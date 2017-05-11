Macy's Deflated Earnings Make For An Ugly Parade

Purpose

Macy's (NYSE:M) announced continued weak sales trends when it released its quarterly earnings this morning, which sent the stock tumbling in pre-market trading and which then continued to decline during regular trading. Yesterday, I described a longer-term secular decline in Macy's and several other retail stocks, and warned investors to be prepared for today's possible downturn in the broader retail sector. This article discusses Macy's earnings miss in the context of a larger secular decline in the company, management's somewhat naïve outlook for a rosier future, and advice for investors considering purchasing the stock after the selloff.

Macy's Earnings Continue Parading Southward

Yesterday I penned an article on Seeking Alpha portending today's earnings release of several major apparel retailers, including Macy's , Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). I showed that these three stores have been trending negatively over the past several years (2010-2016) on important financial and growth metrics, such as net income, earnings per share, comparable store sales, and operating margins.

This morning both M and KSS reported lackluster quarterly earnings that sent the entire retail market and associated mall REITs sharply downward. In line with the negative trends I reported yesterday, Macy's reported that their first quarter 2017 sales decreased -7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Part of this decline in comps was due to previously announced store closings. However, when comparable Y/Y sales on an owned basis were factored in, the company's comps were still down -5.2% Y/Y. In spite of the poor earnings, Macy's maintained its previously stated full-year 2017 guidance of $3.37 to $3.62 per share, with total sales expected to be down between -3.2% and -4.3%.

Based on the prior trends shown above, the changing consumer shopping trends, and on today's poor earnings, if I were a Macy's investor, I would not have much confidence in management's guidance and would expect greater deterioration in subsequent quarters.

Management Puts On A Happy Clown Face

Despite the apparent secular downward trend, Macy's president and CEO, Jeff Gennette, sounded an upbeat drum, stating that:

We are encouraged by the performance of the pilot programs we tested last year in categories like women's shoes, fine jewelry, and furniture and mattresses. We look forward to expanding these successful initiatives nationally this year and anticipate they will have a measurable impact on our performance starting in the second quarter, building through the fall. Additionally, our digital platforms showed continued strong growth in the first quarter.

Gennette continued with an optimistic beat, stating:

In 2017, we are focused on taking actions to stabilize our brick and mortar business, including the testing and iteration of additional pilot programs in order to bring them to scale in future years. At the same time, we will invest to aggressively grow our digital and mobile business, while continuing the integration of our online and offline experience to allow our customers to shop the way they live.

Raining On Macy's Parade

Here is the problem for Macy's and what should be concerning for Macy's investors. Despite management's rosy outlook, the initiatives described aren't proven, and they will be rolled out in a very competitive landscape alongside changing consumer shopping preferences. Macy's spent the better half of the past decade making a number of mergers and acquisitions to grow itself into one of the largest department store chains in the U.S. And this strategy worked quite well for a while, particularly as the U.S. economy slowly emerged from the havoc of the great recession. Indeed, from 2009 through 2015, Macy's stock price climbed 529% with total returns from reinvested dividends giving a investors a 602% return. In contrast, the S&P 500 price and total returns were 126% and 160%, respectively.

However, since that July 2015 peak, Macy's stock price has declined -64%. Reinvested dividends did not help investors overcome the sinking stock price, as total return performance was -61%. By contrast, the S&P 500 price and total return performance of that same time was +14% and +18%, respectively.

While Macy's management was focused on growing its brick and mortar footprint, the company was slow to recognize that the parade route had changed directions as consumer spending started to shift from apparel to other categories, such as the latest new iPhone, etc. In addition, the rapid rise in online shopping from the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) resulted in highly competitive pricing, which reduced operating margins and cut into profits (see first chart above).

The leadership at Macy's is to be commended for its efforts to get in step with the changing march of the consumer parade as it attempts to gain stronger exposure to other categories, roll out of private label brands, and by trying to compete with successful off-price retailers, such as TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by opening its own line of discount stores (Backstage and Lass Act). However, the company fights a major challenge as so much of the company's profits come from its brick and mortar stores, and the company will face major expenditures as it renovates existing stores to accommodate its shifting retail strategy.

Actionable Advice For Investors

After today's earnings miss, shares have declined as much as 15%, and it may be tempting for long-term investors to jump in on this decline as a contrarian investment play. However, negative earnings trends are much broader than a single day's action, and the downward trend has been clearly evident for several years now (as indicated in the charts above). Thus, I personally would not be a purchaser of Macy's stock as a long-term investment after today's decline. Even if shares don't fall much from here, I think the headwinds facing Macy's are more secular in nature, and the new initiatives face too much uncertainty. Furthermore, ongoing headwinds from changing consumer tastes and shopping habits could continue to hurt profits, and I thus find no margin of safety in this stock.

Conclusion

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been sponsored by the company with much joyous fanfare since 1924. Since the end of the great recession in 2009-2010, Macy's investors have had much reason to cheer the parade themselves as the stock was on a metoric rise from 2009 through July 2015. However, since that time, Macy's investors have had to bare sad clown faces as the stock has struggled against overzealous brick and mortar expansion, a rapid rise in online shopping, and changing consumer tastes and habits. While Macy's management recognizes these changing trends, and has initiated new efforts to adapt, a number of headwinds and stiff competition could keep the stock treading water or marching backwards for some time to come. New investors who may be considering a position in Macy's after today's earnings release should look elsewhere.