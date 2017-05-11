Prospect Capital: Unacceptable

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) rebounded and stayed well above the $8 mark after having been crushed to enter 2016 a year ago. Remember the panic when it hit the $5 range and I pounded the table, screaming it was a buy? That paid off and many profited immensely on that call. As you may recall I have covered this name more than any other here at Seeking Alpha, and I provided a lot of color on buybacks, insider activity, credit downgrades and the spin-offs. But something struck me as off last quarter, and I made a bold move and sold the stock at just under $9. I sold off my entire position. Now, many of you chastised me for that call, and I will admit I was early, and missed out on another 7-8% run up. While that was disappointing, I stand by the decision. And it now has turned out to be the right move as the stock is plunging toward $8 again, and perhaps will settle out in the $7 range. There is a lot of strong coverage on this name from my colleagues as well regarding why this is happening. But at the end of the day, I saw trouble in the key metrics approaching, and that came to pass.

What do I mean. Well, the company released its fiscal Q3 results that ended on March 31, 2017. So how did the company do? I, like so many, was disappointed. Pleased that it fit my thesis, but I never want anyone to lose money. Now this ball drop of a quarter followed a fiscal Q2 2017 in which my expectations were not that high. There were some positives, but notable glaring negatives. Considering the run the stock had I have to imagine many of you took SOME profits of sorts. When I rang the register I said plainly that I "fully plan to reenter the name if it comes back down". Does this I should be diving back in? No I will not be, but will reinitiate a position with a target entry of $7.80. Will it get there? I'm not sure, but I am also thinking the distribution, which was maintained again the next few months, has the potential to see a cut later this year.

In plain language, it was a weak quarter. weak. The headline numbers show it missed heavily on earnings (net investment income per share) and revenues. Now the company has already declared $0.25 worth of distributions over the next three months, but I want to tell you that the distribution level really isn't being covered. I am talking about the distributable income figure. It's been on the decline, and in this quarter was extremely low. Some have speculated this means the distribution may be cut again. At first I doubted it, but with this quarter's performance, it becomes more likely than it was to enter 2017. So that remains to be seen. There were some key takeaways that you need to be aware of which factor into the company's ability to pay its distribution.

Obviously, we care about net investment income. Net investment income generally mirrors so-called distributable income, the income that is available to be paid out to investors. The company, of course, is required to pay out 90% of taxable income. The net investment income is a GAAP measure so while we want to look at this number, we really want to know what distributable income came in at. Well, net investment income came in at $73 million or $0.20 per weighted average share for the quarter. This net investment income was a big miss against estimates of $0.04 and fell 20% year-over-year. Keep in mind the company paid $0.25 per share in distributions, so this number definitely hurts. Unacceptable. When looking at the non-GAAP distributable income figure we see this wasn't reported. Thus, I can only assume that the distributable income figure mirrored net investment income. As such, the distribution exceeded this by $0.05.

So what does this mean with the distribution not being covered? It means "spillback" comes into play. That is, income in excess of distributions available to buffer any shortfalls shortfall this quarter. One of the reasons I bailed was that we had learned that due to some rather noticeable changes in accounting, the estimated spillback dropped from what we all believed was closer to $1.00, down to mere pennies! In fact, with this $0.05 shortfall, there is only $0.05 left in estimated spillback. Now look, I don't see the distribution being cut unless the company fails to generate coverage all year. I stand by that. But it is not looking as rosy as it once was. Simply put, the company's distribution is definitely not as secure as it once was. So with the falling performance, somewhat hidden nature surrounding the CLOs and the remarkably high management fees, I thought this one could get hit. Let me be clear, I will be back into shares if the price is right.

There are still positives which bear repeating. I like that the company is moving away from one-time money into a steady stream of income. The company's evolving origination mix of new loans increased the percentage of its recurring income. Nearly 95% of total investment income comes from interest income now, vs. about 88% a year ago, and up significantly from years past. As a result, the recurring income portion of Prospect's net interest income is up significantly versus year's past. This reliable income helps protect the distribution, but the company needs all sources contributing and that did not happen this quarter.

Let us not forget about net asset value. One of the things that had me concerned after I sold was the unit prices were approaching net asset value. Truthfully, I thought a massive offering was coming if it got there. This may have been in the works to raise capital. As of now, a major discount is back. That said, net asset value did get slammed in the quarter. Let's review the path. As of December 31, 2015, the net asset value stood at $9.65 whereas at the end of March 2016, it was $9.61. In fiscal in Q4 it rose to $9.62 and in fiscal Q1 2017 it hit $9.60. Last quarter it was $9.62. There was stability once again. But this stability over the last year which was one of the most attractive features of an investment took a hit this quarter. It fell $0.19 to $9.43. With shares approaching $8.00, a large discount is back.

Bottom line? I sold a little early, but stand by the decision as I wait to get back in at a better price. The company is moving in a negative direction shorter-term, but I do like the name longer-term. Rates are an issue short-term but should benefit the company long-term.

So what do you think? Let the community know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSEC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.