Nvidia: Time To Pump The Brakes?

There is no doubt that over the past two years, one of the market's best names has been chip name Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). As seen in the chart below, shares have surged on the back of tremendous revenue growth, with this week's post-rally earnings topping $128 a share. However, I think it is now time that investors exercise some caution regarding the name.

Just before we started 2017, I cautioned investors that the name was approaching bubble territory during its first run towards $120. Shares were surging by the day and I was worried about the forward-looking valuation as short sellers were starting to return to the stock in a meaningful way. A few weeks later after the stock pulled back more than 10%, I thought a new evaluation was needed as the situation had improved a bit.

This week, the company did what investors have become used to, and that is announcing quarterly results that easily topped analyst expectations. For its fiscal first quarter, the company beat on the top and bottom lines, and gave second-quarter revenue guidance that was above expectations. The stock soared after this report and that has continued ever since.

Unfortunately, the situation is about to change in a big way. The company is now starting to face some tough comparisons to year-ago periods when revenue growth rates were astronomical. As a point of reference, the latest quarter featured 49% revenue growth. However, as you can see in the chart below, current street estimates call for top-line growth to completely disappear shortly. As a reminder, we are currently in the company's fiscal Q2 2018 period.

The company guided for about 36% revenue growth for the current period, but when we get a Q3 forecast in August, that number could easily be in the mid to high single digits (analysts are currently expecting 5.7% growth). In fact, the recent revenue beat was the smallest one we've seen in more than two years.

Expectations are clearly starting to catch up with reality, even on the bottom line. In the prior fiscal year, GAAP EPS was up 138% and non-GAAP EPS was up 83%, a feat that will not be repeated. The stock's rally will actually hurt the earnings situation in a bit because it will make the buyback less effective. In fact, I was surprised that the company did not repurchase any shares in fiscal Q1, with the stock coming down to around $100. With the company committed to almost a billion worth of share repurchases this fiscal year, it seems like management has missed an opportunity in the short term.

In the end, I think it is time to pump the brakes on Nvidia. While I'm not recommending investors run in and short the stock currently, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a slight pullback soon. The problem now is that top and bottom line growth rates are about to come to a crashing halt, which seems counterintuitive to stocks that investors in this market are favoring right now. Nvidia has a bright future ahead of it, but the stock has run too fast in my opinion. In analyst terms, I'm downgrading it from a buy to a hold.

