The Netherlands Has Some Of The Highest Private Sector Income Flows In Europe

Economy optimized for exports and use of the public realm and the proceeds channeled into the stock market.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of the Netherlands.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector as well as all other private financial assets should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks at interest.

The chart shows that private credit creation is falling after peaking in 2015 and has been flat really since 2008. Private credit creation is -1.4% of GDP and is draining money out of the private sector and economy as loans are repaid faster than they are being created. Money is in effect being "unprinted".

The chart below shows the stock market:

The chart shows the stock market made an all-time high in 2000 in the boom part of the dot-com boom-bust. The stock market is now making a second attempt to reach all-time new highs and is just above the midpoint of 2000 all-time high and the GFC boom-bust low of 2009. Strategically, the chart is bearish and shows a business sector in long-term profit decline; it is however for the moment moving up but making lower credit cycle tops and lows. Each major top is lower and each major low is lower. The next cyclical top is most probably going to be lower than the 2007 GFC boom-bust top.

A colleague of mine has produced the following chart of how the stock market might trade. This is useful for optimizing an entry into a position and not being underwater straight away, which is annoying and nearly always happens. He sees the B wave continuing before a final C wave sets in to finish the current wave.

The chart below shows GDP:

The chart shows that GDP has been falling ever since the 2007 GFC boom-bust. This is not a good trend and shows that the economy is tanking.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply. The money supply is still rising despite a falling GDP. It does appear to be flattening though. It makes no sense for the money supply to be rising in the face of declining GDP as more money is not required for fewer transactions.

The chart below shows inflation:

The inflation rate has been in decline since a peak in 1975. After the Savings and Loan financial crisis of 1990, inflation has moved in a range of zero to just over 4%. After touching zero again in 2016, the inflation rate is now just under 2.

Following neoliberal economic principles, the inflation rate has been kept under control using a stock of unemployed people and high taxes to drain out aggregate demand and keep labor costs low as the information further in this report shows.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population:

The chart indicates that the population has steadily grown, and there are over 17 million people in the economy.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and make sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons:

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons has been flat since 2009 with around 8.5 million people in the workforce. No growth. No positive trend upwards.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is surprisingly high for an "advanced western country". Peaking at close to 8% in 2014, the rate has fallen to a relatively high 5+% presently.

Current neoliberal economic principles dictate that the inflation rate is more important than the level of employment and that a stock of unemployed people can be used to both set a low price for labor and keep inflation down by reducing aggregate demand. The unemployment level could therefore be intentional public policy.

The government could have employed this idle labor force, which the private industry had no use for, and set them to work improving the public realm. It chose not to, and if full employment is the government's policy, it has failed for decades.

Land and capital can be unemployed too, and this rate is shown in capacity utilization below:

The chart shows that capacity utilization is rising from a 30-year low set in 2009 at just over 74%. Since then, it is now making a second attempt at reaching the high set in 1990 of just over 86. There is excess capacity here that could be used.

House prices in the Netherlands are rising from the low set at the bottom of the GFC boom-bust reached in 2013. The all-time peak was set in 2008 and has yet to recover past this point. This means many people that bought houses in the speculative peak of 2007-08 are still underwater on their mortgage and have negative equity in their home or investment. That the trend is now upwards is a good sign.

Building permits too are rising as the chart below shows:

The home ownership rate is steady at 67% as the graph below shows:

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows:

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 111.5% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 111% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME 218.96%

(Sources: World Bank, Trading Economics as marked)

The private household sector is fragile and susceptible to a steep fall should an economic shock occur such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point. In terms of household debt to income, the Netherlands has exceeded the critical 150% private debt level and households will fall hard in a recession. A recession means loss of employment, loss of income, an inability to service high debt, debt foreclosure and then a run on assets when many come on the market at the same time. A downward spiral that we saw happen for the same reason in 2007-09.

High private debt levels also produce a phenomenon identified by economist Professor Micheal Hudson known as "debt deflation." Debt deflation is the deflation of aggregate demand due to loan service costs on high debt. The concept is that so much aggregate demand is funneled to debt service, mainly to afford a place to live, that there is little money left to buy real goods and services offered for sale in the private sector. Less demand leads to fewer sales, less income, fewer jobs and less investment.

The bottom line is the private sector is in decline. GDP is falling, private credit creation is negative, unemployment is relatively high and private debts are high. A bright spot is that house prices are rising again. While good for homeowners, this also causes cost inflation for no net gain as it means that accommodation is now more expensive but the same. One pays more for the accommodation but does not receive more of it. The same effect occurs with oil price rises and interest rate rises.

Another bright spot is the stock market, and it is also rising along with house prices for reasons set out further in this report.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance:

The chart shows that the current account is positive and adding money to the private sector.

Important for the external sector is the currency exchange rate. Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength and vice versa.

The Netherlands is not a currency sovereign; it is a user of the euro, and the chart below shows how the euro has been trading. The Netherlands has next to no influence over how its adopted currency trades but is strongly influenced by it. The euro has been trending downwards ever since the 2007 GFC boom-bust and this is helping Dutch exports be more competitive on the world stage.

The Netherlands economy is trimmed for exports following standard neoliberal economic principles as follows:

The overriding concept is that the external sector is positive and adds to the economy. This is achieved via large export businesses selling their products overseas to achieve an overall current account surplus. The currency must be low so that the countries' products are cheap for foreigners to buy. For this to occur, the demand for imports must be suppressed so that the demand for the euro is kept low. The weaker members of the EU help keep the currency even lower than the Netherlands would normally have; this generates super profits. In order to keep imports down and the currency low, the following internal public policies are followed:

Wages are kept as low as possible using a stock of unemployed people.

Wages are taxed as much as possible so that there is little aggregate demand in the domestic economy that might manifest itself in a demand for imported goods that might drive up the value of the currency.

The internal economy is made as expensive as possible through privatizations so that public goods such as education, health, infrastructure, power, water, roads, ports, railways etc. that were once produced at close to cost price are now produced with a debt interest and profit charge built in. This further dampens internal aggregate demand for imports that might drive up the currency. One could say the public realm is being cannibalized and funneled into private sector profits as the same time as helping dampen aggregate demand. This is because some of the added cost to using the privatized public asset is paid out to shareholders as capital gains and dividends that did not exist when the infrastructure was publicly operated.

Exporting firms are taxed as little as possible or not at all. A typical example is a low corporate tax rate and a value added tax that only applies internally and not levied on exported goods. See the tax section later in this report.

The country's economic rent is then channeled to a few large export-oriented businesses, basically at the cost of the rest of the population. Business profits are maximized and expressed as capital growth in share prices and large dividend payouts. Lavish remuneration of business executives working for the large export-oriented companies is also a key feature. To share in this surplus, one has to be an owner of such a company. One can do this by being a shareholder; dividends and capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than personal income.

The business model is helped in a strategic sense by the euro. The weaker members of the EU cause the euro to be lower. If the Netherlands had its own currency, it would be higher to reflect its economic strength. By using the euro, the Netherlands enjoys the benefits of an artificially lower currency than would be possible domestically with a freely floating sovereign currency.

This may not be a sustainable economic model for the long term; however, for the moment, it is working for the stock market and export businesses if for few others.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the government is now draining money out of the private sector. 2016 was the first net drain after a declining net add since the peak in 2008. Notice how the dot-com recession of 2000 and GFC recession of 2007 were preceded by government budgets that drained money out of the economy. The next recession cannot last for more than two to three years if past patterns are any guide.

The Netherlands, while a sovereign nation, is not a currency sovereign and is fiscally constrained in the same way as if it were on a gold standard or a household; it can run out of money. The Netherlands must always manage its economy with an eye on currency reserves and bond market discipline.

As a member of the European Union, the Netherlands has agreed to the Fiscal Compact that specifies that government debt to GDP shall not be more than 60% and fiscal deficits shall not be more than 3% of GDP.

Fortunately, for the Netherlands, it is one of the few countries that benefit from the euro membership in that it has a current account surplus run against the other members of the Union. The current account deficit of countries such as France, Spain, and Italy is the surplus for countries like the Netherlands and Germany. At some stage, the current account surplus members of the EU will own the current account deficit members of the EU. This is happening now with Greece.

Given that each country is not a currency sovereign and can run out of money, we are watching a slow moving game of monopoly being played out over decades.

When a player is bankrupt, we have seen how the player is cashed out of the game. Greece and Cyprus are the first members to drop out of the game. We see daily how Greece has now to make austerity cuts in return for more loans at interest with which to pay the interest on previous loans. We see how public infrastructure is sold off to foreign buyers to pay foreign creditors. We see how the Greek government is told what to do by the ECB, IMF and World Bank, and is not working for the public purpose of the population.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets. Taxes "unprint" money in the same way that repaying a loan does.



(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates are breathtakingly high. The Netherlands is not a currency sovereign and does need to tax and/or borrow money from the private and external sectors to fund itself. It has no organic sovereign currency creation powers.

Household aggregate demand is reduced by 80.15% for top income earners; tax plus social security. On top of this is a value added tax of 21% on all they buy. Remember also that Netherlanders has one of the highest private debt levels in the world and that a large portion of its earned income also goes to debt service. It is little wonder that private credit creation is negative now. People are lowering their debt. Money is leaving the circular flow.

Remember that in functional finance loans create deposits and this money is spent to become someone's income, repaying a loan "unprints" that money, and the income source is gone. Unprinting money is deflationary as well.

Social security is a tax as it is money that cannot be spent right now. Companies on the other hand pay a fairly light 25% tax and no value added tax on exports. Who would have thought?

With tax collection regimes like this, one sees very clearly for whom and by whom the government is running the economy. This is good for investors as it channels the income into the stock market and other financial assets such as real estate.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is comprised of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The Netherlands is not a currency sovereign and operates on a very fiscally constrained gold standard equivalent. It does not enjoy the currency creation and wide fiscal policy space that currency sovereignty provides.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly -1.4 % 9.1 % -0.4 % 7.3 %

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. Clearly, the external sector stands alone supporting the private sector. Both other sectors are in contraction and reducing the overall flow amount. Both the fiscally constrained government and the population are using their portion of the external surplus to retire debt. The government takes from both the other sectors to reduce its debt.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 7% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

One might say how can the stock market continue to rise in the face of declining overall flows, GDP, employed persons and high debt? The reason is that the part of the stock market that is going up is the part exposed to the export industry and those domestic companies sharing in the carve up of the public realm. Both the export surplus and public realm are being channeled as profit, capital growth, and dividend payouts into the stock market and it can rise while all other productive areas fall. The is not a sustainable growth model, however, will result in the playing out of the B wave identified in the technical stock chart above, a reset in the C wave and a new beginning once the debt wreckage has been cleared out and the economy's cost base lowered. I would urge investors to wait for the termination of the C wave before investing. Impatient and bold investors could still take advantage of the last remaining upward thrust of the B move; it may still have some years to play out.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in the Netherlands, you can do so using the iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

In the next article, we have a look at Denmark with 9.4% income flows to the private sector and a private debt even bigger than that of the Netherlands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.