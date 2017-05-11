REITs Vs. Private Real Estate

Back in March, I wrote an article entitled "REITs vs. Real Estate Crowdfunding." In the article, I compared the different investment characteristics of both investment alternatives and concluded that REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) were superior for gaining real estate exposure. Readers engaged in very interesting discussions in the comment section, and after receiving several messages asking for a second article, I decided to make a broader comparison between REITs and private real estate as an investment.

Both have their own advantages and disadvantages, and how I see it, both may deserve a place in a well-diversified portfolio. Coming myself from a private equity real estate background, I have a certain insider view to this topic that may add value to other comparisons found online.

There are very valid arguments for investing in private real estate over REITs. These include a greater control over the assets, potential tax benefits and a lower correlation to other financial assets. While this is great, there are also many downsides to buying properties compared with investing in REITs. Direct investments are generally riskier, more concentrated, illiquid, management intensive and less cost efficient. All in all, it lowers the attractiveness of private real estate investments, and in my opinion, the disadvantages outweigh its advantages.

In fact, I believe that MOST investors would be much better off investing in REITs, and here is why:

REITs are less risky, better diversified, liquid and cost-efficient

REITs own large and well diversified portfolios of properties. It reduces investment risk significantly compared to private market investments, which are likely to remain very concentrated. Unless you have at least $100 million to invest, you are unlikely to build a well-diversified portfolio and will have to accept excess concentration risk. Being concentrated can sometimes lead to higher returns, but it is also clearly a riskier strategy.

REITs also greatly reduce the risk of illiquidity as they can be freely traded in liquid markets at minimal transaction cost. In comparison, buying and selling properties is very costly and time consuming. The transaction costs are substantial compared to selling shares of a REIT, and negatively affect your expected return. It is common to pay somewhere between 5-10 percent of the purchase price in different fees and transaction costs when buying and/or disposing of a property. It dilutes returns greatly for the investors as the investor is essentially losing up to 10% day one. In comparison, REITs have already paid transaction costs and own a portfolio in which you can invest by buying shares, saving the real underlying transaction cost of real estate.

Moreover, REITs are also able to save costs at many other levels, including interest expense, property management and brokerage. Scale brings cost-efficiency, and the superior relationships of REITs give them a significant competitive advantage. Some studies find that REITs have a surprisingly big head start of up to 4% p.a. over direct property investments, which comes from these various savings. From my experience, catching up with this advantage is very difficult for private market investors.

REITs have historically outperformed private real estate

This higher cost-efficiency, stronger relationships, and superior management have led to stronger historic performance. REITs have, in fact, managed to outperform the average returns of the private market including varying private equity strategies.

From 1977 until 2010, REITs have returned more than 12% per year according to EPRA. In comparison, the S&P 500 returned 10.9%, and private real estate funds between 6.4% and 8.7% depending on their underlying strategy.

Source: EPRA

REITs provide REAL passive income

Owning real estate is more time consuming than many understand. Unless you own a triple net property with a quality tenant and long lease term, you will have to put "sweat equity" into it.

REITs, on the other hand, take away all operational responsibility from you. You can literally buy shares and forget about the investment for the next 10 years and earn great passive income from it.

When investing in private real estate, you could hire a property or asset manager to help you manage the properties, but this would again add significant cost to it. From my experience, this additional work that individual non-professional investors have to put into private real estate investment is rarely worth it. REITs are managed by real estate professionals with significantly better resources and I am therefore happy to delegate this work to them.

This is why, if you don't want to end up with a second job, I would favor REITs. Of course, it is nice to have a strong feeling of control in your investment, but is this really what you want if it implies more work and more worries?

REITs are not necessarily more volatile

A direct and fair comparison of volatility is not possible as the valuation methodologies between REITs and private real estate differ. Some argue that REITs are much more volatile while others believe that the difference is marginal. Certain researchers even conclude that private real estate is the most volatile one when adjusting for the leverage effect and accounting for differences in valuation methodologies.

The below table compared the volatility of private real estate indexes to public REITs and makes a series of adjustments to make the metrics more comparable:

Source: Allaboutalpha

It demonstrates that there are three reasons why investors often make the mistake of thinking that REITs are more volatile than private real estate. First, they compare levered REIT returns to unlevered private returns. Secondly, they do not consider the differences between transaction based returns (REITs) and appraisal based returns (Private). And finally, investors forget that averaged returns (Private) cannot be compared with end to end returns (REITs). When adjusting for all these differences, the researcher finds out that listed equity REIT returns are actually 17,5% less volatile than private real estate (That is comparing 8.81% with 10.68%). In other words, the conclusion is that using leverage adds volatility, being traded on the stock exchange does not.

Private real estate investors often get a false sense of stability relative to public markets only because they lack information and do not receive a daily quote of the value of their property. This does not, however, mean that the value is not fluctuating. Imagine putting your property for sale on a daily basis; would you receive the same offer each day?

My conclusion is that if you are not a professional real estate investor, forget any form of private real estate investing including crowdfunding, limited partnerships and direct ownership (excludes home, and other exceptions). And even if you are a professional investor, you might still be better off investing in REITs.

Obviously there exist many exceptions to this conclusion, and I am sure that private real estate makes more sense for one investor than another. But REITs have so many advantages over private real estate that it is difficult to argue against it. REITs are less risky, better diversified and liquid, but they have still managed to outperform private benchmarks in the past.

I have discussed many of my favorite picks in the recent weeks and I have sought to demonstrate that there still exist good quality REITs trading at opportunistic valuations in the market. The range of valuations is very large in the REIT market. There exist REITs such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) or CBL (NYSE: CBL) that trade at mid-single-digit multiples while others including Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) trade at over 20 times FFO. I recently outlined Gramercy (NYSE: GPT), which trades at 12 times FFO; Omega (NYSE: OHI), trading at 9 times FFO; and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), selling for 12 times FFO. I consider all three REITs to be "high quality" and yet trade at very reasonable valuations.

These valuations are not out of line by any means, and therefore I would not consider private assets to be relatively "cheaper" to REITs. In fact, REITs trade at a discount to NAV today according to Green Street Advisors, making an even stronger case for investing in REITs.

Source: GSA

