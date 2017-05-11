Caution On Emerging Markets

Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) (NYSEARCA:EDC) (NYSEARCA:EDZ) (NYSEARCA:YINN) (NYSEARCA:YANG) have been star performers this year, but that may be about to change.

Technical resistance, falling commodity prices and a strengthening U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) all suggest a pullback is near.

Background

My article on March 1st 'Buy The Dip In Emerging Markets' proposed 'any pullback is a buy for a move above $40.'

Potential drivers for this move included a falling dollar, relatively cheap valuations, and an earnings recovery, driven by the rebound in commodities.

While the drivers were present, the target was 'the weekly channel up to $41ish'.

An updated chart shows this target has now been hit:

So Now What?

Technical resistance is a good spot to lighten up longs, but if the drivers of the rally are still all present, we could expect prices to continue higher.

The main driver for this last leg of the EEM rally has been the falling dollar.

Long dollar was the consensus trade at the beginning of the year, but the over-optimism on Trump's policies has turned practically full circle. While the market expected everything to go right in January, it seems almost the opposite is true in May. Conditions like this lead to reversals as expectations can easily be beaten.

Technically, the chart reflects this behavior quite well. Participants were too bearish when prices broke below 99 and the 200dma.

The reversal in the last week tells us a breakdown is not imminent, and bears got a little ahead of themselves.

While a dollar rally won't necessarily lead to decline in EEM, it will certainly hinder any rally, and EEM usually trades sideways during dollar upswings.

One other concern is the fall in commodities in recent months. This what SEB had to say in its weekly EM note:

With few surprises in inflation and monetary policy decisions expected this week and in May, EM will be driven by changes in the outlook for commodities. Data in China has weakened slightly following the very strong first quarter. In addition, investors are also expecting authorities to reduce economic stimulus measures after the political transition in Oct and Nov, which have pushed down commodity prices, in particular iron ore. Weaker sentiment will dominate in May, but we don't expect it to last. A strong growth outlook and gradually rising inflation will support EM in 2H.

While EEM has been able to shrug off falls in commodities so far, it is another potential headwind. Markets can fixate on or ignore drivers when the time is right, and I find technicals and cycles have a big part to play in this. If EEM longs take profits and flip short, the falls in commodities could come into focus. Price and positioning can drive the narrative.

A Top?

No one knows what will happen next, but I think it's fair to say a pullback is more likely than a continuation of the trend at this point.

However, I do not think EEM will top in this area, and I expect a breakout later in the year.

A measured move projects $44.6, which is in the area prices topped in 2012, 2013, and 2014. If there is a decent pullback to the $38 area, I may try another long for this target.

Conclusions

EEM has been a fantastic long in 2017, but the odds are shifting in favor of a pullback and decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.