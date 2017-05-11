Snap Stock Remains A Sell, Even At Fresh All-Time Lows

SNAP's Q1 numbers seem to support that stance, as it is becoming increasingly clear that FB's copy-cat efforts are stalling SNAP's growth.

We haven't been all that secretive about our bullish Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), bearish Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stance since Facebook (FB) launched Instagram Stories in August of 2016.

The argument has been pretty simple. Everything that makes Snapchat popular is easily replicable (ephemeral messaging, Stories, filters, etc). Facebook will play copy-cat, leverage its unparalleled size across 4 major apps (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, each of which have at least 4-times the number of users as Snapchat), and ultimately consolidate the social media demographic.

After all, with Instagram becoming more and more Snapchat-like day by day, the list of reasons for a user to have both photo-centric social media apps continues to shrink.

It looks like the numbers are supporting our thesis (so far). SNAP's first earnings report as a publicly traded company was everything a bear hoped for, and everything a bull feared. For all the hype they received, Spectacles have largely been a flop, and the prospects of a hardware business have grown more bleak. That leaves Snap's current value as roughly equivalent to the value of the Snapchat social media app, but growth there continues to under-whelm.

Snapchat only added 8 million daily active users in the quarter. That compares to 5 million last quarter, and 5 million the quarter before, so it looks like Snapchat is settling into an era of 5-8 million new DAUs per quarter. When Facebook was Snap's size, Facebook was adding 9 million new DAUs per quarter in North America alone. Snapchat is adding about 3 million new DAUs per quarter in North America.

ARPU growth is also underwhelming, as global ARPU, North America ARPU, and Europe ARPU all declined sequentially from Q4. It is not terribly bullish that a company so young in its ARPU growth cycle (only $1.81 in North America versus $17.07 for Facebook) is already experiencing cyclical growth.

Overall, revenues came up short of expectations, and expenses were out of control. Losses were wider than expected, and management didn't do much to soothe the concerns of disappointed investors on the conference call.

The result: SNAP stock shed about a fourth of its value in just a few minutes. The stock has rebounded a little bit in trading on Thursday, 5/11, but remains down about 20%.

SNAP data by YCharts

In our opinion, the market isn't overreacting. In fact, it may be under-reacting. SNAP stock remains too richly valued.

The important correlation for investors to focus on here is that Snap's troubles began as soon as Facebook began playing copy-cat. Facebook really started the copy-cat game with the roll out of Instagram Stories in August. Around that time, Snap's user growth started to slow, and growth of 21 million new DAUs in 2Q16 slowed to 10 million new DAUs in 3Q16.

Facebook accelerated its copy-cat efforts over the next several months, rolling out Facebook Day, Messenger Day, WhatsApp Status, and buffing out Instagram to incorporate almost all of Snapchat's signature features. At the same time, Snapchat's user growth continued to slow in Q4 to 5 million new DAUs. DAU growth is now stabilizing around a pedestrian mid-to-high single-digit level.

A cross-examination of the numbers is actually quite shocking. In under a year, Instagram Stories has 20% more users than Snapchat. In just a few months, WhatsApp Status has 5% more users than Snapchat. We bet that those numbers will just grow over time.

At the end of the day, we don't really know what sort of sustainable value Snap has as a company. With stalled user base growth, a flopping hardware business, and intense competition from a much, much bigger competitor, being long SNAP stock is risky even if the valuation were somewhat realistic. Instead, SNAP stock continues to sport a rich valuation at somewhere around 20-times this year's aggressive sales estimate.

All in all, we only see further downside ahead for SNAP stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.