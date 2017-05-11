BSM Technologies' (BSMZF) CEO Aly Rahemtulla on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BSM Technologies Inc. (OTC:BSMZF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Aly Rahemtulla – President and Chief Executive Officer

Louis De Jong – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Daniel Kim – Paradigm

Blair Abernethy – IA Securities

Justin Keywood – GMP Securities

Hubert Mak – Cormark Securities

Gabriel Leung – Beacon Securities

Nick Agostino – Laurentian Bank Securities

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the BSM Technologies Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain matters discussed in today’s conference call or answers may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to BSM’s future operational results or business performance

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The risk factors that could affect results are detailed in BSM’s results and public filings which can access in this SEDAR’s database found at SEDAR.com. Please note that BSM disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that today’s conference call is being recorded today on Tuesday, May 11, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Aly Rahemtulla, President and Chief Executive Officer of BSM Technologies. Mr. Rahemtulla, please go ahead.

Aly Rahemtulla

Good morning and thank you for taking the time to attend today’s call. With me on the line is Louis De Jong, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the close of market, we released our fiscal 2017 second quarter results. Hopefully, you’ve had a chance to review them.

I’ll begin today’s call with a summary of our operational results. Louis will then discuss our financial results in more detail which I will follow with some concluding remarks before we open it up to questions.

On a year-to-date basis our business is exactly where we expected it to be as we entered fiscal 2017. There is inherent lumpiness in hardware and one-time service revenue in our business. And while we’re very confident in our overall pipeline metrics, there were no large scale enterprise shipments in Q2. Despite the lumpiness in sales, our EBITDA grew on a year-over-year basis and we maintained a healthy EBITDA margin.

Adjusting for subscriber churn related to the 2G/CDMA turndown, we saw lower than average churn again this quarter at 6% annualized. We continue to implement various initiatives that are targeted towards increasing customer engagement and associated cross-selling.

I would now like to take a few minutes and go over some of our operational highlights for the quarter. Key verticals; our pipeline remains strong and we continue to progress a number of sales opportunities across all of our verticals. In rail, we had two notable events that I’d like to highlight.

The first was an expansion of our relationship with one of our Class 1 rail customers. This will involve 1,500 net new devices being deployed over the next 12 months, and incremental compliance software subscription fees. The second event happened subsequent to quarter-end, where we’ve received an order from one of our customers to our new 1,000 of their devices that have been shut off following the 2G turndown.

This is encouraging as it validated the strength of our value proposition. In addition to this 2G replacement order, this customer who operates in the railcar space placed an initial incremental order for our next generation solar tracking unit that features camera functionality.

Our government vertical yielded strong result this quarter, as our devices remained on active subscription during the busy winter maintenance season. We continue to see strong pipeline development in the government space, including both direct and channel initiatives.

In Q2, we secured a major new customer that would deploy several thousand devices over the next 12 months. This rollout commenced in our Q3. Subsequent to our Q2, we received an order for a significant expansion of an existing relationship that will include approximately 3,000 new devices being activated over the next 12 months.

In the service space, our pipelines continue to develop and we are later focused around cross-selling initiatives. We’re particularly encouraged with the feedback we’re getting from the market around our recently acquired Mobi platform. In construction, we continue to expand our pipeline as we work on a number of customer robust. This vertical continues to be the fastest growing segment of our business and we continue to see strong acceleration signs from our large enterprise clients.

Our leadership team remains focused on three core imperatives. Organic growth; we continue to make significant investments in our sales and marketing function. These investments have enabled us to do; one, add new leadership and talent across the sales and marketing team. Two, implement new systems and processes to better direct our investments and accelerate our overall sales velocity. Three, modified our overall organization to add more pre- and post-sales support within the sales team. This is particularly relevant and complex vertically oriented sales opportunities.

And finally, in response to market trends around hardware pricing and to be proactive, we’re rolling out a new modular based pricing methodology which will allow BSM to be very competitive where basic functionality is required, while still being able to capture margin where more advanced vertically oriented functionality is deliberate.

The second core imperative is around customer engagement. The leadership team remains focused on driving engagement with our enterprise client base. To this end, we continue to work on a few key initiatives. One, collecting more data about each and every touch point we have with our customers and their interface with our products. Two, ensuring our product roadmaps and integration initiatives produce products that solve the challenges our customers face in our key verticals both today, but also in the future.

Three, continue the roll out of our technical account manager model. These subject matter experts work closely with each functional area of our business to ensure that the customer experience is seamless; where this service is being introduced, we continue to get very strong positive feedback. And finally, we continue to extend the reach of our value proposition by cross-selling it to our customers.

The third core imperative is around product consolidation. The consolidation of our platforms remains an active project for BSM. During the quarter, we appointed Doug Swanson as our new CTO. Doug brings us a wealth of technology experience and strong leadership. Moving forward, Doug’s team will be focused on two key deliverables.

One, completing our platform consolidation with a view of maximizing the trends of each of our current products. This will be done with a particular emphasis on business intelligence analytics. As this transition is completed, our customers will benefit from a stronger product and our organization will benefit from improved capacity and development velocity. We expect this project to be completed in our 2018 fiscal year.

Two, we continue to transition towards being hardware agnostic. Our goal is to get the data we need to deliver our software value proposition through a combination of OEM devices, third-party devices and our internally developed sensor-based solutions.

Before turning it over to Louis, I’d like to briefly provide an update on the 2G/CDMA turndown we mentioned on our last call. As expected, the 2G sunset proceeded according to schedule with the network being shut down at the end of calendar Q1 2017.

During our last conference call our best estimate was with an impact of approximately 10,000 devices. The actual impact of the turndown is 9,500 units. On the positive side, one of our customers renewed 1,000 of their devices subsequent to quarter-end. With that in mind, we continue to discuss alternatives with all of our effective customers in an effort to upgrade their technology.

With that, I’ll pass the call to Louis to take you through our financial results. Louis?

Louis De Jong

Thanks Aly. Good morning, everyone. Q2 2017 total revenue was CAD16 million was largely driven by subscription revenues of CAD11.8 million, which included a CAD2 million contribution from our recent acquisition of Mobi. Quarter-to-quarter variability in our hardware professional services remains at constant in our business and this quarter was no exception with one-time revenues of CAD4.3 million.

Gross profit margins were 59% for the quarter compared to 56% in the year ago period. As Aly mentioned, during Q2 we added 4,100 new subscribers and experienced churn of 12,000 subscribers; 9,500 of which were a result of the 2G network turndown discussed in our Q1 results call.

Our total subscriber count at the end of Q2 was 160,500. Average revenue per subscriber was CAD23.85, up from CAD22.97 last quarter. Q2 marks the end to our seasonally stronger winter operations business and we would expect ARPU to trend lower next quarter.

Q2 cash operating expenses were CAD7.4 million compared to CAD8.2 million in Q1. The largest portion of the decrease resulted from lower variable compensation accruals that are tied to the attainment of specified revenue and EBITDA targets.

Our Q2 EBITDA was CAD1.6million and after adjusting for the impact of stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, we reported adjusted EBITDA of CAD2.2 million and EBITDA margin of 13.6%.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of a CAD8.4 million and cash net of debt of CAD6.8 million. We repaid CAD6.3 million against our revolving credit line, leaving a balance outstanding of CAD1.6 million at quarter-end. In addition, we made a CAD2 million – US$2 million payment related to the acquisition of Mobi and we repurchased 78,200 shares under our NCIB.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Aly.

Aly Rahemtulla

Thanks Louis. Building on our success in the first half of 2017, we continue to focus on driving sustained organic growth, enhancing our customer experience and integrating our core products. As we mentioned last quarter, we continue to make targeted investments in the business to ensure we achieve these goals. Our target of CAD100 million in annual revenue in the medium-term remains a goal that we are committed to achieving.

We are confident that our core strategic imperatives will allow us to reach this milestone through a combination of organic and acquired growth. With the driven and talented team and ample financial flexibility, we’re excited about continuing to build a bigger and better BSM.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to the operator to start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Daniel Kim from Paradigm. Please go ahead.

Daniel Kim

Good morning. Thank you. Question with regards to the customer that will be turning on another 100 subs; can you share with us what percentage that might represent of the subs they had turned off in 2G, if you’re recapturing that full customer or not?

Aly Rahemtulla

I think it’s approximately 50%. Certainly the customer is very engaged and we continue to have discussions about the broader impacted units.

Daniel Kim

Would it be possible as well for you to share with us in terms of where the ASP’s might be moving? I believe you said on average last quarter, ASPs for these data only subs in 2G were roughly CAD15 per month. Is this customer now exploring a much greater package with regards to your services, or the ARPUs would be approaching your corporate average?

Louis De Jong

No. The renewal would be on the same basis that – look, pricing approximating what they turned off at, there was no – it’s the same service, they’re just ruling out new hardware sales associated with it, but the monthly will be what the monthly were; but your comment on average, yes, that’s the 2G impacted units had an average ARPU of approximately CAD15.

Daniel Kim

Okay, very good. Obviously, pushing to recapture these turned off subs; in your estimation, can you say in terms of where you might see potential interest? Are these customers simply going away or they’re just waiting for situation with yourself or are they looking at competitive solutions?

Aly Rahemtulla

I think it probably varies. There are customers that are engaged, a number of them that we are hopeful around, and then there are customers that are not engaged. So I think it’s pretty tough to tell, but one thing is certain that we’re going to continue those discussions as we move forward.

Daniel Kim

Okay, very good. Last question, last quarter we talked about a construction customer and a rail customer, I believe the construction customer was – had this probably – potentially turning into one of your largest customers by volume. Wondering how that’s progressing. And number two, the rail customer, I believe it was supposed to be more active in the first two quarters of deployment and then tail off a bit from there. Wondering if you can just provide a bit more color with regards to how these two customers are deploying their units, please.

Aly Rahemtulla

So first around the construction client, we continue to see really strong velocity in terms of orders and outlook. And regarding the rail customer, we are kind of in the midst of the rollout and really focused on all the things that go along with that.

Daniel Kim

Great, thanks very much.

Your next question comes from Blair Abernethy from IA Securities. Please go ahead.

Blair Abernethy

Thanks. Louis, just wondering if you can give us color on impacts from foreign exchange on the top line this quarter?

Louis De Jong

Yes. So generally speaking FX for us is about CAD100,000 or CAD0.1 change in U.S. FX, and about CAD50,000 EBITDA high level, there is about CAD0.2, roughly a CAD0.2 impact on our average for the quarter, this quarter versus last quarter. So proximately CAD200,000 on the revenue side, a little less probably about CAD175,000 and about CAD75,000 on the EBIDA side.

Blair Abernethy

Okay, great. And then also on the earnouts you talked about the Mobi one. Is there any other earnouts or what’s the earnout picture look like?

Louis De Jong

So there is still – at quarter-end there were four, one of the smaller ones their measurement period over there, the event was a renewal of a large contract and that happened in the quarter, so we will make an earnout payment next quarter that’s on – we made it already, so it will be reported when we report next. And then there will be three left, JMM, Lat-Lon and Mobi. The Lat-Lon one will be reviewed this coming quarter, because that’s a May 31 calendar. So any revisions to the estimate will happen and be reported next quarter.

Blair Abernethy

Okay, great. And then Aly, just on – I’m sure if I missed this or not, but can you give some color on where you’re at on the GSA side of things, what the pipeline is looking there. And just to clarify what was the large government order, the 6,000 units, was that through the GSA or is that a separate deal?

Aly Rahemtulla

The large government win was separate from GSA activities. Regarding GSA we will be engaged with our channel partner pipelines are developing sales continue to happen. In that period there were a number of sales, but they wouldn’t have been material as it relates to the overall financial performance.

Blair Abernethy

Okay. And the pipeline – I mean how is it developing now versus maybe where you were looking at a year ago?

Aly Rahemtulla

Well, a year ago we really were just started, so there wouldn’t have been any pipeline a year ago. The pipeline today is very robust and there are a number of larger opportunities and smaller opportunities, the whole mix of them that we continue to work on with our channel partner.

Blair Abernethy

Okay, great. Thank you.

Louis De Jong

And Blair, I just wanted to – I just clarify that the large government order that we talked about the fleet size is 6,000 and we’ve disclosed how many orders we’ve received against that fleet size so far, but it’s like a master services agreement, it’s not a specific order for 6,000 units, we believe it could lead to that, but to-date we received purchase orders for about a 1,000 units under that MSA.

Blair Abernethy

Understood. Thanks Louis.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Justin Keywood from GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Justin Keywood

Hi. Thanks for taking my call. I noticed revenue in Canada has declined two quarters in a row from the prior year. Are you able to give some color on what is contributing to that pressure?

Aly Rahemtulla

It’s more the growth on the U.S. side. The U.S. side of the business is growing relative to the Canadian side. So it’s primarily that there hasn’t been any significant changes to the Canadian side of the business.

Justin Keywood

Okay. And then on the elevated churn, I was wondering if you’re able to quantify the impact as far as the revenue. And if there’s expected pressure on this going into Q2 and beyond or how should we look at that going forward?

Aly Rahemtulla

So what we’ve done is we’ve given you the number of units, we’ve given you the ARPU.

Justin Keywood

Yes.

Aly Rahemtulla

So the average revenue per unit, so the expected impact we would have felt some of that in the quarter, but probably only a third of the full. The way the billing cycles worked and everything, we probably still had two-thirds of the impacted revenue included in the current quarter, so next quarter will be the balance of that coming out. So you can take the 9,500 at a CAD15 ARPU and on an average, call it, 76%, 75% contribution. I will give you a sense of the revenue and EBITDA impact.

Justin Keywood

Okay, thanks. That’s helpful. And then with the new CTO joining, should we expect an uptick in the R&D expenses as some of the projects you mentioned get started or do you think it can remain around current levels?

Aly Rahemtulla

Our objective is to keep it around current levels.

Justin Keywood

Okay. And the 15% EBITDA margins goal for 2017, does that remain valid?

Louis De Jong

That is dependent on the revenue, obviously, I mean, still we would love to – similar to Q1 report those kind of EBITDA margins, this quarter it was a little bit lighter 13.6%, that’s purely a function of top line and in fact we’ve tried to keep as much as our cost base variable which is difficult to do, largely a fixed cost business. But I think the fact that we report from Q1 to Q2, given the hardware variability, a reasonably significant decrease quarter-over-quarter and still able to report 13.5% – 13% EBITDA margins, yes, it speaks to – our efforts to try to manage the OpEx line. So again we would love to do 15%, but we’re going to need revenue above the current levels to do that.

Justin Keywood

Okay, it makes sense. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Hubert Mak from Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Hubert Mak

Hey. I heard Aly talked about I believe there wasn’t any enterprise deals in the quarter. Is there anything going on there? Just some color would be great. And whether you see any large enterprise deals sort of within the next 12 months? How that pipeline is looking like?

Louis De Jong

Yes, I think that Aly was comment was geared out. Last quarter we’ve talked about having completed two large, significantly large enterprise clients. We still had sales to a number of our enterprise clients. There weren’t any significantly large net new. We did have a third of one of the railcar win there Aly talked to, a third of that was shipped in the quarter, the balance will happen over the next number of quarters.

So the quarter was more just a regular customers in regular cadence and some smaller wins, and that sort of where the comment was geared. And so we – it wasn’t from a actual shipments perspective, not a very strong quarter, but as we highlighted in a number of wins, we actually thought it’s a pretty strong quarter, and actually contracts – signing getting contracts and new wins that will reflect in higher subscribers in the coming quarters.

Hubert Mak

Okay. And then just secondly, just sort of give us an update in terms of sun setting on the Canadian sizing, you talked about your potential exposure on that side about 8,000. So is there any update or any feedbacks so far from the customers?

Louis De Jong

Yes. Those are still a fair bit off, where we’ve sort of started what we refer to as sort of Phase 2, which where going to be proactive, and some lessons learned from the first go-round. So that is – that’s kicking off internally, but there’s no material update to the number, the exposure that we identified on last call.

Hubert Mak

Okay, thanks.

Your next question comes from Gabriel Leung from Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Gabriel Leung

Good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. Just got two things. First, as it relates to Mobi just wondering if there was any notable cross-selling or sort of milestones that you might have hit during the quarter. And maybe just talk a little bit about what pipeline currently looks like for Mobi the stand-alone or through a cross-selling into the existing customer base over the next couple of quarters as well.

Aly Rahemtulla

So as it relates to their internal pipeline, it continues to develop. We’ve seen a couple of positive movements vis-à-vis that pipeline that will continue to work through. As it relates to the cross-selling, we’re quite pleased with the way that is progressing with all of our key verticals with a particular emphasis in the service space. So there’s a number of active conversations, pilots that are underway, and we continue to be very hopeful that we’ll benefit from the flow thorough of that in the coming months ahead.

Gabriel Leung

I’m not sure if you can break this down, but was there any – do you have a churn number? I think you have a consolidated number. Was there a certainly meaningful churn number in the Mobi side of things?

Louis De Jong

Yes, Gabriel, we’re reporting our churn on a consolidated basis. We’re not going to start breaking down each of the subs individually, so I think the churn numbers are sort of what we reported.

Gabriel Leung

Okay. And one last thing, just as it relates to the 2G churn in the quarter, so I wanted to double check. Was the entire impact in the Q2 are recurring revenues or is there still some revenues to comes off? What if it’s not a full quarter impact? Sorry.

Louis De Jong

Yes. So it wasn’t a full quarter impact. In fact, it was probably only about a third of the impact in the quarter just the way the units, the timing, and how the units come off. So we would expect a full impact in our next quarter, and so that – as it relates to that. And then the churn as we talked about the 9,500 is at an average of approximately 15% is the estimate of the impact and the balance being the 2,500 is sort of the non-2G churn.

Gabriel Leung

Got it. So the 9,500 the churn just ain’t going to – you only got – you’re going to capture sort of that in Q2?

Louis De Jong

Correct.

Gabriel Leung

Dollar figures. Okay. Perfect. Great, thank you.

Your next question comes from Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities. Please go ahead.

Nick Agostino

Yes. Good morning. I guess two questions. First, going back on the churn, but looking at the opposite side, the 6% number you’ve reported, obviously, that’s a nice decrease from where you were even a year ago. Can you maybe talk to some of the efforts you guys put into to get the number down to that level and maybe tie to those efforts if you think that this 6% rate is sticky and very sustainable?

Aly Rahemtulla

So there are a number of things that we’re doing internally to enhance customer engagement rolling out our TAM model focused on cross-selling, continue to build out products consistent with the needs of specific verticals. And that’s been an active project for almost two years and we’re starting to see some consistent benefits from that, but churn is inherently lumpy, and obviously we want to caution everybody that it’s difficult to project definitively and there can be variability from quarter-to-quarter.

Nick Agostino

But is it safe to say that just given your past efforts that we could start looking at churns being a single-digit type number as opposed to double-digit?

Aly Rahemtulla

It’s really tough to project and give guidance on definitively. I can say that we’re comfortable with the work that we’re doing. The overall trend line is positive, however, there can be lumpiness from quarter-to-quarter.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then just on the OpEx I think you said cash OpEx was CAD7.4 billion. If I look back over the last two prior quarters, it was much – I think it was in a much more elevated level. Can you maybe provide some guidance in terms of how we should be looking at cash OpEx numbers going forward, even for the balance of 2017 into 2018?

Louis De Jong

Yes, I think – the way I would think about it is, if you look at this year we had a cash OpEx of CAD8.2 billion in Q1 on a very strong quarter. And I would put that sort of at the far right. And the CAD7.4 billion, it’s kind of like on the far left in a quarter in which we don’t hit our internal numbers and our own internal targets such that we don’t get that impact of variable comp, you could see it around that CAD7.4 billion, CAD7.5 billion level. So that’s kind of the two sort of posts that how I would think about it and it will fluctuate in between there.

Nick Agostino

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Daniel Kim from Paradigm. Please go ahead.

Daniel Kim

Good morning. Thanks again, just a follow-up on where your products currently sit. With the incoming CTO suggested here that he’s said a deep dive into your product portfolio. Wondering if there’s any shift in strategy, I mean, clearly one of the big thesis for the story is platform consolidation. I wonder if you can just give us a better sense in terms of if there has been a shift and if not, where things currently stand in terms of how that program is going forward?

Aly Rahemtulla

So Doug coming online, he obviously took some time to get familiar with all of our products. And we’re quite enthusiastic with the fact that his view is similar to the view that we had as it relates to fundamental technology decisions. So where we’re at today is we’re just making sure that we capture these threads of each one of the platforms and the plan very much is to continue to aggressively ensure that we get to that one platform position in our fiscal 2018 year. We’re reasonably confident to that end.

Daniel Kim

Great. And just last question. Obviously, consolidation continues to be a big scene within the space and with yourself. Can you discuss opportunities or what you’re seeing in the market, and if you’re still aggressively looking for consolidating your verticals?

Louis De Jong

I think we continue to have an eye to what – where we may be able to use M&A to help. I would say that it’s fair to say there’s nothing close. But there’s discussions we continue to look, we continue to believe it could be a part of the longer-term plan, but nothing imminent at the moment.

Daniel Kim

Great, thanks again.

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Mr. Rahemtulla.

Aly Rahemtulla

Thanks again for joining us on the call this morning. I’d like to thank all investors for their continued support and we look forward to delivering strong results in 2017. Thank you.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

