Is Air Transport Services Group's Runup Too Quick?

Both companies trade with substantially divergent valuation multiples. Despite Air Transport Group's recent success, the stock may be getting ahead of itself.

Atlas Air Worldwide's performance has been quite the opposite, as the stock was up only 25 percent over the same five-year period.

Both Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) provide air cargo leasing services. Each company provides cargo capacity for major customers, including passenger/cargo carriers, direct freight carriers, and even shippers, as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently signed contractual agreements with both companies.

Atlas Air is the larger operation with operating revenues anticipated to top $2 billion in 2017. But Air Transport has been the more direct benefactor through its modification and deployment programs, especially over the past year. Expectations are for strong top-line growth towards the company's first $1 billion in revenue by 2018, setting Air Transport up to be half the size of Atlas Air.

During the previous few years, Air Transport had witnessed sub-par earnings performance when compared with Atlas Air. This has changed substantially as the company is projected to grow earnings by 60 percent and 30 percent in 2017 and 2018, respectively, on an adjusted basis. Combined with top-line growth of 24 percent in 2016 and expected further growth of 26 percent and 13 percent, respectively, over the next couple of years, and Air Transport's stock price has soared.

Over the past five years, the stock price is up over 300 percent; since 2014, the stock price is up 170 percent; and to date, the stock price is up 44 percent. I do not believe that Air Transport is exuberantly overvalued right now, but the stock price's discount versus 2018 expectations has shrunk. I am suggesting that the pace of the stock price increase has occurred rapidly, leaving less on the table for the near term.

Additionally, there are other factors that investors should make sure they are aware of, in order to set expectations. These factors can be listed as follows:

Air Transport will continue to invest in capex expansion, which may continue to lead to negative free cash flow.

The company's capital structure may gravitate more towards leverage dependency.

The stock trades nearly two times the valuation multiple of Atlas Air; over time, this premium may not be sustainable.

Air Transport does not pay a dividend.

Both Air Transport and Atlas Air operate in a highly capital-intensive market. Over the past four years, each company has invested $650 million and $1.2 billion, respectively. Both companies have had years where free cash flows have been positive, but the majority of the past five years have witnessed negative free cash flow.

For Air Transport, the degree of negative free cash flow is on the rise as the company expects to complete modification and deployment of 18 new aircraft through 2018. As Air Transport's lease fleet increases, the company will also witness an increase in maintenance expenses and other equipment investments.

The increase in capital needs is also a precursor to an increasing dependency on leverage for Air Transport. During the most recent presentation, management provided information that the company expects to fall within 2.5 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA for 2017. Recently, the company has traded below this level, but as operating cash flows will not be able to cover capex, Air Transport will need to increase its debt obligations to fund its investments.

Compared to Atlas Air, Air Transport's leverage position will still be much healthier. Atlas Air's goal for 2017 is to pay down its debt obligations down by $50 million per quarter. Even if the company is successful, Atlas Air will still trade around 4.5 times adjusted EBITDA; a riskier proposition from a leverage position stance.

The biggest risk facing the future of Air Transport's stock price is the current premium afforded to the company versus Atlas Air. Today, Air Transport trades 19 times 2018 adjusted earnings estimates, whereas Atlas Air trades at 10 times 2018 adjusted earnings. A premium is definitely warranted for Air Transport, but nearly two times that of its larger competitor is a bit of a stretch.

Amazon has entered into contractual agreements with both companies, with terms over a near-term period. As part of the agreements, Amazon has been granted warrants providing it the right to acquire up to 20 percent of each company's outstanding common shares. Amazon's exercise price for both companies was substantially below today's closing prices.

Today's percentage gain for these warrants (despite them being committed through 2020 and 2023) stands at 135 percent for Air Transport and nearly 40 percent for Atlas Air. There is no guarantee or certainty that Amazon will continue and/or increase its leased cargo capacity over the long term. Additionally, there is no reason why Amazon would not attempt to continue spreading its cargo capacity needs further across other cargo lessors. To these points, Amazon may look to liquidate its warrants over time to realize its gains.

As such, investors need to think about their expectations for both Air Transport and Atlas Air. Analyst average target prices for Atlas Air place the company at a 27 percent discount for the next year. This also assumes a P/E multiple of 13 times 2018 forecasted adjusted earnings. For Air Transport, analyst average target prices place the company at a 6 percent premium for the next year. This assumes a P/E multiple of 17.5 times 2018 forecasted adjusted earnings.

Even if investors are looking to ascribe Air Transport a P/E multiple at 20 times adjusted earnings, over the next year, a return of less than 7 percent would be expected. I am in agreement with average analysts regarding the premium for Air Transport, especially as the company does not pay investors a dividend. Most capital-intensive companies provide investors with a dividend to help offset some of the leverage risk. Neither company pays any dividend as it would add pressure with free cash flows already being negative.

Atlas Air is trading at a very reasonable level to afford investors the potential for strong investment appreciation over the next year or so. Air Transport, while still discounted by my 2018 price target, is a better buy at the sub-$20 per share level. Based on the market's excitement and positive perceptions of the near-term potential, a pullback to the $20-21 range may be as good as it gets.

I would not expect Air Transport to command a substantial premium above Atlas Air over the long term. In fact, the tables could easily turn in the event Air Transport were to miss estimates and Atlas Air were to beat expectations.

Investors who have ridden the tsunami of success over the past five years (or one year for that matter) should be congratulated for holding their positions. If I were in your shoes, with a long-term investment horizon, I would definitely stay the course. Depending upon investment objectives, it may be prudent to trim some of the position and lock-in gains.

Overall, the opportunity for air cargo lessors has shifted, primarily from Amazon's entry into this market as a direct customer. I view this as positive for both companies but not without risks. In order to keep expectations set, Atlas Air looks to be the discounted peer today, while Air Transport has gotten a little ahead of itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.