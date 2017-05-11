State National Companies' (SNC) CEO Terry Ledbetter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

State National Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Rick Black – Investor Relations

Terry Ledbetter – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Hale – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Matt Freeman – President

Analysts

Jeff Briggs – Singular Research

Randy Binner – FBR

Rick Black

Welcome, everyone, to State National's first quarter 2017 conference call. With me on today's call is Terry Ledbetter, Chairman and CEO; Matt Freeman, President; and David Hale, CFO and COO.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Terry Ledbetter, Chairman and CEO. Terry?

Terry Ledbetter

Thank you, Rick, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call. With me today is our CFO, David Hale; and our President, Matt Freeman. I’ll begin by providing an overview of the quarter, then I’ll turn the call over to David to review key financial metrics and to discuss our outlook. Matt will then comment on industry trends we’re seeing in our business before opening the call to your questions.

Our first quarter results marked continued success for our company with strong growth in both Lender and Program Services segments. In Lender Services, premiums earned increased 15%, and in Program Services, ceding fees were up 9%. This strong performance contributed to increases in net income of 19%, and EBITDA of 17% compared to the same quarter last year. We continue to see a high level of Program Services activity in our sales pipeline as a result of our increased sales efforts and the elevated profile of State National in the marketplace.

In both Lender and Program Services, favorable industry trends underscore our firm belief that we are well-positioned to continue growth and profitability to enhance shareholder value. On May 1, we were pleased to announce the addition of two significant clients in Program Services. These clients bring existing books of business to State National, and combined, they’re expected to produce $200 million in annual premium.

These large programs are written through a program manager of a large national broker, and a specialty managing general agent, both of which are well-established organization that provide specialty insurance solutions in the U.S. These two new clients began writing premium with State National in the second quarter of 2017. These significant accounts demonstrate the success of our enhanced business development efforts, which have also contributed to steady growth in our Program Services business. The strong performance of our sales team, State National’s proven experience and established reputation in this market, and increased interest for fronting relationships in the industry continues to drive our success.

Now I’ll turn the call over to David to review our financial results in more detail, and provide an update regarding our 2017 outlook.

David Hale

Thank you, Terry. Total revenues in the first quarter of 2017 were $59 million, up 18% compared to the same quarter last year. Net income was $11.5 million or $0.27 per diluted share compared to net income of $9.7 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2016. Net realized investment gains were $1.9 million in the first quarter, up from a loss of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. The impact of net realized investment gains for the first quarter was $0.03 per diluted share.

I’ll now review some segment data. In Lender Services, premiums written were $33.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 45%. While premiums earned for the quarter grew 15% to $36.5 million. Contributing to the increased premiums were new account sales and growth in the loan portfolios of existing accounts, driven by continued high levels of automobile sales and higher loan balances. Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $14.6 million in the same period last year. The loss ratio increased to 52% in the first quarter of 2017, primarily related to increased claim severity, while our net expense ratio decreased to 39% in the first quarter of 2017 from 41% in the first quarter of 2016.

This resulted in an increase in our net combined ratio for the quarter to 91% compared to 87% in the same period of 2016. The first quarter tends to have a higher loss ratio, and we’ve experienced a number of unusually large individual claims during the quarter. However, in April, we began to see the loss ratio trend back down. We expect the loss ratio to improve over the year as we anticipate losses will trend back to expected ranges. Our long-term objective for our Lender Services business is to achieve a net combined ratio of 85% to 90%.

In Program Services, ceding fees were $ 17.6 million, an increase of 9% compared to the first quarter last year. In the first quarter, existing programs continued to grow, and we continue to establish new client relationships for our fronted programs. The Nephila program is trending favorably, with a sequential quarter increase of 27% in gross written premiums compared to the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, the Nephila program contributed ceding fees of $2 million. The growth in premium is attributable to the continued successful implementation of their transformative strategy in catastrophe-exposed primary insurance. We are pleased with the activity in our Program business, including growth from small to midsized programs. The growth of these programs, excluding our 4 largest clients, increased 58% in gross written premiums in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year. This resulted in an increase of $1.7 million in ceding fees for the quarter. This positive trend demonstrates the continued growth from our smaller and midsized programs.

Moving on to the balance sheet, approximately $2.4 billion of State National’s liabilities represent a gross-up for unpaid losses, loss adjustment expenses, and unearned premium liabilities, which have been ceded to our reinsurers and are primarily related to the Program Services segment. Offsetting these gross liabilities are reinsurance recoverable assets for the same ceded business. Recoverables of approximately $1.7 billion are secured by collaterals held in trust funds for our benefit or letters of credit.

And the remainder is ceded to highly rated, well-capitalized reinsurers. Our balance sheet reflects low financial leverage with only $43.8 million of debt that is interest-only until the early to mid-2030s. Our investment portfolio has a short duration, and is primarily comprised of fixed income securities, the majority of which have investment-grade ratings. The portfolio was laddered to allow reinvestment of funds as rates change.

Now I will discuss our 2017 outlook. As Terry mentioned, the addition of 2 significant programs in the second quarter and the strong performance throughout our portfolio have increased our expectations for the remainder of 2017. We have raised our diluted adjusted earnings per share range from $1.13 to $1.41 to our new range of $1.18 to $1.26.

The underlying assumptions for this range are: no anticipated realized investment gains or losses; an outstanding share count of approximately 42 million shares; an effective tax rate for the year of 36%; general and administrative expenses of $71 million to $75 million; net earned premiums of $140 million to $150 million; and ceding fees of $74 million to $84 million. We remain well-positioned in both our business segments for continued growth, which is reflected in our raised guidance range.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Freeman

Thanks, David. Our Lender Services team continue to perform well in a competitive marketplace as they strengthen existing client relationships and develop new ones, while continually communicating our market-leading solutions to financial institutions. Similarly, in Program Services, our team is further solidifying our leadership position in the fronting market, and our additional business development focus has increased the diversity of our client base.

As David noted earlier, we are pleased to see the significant expansion in programs outside of our 4 largest relationships. That segment of our business produced ceding fees of $1.7 million in excess of the same quarter last year, and this performance represents an accelerating growth rate. The expansion of these relationships is helping to offset the planned 1-year step-down of $4 million in ceding fees in 2017 associated with our multi-year Nephila partnership extension.

Heading into the middle of the year, we continue to see stable competition in the Lender space, with modest loan portfolio growth in our financial institution clients. Within Program Services, as exhibited by our recent successes, general agents are increasingly drawn to our unique fronting solutions, which provide flexibility, stability, and speed-to-market advantages that are not available elsewhere.

From a broad industry perspective, the ongoing influx of capital into the insurance arena has led to the compression of reinsurance rates. These lower reinsurance rates have in part driven industry capital to seek additional opportunity in the form of U.S. primary insurance risk. The convergence of this capital trend and the industry’s growing appetite to explore more efficiently-structured insurance transactions creates an opportunity for State National to play an influential role in supporting key trends likely to drive the insurance industry for the foreseeable future.

The company continues to be the preferred conduit between distribution and capital for leading industry participants as a highly rated and broadly licensed insurance carrier with a significant depth of experience in this arena. And we are the only major insurance carrier with decades of experience that provides fronting as a dedicated business.

In regards to capital allocation, we continue to see potential opportunities to enhance shareholder value, and we are continuously evaluating the best uses of our capital. Our history of profitable performance, along with the positive trends within each of our businesses, underscore our optimism about our future potential and expectations for continued growth and profitability.

Operator, we are now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question is from the line of Jeff Briggs with Singular Research. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Briggs

Hi, guys. Good morning and very nice quarter. Good to see the new clients in the Program Services side. So that’s actually the topic of my question, and it relates to – when we see – these new clients are expected to write approximately $200 million a year in premiums – or $200 million a quarter in premiums, how do we translate that into the ceding fees that go to you guys? Is that different for every client? Is it a percentage of premiums? Or how – what’s the best way to look at that?

David Hale

Well, first off, it is $200 million of premium expected annually, so as opposed to…

Jeff Briggs

Okay. I used it the wrong way.

David Hale

I wish it was quarterly. But our ceding fees average around 5.5%. We don’t give out the specific ceding fees by account. Those ceding fees will be earned over a 12-month period as the associated premiums are earned. So as we started writing in the second quarter, you’d expect those – basically nine months of premiums to be written in this year, but those premiums will be earned over a 12-month period after the month in which they’re written.

Matt Freeman

I think it’s also important to note that as we’re very excited about the growth in the business and the diversity of the client base it represents, we did have the expectation that we would come into this year with material new business development. So some portions of this new business have been historically incorporated into our earnings projections, and this new business has been factored into the new range that has been provided from an earnings standpoint.

Jeff Briggs

Okay, thanks. That’s helpful.

Our next question is from the line of Randy Binner with FBR. Please go ahead with your questions.

Randy Binner

Hi, good morning. Just picking up there. I’m multitasking a little bit. Did you disclose the rate that you’re collecting as a percentage of gross on these new programs? And also, I’m curious about the term of the programs and what the subject matter risk is, specifically.

Terry Ledbetter

No, we didn’t disclose the rate, Randy. We emphasized the fact that generally, we charge a 5.5% fee on – we average that on the programs that we write. And the term, there’s not a specific term. These are continuous contracts. The only time we generally will have a specific term as if there’s a large minimum capacity fee that’s associated with a particular contract, that’s not the case in either of these. But we certainly expect these to be long-term, very viable relationships with State National.

Randy Binner

Is it workers’ comp, casualty, property? Is there anything you can share about the subject matter risk is?

Terry Ledbetter

It’s property and casualty.

Randy Binner

Fair enough. Just sticking with Program. The comments, Matt, just I think when you said the Nephila step-down, I mean, you’re strictly just quoting the contractual minimums, but should we read anything there, that, that is just going to be a minimum? Or should we expect Nephila to be able to exceed the minimums there as they continue to build out their MGA and other infrastructure?

Matt Freeman

Yes, Randy, thanks for the question. I was not trying to imply anything other than reiterating the extension, the terms of the extension deal that we’re granted a while back. I was just reiterating and making known that, that step-down does occur in 2017. We’re very pleased with the production and growth with Nephila. And as David quoted earlier, even sequentially, we’re seeing material growth. Quarter-over-quarter, we’re seeing material growth in the premiums from the Nephila relationship.

Randy Binner

Yes, yes, thanks. Okay, that squares it off. And then, can you provide any specifics on what the like the gross was from Nephila in the quarter and what the ceding fees were, whether it was normal or capacity fees?

Matt Freeman

While we don’t quote specifics on the amount of premium by account, we obviously did share some of the growth rate to highlight the success that they’re having in continuing to grow that book of business. And the Nephila program did contribute ceding fees of $2 million in this – in quarter one.

Randy Binner

Those are ceding fees, but not necessarily capacity fees, correct?

David Hale

That’s a combination. There is still an element of capacity fee in there.

Randy Binner

But that is the total?

David Hale

Yes.

Randy Binner

Then, I’m guessing Matt is going to get on, but just to make sure this gets asked on the severity, what is individual claims? What drove that and gives you confidence that it’ll go down later in the year? And then I’ll drop back in the queue.

David Hale

I’m sorry, could you repeat the question? I was looking at something else.

Randy Binner

The severity issue in the quarter, can you just describe what it was on the individual claims and why we would expect it to trend down going forward?

David Hale

Well, we had an unusual number of large claims. For example, claims over $40,000, we had 20 in the first quarter of 2017 versus nine in the first quarter of 2016. The difference is almost $1 million in claim cost. So that was unusually high. But as I mentioned in the script, we saw a dramatic decrease in our claims in April. And in fact, loss ratio in April dropped to just below 40%. So while we did see an unusual number of claims in that first quarter, our expectations are to continue to see the loss ratio trend down. Additionally, as I think we’ve mentioned before, we continually underwrite each of our 600 accounts. So to the extent that the losses continue at a higher clip, we will institute underwriting actions to correct the loss ratio.

Randy Binner

Yes. And I guess a follow-up there, what drives the claim over $40K? I mean, are the cars worth that much, or is there an additional element to the claim?

David Hale

Well, most of our portfolio is consisted of automobiles, some of them certainly can be greater than $40,000. We also have some motorhomes in our portfolio, big boats. So there are some other things that can cause large claims from time to time.

Randy Binner

Okay, great. I’ll leave it that. Thank you.

At this time, I'll turn the floor back to management for closing comments.

Terry Ledbetter

Thank you all for joining us this morning. We look forward to speaking with you again on our next conference call.

This does conclude today's teleconference.

