive things to do with capital. Acquisitions like Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF)(OTCPK:ALIOY) look expensive and iffy, perhaps more empire building than profitable reinvestment. Management also pays itself quite a well, including a lot of expensive stock options. It's hard for me to sell with the capital gains tax I would owe (at current tax rates), but since the time I mentioned JNJ in an article a few weeks ago I wrote in-the-money calls (for the second time) against my entire position. The train of thought following a rereading of Siegel was the prompt.

For a large constituency at Seeking Alpha the quest for yield has become the biggest part of investing. I see it in roughly half of the articles that come up on my screen. It's all dividends all the time. The quest for dividend income is subdivided into a quest for stocks with exceptionally high yields and stocks with the promise of dividend growth.

This article is going to be the last for a while in the recent series of pieces I have written about the relative merits of dividends versus the internal compounding of capital. It's not a matter of either/or but of both/and, as Siegel demonstrates. The big thing to understand is how much of a drag on total return dividends really cost you at current market valuation. Buffett talks about this with Berkshire as his reference point while Siegel delivers a comprehensive view of the equity universe examining the long term rationale for stocks from the balanced perspective of total returns.

Conclusion

My reason for writing this piece didn't have to do just with the debate about dividends versus internal compounding. A couple of times in the last year commenters have asked me about ways to learn about the markets. It echoed the request of my nephew and namesake a few years back as he prepared to enter Harvard Business School. He wanted me to recommend 10 books in the area. I said that I couldn't do that, but I could recommend 50 books, and I went on to provide him with that list in the form of an annotated bibliography - a sort of course outline.

In this article I wanted to test the idea of writing about a series of classic investment books (and maybe some theoretical models), examining their core ideas while looking at ways they apply right now in managing one's portfolio. I would hope to have an audience ranging from near beginners to quite savvy investors. One SA commenter asked me to define PE, and my wife said it was a dumb question and didn't deserve a reply. I told my wife that she was totally wrong, that there are no dumb questions - just different stages in informing oneself.

Along with anything else you wish to say or ask, I ask commenters to let me know how I did with speaking to this broad audience and how I might improve. Did I explain enough as I went along? Were the points too obvious for an informed investor?

Just a final point on no dumb questions. Werner Heisenberg, the quantum physicist who came up with the "indeterminacy principle," had a hitch in what we now call "matrix mechanics." An array of matrix-like numbers had popped into his head on a vacation. They appeared, alas, to violate a basic principle of mathematics, the commutative law (A times B equals B times A). Heisenberg wasn't a great mathematician, so he consulted the greatest mathematician in Europe who said he remembered something in an article he wanted to think about over night. The next morning he told Heisenberg that he had found the article which demonstrated that the commutative law did not apply when you multiplied matrices. Heisenberg nodded his head, but finally asked a question your high school kids in advanced math could have answered.

"What's a matrix?"

*Of Bernstein's 10 books the best known are Against The Gods: The Remarkable Story Of Risk, Capital Markets: The Improbable Origin of Modern Wall Street, and Capital Markets Evolving, all published by John Wiley. He also partnered with Robert Arnott in a famous and oft-cited article showing evidence that dividend-paying stocks outperform.

