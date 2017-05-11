Sally Beauty At $20: Like GNC At $40?

SBH is way too focused on cost cutting and margin protection. This will make it harder to improve the top line as this is bad for morale.

SBH's same stores sales continue to decelerate. Management has taken down its same store sales guidance for FY17 twice (Q1 and now Q2).

I have learned the hard way that investing and even trading is really about honing your ability to continuously synthesize past and present company information, interrupt the firm's competitive position, and then work to assess risk/reward. Frankly, I am befuddled that the Masters of the Universe, in hedge fund land, are piling into GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) as short at $8 (down from its high water mark of $61) when they could be shorting shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) at $20. In this piece, I will explain why I have a negative view on Sally Beauty and why it looks like an attractive short or at the very least a stock to avoid. Full disclosure, we bought a modest amount of June $20 puts.

Valuation:

As of April 28, 2017, SBH has 137.4 million shares outstanding x $19.86 (this past Friday's closing price), so we are looking at a $2.73 billion in market capitalization and $1.79 billion in long term debt, giving SBH an enterprise value of $4.52 billion. In my view, SBH is about to encounter what GNC experienced during the second half of 2015 and full year 2016.

Consensus earnings.

Let me walk you through my thought process.

Look at how management has walked down same store sales for full year fiscal 2017. They said +3%, then flat to low single digits, then flat (see below).

FY17 Guidance Outlook (November 15, 2016)

Q1 FY17 Guidance (February 2, 2017)

Q2 FY17 Guidance (May 4, 2017)

If you read the past two conference calls, SBH's management has frequently acknowledged that the current retail environment is extremely challenging. These challenges are well known as the financial press and mainstream media love reporting about these events. However, most of the attention or at least spotlight centers on the shopping malls and mall based retailers and SBH still has plenty of market capitalization left to short. Similar to GNC, the vast majority of SBH's sales are transacted in the old school physical retail world and its stores are in strip malls. These headwinds are starting to be revealed, as cracks, in Sally Beauty's financials results. A growing store base masks the deceleration in same store sales, SBH has been maintaining and even modestly growing its physical store count.

Store Count

Same Store Sales

As you can see above, Sally Beauty Supply has experienced an erosion in its same store sales and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) comps have really turned on a dime, but in the wrong direction.

How is SBH's management confronting this challenging retail environment? Well, they are taking the short sided approach and buying back stock and cutting costs. During the first six months of FY17, SBH bought back 6.9 million shares for $168.9 million, for an average of $24.48 per share. Since the beginning of FY13 through March 31, 2017, SBH has spent $1.447 billion on buybacks and yet it has $1.79 billion in debt. Does this sound somewhat familiar to GNC?

On the past two conference calls, management continues to emphasize it cost cutting measures and how this will yield upwards of $30 million in savings, and these savings can be deployed to invest in SBH's e-commerce strategy.

Enclosed below are a number of statements/ excerpts from SBH's lengthy Q1 and Q2 FY17 conference calls.

Cost cutting:

Exhibit A

In our BSG business, we are consolidating 4 remote offices into our Denton headquarters to drive efficiencies. We expect to realize most of the cost savings from these office closures and headcount reductions in the back half of the year due to the timing of the closures and relocations. (Q2 FY17 Conference Call).

Exhibit B

Finally, we reduced headcount across almost all of our corporate support departments, including information technology, legal, finance and loss prevention, among others. In addition to the actions taken as part of our restructuring plan, we continue to drive towards an additional $20 million of reduction in full year operating expenses through the elimination of open positions, the focusing of the Sally Beauty advertising spend on social media and digital and away from less-efficient mass media, and a reduction in discretionary spending across the organization. During Q2, we also expanded the restructuring plan to include a handful of additional initiatives to be executed over the balance of the fiscal year. These opportunities include additional organizational efficiency initiatives in our European operations and the restructuring of the business model of an unprofitable international business. (Q2 FY17 Conference Call).

Exhibit C

Here is an interesting question from an Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Analyst:

Let's face it, SBH is confronting competitive threats from 360 degrees. The formidable Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is stealing market share, then there is Amazon, and finally you have the drug stores like CVS and Walgreens that are increasing their beauty offerings, as these are high margins products. Remember that, at the margin, CVS (7,998 retail locations as of December 31, 2016 - see pg. 24 of CVS's 10-K) and Walgreens (8,175 retail locations as August 31, 2016 - see pg. 26 of WBA's 10-K) are siphon away marginal SBH customers.

When I read both fairly lengthy conference calls with lots of analysts questions, I sense that SBH's CEO, Christian Brickman is more of a blocking and tackling type that misses the forest for the trees. How tone deaf can you be when on the one hand you are cutting costs, laying people off, closing centers, and scrutinizing travel and every expense items with a fine tooth comb, yet somehow, magically,you think sales and employee moral will lead to better sales.

Chris goes on to talk about new loyalty programs, yet these have only just started to be rolled out in two states (Florida and Georgia). He talks about new email marketing and CRM (see below).

Perhaps, Chris can explain why Sharon Leite, the former President of Sally USA and Canada resigned on May 4, 2017?

Here is another red flag that same store sales will struggle (this is for the BSG business).

Total distributor sales consultants at quarter end were 849 vs. 923 at the end of the prior year's second quarter. This decrease is primarily due to a decline in the number of distributor sales consultants employed by the franchise business. (Q2 FY17 earnings release)

I could keep going, but sense a major disconnect as SBH's management wants to cut costs, protect margins, and lay people off, yet somehow, magically they think that same store sales will simply turnaround as the YoY comparisons get easier in the second half of 2017. Similar to GNC's old regime, buybacks are a terrible use of resources. While GNC and SBH were buyback their stock, despite a leveraged balance sheet, their competitors were drinking their milkshake.

Some masters of the universe have started to notice, but they haven't gotten aggressive shorting this stock yet. Also, given the pace of buybacks, SBH's stock has held up fairly well.

Here is the short interest data, as of April 13, 2017

Takeaway

Sally Beauty's stock looks overvalued as short term measures like cost cutting, higher vendor rebates, and protecting margins mask an underlying weakness in the company's competitive positions. Competitors like Ulta, Amazon, and even to a lesser extend, CVS and Walgreens are attacking from all directions. Management is way too focused on cutting costs and laying people off (and/ or simply not filling open roles) that the in stores experience will continue to suffer due to low morale. How can you spend $169 million during the first half of FY17 and also be penny pinching and not realize this will hurt sales?

Even at $19.86, SBH looks like a good short for more sophisticated and disciplined investors. We did buy a small amount of SBH June 2017 $20 puts, this past Thursday, (7 contracts at $0.75). From a sizing standpoint, $500 is 33 basis points of our portfolio, so not a big bet given that short term options trades are tricky.

