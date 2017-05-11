The Cheese Keeps Moving At Disney

We remain bullish owners as the mouse that built the house savors the adventure and enjoys the taste of new cheese at this perennial king of content.

But Disney's Studio Entertainment and Parks and Resorts segments continue to thrill customers and investors.

ESPN's SportsCenter is perhaps following the fate of the once mighty Headline News cable channel.

Results are in from The Walt Disney Company's second quarter 2017 and the traders are not pleased as the stock drops over 2%.

Subscribers to MSVI Member Forum received the first look at a summary of this commentary in a research note.

..................................................

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) closed down 2.19% the day after beating analysts' consensus on earnings per share (EPS) but missing on revenue, per the company's Q2 2017 earnings report. As expected, continuing issues at Disney's cable sports network division ESPN, exacerbated by the recent high-profile layoffs, were front and center with Wall Street analysts and the financial media.

MSVI Model Portfolio remains bullish on Disney as our margin of safety measurement of the stock stayed constant to the portfolio's April 30, 2017, month-end close after the company's Q2 release on May 9th. Speculative traders beware as the ESPN quandary will likely persist quarter to quarter as a downside risk.

However, as long-view investors, we believe the Parks and Resorts and Studio Entertainment segments, coupled with the anticipated continued digitization of the Media Networks segment, which includes ESPN, will keep bringing the mouse that built the house to the cheese for years to come.

Headline News of Sports is Going Way of Headline News

(Bykst/Pixabay)

At Main Street Value Investor, we are reiterating our positive long-view on the whole of Disney and mostly ignoring the ruckus on the company's ESPN cable sports division within the Media Networks segment. People are cord cutting as improved, more economical choices for content drive the transition from traditional video to Web 3.0 digital platforms. The once mighty ESPN is no exception.

For example, ESPN's SportsCenter broadcast is seemingly going the way of Time Warner's (TWX) Headline News, which the Turner Broadcasting division reincarnated to the variety channel, HLN. Why sit in front of the television and wait for your team's story when it is available right now, online? Cable television is moving out with the video old and in with the digital new.

To be sure, Disney's joint ventures in television content streaming king, Hulu (DIS, FOX, CMCSA, TWX), and Major League Baseball's cutting edge BAMTech speak to compelling content and programming diversification. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the company is fully engaging the trends in digital and mobile. From the Q2 '17 conference call:

We're also taking full advantage of emerging trends by investing in the technology we need to create subscription products that give consumers direct access to our content from our early investment in Hulu to our recent ownership stake in BAMTech, which will launch a new ESPN-branded service later this year. ESPN continues to lead the industry when it comes to creating innovative digital products, and as we expand and enhance our mobile presence, we're seeing tremendous increases in mobile viewing. Almost 80% of the people who connect with ESPN each month access the content on mobile devices.

Our view is there's nothing to worry about with Media Networks other than progress.

Death Defying Movie Content and Theme Park Rides

Entrance to Space Mountain Ride (disney.go.com)

Despite the Studio Entertainment segment revenue being down 1% YoY, Disney is apparently defying the alleged death of movie theaters with two recent releases, Rogue One and Beauty and the Beast. Each film is topping $1 billion in global box office receipts. Next up: The Last Jedi from the legacy Star Wars series, scheduled for a December 2017 release.

Iger also announced that studio unit Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2, had a strong opening weekend becoming the 15th consecutive Marvel movie to open number one at the box office.

On the Parks and Resorts side, Shanghai Disney Resort is scheduled to welcome its 10 millionth guest within the next few days. The company is guiding Shanghai to break even for the year and claims this newest of its venerable theme park portfolio is exceeding both attendance projections and operational performance.

However, we think the Q2 '17 earnings conference call highlight was an update on Disney's share repurchase program. According to CFO Christine McCarthy, the company repurchased 41.5 million shares of DIS at an average of $106 per share during the fiscal year and is increasing from $2 billion to $9 or $10 billion for the upcoming year. Good news for shareholders that was otherwise buried among the attending analysts' angst over ESPN and the revenue miss.

Nonetheless, our favorite analyst question of the call goes to Anthony DiClemente of Nomura Instinet:

No ESPN questions for me tonight.

DIS Margin of Safety Update

A stock's "margin of safety" is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate margin of safety with discounted free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of DIS's "fair value" at $134.00 per share, about a 22% upside to the stock's last closing price as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

At Main Street Value Investor, we take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating margins of safety. We prefer to measure intrinsic values in a broader sense as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity. Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety calculation (MoS) follows a concept created by infamous value investor and author Joel Greenblatt that looks for cheap stocks with good earnings yield, i.e., EY or EPS divided by most recent stock closing price; and returns on invested capital, i.e., ROIC or net income after taxes divided by the average of total equity plus the sum of total long-term debt, total other liabilities, deferred income tax, and minority interest; expressed as a percentage.

We simply add the sum of EY and ROIC, plus cash flow margin, i.e., CFM or cash flow divided by sales for the trailing 12 months; and the reciprocal EBIT/EV, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes divided by enterprise value to determine the overall profitability, management effectiveness, market valuation, and financial stability of the company. We also weigh MoS against balance sheet liquidity or current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD).

We believe our Greenblatt-based calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections.

In contrast to the one-year get in and get out laddering approach of Greenblatt's theory - similar to the Dogs of the Dow philosophy - we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for DIS reiterates a bullish view based on our expanded formula.

DIS: EY of 5.23% + ROIC of 13.84% + CFM of 21.42% + EBIT/EV of 7.15% = MSVI MoS of 47.64%.

32.00% and higher MoS is interpreted as bullish.

20.00% to 31.99% MoS is interpreted as neutral.

19.99% or lower MoS is interpreted as bearish.

When bordering on any tier, we weight holdings against CA/LTD to make the final MoS determination. Disney shows risk on its balance sheet with a CA/LTD of 0.90 times as of the Q2 '17 earnings report. We typically look for 1.5x, or higher, as we prefer to own companies that can pay down debt at least one and half times.

Another yellow flag that tempers our DIS margin of safety is the company's weighted average cost of capital (WACC), recently measured at 9.45%. The return on capital is only as good as the company’s WACC. When a business's cost of capital increases, this typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. As of this writing, Disney's ROIC of 13.84% is barely 1.5x times the company’s average cost of that capital.

Valuation multiples are also important for investors determining whether now is a sensible time to initiate a position or add to an existing one.

DIS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Arguably, DIS is a pricey stock of a wonderful company.

It is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

Buy And Hold Forever King Of Content

CEO Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse (The Walt Disney Company)

As I wrote in my inaugural DIS research article, The Walt Disney Company is a perennial master at producing creative content enjoyed by millions; and each day welcomes 360,000 potential new customers, i.e., the average number of babies that are born every day, worldwide.

Disney has the creative content, global reach, premium prices, and an eternally captive audience to be a company worthy of lasting ownership.

To be sure, ESPN's digital reinvention concerns are viral, but progressive change is the only consistent thing we can expect from any business, Disney being no exception.

From my book on organizational, team, and individual career effectiveness:

The pain of change is long forgotten when the benefits of the change are realized.

As Dr. Spencer Johnson writes in his bestselling motivational business fable, Who Moved My Cheese?

Change happens: they keep moving the cheese. Anticipate change: get ready for the cheese to move. Monitor change: smell the cheese often, so you know when it is getting old. Adapt to change quickly: the quicker you let go of old cheese, the sooner you can enjoy new cheese. Change: move with the cheese Enjoy change: savor the adventure and enjoy the taste of new cheese. Be ready to change quickly and enjoy it again: they keep moving the cheese!

Long DIS investors may rest assured that a famous mouse named Mickey will likely forever savor the adventure and enjoy the taste of new cheese from the comforts of a solid foundation built by and for Walt Disney.

..................................................

We offer our heartfelt condolences and deepest sorrow to ESPN's Chris Berman whose wife of 33 years, Katherine Ann, died in a tragic automobile accident in Woodbury, CT, Tuesday afternoon.

..................................................

Thank You for Reading Inside Main Street from the Main Street Value Investor Series Exclusively on Seeking Alpha

I invite readers to follow the articles series or become a member of Main Street Value Investor premium forum in the SA Marketplace. Then join me - one primary ticker at a time - in learning, practicing, and sharing the art and science of DIY value investing with limited capital, lower costs, and less risk.

Comments are strongly encouraged and always welcomed. Please read the important accompanying disclosures.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Watchlist are servicemarks of David J. Waldron, LLC.

DIS logo, brands, and proprietary content are trademarks or copyrighted material of The Walt Disney Company.

Magic 8 Ball fortune-telling toy brand is a trademark of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Hire Train Monitor Motivate, book by David J. Waldron (Providence: Country View, 2016)

Who Moved My Cheese? book by Dr. Spencer Johnson (New York: Putnam Adult, 1998)

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha, YCharts, The Walt Disney Company, Charles Schwab & Co. (Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, and S&P Capital IQ).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.