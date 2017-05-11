Malaysia Airports Holdings: Stiff Competition For Chinese Tourists Not Priced In

Description

Listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange (MAHB) and also traded over the US OTC markets (Stock: OTC:MYPRF; ADR: OTC:MYPRY), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) is the major airport operator in Malaysia, operating all but one of Malaysia's airports. In addition, MAHB also owns the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG) and an 11% stake in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Highlights

Prime beneficiary of growing air travel demand in Malaysia

MAHB is the major airport operator in Malaysia, providing management, maintenance, and operational services to all but one airport. As such, we view MAHB to be a strong proxy to air travel demand in Malaysia.

Recognizing the strong economic benefits brought about by Chinese outbound tourism, the Malaysia Tourism Board has made multiple efforts to woo Chinese tourists into the country. These include Entri, a concession that allows Chinese tourists to visit Malaysia for a period of not more than 15 days, without the need for tourist visas. In addition, those traveling for between 15 and 30 days will be able to get an eVisa approved within 24 hours on working days.

In addition, the Malaysian Tourism Board and AirAsia have signed a two-year agreement to promote tourism in Malaysia through advertising and promotional activities/campaigns. Both parties plan to facilitate familiarization trips for consumer, trade, media, and travel agencies to Malaysia; synergy in planning tourism development and air transportation to provide better connectivity and market intelligence sharing and assistance for the development of the tourism sector, as well as, joint roadshows between both parties to market Malaysia to trade partners.

The benefits to MAHB have been evident, with overall passenger traffic in 3M17 increasing by c.12%, primarily driven by the c.15% growth in non-ASEAN traffic in the period. We expect MAHB to continue to benefit from the growth in Chinese outbound tourism, supported by the concerted effort between the Malaysian private sector and tourism board. This would translate to higher aeronautical revenues in the form of Passenger Service Charge (PSC)/airport tax collections as well as rising non-aeronautical revenues as these passengers spend on retail/F&B in Malaysian airports. Further supporting the growth in inbound tourism in the near term is the hosting of the Visit ASEAN@50 Campaign in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur 2017 Sea Games.

That said, we have also noted that neighboring countries have also stepped up their efforts to pursue Chinese tourists. We have addressed this in a separate point in the later part of the article.

Beneficiary of Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, and AirAsia growth plans

Malaysia Airlines, the Malaysian national carrier, is currently in the midst of a turnaround from its lows in 2014, when it suffered two unfortunate incidents. Firstly, Flight MH370 (from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing) mysteriously disappeared and Flight MH17 (from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur) was shot down in Eastern Ukraine. Due to the incidents, its sales were significantly affected, and the company began to undertake restructuring plans post privatization in 2014.

The turnaround has been progressing well, and Malaysia Airlines is executing multiple initiatives, including adding 11 new routes in 2017 and adding more aircraft to its fleet. CEO Peter Bellew had commented that Malaysia Airlines was looking to lease between six and eight Airbus A330s or Boeing 777s for use from 2018 and another seven to nine aircraft from 2019.

Secondly, Malindo Air is in the final stages of closing a code share deal with a Middle Eastern airline and is in discussions with 30 other airlines regarding interline arrangements. It is also taking delivery of seven new aircrafts in 2017. Furthermore, AirAsia, a leading Malaysian Low Cost Carrier (LCC) plans to add eight aircrafts to its Malaysia-based fleet.

Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, and AirAsia count Kuala Lumpur International Airport as their primary hubs. Hence, their expansion plans will benefit MAHB as utilization of MAHB's facilities will increase. This will serve to support aeronautical revenues growth. Furthermore, MAHB could grow its non-aeronautical revenues from the increased passengers (transit/alighting) spending in its airports.

Increasing PSC serves to provide MAHB with a long-term steady revenue growth

PSC remains a key revenue growth area for MAHB. In 2017, the PSC was raised by the Malaysian Aviation Commission for domestic departures (from MYR6/pax-MYR9/pax to MYR11/pax) and international (non-ASEAN) departures (from MYR35/pax-MYR71/pax to MYR50/pax-MYR73/pax). As for ASEAN international flights, a new tier has been introduced at MYR35/pax, which is a decrease from previous levels.

We do not think that the rising PSC will impact passenger traffic negatively as it constitutes a small portion of overall ticket cost. This has been reflected in the 3M17 results. Rising international (non-ASEAN) PSCs, coupled with strong growth in inbound Chinese tourist visits, have contributed to a c.14% YoY growth in PSC revenues.

Longer term, we expect rising PSC (albeit gradually) to be a key revenue growth driver for MAHB. PSC in Malaysia remains lower than other countries in Asia, illustrating the growth potential of the revenue source.

FCFF expected to improve going forward

With the completion of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KILA2) and the acquisition of ISG, the expansion CAPEX cycle for MAHB ended in 2014. We expect MAHB's FCFF to improve going forward, supported by rising operating cash flow and significantly lower CAPEX. This will likely be used to reduce net gearing, which eases from 0.52x in FY15A to 0.46x in FY16A and could potentially allow MAHB to pay out a higher dividend to its shareholders. In this event, MAHB's share price could likely be catalyzed upwards.

Valuation

While MAHB's fundamentals for the next few years are attractive, our key concern lies with its valuation. Its share price has risen c.32% YTD, and we believe that majority of the positive outlook, including rising PSC and growing inbound tourist arrivals in 2017, has been priced in.

MAHB is richly valued at c.38x FY18E PE, significantly higher than Asian peers, including Airports of Thailand (c.24x), Shanghai International Airport, (c.19x) and Shenzhen Airport (c.21x). Furthermore, we view Shanghai International Airport and Shenzhen Airport as more direct proxies of the growing outbound Chinese tourism. In our view, MAHB's YTD share price performance has priced in the attractive growth outlooks (stemming from rising PSC in 2017 and growing Chinese tourists visitors) for the next two years.

We believe that the market has not priced in several risk factors.

Competition from neighboring countries for Chinese tourists

While 2017 YTD inbound Chinese tourist numbers are growing healthily, we note that neighboring countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand are also engaging in intensive efforts to woo this group as well.

Indonesia: Visits by Association of Indonesian Tour and Travel Agencies to China to do promotional activities and direct selling. Partners would also partake in business meetings in China to find opportunities for inbound tourism into Indonesia

Singapore: Collaboration between Singapore Tourism Board and travel agencies to market directly to Chinese consumers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. STB also has four regional offices in China, working together with local travel offices to raise awareness of Singapore tourism

Thailand: Incorporation of the Chinese e-payment, WeChat Pay, in numerous stores and restaurants to smooth the travel experience of the Chinese tourists

From our on-the-ground checks, we would also argue that Thailand remains a more attractive tourist destination to Chinese tourists than Malaysia, with its beaches (e.g. Phuket), shopping destinations (e.g. Bangkok), and numerous temples appealing to the Chinese tourists who are looking for multiple experiences in a single trip. We note that tourism arrivals into Thailand still grew c.9% despite the crackdown on cheap tour packages for Chinese tourists and jump in visa-on-arrival fees, suggesting the inherent desirability of Thai tourist attractions.

We think that a further step-up in competition for Chinese tourists could adversely affect inbound visitors' arrivals into Malaysia. News flow of lower inbound visitors could dampen sentiment and affect MAHB's share price adversely.

Ongoing volatility in Turkey

Despite a c.4% YoY increase in passenger traffic in ISG in March 2017, we believe that the weakness in ISG's passenger traffic will likely continue in the near term. The political situation in Turkey remains highly volatile and the referendum in April 2017 only serves to illustrate the divisions within the nation, with votes for and against Erdogan's reform being split almost 50/50. We believe that foreign tourists will prefer to observe a period of stability without a stream of negative media reporting such as journalists' suppression and terror attacks. Hence, any further negative news of the country would likely affect ISG's traffic adversely and, consequently, its financials.

Conclusion

Considering the multiple fundamental factors as well as MAHB's share price performance (c.32% increase) in 2017, we would argue that the market has priced in majority of the positives (i.e. rising PSC and growing inbound tourism into Malaysia as well as c.4% YoY growth in passenger traffic in ISG). We also believe that MAHB is comparatively overvalued versus its Asian peers, with a c.38x FY18E PE. This is especially so considering that we deem Chinese airports to be direct beneficiaries of the Chinese outbound tourism. Coupled with our view that competition for Chinese tourists will likely stiffen up in the near term as well as the ongoing volatility in Turkey, we view that there is more downside risk for MAHB's share price.

