BioDelivery Sciences: ~$2 Biopharma Stock On The Cusp Of A Turnaround

We take a look at what 2017 might bring for this small biopharma stock below.

However, at the end of 2016, two events caused the outlook for 2017 to brighten considerably. Now all the company has to do is to execute and reward shareholders.

Today, we take a look at small biopharma stock that might on the cusp of a turnaround. Being a shareholder in BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) has required a lot of patience over the past year to say the least.

However, it does appear the stock has or is in the process of putting in a bottom. More importantly, 2017 is shaping up to be an inflection point that the market seems unaware of based on where the stock is currently trading.

The company has two primary compounds on the market, both of which had significant and positive changes late in 2016.

BUNAVAIL:

This is the company's opioid dependency treatment which is intended to provide relief from cravings and withdrawal. The company signed a half dozen contracts in the second half of 2016 with various insurance providers and reimbursement programs to expand 'covered lifes' significantly. These contracts kicked in either late in 2016 or on January 1st, 2017. Sales growth should benefit from this expansion throughout 2017 and beyond. In addition, in early May of this year, the FDA broadened the indication for its opioid dependency treatment BUNAVAIL to include induction, or the initial process undertaken when a patient is transitioned from the abused opioid responsible for their addiction to BUNAVAIL which should also help sales.

BELBUCA:

This is a more critical part of BioDelivery's potential turnaround as it generates roughly 2 1/2 times more profit per script than BUNAVAIL. Late in 2016, marketing and distribution partner Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) decided to dissolve its ~375 person salesforce in pain management that supported several products from numerous companies.

This meant BELBUCA was returned to BioDelivery as a wholly owned drug for a neglible cost. The upside was that BioDelivery would now be able to keep the whole sale from each BELBUCA script instead of just a small royalty percentage. The downside was that it would have to train its salesforce to sell BELBUCA and add some new sales representatives as well. A 'hiccup' in sales while this transition was underway was almost a given.

Still, the company pushed up the timeframe it would be cash flow positive from the end of 2017 to the first half of the year as the result of returning BELBUCA to the fold. The risk for investors is that this transition would be much harder to manage than the company believed and that BELBUCA sales would fall off a cliff while this was happening.

BioDelivery hired several of the most productive and displaced Endo representatives to help ensure this transition occurred as seemlessly as possible. Based on data disclosed at a recent HealthCare Conference sponsored by Deustche Bank, BioDelivery seems to have managed this transition quite well and BELBUCA scripts are almost back to where they were under Endo.

Roth Capital also hinted at this successful transition when it reiterated a Buy rating and $4.50 a share price target on April 7th. Its analyst noted "We recently met with the management of BioDelivery Sciences. Our key takeaway is that the share price driver over the coming six months is likely to be prescription data for the pain drug Belbuca. Management remains optimistic and the cash runway has recently been strengthened. Maintain Buy rating. Key takeaways from our meetings with BDSI management include: Business plan update. It appears that the sales operation is already cash flow breakeven (from the ability to cover selling expenses)."

Given this, I think investors and analysts might be pleased when BioDelivery Sciences releases first quarter results and updates investors on its progress next week. Its long suffering shareholders might soon get something to smile about as well.

