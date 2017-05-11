Orbital ATK's (OA) CEO Dave Thompson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Barron Beneski - SVP, IR

Dave Thompson - President and CEO

Garrett Pierce - CFO

Blake Larson - COO

Analysts

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust

Myles Walton - Deutsche Bank

Howard Rubel - Jefferies

Gautam Khanna - Cowen & Company

George Godfrey - CL King

Barron Beneski

Thank you Ella, and thank all of you who have joined us this morning as we provide financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Please note that this morning's press release, the live audio feed for this call, and backup presentation slides are all available on the investors section of our website, which is orbitalatk.com. Following this call, an archive of the slides and an audio replay will also be available.

Joining me today are Dave Thompson, Orbital ATK's President and Chief Executive Officer; Garrett Pierce, the Company's Chief Financial Officer; and Blake Larson, our Chief Operating Officer. We will begin with opening remarks from Dave, Garrett, and Blake, and then we will be ready to take your questions which we ask you to limit to one question and one follow-up.

Before we get underway, please note the safe harbor paragraph that is included as Chart 3 of our investor presentation and at the end of today's press release. This paragraph emphasizes the major uncertainties and risks in the forward-looking statements we will make this morning. Please keep these factors in mind as we discuss future strategic initiatives, operational outlook, and financial guidance during today's call.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Dave Thompson.

Dave Thompson

Okay. Thanks Barry, and good morning everyone.

Orbital ATK is off to a good start in 2017 with on plan financial performance, solid operational progress and better-than-expected new business results for the first quarter of the year. Major highlights from the quarter are summarized on Chart 4.

Starting with our financial results, the company reported quarterly revenue of 1,085,000,000. This was about 3% higher than in the same period last year and reflected topline growth in each of our three business segments. Our overall operating margin of 10.8% was down about 150 basis points compared to a year ago, almost entirely due to favorable contract profit adjustments in 2016 that did not reoccur at the same rate in the early going this year. This also affected earnings per share which in 2016 additionally benefited from about 400 basis points lower tax rate compared to the first quarter of this year.

First quarter results were however right in line with our plans leading us to reaffirm the company's full year 2017 guidance that we provided in early March. Garrett will take you through all of the details of the quarterly results, cover the full year outlook and provide some observations on our expected first half, second half mix in a couple of minutes.

Turning to operational performance each of Orbital ATKs business segments achieved important research and development and production milestones in the first quarter. These included providing propulsion systems and structures for eight strategic missile and space launch missions producing record rates of composite aircraft structures and manufacturing high volumes of tactical missile motors, warheads and other armament systems.

The company also conducted flight and ground test of advanced propulsion technologies and precision guided medium caliber ammunition and we deployed a Check Out the first 10 Iridium NEXT generation satellites and reached the midpoint in assembly and test for this 80 satellite program in the March quarter.

After the quarter ended, we also carry out the seventh Cygnus cargo spacecraft flight to the International Space Station and prepared for a busy schedule of several dozen space and defense missions that are planned to occur over the next six months.

Unfortunately, we also experienced a serious accident at one of our manufacturing facilities in April which resulted in the death of a long time company employee. Blake will discuss both our operational accomplishments, as well as our actions in response to this tragic situation a little later in the call.

Finally the Company's new business bookings in the first quarter were very strong totaling about $2,050,000,000. The quarter's firm book-to -bill ratio was 150% propelled by especially robust orders in our Defense Systems Group. We ended the quarter with new record levels of both firm and total contract backlog having values of $9.8 billion and $14.8 million respectively. I'll provide some more information on new business wins in the first quarter and our outlook for the next six months a little later in the call.

First though I'd like to turn the call over to Garrett, who will discuss our financial results in greater detail and cover several other related matters. He will then pass the phone to Blake to review recent operational activities and then I'll return to provide some comments on new business. After that we'll open up things for your questions. Garrett?

Garrett Pierce

Thank you, Dave and good morning. Please bear with me for a few moments while I cover important preamble for our discussion of the financial results.

We are reporting preliminary unaudited GAAP results and adjusted non-GAAP measures in our earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures there we are discussing today have been adjusted to exclude merger integration related expenses and costs associated with the restatement that do not reflect recurring operations. We believe that the adjusted financial results provide our investors and analysts with a helpful understanding of the financial performance and earnings power of Orbital ATK in the current period in relation to the results for the comparable period last year.

Reconciliations of preliminary adjusted financial results to comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and in the financial briefing charts on our website or to the extent not addressed there but discussed on this call will be available as an appendix to the transcript and will be posted under the investors heading on our website.

As previously disclosed we filed the 2015 Form 10-KA covering fiscal years 2013, 2014 and 2015 and transition period for calendar year 2015 that included restatements related to the Lake City Army ammunition contract. Subsequently we filed 2016 Form-10KA late in April about two weeks ago. Again although we did not find any material issues related to other contract, we continue to review all relevant systems, procedures and personnel to strengthen them so such issues will not reoccur.

To help keep you tracked on the changes in our financial results standing from the restatements and to follow future year-to-year comparisons, we have included a supplemental table in the appendix to today's investor presentation that this way - revised adjusted quarterly results for 2015 and 2016. You will note that there are no material differences from our preliminary non-GAAP earnings release dated March 8, 2017 for 2015 and 2016. I'll note that you can find those charts on Pages 15 and 16 of our web-deck.

Now I'll address the Company's operating results on a consolidated basis for the first quarter 2017 which met our internal plans and got the year off to a good start keeping us on track to meet our annual guidance for the year. I have more comments a bit later on how we see the year unfolding from a financial perspective.

As shown on Page 5 of the financial presentation charts, first quarter consolidated revenues were $1,085,000,000 up $29 million or about 3% as compared to the first quarter of last year. The growth resulted from higher revenues in all three operating segments partially offset by higher corporate eliminations.

Adjusted operating income was $117 million in the first quarter down 10% to the same period last year. This decline was due to net favorable contract profit adjustments in Q1 2016 of approximately $29 million or 22% of EBIT that resulted from change in contract estimate that does not reoccur at the same level in Q1 2017 approximately $12 million or 10% of EBIT.

The reduced catch-up adjustments were partially offset by higher corporate income due to the FAS/CAS pension adjustment. For the full year 2016 cumulative catch-up adjustments for changes in EACs totaled $81 million or 16% of EBIT while for 2017 we expect reduced catch-up adjustments amounting to 12% to 15% of total EBIT.

Our adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter 2017 was a $1.23 per diluted share as compared to a $1.44 in the comparable period of 2016. EPS in the first quarter of 2017 was reduced by a significant higher tax rate and by the lack of favorable profit adjustments as compared to the first quarter 2016. I'd also like to note that the first quarter tax rate was higher than we are forecasting for the full year 2017.

Turning to segment results Page 5 summarizes first quarter 2017 adjusted revenues, operating income and operating margin for our flight systems, defense systems and space systems segment. That also shows the corporate level elimination of intersegment revenue and related operating income adjustment. Segment GAAP's results are also covered on Pages 5 to 7 in our press release.

Relatedly I will note that all segments reported about a 5% revenue growth in the first quarter 2017, a strong new orders booked in 2016 and early 2017 began to generate sales increases. The primary growth drivers were Aerostructure programs in flight, armament products in missile systems and defense, and government satellite programs in space.

Due primarily to the aforementioned absence of significant cum catch adjustments in Q1 2017, margins declined in the operating groups. Adjusted margins were down 310 basis points to 10.9 in-flight, down 140 basis points to 9.3 in defense and down 150 basis points to 9.1 in space. I'll be happy to answer any questions you may have on the segment figures later on the call.

Now turning to cash and capital deployment. Our first quarter '17 cash flow from operations was negative $46 million, capital expenditures were $37 million and adjustments from merger and other non-reoccurring costs were $10 million resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of about negative $73 million in the first quarter.

Free cash flow in the quarter was negatively impact by delay of milestone payments including those related to the push-out of 087 space station cargo mission to April. At the end of the first quarter 2017 our cash balance was $167 million as shown on Chart 6.

Turning to capital deployment activities, we returned $18 million to our shareholders in the form of cash dividends in the first quarter. Although we did not repurchase shares in the quarter because of the 10-K filing delays, we do have a multiyear share repurchase program that totals up to $450 million for the 36 month period from April 2015 through March 2018. Under this program we repurchased about $200 million or 2.7 million shares of common stock in 2017 and 2016 and we expect the program to be active again during the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

With this in mind, Chart 6 shows our capital deployment and investment plans for this year. At this time we anticipate returning up to $225 million to shareholders in repurchases and dividends or roughly 80% of the targeted free cash flow for 2017. We also plan to invest approximately $360 million in research and development and capital equipment including about 135 million in support of the company's new growth initiatives we announced last year.

Finally we expect to reduce debt by $40 million and to make $25 million cash contribution to the company's pension program this year. We are reaffirming our financial guidance for 2017 which is summarized on Chart 7. As we discussed in March, the company is targeting consolidated revenue growth in $100 million to $275 million range with flight systems and defense system segment exhibiting a 4% to 6% topline growth but space system segments sales being roughly flat compared to 2016 levels.

Overall operating margins are projected to be similar to last year with strong corporate contributions from FAS/CAS income adjustment offsetting somewhat lower segment margins particularly in flight systems due to a change in contract mix, fewer cum catch adjustments and higher research and development spending.

EPS is expected to be in the $.5.80 to $6.20 range with a GAAP tax rate of 28% and an average share count of around 57.5 million shares. Free cash flow is targeted to be between $250 million and $300 million.

Other guidance items include cash interest expense of approximately $59 million and about $6 million of non-cash interest for a total of $65 million. $100 million in FAS/CAS pension income which is recognized at the corporate line in consolidation. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2017, we see the second half of the year being stronger than the first half in terms of revenue, earnings and cash flow.

We expect the first half of the year to be about 45% of the full-year results and the second half of the year to be about 55% as we ramp up on several programs in coming months partly as a result of a return to normal levels of shorter cycle orders versus the unusually large percentage of long cycle contracts we experienced in late 2015 and 2016 and additional opportunities for margin improvements are presented later in the year.

And for cash flow we are currently expecting the lion share this year's positive cash flow to be recognized in the second half of the year simply based on timing of milestone achievements and collections similar to what we experienced in 2016.

There is one other point I would like to make in terms of expectations for the year. When you look at the EPS in the second quarter of last year, keep in mind that the quarter benefit by approximately $0.36 of cumulative catch-up adjustments that would normally have been recognized in Q3 and Q4 but were moved Q2 because the books were still open as we worked our way through the restatement.

Specifically $0.26 of the $0.36 would have been recognized in the third quarter and $0.10 would've been recognized in the fourth quarter. We are off to a solid start in 2017. We look forward to a strong financial year for our shareholders in the form of not only solid financial results and investments but also continued strategic and operational successes.

Thank you. And now I'll turn it over to Blake.

Blake Larson

Operationally while we had some excellent accomplishments in the first quarter, I’ll start with how deeply saddened we were by the recent tragic incidents in our defense systems small-caliber division.

In early April, an explosion occurred at the Lake City Army ammunition plant damaging one of the facilities and tragically killing one of our employees. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the employee we lost and to our Lake City family who grieves the loss of one of our own. We are proud of how the Lake City team has supported each other and persevere during this difficult time. Our focus is on our employees and their safety and we are committed to learning everything we can from this incident improving our processes and coming through this even stronger than before.

At this time we are finalizing a thorough investigation internally into the incident and utilizing our findings and industry best practices to design new processes for the affected area. We have pulled together an experienced team of subject matter experts from across the company to support our recovery efforts. While our path to full recovering full operational capacity will take some time, we are resuming ammunition production by supplementing internal manufacturing and work in process with vendor supplied materials in order to support our customers.

Also as we look to optimize our Lake City facility and while fully supporting the U.S. Army readiness, we have conducted a detailed analysis of future business miles for the sale of our commercial ammunition. As a result of this analysis and discussion with potential commercial customers, we are finalizing multiple long-term commitments for the purchase of our anticipated commercial capacity through the end of the current Lake City contract.

Overall Lake City is confident that this new business model will provide a consistent and more profitable commercial business while allowing our commercial partners to benefit from access to the highly desired product manufacturer Lake City.

Transition to operational achievements across all three operating groups program execution and operational results led to the achievement of numerous milestones in the first quarter of 2017. As shown on Chart 8, these include the following important events.

In the Flight Systems Group we supported five launches of trade and 2 in Minuteman three strategic missiles with company produced propulsion systems, as well as three Delta 4 and Atlas 5 space launches with propulsion systems and composite structures. Also in the quarter the company accomplished important development milestones on the air force new next generation launch system and the Orbital ATK United Launch Alliance GEM 63 XL rocket booster programs. And we continued on schedule production of a large class solid rocket boosters for NASA's Space Launch System.

In addition the company established new production records for composite aerospace structures as both commercial and military aircrafts programs continue to increase production rates. In the Defense Systems Group, first quarter operational accomplishments included the production of approximately 400 million rounds of a small medium and large caliber ammunition, as well as about 4000 tactical missile motors and 3000 precision artillery and mortar rounds kits.

The company also successfully tested new insensitive munitions rocket motors and ramjet and dual pulse propulsion technologies. The company hosted our second annual Bushmaster Gun Systems User Conference for 150 U.S. and international customers, partners and suppliers including military representatives from about 25 countries.

The event was highlighted by live-fire demonstrations of Orbital ATKs MK44 cannon paired with the company's new 40 millimeter precision air-bursting ammunition the first product from our advanced ammo initiative.

In the Space Systems Group, first quarter operational highlights included the successful launch of the first group of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites that the company assembled, integrated and tested, eight of which have successfully completed on Check Out.

Other operational milestones included five successful sounding rocket missions in support of NASA research programs and the Check Out of the Air Force's third and fourth geosynchronous space situational awareness program satellites that we deployed last year and the shipment of more than 230 spacecraft components to various customers.

The company also conducted a recent launch in April of its OA seven cargo mission for NASA and successful berthing of the S.S. John Glenn Cygnus spacecraft. It delivered more than 7600 pounds of supplies and experiments to astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Overall the company remains committed to operational excellence and continues improvement for our customers who count on us for their important programs. Across all of our businesses, we continually drive to further improve key operational metrics quality on-time delivery and supply chain efficiency.

Dave, with that I'll turn it back to you for new business report and final comments.

Dave Thompson

Thanks Blake. I’ll now provide some details about our first quarter new business volume and our outlook for the next six months.

As shown on Chart 9, our Defense Systems Group led the way with about $1,225,000,000 in new orders and option exercises in the quarter by was about 61% of the company's total volume and a post-merger record level for the Defense Group. Eight major new contracts were received for our advanced medium caliber gun systems and related ammunition, large-caliber tank ammunition, tactical missile, rocket motors, precision guidance kits for artillery, and mortar rounds and small-caliber ammunition.

After a slow period for international orders last year, sales to Allied Military customers bounced back in the quarter and accounted for a bid over 50% of all Defense Systems bookings and almost 40% of total company orders.

New contract awards and option exercises in our Flight Systems Group totaled approximately $575 million in the first quarter or about 28% of the company's total. Major wins included several aerospace structures awards for the F35 and other aircraft rocket motor contracts for missile defense programs and additional Air Force funding for our proposed next-generation space launch vehicle development.

In our Space Systems Group, new business wins added 220 million or 11% to the company's first quarter totals. Several orders or contract additions for military satellites were major contributors to the segments new booking their new business volume.

I would also note that about 45% of our companywide new bookings in the quarter or for short cycle that is to say two year or shorter orders, and another 45% were for medium cycle or two to four-year delivery orders. This represents a substantial shift from the preponderance of longer cycle orders that we saw in the second half of 2015 and throughout most of 2016.

As also displayed on Chart 9, firm backlog at the end of the first quarter was about $9.83 billion a new company record and a 12% increase compared to this time last year. Total backlog which includes options and undefinitized orders was $14.82 billion up 3% over a year ago.

This backlog now provides approximately 95% of our targeted revenue for 2017 and about 60% of our revenue for next year. This keeps us on track to achieve our top line growth objectives for this year and gives us a good head start on 2018 as well.

We've also had strong bookings so far in the second quarter with around $800 million of new business as a result of substantial additional orders in our defense and flight segments in April and early May. Looking ahead to the summer and fall, the company currently has over $2.5 billion in outstanding proposals for customer decisions that are expected by the end of the third quarter.

And with the government fiscal year 2017 budget now finalized and the broad outlines of the 2018 budget request available, the prospects are good for continued robust new business over the next several years especially in our government markets.

In summary, as shown on Chart 10 Orbital ATK began 2017 with a solid first quarter highlighted by broad-based revenue growth and continued robust new orders. New business wins boosted contact kind backlogs to all-time records giving us a clear path to achieve 2017 expected growth and a solid foundation for 2018 as well. Good operational performance also continued in recent months and was highlighted by numerous important development production and delivery milestones in the first quarter. In combination these accomplishments reflect the company’s strong position in our core market segments and a wide range of reliable and affordable products and prepare us to take advantage of the defense spending up cycle that we are now experiencing.

As I've noted before we expect Orbital ATK to grow revenues and earnings at above industry averages over the next several years while continuing to generate strong cash flow that we will use both to return capital to shareholders and to fund new product initiatives to support longer term growth.

With that recap, we're now ready to respond to your questions. Ella, we’re ready for the Q&A period now. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust. So please ask your question.

Michael Ciarmoli

Dave just to go back maybe on the bookings, I think maybe if you could give you talked about the real strong pick up in the international bookings maybe if you can - give a bit of color about that. And then I think you said you've already booked $800 million this quarter and I know you guys maybe have cautioned about the book-to-bill not being as strong, but maybe given budget sort of clarity pick up maybe an up-tempo has your outlook for the bookings environment changed?

Dave Thompson

Let me start then with the first part of your question Mike with regard to international programs. So far in 2017, international orders have contributed about 40% of our total bookings and we expect that they will represent 25% to 30% of full year orders. This would be a substantial improvement from last year when international orders accounted for only about 15% of new bookings and also an improvement over the prior year in 2015 when international orders accounted for about 20% of new order.

So the outlook in our international markets has improved and we think that's likely to continue to be the case throughout much of this year. I would say more generally or coming back to the U.S. with the focus on the government market outlook, recent budget trends have been quite favorable. The 2016 budget contains some surprising increases in both R&D and procurement funding for the Defense Department and also increases on the civil space side for NASA and Nova.

Now with budget for fiscal 2017 having been approved recently, we see additional increases for most of the defense and space programs that are of interest to us and although it still in outline form, the highlights of the 2018 budget request also indicate especially on Defense side more growth ahead.

So putting all that together while we still think our full year book-to-bill won't quite make it up to the level that we experienced last year the outlook is a pretty healthy for continued new business through 2017.

Michael Ciarmoli

And then you didn't mention anything about the commercial satellite market any changes there, I mean it still seems like it's a drag and pretty weak what are your expectations for commercial sat bookings?

Dave Thompson

Unfortunately no changes in the positive direction there, however for Orbital ATK as we’ve noted in the past, the weakness in the commercial satellite sector has been largely offset by stronger government demand both in the Defense market and in the civil and scientific areas. To put that in perspective, we go back a couple of years to 2014 at that time about 50% of our satellite sales were to government customers and the other 50% were two commercial satellite operators that figure increased on the government side to about 60% of sales in 2015 from government satellite programs and that trend continued last year, in fact it accelerated to the point where about 75% of our total satellite revenues in 2016 were for government programs and we expect a similar fraction this year for our satellite business. But unfortunately the outlook on the commercial side I think is going to continue to be fairly week for some time to come.

Operator

Your next question from the line of Myles Walton from Deutsche Bank. Please ask your question.

Myles Walton

I was hoping to start you mentioned to be getting that the quarter met your internal plans and so just curious did it meet the internal plans despite not having the CRS launch or your internal plans have potentially have that slipped into April. And then secondarily embedded in the EPS guidance for 2017 at this point, you absorbed about $0.30 it’s looks like of interest R&D and share count. Can you just point to the offsets to those?

Dave Thompson

Okay, well let me take the first part of that Myles and then maybe Garrett can help on the second part. Yes, the original plan at the beginning of the year was that the first of three cargo missions to the space station was going to occur in March. There were a couple of delays on the launch vehicle side that pushed that - the initiation of that mission until the middle of April.

From a cash flow standpoint in the quarter that did move one of the milestones that had been anticipated in the first quarter into the second quarter. From a P&L standpoint or revenue standpoint it really didn't have any affect but it did move cash out of the first quarter and into the second quarter.

Garrett Pierce

Myles in terms of interest, the interest expense the cash and the non-cash is - what we had from the fourth quarter experience. And so there's really no change in our borrowing level growth has pretty much remain where it was and our overall - our cost of interest expense is about 380 basis points and that really hasn't changed much at all.

Research and development and capital expenditures were lower than if you drive a four into it in terms of what we’re projecting but they’re on plan and the share count we just have not had a share buyback program until we’ve now filed and we are current filer quite frankly. So those were the dynamics of the plan versus the actual.

Myles Walton

I may have mixed apples and oranges there. I was referring more to the guidance, the new guidance. So I think the prior guidance at 57 million shares, not it’s 57.5. Prior guidance had 225 million of R&D, now that's 135. And then interest expense also moved up, I mean guidance for the full-year.

Garrett Pierce

The interest expense moved up a bit, but not significantly. I think we may have said on the prior call, we're looking at about 56 million in interest. That was cash. If you had the non-cash to that, you'll reconcile to the numbers. So that is the principal.

Dave Thompson

And I would just add. With regard to a couple of other changes on the research and development side of things, we had a couple of additional opportunities in the defense segment to take advantage of some product opportunities that required a little more R&D to get to the demonstration phase.

And so we stepped up the R&D investment by about 10 million with essentially all of that going into defense projects this year. And on the share count, because we've been delayed a bit longer at restarting the share repurchase program, we think it's more likely that we will repurchase a little smaller number of shares.

And that will be heavily weighted towards the second half of the year. So the final share count for the year will be up about 1.5 million shares.

Garrett Pierce

And really, a little later start than we had planned quite frankly, simple explanation to it.

Myles Walton

And then just last one, Garrett. Within the flight systems group, you mentioned to ask about the lower adjustments. So the lower adjustments, I guess, aerostructures was highlighted in the press release. can you just comment about the mix there?

Garrett Pierce

Well, aerostructures is a part of it. The other part would be the cum catch that we talked about before in '16 versus '17 particularly in the first quarter.

Dave Thompson

All three of the segments were affected by tough quarter to quarter comparisons when it came to cum catch adjustments. Flight being the one that was affected most strongly in round terms about 250 basis points of the 300 or so basis point. Change was attributable to reduced cum catches in this year's first quarter compared to what we saw in last year's first quarter in-flight.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of David Strauss from UBS. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Matt on for David. Just on cash. I guess looking at pension contribution you guys made last year, it looks like that’s going to step down pretty substantially this year. But your total free cash flow guidance, it sounds I guess can you talk about the other moving piece of there that’s going to offset that pension plan.

Garrett Pierce

Let me bring some clarity to the fact that we’re going to have a pension payment of $25 million this year. We had an outstanding year, but particularly in the fourth quarter, on cash flow. And we elected to pre-fund the pension expense which would have been $100 million this year. We pre-funded it last year. So that would explain that.

The results in the first quarter, it’s simply timing differences. And as I said in my script among other things, we expect the lion share of the cash flow to carry in the second half. It’s just timing of milestones and missions et cetera, particularly in the CRS program.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess the other question on the Vista supply agreement that runs out later this year, next year. I know Blake talked about some other special ammo contract together but what are were plan in regards to that Vista agreement in particular?

Blake Larson

This is Blake. As we talked about before, we’ve kind of gone through a detailed analysis to look at the best outcome for us, well dynamic customer and it turned out to be a multiple customer, more of a merchant supply market price driven solution where we have multiple partners.

And so those discussions are being finalized, as you saw Vista announced part of that, and we look forward to that being a little more predictable and a meaningfully more profitable outcome for the commercial ammunition business out through 2020.

Operator

Next question from Howard Rubel from Jefferies. Please ask your question.

Howard Rubel

Just a follow-up on Lake City for a moment. Could you provide us some further detail, Blake, on how you’re working through the army contracting and the progress at eating into the losses? How much the cash costs are during the quarter?

Blake Larson

I guess one thing I didn’t mentioned online is that Army have been incredibly collaborative during this whole process, and really supportive working hand in hand and bringing in some outside help there to work through with our team at both on the EBIT side of it and on the recovery side.

So what we see as a recovery plan, Howard, is that by the end of the calendar year, we expect to basically fully recover the volume that we anticipated through the year for both government commercial customers, but as you’d expect, there’s a timing difference.

So we will see softness in deliveries and therefore revenue and cash in second quarter especial a little on third and catch up by fourth quarter. Just to directionalise you a bit, I think the second quarter impact is probably in the 30 million to 40 million range both in revenue and cash. So from a timing standpoint again, we don't expect that to affect the full year, but it will have a timing impacting between quarters.

Howard Rubel

And then just to change subjects a bit. Dave, am I correct that GSSAP 5 and 6 have been awarded to you? And can you provide us with a little bit of an update on where you are you’re your solution for servicing satellites place?

Dave Thompson

Well, with regard to GSSAP 5 and 6, yes, we’re fully underway on those satellites for the Air Force. With regard to the satellite servicing program, the technical work is proceeding very well. The final design review of the system is coming up next month in June.

We have - set up a very helpful rendezvous and docking laboratory at our Dallas, Virginia satellite campus to test out both some of the docking hardware and also the control system software that we will be using.

And things remain on track for the delivery to the launch site and the launch of the first satellite servicing vehicle at the end of next year. After a multi-month long commissioning and checkout period, it will be placed into service to extend the life of INTELSAT spacecraft about this time, or a little earlier than this time in the first quarter of 2019.

We are contemplating starting on a second servicing vehicle later this year. We haven't finalized those plans yet, but we continue to proceed along the lines of having a small fleet of up to five of these servicing systems in orbit by over the next four to five years some of which will have advanced capabilities, robotic capabilities beyond those of the first and second satellites.

Customer demand for this type in-space servicing continues to be good. And so the outlook is favorable for that new product initiative.

Howard Rubel

And there's some potential still for you to raise to sell a partnership in these vehicles is that right?

Dave Thompson

That still a possibility over the midterm I don't anticipate that we will be doing that this year, but as the business comes closer to initial operations and customer backlog grows that's still an option that we are going to entertain.

Operator

Next question from the line of Joe DeNardi from Stifel Financial. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [John Ladwig] for Joe DeNardi. First question I have for everyone is on the NAV program when would you expect to start signing up additional customers for that?

Dave Thompson

I would anticipate that probably sometime relatively soon sometime this year. We want to make sure that we've got the best deal from the company standpoint available but there’s certainly customer demand now for those services beyond what can be provided by the first vehicles. So I think it's likely we'll see additional customer commitments before the end of 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. What's been the feedback from the potential customer so far and what's the current kind of thinking on the financing perhaps that second vehicle?

Dave Thompson

The financing of the second vehicle at present is planned to be done internally here at Orbital ATK. However just picking up on the prior question as we get beyond the second vehicle into units three, four and five over the next couple of years we also are considering bringing any of the strategic or financial partners to help us support the growth of that business from a funding standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just my last question here is going back to the commercial satellite market for a second has there been any indication based on your discussion with customers or just your thoughts on the pipeline when we’ll see recovery in this market?

Dave Thompson

Well that's hard to say I may be a little more pessimistic than some analysts that follow this sector, but I continue to believe that reduced capital investment in the traditional commercial satellites by the major operators will persist throughout 2017 and perhaps well into 2018. And there a number of factors that bear on this question including continued downward pressure on transponder pricing major additions to satellite capacity that are already in the production pipeline, and additional new technology including some non-geostationary satellite architectures that are creating a certain level of perhaps strategic confusion in the operator market.

So I don’t anticipate a recovery this year I believe that 2017 will look a bit like 2016 last year there were 14 new geosynchronous satellites purchased and at this point my crystal ball for 2017 is somewhere in the 12 to 14 satellites.

So not better than last year and hopefully we’ll see a pick up if not in 2018 than maybe 2019. But in the meantime demand for both our defense related spacecraft and in some segments are scientific and weather satellites continues to be pretty robust offsetting or maybe slightly more than offsetting the weakness in the commercial sector.

Operator

Next question from the line of Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Company. Please ask your question.

Gautam Khanna

I have a question about just so we get the cadence of quarterly earnings right when we look at the Q1, Q2 and Q3 restates Qs you guys reported cum catch-up favorable at $29 million in Q1 $56 million in Q2, $6 million in Q3 and $81 million for all of 2016. So maybe I’m not understanding the accounting well but I just wanted to ask whether it was a negative cum catch up in Q4 of negative $10 million or just could we understand what the cum catch up were or comping against as we move forward in the year?

Dave Thompson

Gautam you have it exactly right there was a negative $10 million net cash cum catch adjustment in the final quarter of last year and the numbers you cited I think are correct for second and third quarter as well. In fact if you look at the supplemental material that Garrett referred to in the web slides towards the back I think page 15 is it you can see how that is reflected in the variation of the EBITDA margins particularly the big increase in second quarter and the more modest levels in fourth quarter.

Garrett Pierce

They were simply scope changes in a couple contracts just to be clear.

Dave Thompson

Yes.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And was that on one of the CRS contracts or not the negative?

Dave Thompson

Not in the fourth I think there was some Defense.

Garrett Pierce

Right.

Dave Thompson

There were Defense related work done but there was not a CRS just I don’t recall it being.

Garrett Pierce

No it’s was not CRS.

Dave Thompson

Okay.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. Was there any negative cum catch up in what was cum catch net in Q1?

Dave Thompson

Net was 12, $12 million in total.

Gautam Khanna

And was there any negatives on Defense that persisted?

Dave Thompson

No.

Gautam Khanna

Not unfavorable, okay, I was wondering if you could update us on when you anticipate additional CRS 2 awards and if any were made to your knowledge to space that to Sierra Nevada in the quarter?

Dave Thompson

We did not receive any additional CRS 2 awards in the first quarter. I'm not that close to what took place with the others I don't believe there were any to those companies as well.

Gautam Khanna

And when would you anticipate your next CRS order to be placed CRS 2?

Dave Thompson

Sometime in the second half of the year, probably fourth quarter but not first half for sure.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And just last month gist on their call was talking about how the pricing terms, like you mentioned went up on the renewal. Is there anything that precludes them from buying a ton of ammo in fiscal Q4 before the price reset happens, is that contemplated in your guidance?

Dave Thompson

The answer is there is a modest increase in the current pricing and the volume has been pretty well agreed to. So the answer to your questions is no.

Operator

Next question from the line of Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Jalan] for Rob, good morning. First a quick on the new growth initiatives, I think you mentioned last quarter those could potentially drive some revenue maybe in late 2017 early 2018. Now you’ve got another quarter under your belt. Can you just give us a quick update on that because that will be a source of upside towards the tail end of this year?

Dave Thompson

Yes, I think so particularly in defense. I don't anticipate that the other initiatives in either flight or space are going to be at that point this year. But in defense, where things are progressing quite well with our advance CDM caliber ammunition initiative, I do think we have a pretty good chance of some initial production deliveries commencing at the end of the year. In fact, I would say more generally, our outlook right now for the year for defense is quite good.

We’re not ready to change guidance yet, but we are optimistic that defense will have banner year. And the advanced products contribute to that, but to the extent if that happens, it should be pretty broadly based across tactical missiles, their subsystems such as propulsion and warheads, a variety of armament products, and international demands.

So I think we’ll see as we go a little far farther into the year, but right now the signals are pretty positive for defense throughout 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Just sticking with defense and some longer-term opportunities, I think ground based strategic deterrent is probably the biggest thing out there now. Can you talk a little bit about what that opportunity could mean for you on a propulsion side obviously? Any other parts of the platform where you might want some content pairings maybe things like that? And how are you positioned in terms of teaming. Are you on all three industry teams? Can you speak to that at all?

Dave Thompson

Starting with last part of your question, yes we're on all three teams that are competing for two technology maturation and risk reduction awards that the Air Force is expected to make this fall. Most of the work that we do and it would expect to do in that program to replace the Minuteman three would actually fall in our flight system segment.

There is some work also in the defense systems area, but the larger class solid rocket motors that would make up the primary propulsion for the GBST missiles would be carried out in our flight system segment. It is a very large opportunity for us, not one that is going to be of a short or even medium duration however.

So, its contribution to our revenue over the next couple of years will be very modest. But looking out long-term, it would be a franchise program for decades. So we're working very hard on it, investing quite a bit to be ready to provide the best propulsion systems possible to whoever emerges as the winning prime contractor.

Unidentified Analyst

Is it possible for you to estimate or ballpark for us at all what the propulsion might represent as a percentage of the total cost of that system?

Dave Thompson

Boy, that's tough.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s a fairly significant amount I would imagine.

Dave Thompson

It is. Now keep in mind that under the GBST program, not only are the missiles being upgraded and replaced with new hardware, but the ground segment also is being updated. Some of the existing ground hardware is - although it's very reliable, it’s quite dated and it may be difficult to maintain it for many decades to come.

Now, it’s a good question. If I gave you a number now, it’d just be a guess. But let me take that as homework assignment, and we’ll follow up with a little bit more precise estimate.

Garrett Pierce

Just reiterate again, the timing of revenue is well in the future, it is not a near-term significant generator.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Just thinking about the longer-term opportunities, and obviously, as we think about, I said defense programs obviously realize that this would fall, like you said Dave in flight. But just thinking of the big-ticket defense per DOD programs that are out there, that one is a pretty big one. So I just wanted to get some information. That was very helpful.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of George Godfrey from CL King. Please ask your question.

George Godfrey

First question, in defense systems you highlighted 4,000 tactical rocket motors and 3,000 precision guidance kits. Can you tell us what programs are driving that strength, Dave? Are those programs different than what they were say 12 months ago?

Garrett Pierce

Not a dramatic shift in what the programs are, but the volume is combined of some additional interest and things like - in the case of motors, it's things like Hellfire 2, AMRAAM Sidewinder, those kind of things.

Dave Thompson

And the precision guidance kits are primarily for, [Army], artillery, converting rounds to precision guided munitions.

George Godfrey

And then my second question is, just looking at AR, account receivables, 1.9 billion which roughly 43% of trailing revenue, a 160+ days outstanding. Can you remind me of the timeline to bring that down, and where do you target that as a percentage of revenue or day sales outstanding or where you think you’ll be in steady state?

Garrett Pierce

I think our target has been to over the next couple of years, get that down to around 110 days of working capital, networking capital. At the end of the year, I think we were a little bit better than that target, a little bit more like - just a few 108 or something like that.

So it will vary from quarter-to-quarter. It was up in the first quarter. I think by the time the year, hopefully it will be back in the sub-110 day range which is consistent with maybe just a bit better than our peer group.

Dave Thompson

And maybe one additional piece of color. Fluctuations of development start-ups and tapering of Sirius-1 and ramp up of Sirius-2, but we also focus a lot in these discussions about A350 and Sirius. So that includes those two big drivers. So they are working capital. And if you think of the company exclusive of those two, it runs well better than Pierce said, in 70, 75 range.

Dave Thompson

Okay. With that, I think we’ll bring the call to a close. We thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to speaking with you again when we report our second quarter 2017 financial results. This concludes today's call. Thank you.

