2 Down, 2 To Go

It has been an exciting year for politics across the European Union. Following the stunning decision by the United Kingdom to depart from the common market in June 2016, all eyes turned to the up to four elections slated to take place in 2017 to see if the populist and nationalist wave would spread across the continent. And while candidates from the far-left and far-right have certainly made their presence felt during the first two major elections, more centrist leaders have managed to claim power, albeit in unusual ways. Whether populist and nationalist sentiments will remain contained with the remaining two elections remains to be seen, however. And this ongoing uncertainty will have important implications for global financial markets.

Round 1

The first major political test across the European Union (BATS:EZU) in 2017 took place in the Netherlands (NYSEARCA:EWN) on March 15. In the weeks leading up to the vote, far-right Geert Wilders from the Party for Freedom (PVD) held a notable lead in the polls. Although it was widely understood that Wilders would not be able to form a coalition government even if he were to prevail, the outspoken nationalist candidate could proclaim an influential mandate simply as a result of his receiving a plurality of the vote.

Once the final votes were tallied, however, the outcome was decisive. What had been a dead heat in the polls as recently as two days before the election turned out to be a decisive 13 seat victory, or eight percentage point, victory for incumbent Mark Rutte from the mainstream People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) (think Republicans in the U.S). Wilders was not entirely denied, however, as the PVV still finished second and increased their seat total to 20 out of the 150 in parliament. Moreover, what was also notable emerging from the March vote was that one of the other mainstream parties in Netherlands in the Labor Party (PvdA, think Democrats in the U.S.) finished in a distant seventh place with only 5.7% of the vote, thus resulting in a net loss of a whopping 29 seats to just 9 for the new parliament.

Nonetheless, the VVD's recent election was the first pass in buying more time for the Netherlands and the European Union to work through their issues in trying to quell rising nationalist and populist sentiments.

The U.S. stock market reaction to the Dutch vote? Largely a collective shrug, as more attention was focused on the latest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve that same day in March.

On The Move!

The next major electoral test came in late April and early May with the French (NYSEARCA:EWQ) presidential elections. Here, both of the mainstream candidates were in disarray heading into the first round of voting on April 23. On the left, the incumbent Socialists (think Democrats in the U.S.) were polling in the single digits. On the right, the Republicans were still in the thick of the race but coping with a scandal ridden candidate in Francois Fillon.

Instead, filling the void in the center was young upstart En Marche! candidate Emmanuel Macron from the National Front was leading in the polls, who surged to trade the first round lead in the polls with far right candidate Marine Le Pen. Investors had been generally sanguine about the election outcome up until early April, for while the two mainstream parties in France were reeling, second round polls suggested that Macron would have an easy time of beating out Le Pen.

But tensions among investors rose in the final weeks leading up to the election when far left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon suddenly made a late surge in the polls, briefly cracking the critical top two in the first round polls with just a week to go until the first round vote. The worry for investors was the fact that a meaningful probability could be assigned to a first round outcome that pitted far left Melenchon against far right Le Pen in the second round.

In the end, Macron and Le Pen ended up advancing beyond the first round on April 23, and by then it was a foregone conclusion that Macron would complete the electoral victory on May 7. As a result, global stock markets including those in the U.S. and France surged with the political uncertainty eliminated, as the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) posted its best two day price gains of 2017 in the Monday and Tuesday following the outcome of the first round of French voting.

Of course, the uncertainty associated with the French election was not eliminated with the Presidential election, as the parliamentary vote still lies ahead in mid June. But with Macron's En Marche! party along with its coalition partner in the Democratic Movement under the leadership of Francois Bayrou, it appears the presidential winner may be on track to gain at least a plurality of the seats in the new parliament.

What remains notable coming out of the French elections, however, is that the two mainstream parties in France are left in tatters, as the Republicans and Socialists ended up finishing third and a distant fifth, respectively, in the first round of voting in late April. This is particularly true of the Socialist party, which had the most seats with 280 coming out of the last election is currently projected to win no more than 43 seats in the upcoming vote, with much of the support defecting to En Marche!

Who's Next?

Next up on the electoral calendar is Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), which is scheduled to vote on September 24. Watching how events unfold here is important to the markets for the following reason: Germany is the literal heartbeat of the European Union. If a far left or far right candidate were to gain control here, the future of the common market experiment would be terminal.

Any budding concerns that were already remote have alleviated in recent months. The ruling Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) under the leadership of incumbent Angela Merkel had been facing a challenge in the polls from Martin Schulz's Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). Both the CDU and SPD are the two main political parties in Germany, and both parties currently lead Germany together as part of a grand coalition. So a SPD victory would have meant little more than a shift in leadership and a change in priorities at the margins within Germany's current leadership.

The far more dramatic issue that had been unfolding was the accelerating rise of the Alternative for Germany ((AfD)) recent months. The far right populist and Eurosceptic nationalist party that was founded just four years ago from the mid-single digits to as high as 13% to 15% in polls earlier this year. While still a fraction of the mid 20s to mid 30s polling numbers of the CDU/CSU and SPD, these rising readings were still highly notable in a country like Germany that is the bedrock upon which the EU is built.

But after peaking in January 2017, the AfD has since fallen back into the high single digits in the polls. At the same time, the incumbent CDU/CSU has reopened up their lead over their SPD partners. In short, polls are increasingly trending back toward political normalcy in Germany over last few months.

With the election still more than four months away, however, it remains worthwhile to monitor how polling evolves in Germany going forward.

The Known Unknown

The last of the four major elections across Europe in 2017 may actually not even take place until next year. The next Italian general election is scheduled to take place no later than May 20, 2018. But it has been widely speculated that early elections may be called at any point along the way between now and then, thus putting Italy on the 2017 electoral calendar before it's all said and done.

It is here in Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) with the third largest economy in the Euro Zone and the third largest debt market in the world where the greatest uncertainties exist for global financial markets. Italy has traditionally been led by its two mainstream parties in the Democratic Party (PD) and the Forza Italia ((FI, think Republicans in the U.S.)). But in recent years we have seen the rise of the Five Star Movement ((M5S)), a populist and Eurosceptic party that was first formed under the leadership of comedian Beppe Grillo in 2009. Polling trends continue to climb for the M5S, as they have consistently held the lead in the general opinion polls for Italy's next general election dating back to the beginning of March with readings consistently in the high 20s to low 30s and trending higher.

The M5S is not alone in their outsider rise in Italian politics. The far right Northern League has risen to as high as 15% and third place in the polls, although this support has shown some signs of eroding over the past year.

What of the two mainstream parties in Italy. The still ruling Democratic Party just reinstalled its former leader Matteo Renzi, who was previously disbanded following the constitutional referendum "No" vote late last year, as they regroup in working to take on the rising M5S. As for the Forza Italia under former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, they have fallen off dramatically to fourth place in the polls in the low teens. And talk has been stirred around a potential alliance between the Democratic Party and the FI (think Democrats and Republicans joining together in the U.S.) to take on the populists.

Even if the M5S wins, they will face challenges in forming a coalition government. And given the current political structure in Italy, it is no easy task to enact transformational political change. But Eurosceptic and populist sentiment remains solidly on the rise in Italy, and it is here where the risk of another tectonic shift like we saw with the U.K. last year looms greatest today.

Two Down, Two To Go

Global investment markets have breathed two collective sighs of relief in recent months, as both the Dutch and French elections have ended up being non-events from an investment market standpoint. Looking forward, the German election looks generally low risk and any Italian election is not yet really on the radar screen. Thus, the geopolitical risk on the developed European market front is low today.

But a few key issues warrant keeping this topic on the risk management radar screen in the months ahead.

First, it is still possible that German polls could take an unexpected turn or that Italy could call for early elections. Both outcomes would turn the risk dial up.

Also, although centrist candidates are prevailing in recent European elections, it still does not remove the fact that the traditional mainstream parties across Europe are under heavy pressure if not simply falling apart. While certainly much less likely given the differences in political structure between European countries and the United States, one could only imagine the uncertainty that would come with the demise of either the Democratic and/or Republican party here in the states due to the rise of upstart parties, particularly those that reside at the left and right ends of the political spectrum. If such a notion even from a political philosophy seems far fetched here in the U.S., remember all of the things that previously seemed unprecedented and unthinkable prior to the 2016 election. For just as upstart parties can arise to challenge the mainstream, so too can mainstream parties be hijacked by the upstarts.

Lastly and perhaps most importantly, just because centrist candidates have been prevailing as of late does not mean that the European Union is out of the woods and all of the problems that have brought us to this point are simply going away. The populist and nationalist movements remain increasingly on the rise across the European continent and around the world. The mainstream voting public is mad - really mad - and they are still looking to throw out the bums and install new leaders that are going to crack skulls and enact transformative change.

The clock is being reset across Europe and the powers that be still have time to get their act together to make things economically right across the continent beyond the elite. But the clock is ticking fast and the time to act is now, for the longer these current and new leaders dither, the more likely a transformational change agent will be installed the next time a major election rolls around. And if people think that the recent far left and far right alternatives are extreme today, we may look back not long from now and view these folks as relatively tame if things don't get better - not stock market better or funny money driven economic data better, but real sustained economic growth for the masses better - over the next few years into the next decade.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.