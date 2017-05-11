GNC: My Man - Robert Moran

Hi Everyone,

This is a quick update as I have been so busy on other quixotic adventures that I haven't written as frequently on GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). To reassure my loyal and avid readers, I write to share my current thoughts on the state of the union, at GNC. We have a lot of terrain to cover and I have limited bandwidth, so we need twice the facts and half the romance.

Let me be clear, the only reason me and my Dad deployed any capital in shares of GNC, starting in early January 2017 (when we dipped our toes in the water in the low $11s - we never even considered the stock or owned it before January 2017) was that when I read Robert Moran's Q2 2016 and Q3 2016 conference calls, I realized that I entered the brain of a retail genius. It was as if I was reading the diary of General Washington before the Battle of Trenton and Princeton. General Moran, in another shining moment, just yesterday, proved the has vision, resolve, endurance, and spirit to stare down the Masters of the Universe (still short 27.5 million shares through April 28, 2017) and firmly look them in the eyes and say, not on my watch.

See his statement below after he and GNC's management broke off negotiations on the term loan extensions. Both sides were way too far apart to reach the finish line, so Mr. Moran and team walked away.

I was absolutely thrilled by this decision, as folks at Apollo who we all know are long the bank debt and short the stock (in size) thought they had GNC pinned down. General Moran evaded capture by calling an audible, at the line, in the red zone and during the proverbial two minute drill. My man! Robert Moran.

"In the company's view the rates and amendments that were achievable during the amend and extend process did not reflect the progress and continuation of positive momentum occurring in our business," Moran said. "As a result we will discontinue the amend and extend process at this point in time as the costs were incongruous with the business fundamentals and not in the best interest of our shareholders." In the statement, the company said it will continue to use its strong free cash flow, expected to be roughly $250 million in fiscal year 2017, to pay down its revolver due September 2018, of which $100 million was outstanding as of March 31, 2017. The company's free cash flow generation provides it with the flexibility to explore the appropriate time to refinance its $1.1 billion term loan due March 2019.

Source: S&P Global

In other news, Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) dramatically took down guidance and its stock was greeted with a down 33% reaction. Guidance significantly trailed analyst estimates. This negative sentiment drifted into shares on GNC, but I would argue this simply means that the New GNC is working as it is taking market share back from its pesky smaller rivals.

Source: VSI Q1 2017 earnings release

Source: Yahoo Finance

Speaking of pesky and diminutive rivals, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) owns Vitalize (formerly called Bodybuilding.com, LLC). Enclosed below please find its annual Revenue of Adjusted OIBDA for Vitalize. YoY sales were down 11.6% and Adjusted OIBDA was only $15 million.

Source: LEXEA FY16 10-K (pg. II-6)

In other news, in Liberty Expedia Holdings' Q1 2017 10-Q, Vitalize discussed it ongoing litigation with Jim Stoppani. It appears that both side have a term sheet and are aiming to resolve the litigation by the end of May 2017.

Takeaway

A discerning mind will quickly work out that directly GNC just re-affirmed its cash flow guidance of $250 million for FY17. Moreover, a discerning mind will also connect the dots and realize that given Mr. Moran's fairly sizable PA position in shares of GNC, he is acting like any good steward of shareholders' capital and wisely walked away from debt extensions talk as it wasn't in the best interest of GNC's equity holders. I would argue that Mr. Moran has many outs at both the turn and the river. We added to my Dad's position, yesterday, at $7.10. We are also looking to add more shares if presented with further weakness.

