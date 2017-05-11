Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's (HLTOY) CEO Michael Tsamaz on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCPK:HLTOY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Michael Tsamaz

Good morning or afternoon to all you. I'm pleased to welcome you to our conference to discuss OTE's results in the first quarter of 2017. As usual, I will start with some brief comments on the quarter, then Babis Mazarakis, our CFO, will review our performance and financials in more detail, and we will answer any questions you have.

In the first quarter, we very much saw a continuation with trends we had the experienced in 2016. Overall, our Greek operations have been performing quite well, as combined revenues from fixed mobile were up, and EBITDA was at unchanged. This wasn't achieved in a climate of more intense competition in fixed than we had seen in the past year.

In our international operations, conditions were more challenging impacting both top line and EBITDA. As we told you last quarter, 2017 is a year of big investment for OTE, and we had a significant increase in CapEx already in the first three [ph] months of the year. As a result, adjusted free cash flow which is traditionally at its lowest in the first quarter was slightly negative. This is in line with our planning and outlook for the full year, which we are confirming.

Let me now go a little deeper into the drivers of our performance, which are clearly aligned with the areas in which we are investing. I started with Greek fixed, where growth in the retail service revenues was mainly fueled by broadband. The growth of the total Greek broadband market slowed down in the first quarter. This is due to continuing pressure on consumer disposable income, the result of additional taxation.

This quarter saw introduction of the 5% levy on fixed subscriptions, and inevitably this impacted customer decisions. We maintained our share of net additions, its historical level, but the most striking factor of the broadband landscape is the record we achieved this quarter in VDSL subscriber growth. We had 33,000 video sell additions in the quarter, nearly twice the average quarterly additions from the past year. This gives us great confidence [indiscernible] of our investments in high-speed broadband as there is clear demand for service that generates high RPU even at the time when consumers are very careful about their spending.

As expected, TV net additions were softer this quarter. We have now built a solid customer base, that combined with the taxation imposed last year is slowing the pace of growth. This being said, we still had a nice increase in the top line from paid TV services during the quarter. And we're offering [indiscernible] specific customer segments to maintain the momentum in the market and continue strengthening our leadership.

Turning to Greek Mobile, the drop in service revenues was less than 2% this quarter, a far more modest pace than what were still seeing a few quarters ago. We have particularly good performance in postpaid. I would like to insist on the strong progress we are making in the data side, as well as on the opportunities this segment of the market provides. In the quarter, mobile data revenues increase were up 90%, a sharp acceleration from the growth rate we had previously experienced.

Data revenues now account for one-fourth of OTE's [ph] revenues. The smart phone penetration there remains comparatively low by European standards. We have plenty of room to continue growing, and we are developing innovative solutions to encourage this growth across both the postpaid and prepaid basis. So our investments in the 4G and 4G+ network are paying off, as are our investments in higher broadband speed on the fixed side.

A word on Romania, where we're starting to experience slightly better trends in fixed. The rate of erosion in retail fixed services is stabilizing, and the success of Telekom Romania's fixed mobile converged solution is not going away. Telekom Romania Mobile, for its part, posted a further decline in service revenues resulting from competitive pressures, especially in prepaid. Our investment in expanding our 4G capabilities in high data traffic areas in terms of replacing the costly network sharing arrangements, we support future performance. New commercial initiatives launched in April, together with ongoing efficiency efforts are gradually stabilizing the business. So all in all, we are confident that we are taking the right steps to strengthen our positions in Greece and to get our international operations back on track towards recovery.

Our considerable investments of 2017 are directly aimed at addressing these issues [indiscernible] the solutions they need to succeed in the digital age.

Let me now turn the call over to Babis, who will review our performance and financials in this first quarter. Babis?

Babis Mazarakis

Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon and good day to all of you. Stabilization is a word we have been using in past quarters, and I guess we can see that we have now reached it. The Group's total revenues were up slightly at the same steady pace we achieved in full-year 2016.

This being said, the makeup of this stability, if you look at it by business segment and within each business segment has evolved, and is likely to continue evolving. That is the result of the progress we are making in implementing our strategy through selective investments. Total group revenues amounted to €929 million in the first three months of 2017. Growth in our fixed operations in both Greece and Romania more than offset lower revenues in mobile, particularly from our international activities.

After a pause in the last quarter of 2016, this is a difficult comparison with a significant ICT project the year before, Greek fixed line revenues returned to growth in the first quarter of 2017, with a solid 3.5 points increase to €392 million. The now well-established string of year-over-year increases in retail fixed services was extended for another quarter as revenues rose by 1.5 points. Our broadband take-up continues, though at a lower pace than in the past year, with 19,000 net additions in the quarter. The overall market experienced a similar slowdown with just 35,000 net additions. So our share of new market additions was very much in line with past periods. Broadband revenues for [indiscernible] grew at nearly the same pace as last year's with an increase of over nine points; as Michael mentioned, we added a record 73,000 subscribers to our VDSL high speed solution, now reaching a total of 252,000 subscribers.

With higher ARPU, our VDSL offering is still supporting the growth in broadband revenue. VDSL now accounts for over 15 points of our broadband subscriber base. OTE's wholesale VDSL offering also gained traction in Q1 of 2017. The growing interest in higher Internet speeds represents a strong endorsement of our investments in this technology. By the end of the year, we hope to have raised coverage of all Greek households from 47 points currently, to about 60 points through our local exchanges and VDSL cabinets. Regarding access, we experienced a steeper level of [indiscernible] net disconnections at 18,000, while the market lost 1,000 lines. This is a result of increasing pressure from competition especially at the lower end of the market.

Finally, a word on TV revenues, which rose by over 6% in the quarter; the number of TV subscribers for [indiscernible] grew by 2,000 during the period as additional taxation, pressure on consumer spending, intensifying competition along the size of our existing customer base, all contribute to a more moderate growth rate. We are working on every aspect of the service, from content to customer-focused offers to continue supporting demand.

All told, we feel that we are in very good position in Greek fixed operations. Though we expected competition not to stay idle, particularly at the entry level of the market, we believe that our technology and the breath of our offerings are key in defending our ground. In Greek Mobile, we had total revenues of €274 million, down just over 1% from the first quarter of 2016. We saw a further improvement in the pace of reduction of total service revenues down less a dozen points. This compares an average of nearly 3% in 2016.

Service revenues were even more resilient in postpaid, while we continue to face more competitive pressure in the prepaid segment. Following our more-for-more data monetization strategy, we are introducing attractive and new bundles featuring flexible data allowances boosters in both the prepaid and postpaid segments to address customers' growing needs for mobile data. As Michael pointed out, with an 18% revenue growth, data is clearly the fastest growing area in the cornerstone of our strategy in Greek mobile, and we are encouraging the adoption of 4G handsets among our client base. Altogether, between prepaid and postpaid, we have more than 2.5 million monthly active data users in Greece, a year-on-year increase of about 18%, while the number of smart phones rose by 11%, resulting in 59% penetration of our active base.

Another feature of the quarter is [indiscernible] work on migrating customers from prepaid to postpaid, notably through [indiscernible] solutions that provide customers with much better control over their monthly spending. In parallel, we are providing shared data tariff options enabling [indiscernible] customers to make the most out of their increasing number of mobile devices.

Turning to Romania now, Telekom's fixed operations posted revenue growth of nearly 5% in the first quarter, to €143 million. In retail fixed services, revenue erosion continued at roughly the same pace as in the second half of last year, down 5.6% with unchanged strengths in voice, broadband, and TV. The bulk of our revenue improvement on the fixed side came from ICT and wholesale. Mobile revenues of the fixed line business coming from Telekom's fixed mobile convergence solutions were once again up by over 41% to €11 million, extending the strong growth of last year.

As of the end of March, the number of FMC subscribers was getting close to 400,000, including 28,000 additional customers signed up in the quarter. In addition to building up its fiber network, Telekom Romania has been carrying out far-reaching marketing campaigns. In an environment that remains very competitive, we are focusing on getting benefits from these initiatives, and we are confident in their progress.

In April, a value proposition, [indiscernible] was launched by Telekom Romania to improve Internet accessibility and affordability to growing segments of the Romania population. While the decline in the voice at the Telekom Romania mobile was in line with prior quarters, the company couldn't upset this drop through an increase in data revenues. As a result, service revenues were down nearly 8% in the quarter while total revenues dropped by almost 5%, the company is focusing on collecting the structural disadvantage but hinted its ability to compete effectively on the data front.

Finally, the sub top line declined from above mobile operations in Albania continued this quarter with revenues down about 23% once again the sub decreased from the price changes have been adopted by foreign operators for traffic towers in Albania, our Albanian mobile operations which has relied heavily on international traffic shifting now their focus to outgoing voice and data traffic with rather growing by 38% in the quarter. Other group revenues totaled €121 million and were up 15% on the quarter. Once again the growth primarily came from optic [indiscernible] eliminations and €125 million close to other group revenues.

Now let us take a look at the rest of the P&L. For the first quarter, group adjusted EBITDA totalled €304 million a drop of 4.7%, the decline is entirely due to our international activities. In Greece, our adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at €266 million, combined fixed mobile EBITDA was down over 4% in Romania to €37 million and fell by more than 80% in Albania. As a result, the group adjusted EBITDA margins was down 60 basis points in the quarter to 32.7%. In Greece, adjusted EBITDA margins were 38.8 points, in the Greek fixed line business adjusted EBITDA margin rose 40 basis points year-on-year in the first quarter. OpEx excluding depreciation and amortization run off increased by 2.5% in the quarter at the lower pace than revenue growth.

On the one hand, personnel costs continue to decline following the voluntary retirement program of the second half of last year, on the other hand we saw an increase in device costs partly attributable to prior year handset sales. EBITDA from Greek mobile was down about 5% to €27 million compared to the first quarter of last year. The margin was 31.8 points, [indiscernible] percent costs were also down considering Greek Mobile, the EBITDA reflects some increase in commissions linked with the good performance of the postpaid segment. In the Romanian fixed line business, adjusted EBITDA was up more than 4% as the margins dipped just 10 basis points in the quarter. OpEx increases were concentrated within the connection and costs both due to relevant revenue generation activities.

The EBITDA margin in Romanian Mobile was down 160 basis points largely for the reason discussed earlier of course associated with our [indiscernible] agreement fully observed. Finally we had negative EBITDA development in Albania which has relied heavily on international traffic for its profitability, our total group operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization and one off total €637 million up 1.5% compared to the first quarter of 2016 largely due to direct cost related to wholesale and transit costs partially offset by savings in virtually all other lines.

Personnel costs at the group level were down nearly 3%, the quarter's total depreciations and amortization amounted to €197 million down 5% compared to 2016. This was mainly related to impairment of projects in Romania and the timing of comps related to the TV business. Interest expense was down more than 10% or €32 million while income taxes stood at €43 up by 50% mainly reflecting the increase in earnings before taxes and the prudent policy not to raise deferred tax assets on the statutory losses in our operations in Romania. This quarter group adjusted net income exceeded €38 million an increase of 4% compared to the first quarter last year.

In the first quarter, we generated adjusted operating cash flow of €174 million down 8% in line with our forecast CapEx excluding spectrum was up more than 12% in the quarter to €185 million reflecting dollar announced acceleration of the infrastructure investments in Greece and Romania. As you know, this year we are accelerating our fixed network CapEx in Greece upgrading around 6,000 cabinets to VDSL. This follows the regulatory decision in February regarding deployment of fiber to the cabinet in Vectoring technology.

As we have discussed already we are seeing very interesting take up over the share with by [indiscernible] up deployment will further improve our customer. And we look forward in our marketing companies as far as speed broadband which shouldn't be available to almost everywhere in Greece. As a result thus we were expecting adjusted free cash flow was negative €11 million in the quarter reflecting the increase CapEx as well as higher payment suppliers. This is fully consistent with our full year free cash flow guidance of approximately €250 million after big capital investments of around €700 million during the year.

These some sub what we're going to highlight in our opening remarks. Before we go to the question session let me share you that the our Deputy Director of Investment relationship Kostas Maselis after six years in the group have decided to go away and look for the next steps in his career. So we'd like to wish him all the good luck and thank him for the exceptional work that has been doing for the past six years. Yen [Ph] Marcos will take his position as Deputy Director of Investment relationships, and Yeng has been with us nine years and we -- as soon he will be -- equally effective decision [indiscernible].

With that one, Michael and myself are now ready to answer your questions.

Stam Draziotis

Hi, yes, hello there, and thank you very much for taking my questions. This is Stam Draziotis from Eurobank Equities and just a couple of questions from my side is first one has to do with the with the regulatory framework in Greece regarding the deployment of next generation networks, you talked about the cabinet allocation for you and your plan to cover another 6,000 cabinets in the coming months and beside the ones you've already enabled for vectoring would you like to share with us may be any targets that you might have us to VDSL penetration within your broadband customer base in the coming years, which is currently still very low, as you said, at 15%.

And the second question would be with respect to the comparative landscaping in Romania, mobile you talk about the trends which deteriorated in Q1 with the decline being sector in volume driven based on the comments I standing from a reduced subscribed base could you may be provide some more granularity for the business then and share some sort us to be extent to which you when might see and improvement or at least our stabilization in the coming quarters. Thank you.

Michael Tsamaz

Let me take the second question is the competitiveness stated in Romania I think it was evident from the not only from today's presentation, but from previous quarters that competition in Romania's quite still as increase of course and therefore we need all the possible consumer operating in order to in there. And in the mobile segment now we have the full 4G offers out in the market we very recently just a few weeks ago we reduced the [indiscernible], which is the new proposition in the market and then we start seeing some admittedly a design of good reaction from the market and this quarter, quarter one was quarter were basically EBITDA was I wouldn't see flat but pretty close to the EBITDA of quarter one of 2016.

The most importantly it seems that the margins EBITDA margins are stabilizing at admittedly at low point about 60%, but we said it would change that us we had guiding the part that we need to see the performance plateauing before recovering. So we continue to invest both in the networks, in fiber-to-the-home and the 4G in Romania as well as the commercial for positions in order to become competitive and hopefully in the coming quarters. We believe that we will be able to demonstrate in our results the impact the positive impact of these investments.

Konstantinos Liamidis

This is Konstantinos Liamidis speaking as far as question around VDSL. First of all, I would like to highlight that indeed this quarter we had the highest number of networks to have experience so far and this is the result of two, three things one is the accelerated rollout plan. Of course, the growing customer demand reflected both in our retail and on the wholesale figures as well as the focus commercial execution as per the retail is concerned.

With regard to the plan, we are going on track to deliver what I financially projected and with regard to the penetration on broadband. I already indicated we are a 50% as we speak and the expectation is to go around 20% by the end of this year. But as you can imagine beginning a lot of new cabinets, it will take some time for us to grow even further penetration ways.

Luis Prota

Yes, hello two questions, please. First is on the impact from Rome like at home in two different angles first on revenues from the roaming out elimination, which should write a negative impact on revenues, but also I would like to understand whether Greece has been a net receiver of tourism. It might resolve in a net positive EBITDA implication for auto and if so if you could quantify that or give us some help to understand how it works? And the second question is on some press article suggesting that Deutsche Telekom might be looking into potentially selling Telekom Romania, whether you have any update on that or what are your thoughts in this regard? Thank you.

Konstantinos Liamidis

Thank you.

Michael Tsamaz

Let me start with the second one on the rumors we certainly respond with no comments. Since these are not active thoughts that we have as we said in Romania. We do place a very tough competitive environment and we are committed there with our presence to work on the right mix between investments and commercial offerings in order to make it work. Given the opportunity of this question, let me say that we do see some very good signs, we talk about the ICT problems that we are doing very well in the country and also the growing number of FMC customers, which now approach 400,000 homes growing nicely quarter-by-quarter are the key business together with the 4G propositions in the mobile that we hope will succeed in our recovery efforts.

On the Roman Telekom, it is true that the new rates will have an impact on us. This is not something that is material. Also let me say that significant amount of our in terms of tourist that which create traffic is not from European Union. It's from other countries, which balance nicely the overall evidence. So I would say that the net impact to follow this, I Roman Telekom tariffs and the fact that we have more income terrific ways from new countries end up in low single-digit the number of net impact. So we are not particular worried about this number.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, and thank you for the questions. I guess I covered the first one. Our Taxes you mentioned earlier that the tax impose on asset lines at the beginning of the year. I was wondering with some of the terms of the agreement of the government that being public whether there are any further taxes you anticipate that could be implemented in the foreseeable future in any of the services you provide.

My second question is around the mobile performance, it appears that you have an improvement in postpaid and also that it has well some of the data in your parent company shares such as also [indiscernible] and SSEs were a bit high this quarter. Do you want to just give an idea of what the promotional activities were like, whether these are activities that will remain high or may comedown later in the year. I'm just trying to understand how profitability could evolve in more by later this year and then maybe your final question, which may your [indiscernible] actually. I have noticed that there was a slowdown in the broadband net adds of the market as whole of the [indiscernible] very well on VDSL but the overall broadband market slowed down a bit, is it something to worry about or was there a temporary reasons and you expect growth to accelerate? Thanks.

Konstantinos Liamidis

Okay, this is Konstantinos again. As far as your second and third question, if I pick them right; taxation is definitely something that has put some extra pressure on the disposal income of our customers and this has already felt mainly on the exit line partly on the broadband side. As far as looking forward, we do not have a indication. So any further taxation being applied and we don't expect something more impressive in terms of pressure on customers versus what we have already seen in Q1. As far as the contract performance is concerned, we had a good performance in Q1, two, three drivers one has been the more focused commercial execution like driving prepared customers into postpaid, which has resulted in a slightly increased commercial course but in terms of more top line and the fact that more and more customers are making use of our data served options getting some extra SIMs in order to make use of the share that are bundled across a number of mobile devices.

On the tax front, the current focus of course is to see how the market digest the recently levied 3% on the TV and 5% on the broadband and certain initials take and install but we are pleased to see that there is no - we don't see any taxes in the horizon regarding our services. This at least the outlook we have for now.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the slowdown in the broadband growth, is there any sustainable trend or is it comparable?

Konstantinos Liamidis

Well, of course the fact that penetration. The rate of growth of the penetration is diminishing looking forward compared to last year and the second reason as I said before, the overall taxation impact to some extent affected both on as well as the taxes [indiscernible] partly broadband.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Michael Tsamaz

Thank you very much everyone who are being present. We will meet you again few months from now. Thank you.

