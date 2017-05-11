Yields Are Finally Rising For BDCs

BDC Market Update:

Most readers know that I am constantly watching for entry points into the business development company ("BDC") sector to maximize my yield on cost. General BDC prices have been rising since February 2016 with only two major pullbacks (May 2016 and October/November 2016), allowing investors to make additional purchases.

This earnings season had a few curve balls, including Ares Capital (ARCC) missing estimates, Hercules Capital (HTGC) becoming less shareholder-friendly, as discussed in "HTGC: External Management Analysis", Medley Capital (MCC) cutting its dividend, Prospect Capital (PSEC) missing estimates, coupled with meaningful NAV decline and likely downgrades from analysts coming, and Raymond James downgrading some of the higher quality BDCs based on price rather than performance, including Main Street Capital (MAIN), THL Credit (TCRD), and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC). It is important to note that these BDCs are among the most visible in the sector, and many of the lesser known companies had excellent quarters.

The average BDC is down around 6% from the beginning of the month but still around 7% higher than the lows in November 2016.

Sell-in-May-and-go-Away?

The "sell-in-May-and-go-away" strategy is where an investor sells stock holdings in May and buys back in November, avoiding the typically volatile May-October period. This is not a good strategy for BDC investing for many reasons, including missing dividend payments as well as opportunities to buy higher quality companies at lower prices for higher yields. Timing is everything.

Are BDCs Oversold/Overbought?

As mentioned in previous articles, I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments, including the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp. B). The current spread is around 3.8% (the difference between 9.5% for BDCs and 5.7% for Corp. B). Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold, compared to other yield-related investments. However, it is also important to point out that general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change over time, depending on perception of risk, and these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs. If you look closely, you can see the current yield for BDCs edging up, and I am expecting this to continue.

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp. B. I consider BDCs to be oversold when yields approach 4.5% higher and overbought when yields are closer to 2.5% higher. This would imply that BDCs are currently appropriately priced relative to Corp. B debt yields. I believe that BDC prices will continue higher through 2017, given the current market conditions. Again, if you look closely, you can see an uptick in the yield spread, headed toward the 'buying zone'.

All BDCs Are Not Equal

It is important for investors to understand that BDCs are priced on a wide range of measures mostly related to potential risk and dividend coverage that are interrelated and drive higher and lower returns to shareholder over the long term. Investors looking for higher total returns and sustainable dividends should take the time to go through the following articles that discuss how to analyze BDCs:

Current BDC Yields

The average BDC yield is around 9.5% and ranges from 7.4% to 13.6%, but please keep in mind that higher yield BDCs usually have historical and/or upcoming issues, including dividend cuts as discussed earlier this week in "Prospect Capital: Downgrade".

Most of the higher yield BDCs have cut their dividends in the last 12 months, including MCC, TCRD, Fifth Street Finance (FSC), KCAP Financial (KCAP), TICC Capital (TICC), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), PennantPark Investment (PNNT), Apollo Investment (AINV), Triangle Capital (TCAP), and BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC).

PSEC, HTGC, and TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) are the only BDCs with higher-than-average yields that have not cut dividends over the last 12 months, but as mentioned earlier, HTGC and PSEC have recently had issues, and TPVG always seems to be underpriced.

I have included special dividends for MAIN, GBDC, Fidus Investment (FDUS) and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX).

