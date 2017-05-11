Premier Gold Mines' (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Ewan Downie - President and CEO

Steve Filipovic - CFO

Analysts

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Daniel Gavin - CIBC

John Begeman

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for participating in today’s call. I’m John Begeman, Executive Chairman of Premier Gold. For those of you that haven’t already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today’s call have been posted and are available on the company’s website.

Before we get started, I first want to direct you to page three of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

Today, we will provide you with the Company’s 2017 first quarter financial and operational results. An update of our status of the current 2017 guidance will also be provided. With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Filipovic, our Chief Financial Officer. Each will provide a discussion and summary, but first a few highlights.

Premier Gold is pleased to provide 2017 first quarter results. This company continues to demonstrate a successful transition from explorer to producer. The company's previous two operational quarters clearly provide evidence that Premier is poised for a successful 2017 operational year.

Our operational team at Mercedes guided both by Charlie Ronkos and Brent Kristof have again exceeded the budget in production with lower costs for the first quarter. Along with an exciting start to the new production -- to the New Year production lines, we have also brought in what we believe to be an exciting resource at our 100% owned McCoy-Cove project in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

Also, our cash balance is growing, despite a large spend on exploration and development activities across the company. Premier is not only delivering exceptional production, cash flow and earnings, but we are also delivering on our exploration properties with resources that we will be conducting further testing and exploration through 2017.

Why Premier? Premier ended the quarter with an excellent financial positional strength. We ended Q1 with cash and cash equivalents of CAD147.3 million or USD110.7 million with 22,772 ounces of gold and 55,230 ounces of silver in inventory. Our 2017 production and cost guidance remains unchanged at 125,000 and 135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of silver.

All-in sustaining cash costs, our all-in sustaining costs of USD660 to USD690 per ounce of gold, which we believe to be the best in pure cost comparison. We continue to grow reserves, resources; we have disciplined spending and a low debt position. We continue to improve our pipeline of growth with proven management in world class districts and safe jurisdictions with sensible partnerships. We have two world-class safe producing mines in North America with six advanced stage projects and an exploration upside.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Steve Filipovic, our Chief Financial Officer. After Steve's discussion, Ewan Downie will provide a further operations update followed by a time for questions. Thank you.

Steve Filipovic

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Welcome again to the call. I’ll be talking to page 6 of the presentation. So if you're not already there, just please turn to page 6 and we’re speaking to the Q1 2017 operating and financial highlights. During the first quarter, we produced a total of 50,979 ounces of gold and 88,572 ounces of silver. Of the 50,000 ounces of gold produced during the quarter, roughly 22,000 came from Mercedes and about just under 29,000 came from our South Arturo mine in Nevada.

Our cash costs on a consolidated basis and coproduct basis of USD385 and our all-in sustaining cost for the quarter came to USD432 an ounce, so that’s in comparison to cash cost guidance of 580 to 610 and as John previously mentioned, all-in sustaining cost guidance of 660 to 690. During the quarter, we generated cash from operations of CAD37.9 million or USD28.6 million. We invested CAD9.2 million in exploration and development and we incurred about CAD6 million in capital expenditures primarily on underground expansion and on required some new equipment, some smaller equipment giving us better access to our mine workings and what we feel is going to be a good contribution to our efforts towards minimizing dilution in our mining.

We paid down debt and really the interest during the quarter approximately CAD4.3 million and as a result, we -- basically our quarter-end free cash flow for the quarter was CAD27.6 million. And that equates to a free cash flow of CAD0.13 or USD0.10 per share. We finished the quarter at CAD147.3 million in cash.

Turning to page 7. During the quarter, we sold 51,593 ounces of gold at an average realized price of USD12.24. That’s the equivalent of CAD16.21. We generated revenue of CAD85.3 million on those sales with a resultant net income of CAD6.7 million or CAD0.03 per share. After taking into account charges to income for 9.2 million in exploration and development and 2.6 million in finance and related charges. That net income of 6.7 million compares to a net loss in the previous quarter of 2016, comparative quarter 2016 of 13.2 million or a loss of CAD0.08 the same time last year.

The past six months have been extremely busy for us. We've been working to integrate our Mercedes mine, so there’s been quite a bit of going on, especially at Mercedes and despite the scope and significance of this exercise, our team has been highly successful, we consider, in terms of identifying opportunities for improved operating practices and cost cutting measures. And we feel we've begun to see those, the impact of those efforts in our earnings and results for this quarter and we're confident that we'll continue to see the impact of those continued improvements and opportunities as we continue to report quarters moving forward.

And it’s safe for us to say at this point here, it's been six months of considerable work, but we are now officially done with the integration and operating completely independent of any ties or affiliation with Yamana. So real thanks to our team in Nevada or sorry in Mercedes, because this was a considerable exercise to have happened during the course of the last six months and as I said, on top of that, they've been working hard to provide and identify opportunities for us to cut costs and improve our operating. So very good effort in our part down there.

From my perspective, that’s it for operating and financial results. At this point, I think Ewan will take on and give us a more detailed picture of what’s happening in that particular mine size.

Ewan Downie

Thank you, Steve and John. Yeah. I think for us, a great quarter. We had one of the largest spends in our company's history for a quarter in terms of exploration and development and other items. And despite that, our cash balance continues to grow at a significant rate and that is continuing here in the second quarter. So really a thank you to the operations team at Mercedes for really delivering on what we, as Premier, have sat as a goal and it’s really an 18-month goal to get to where I think we're at today. And also for Barrick at South Arturo which has been a steady performer since it started delivering more gold and better grades since inception. So that's been a real strong operation for us and that's why our cash is growing at, as John said, what we consider the pure back cost in our peer group.

So if you look at slide 8, production results from Mercedes. We produced just over 22,000 ounces of gold and 88,000 ounces of silver during the quarter. That was almost exactly or slightly above what we had budgeted for the quarter, but I think the real win for us here at Mercedes is a lot of the cost cutting initiatives that we have implemented at Mercedes have taken shape and we delivered all-in sustaining costs of under CAD800 an ounce, which for us is a true testament to the job the team is doing down there.

On slide 9, some of the things we've done since we took over Mercedes is we've accelerated the spend on both exploration and development. We're well on our 18-month goal, which was to, when we acquired Mercedes, it was operating at less than 2000 tonnes a day of 2200 [ph] a day mill and we set our goal in 18 months to fill the mill so to speak target and essentially today, we’re running most days well over 2000 tonnes a day. So we’re -- I’d expect a strong performance from Mercedes to continue going forward.

As I said, we had an accelerated spend on development we accessed in March, the Diluvio deposit, which is another deposit we want to develop at Mercedes, where more than 50% completed drift to access the Rey de Oro deposit, which is parallel to the Klondike mine working and we've started well ahead of schedule, drifting towards Marianas, which is the essentially extension of the main Mercedes trend down plunge that was originally scheduled for a couple of years from now in terms of being brought into development, but we're accelerating that.

We expect to be drilling from underground this year at Marianas and hopefully this year and next year, putting Marianas into reserves. So far we've completed 2900 meters of drilling. We have nine drills active at Mercedes now, which is a pretty big increase from the original budget. We re-tendered our drilling at Mercedes, both underground and surface. Our drilling costs have come down. Our original guidance starting the year was that we would do approximately 25,000 meters of drilling throughout the year.

We’re now expecting to do 50,000 -- approximately 50,000 meters at Mercedes in 2017, which is double our previous guidance on site and we continue to maintain our cash and all-in sustaining cost guidance for the year, despite that. So we are planning at year end to put out the new resource and reserve statement and it would be my expectation that we will at least replace reserves during the year and hopefully depletion, we will increase reserves on the year if our team does a job we expect them to do.

Slide 10, just a look at where we are. We've got sort of three main mine centers at Mercedes; Lupita, up to the north east; Klondike in the central area and the main Mercedes Lagunas-Barrancas trends. In this image, you can see just to the northeast of Lupita is Diluvio. That's a deposit that we put in the capital to access and we reached Diluvio at the end of Q1. So that's really helped us increase our working phases and it's allowing us to get to that nameplate 2000 tonnes a day plus and we actually today have a stockpile at Mercedes as well.

Rey De Oro, beside Klondike and can you can see in this image, Marianas on straight with the Lagunas mine, workings. In yellow, on this image, you see post mineral sedimentary and volcanic cover and that’s an area that has had very little drilling and we believe well into the future in that area sort of a long strike or down plunge of the areas being mined, mostly the outcrop. We will continue to find deposits in that area as we continue exploration on the property.

Slide 10 is an image of our first access into the new Diluvio deposits, so this is Diluvio Central as we call it. This access was completed in March. The result of this access is it's increased our number of mining faces available and has allowed us to increase production. There is ongoing drilling on this project. We continue to step out on this horizon, because it does remain open and continue to hit good grades. So, we believe that this will be an area that will produce for us for several years to come.

Slide 12 is an image of the current resource at Marianas. Marianas, in this image, if you look at the lower right corner, that's the Lagunas mine workings and from those mine workings, we've started driving a drift to drill off the Marianas zone. There's approximately 100,000 ounces of gold equivalent at Marianas based on surface drilling, some stellar intercepts from this being drilled at surface up to over 20 grams per tonne and we expect in Q3 that we’ll be in a position to start drilling Marianas. Marianas is not in current reserves, but we expect the drilling that will be done this year and more follow-up in 2018 is that Marianas will be added to future reserves and will be one of those areas that we view being able to replace and hopefully grow our reserve base at Mercedes and ahead of depletion.

Slide 13, I’ll move on to South Arturo. South Arturo again had a very solid quarter. South Arturo is a relatively short life mine. It will be mining, open pit mining will be completed here in the second quarter. During the first quarter, it produced four Premiers count just short of 29,000 ounces, so another solid quarter, very low cost operation at all-in sustaining costs of $261 an ounce, makes it one of the lowest cost producing operations than you'll see I think anywhere in the world.

This is a testament to the work that Barrick has done. They’re the operator here. The mine has operated a satellite operation to their Goldstrike mine and the ore is processed at the Goldstrike roaster. We continue to have a very solid stockpile, so we expect that processing of ore will continue likely throughout the year from South Arturo and as you can see in our financial statements, a fairly high level of depletion that's because we're depleting this deposit in our financial statement, based on the capital that was put in, in the original budget.

So far, we view South Arturo is outperforming the model in terms of grade and ounces and we think will be a solemn beat for us on the year. South Arturo was purchased from Goldcorp in 2015. We put in the capital with Barrick to bring it online in August of 2016. And as I said, we will continue mining through most of Q2. The processing of ore will be blended with Barrick’s other ore throughout the year. At year end, we continue to view there being a low grade portion of the ore put on stockpile and for the year, we're expecting less than $500 an ounce all-in sustaining.

If you move on to the next slide, exploration is something that continues at South Arturo and future development is key. Slide 15 is really, shows where we are in terms of the Carlin trend. We're centrally located, one of a key land position in one of the world's most sought after gold districts. It's one of the lowest cost operations, a lot of the reason for that is we didn't -- we don't process -- we didn't have to build a new processing facility on site. It's simply we paid for the pre-strip and now we're mining fairly high grade ore when you look at it compared to other open pit operations.

We really acquired this property with a view that it had significant upside. I think there's significantly more upside than the property is given credit for. El Nino is an underground deposit immediately down plunge of the current pit that we're currently going through the permitting process of hopefully going to bring into production in the next couple of years. There's two additional open pit phases associated with the current mine operation that are permitted. Barrick is currently working on the economics of that at a lower gold price than the original feasibility study was done at.

The East Dee deposit has some very high grade broad intercepts, proximal to the historic deep pit that we view as being a very solid underground opportunity for us to drill off in the future. And to the west of the current workings, we are testing new exploration targets in 2017 and hope with success hopefully, we’ll be coming out with a bit more information on that as the year goes forward. The partnership with Barrick has been a very good one for us at Premier. I believe it is -- Premier is a company that always fosters partnerships and this is as being a very, very good partnership. I believe we've built a good relationship with Barrick and hopefully that will lead to additional opportunities for our company in the future and we look forward to continue to work with Barrick on this property going forward.

Slide 16 is an image of the planned underground development of the El Nino deposit. This is a high grade opportunity immediately down plunge of the current pit. The permits were submitted in 2016 to go ahead with this ramp and mining. The ore, much like the open pit, would be processed at the Goldstrike roaster. It is a Carlin style underground deposit. We hope that following work that we're going to do this year and next year that we will be providing true resource estimates. This is a mine plan based on internal resources to date, but you can see our drilling in 2015 had numerous high grade broad intercepts into this zone. The deposit has been drilled off more or less at open pit, pipe spacing and starting in 2017, we'll be completing infill drilling to bring this up to underground status and likely significant drilling being done from underground once we gain access.

Slide 17, when you look at -- one of the things we get a lot of questions about is how come you call your current mining phase 2 and phase 2 is the original plan at South Arturo, was for a large phase 1 pit so to speak and phase 2 was the high strip high grade second opportunity that would be developed. The original feasibility study was done several years ago when gold prices were higher and at current gold prices closer to 1200, the phase 2 opportunity was the most economic. So it was built first. Phase 1 has now been put into what we call phases 1 and 3.

This is a conceptual image of what it would look like if we go ahead with the two additional pit opportunities. Currently, we’re evaluating the feasibility of this operation as with a heap leach facility being built on site. We hope by year end that we’ll be able to give pretty good guidance on what we're going to do with this point forward. The mining here could expose good underground high grade opportunities as well, which is one of the future opportunities. The exploration target that we're drilling in this image would be off the image to the west and that's what we call a sort of a deep pit look alike and we’ll provide more guidance on that as we go forward this year.

Also in the quarter, we released two new resource estimates. Hasaga early in the quarter and McCoy-Cove sort of mid quarter. McCoy-Cove has moved to the forefront of Premier’s vision of growth. It's a high grade, indicated grade is 11.5 grams, inferred grade, 1.3 million ounces or just over 12 grams makes McCoy-Cove one of the highest grade undeveloped gold deposits in Nevada. The deposit occurs immediately down plunge of a historic pit that produced over 3 million ounces of gold and 110 million ounces of silver. We have an existing plant of operations that will allow for near term development, but prior to going ahead with our advanced exploration, our early development plan here, we have several numerous ongoing initiatives at McCoy-Cove.

In Q1 and in Q2, we've got an aggressive drill program that is primarily doing a in-field drilling in the test mine area. We are in the midst of doing full metallurgy. We expect the metallurgy to be completed late in this quarter and that will be released once completed. You can see in this image in the blue box, in the central area, there is a blue circle, that’s the historic Cove pit. There is water. So one thing we need to make sure of before going underground is we can deal with the water flow with current permitting. So we are doing full hydrological flow testing in this corridor and that will hopefully should demonstrate that with the current plan, we’ll be able to start driving a ramp and access ore without having to go through any further permitting process to gain additional water.

So far, the hydrological flow work, [indiscernible] is being put in existing Cove pit has been very positive. So those are two of the major milestones here in the second quarter. Once those are completed, we’ll immediately start work on a preliminary economic assessment that we will expect to release some time in the third or early fourth quarter and our assumptions are that that's going to be positive and our target is to start the underground development in Q4 of this year, assuming all permits and everything fall into place.

Definition drilling of the Helen and CSD Gap deposits will be completed from the ramp starting in the second half of ’18 and on our current schedule, we hope to begin test mining and working through a feasibility study in late ’18 and into 2019. So for Premier, this is a true growth prospect for the company and given our success to date, especially the grade where we're very excited by this project and we moved it up in our development pipeline.

Slide 19 shows our current conceptual model of how we develop this, the ramp will be driven out of the north wall of the historic Cove pit and the Phase 1 will include the exploration decline into the upper Helen zone where we will test mine part of the Helen zone deposit. If the water flow is what we hope it will be, we may actually be able to also do some test mining in the lower Helen zone, but that we won't be able to concretely say that until we've completed the water flow testing. The CSD Gap deposit remains open down plunge, it's a bit difficult to try to drill what we think the extensions of that could be because of the pit and the water in the pit. And then we also have at depths the 2201 deposit that remains open on strike and will be drilled in the future.

We also during the first quarter released a new or a maiden resource of our 100% owned Hasaga gold property in Red Lake. This showed an indicated resource of 1.1 million ounces, inferred 0.6 million ounces in the open pit kept portion of this property we re-acquired Hasaga with the view that this could be sort of a bulk tonnage or open pit style deposit in a camp that's really better known for narrow vein high grade opportunities.

Open pit is not something that we typically see people looking for in Red Lake but we flag Hasaga as a prime opportunity for open pit mineralization and we with a successful 18 month drill campaign came out with a solid resource in terms of open pit. There is also good potential for underground mineralization as well given that the Hasaga mine was a historic underground mine that remained opened at depth when it closed in the mid-1950s and we're currently drilling that target area and having some solid early exploration success in that area as well.

This is a trend, how the Hasaga trend that produced over 600,000 ounces of gold began mining in 1930, this was the first mining in the Red Lake camp was the - or the bulk underground mining continued to 1952, but since then the discovery of the Campbell and the Red Lake mines has led to the count being considered more of an narrow vein high-grade camp. Where we do view there being significant upside in this open pit resource. The deposit does trend on two adjacent lands owned by Yamana but the underground opportunity is going to be key for us this year. If you skip to Slide 21, our initial drilling that we've done in gray in the image is the historical Hasaga mine working. Again last mining here was completed in 1952. There were some drill holes and some work from the bottom levels of the mine suggesting mineralization to the southwest.

In 1988 and 1996, Lac Minerals drilled a few wide spaced holes to test this area. With some success, you can see 9.27 grams over ten meters, 4.77 over 56 meters and we followed that up recently. Our first hole drilling in that interpretive plunge line where the deeper Lac Mineral holes where we intersected 10.9 grams over 54 meters. We are currently drilling 100 to 200 meter step outs around that intercept. And now starting to tighten up our drilling in the areas that we think we can hopefully identify future resources in this area. We're also drilling to the south properties we call the Bounty Gold target, our layered lake and that is a new conception model of where the Red Lake mine trend continued down plunge.

Slide 22, we can't leave out our largest deposit in our company's portfolio, the Trans-Canada or Hardrock deposit, which is contained in our Greenstone property, a joint venture between ourselves and Centerra in North Western Ontario. Last year, we delivered a feasibility study that showed that we now carry reserves out of 4.65 million ounces of gold, bidding rate on the highway in northwestern Ontario, very solid project. We're currently doing several things to continue to improve the economics of this project, but most of the work ongoing is in support of getting permits to go ahead with building this operation. We submitted our drafted EA in 2016, we've now incorporated all of the comments from local communities and individuals in the area and the government and are in the midst of getting ready to submit our final EA which will hopefully be accepted and this will give us the opportunity to go ahead with building the Hardrock mine.

The support we've seen from the local First Nation communities has been very good and we've always enjoyed a solid working relationship with the communities and also with the town of Geraldton being that we sit on the highway and essentially raid in the town of Geraldton. We are proud of the local community work we've done that is gained good support from all impacted groups. Centerra has approximately CAD126.5 million remaining to spend on this project prior to Premier having to put in any money. I’ll remind everybody that our feasibility was done entirely on our only on the open pit portion of the Hardrock deposit. Hardrock has a strong and large underground component that was in factored into our feasibility and we also have the Brookbank and Key Lake deposits to the west that we believe could be a future production centers in this area.

So with that I’ll just throw up the summary page. We maintain our guidance of 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold. I think we're well on track to meet the high end of guidance for the year. And I expect our operations to continue their strong performance going forward. We have three projects currently in permitting for future development and I think that’s one of the things that really separates Premier from a lot of our peers that we have a - I think a tremendous growth pipeline and we are actively speaking to get the permits in place so that we can go ahead with development of several of these. El Nino being the underground portion of the South Arturo. McCoy-Cove is our 100% owned property in the Battle Mountain trend and Hardrock deposit is in our Greenstone property with Centerra.

The advanced exploration program at McCoy-Cove is targeting a primary economic assessment in the second half of this year and if all goes well, in Q4 we hope to be collaring a ramp and starting the advanced exploration portion of this to be our next project in our production pipeline. And we sustain a very active exploration budget. As you can see we spent just over CAD9 million in the first quarter in exploration, which is one of our most aggressive quarters in terms of exploration. We've doubled our exploration drilling at Mercedes for the year and we expect that through the drill bid we will continue to deliver well into the future.

So with that I thank you everybody for attending, we'll take several calls or several questions if there are any and I'll open up the floor to questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Tumazos from John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Your line is open.

John Tumazos

Could you describe the sort of the narrative behind management turnout at Mercedes? Was there a situation where the managers on site have ideas but couldn’t get the attention of the headquarters in Toronto because Mercedes was small or Malartic was big or if the company was centralized or do you change out the personnel on site and your own people had different approaches. It's very dramatic the change in performance? Thank you.

Ewan Downie

I think we have to give Yamana some of the credit here. When we acquired Mercedes I think with the, you know, some of the market conditions we saw in 2013, 2014 there was essentially a stop in exploration of the property. But when we acquired Mercedes last year, they had reinitiated a fairly significant exploration program in 2016. So we've continued that exploration program and as you can see we've actually bumped up exploration in ‘17. But Yamana had restarted measures to make the mine work. Brought in the mine manager who was previously at ALPINION to kind of look at what they could do better at Mercedes. And Christian who's with us in the - he came with us when we acquired the project. He and his team have done a great job of continuing to implement some of the measures they were doing to reduce waste.

We brought in some new mining fleet since we've taken over to allow us to go narrower and reduce dilution at the mine that was an initiative they'd started. We recognize that there is a little under capitalization in terms of development that led to the mine operating at less than 2000 tonnes or nameplate capacity a day. Immediately, we said let's put in the dollars to put in those working so that we get back up to 2000 or better a day. They've done that successfully. And through the drill bit we believe that we'll continue to replenish and replace reserves. I think there's just a few years of really poor. The mine in Yamana’s portfolio was their smallest mine and they're only mine in Mexico. So maybe in some ways got a little less attention than it's getting under Premier being our only operated project in Premier’s portfolio currently, it's getting a lot of attention from our management team and I think this will continue to lead to changes that will generate strong returns for shareholders in the future.

John Tumazos

I’m going to ask a second question. Several of your projects are very high grade and low capital. The two that are in production, the next phase in South Arturo and McCoy-Cove. Your Canadian projects are large capital projects or larger capital. Would you consider splitting Premier into two companies if you would high grade projects and high capital projects?

Ewan Downie

We really haven't contemplated that right now. I think we’ve build Premier and we have our pipeline so that we're a company that can just continue to display growth well into the future. I would say Hardrock is a larger capital larger project, but it's also a very large gold production per year opportunity. And given its pretty good grade for an open pit, we view that as being a low cost on opportunity as well. So right now we view Hardrock as being a solid part of Premier’s future growth and our ultimate goal is to be a cash flow generating, hopefully as you've asked in the past, my goal is to make Premier a company that builds mines and pays dividends. So, ensuring a long term future for us I think Hardrok plays an important part of that for us.

John Tumazos

I bought some shares last week and I’m just waiting for it to go.

Ewan Downie

Thanks John, always good to hear your support.

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Gavin from CIBC. Your line is open.

Daniel Gavin

Just over at Mercedes, you're up at the 2,000 tonnes per day in the quarter and can we use that as a run rate on a go forward basis and just any one time. How many [indiscernible] top rate at this level and keep the throughput high?

John Begeman

John here, and 2,000 tonnes per day is certainly our goal. We want to fill those - fill the mill with quality tonnes of ore. And we expect that we'll be able to do that with our development plan. And between 17 and 20 faces at any given time is what we’ve seen and has been able to deliver that 2,000 tonnes.

Daniel Gavin

And then just on the cost, you made some great improvements there. Can we expect those costs to stay roughly where they on a go-forward and just on your annual guidance, are you obviously tracking to the lower end or below. How do you think about that at this stage?

Ewan Downie

There's still some room to eke out a little bit better performance there. But I'd stay with our guidance for the balance of the year. We can give an update later in our next quarter but it’s a little bit of a work in progress still to continue to optimize some of our costs. But it's still looking like there's a little bit to squeeze out yet.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Mike Horn, a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

A few questions, I'll just ask one at a time. Just continuing on the Mercedes, great cost results there and it sounded like you moved ahead some expenditures you were talking about the drilling that you did and increasing that and also the equipment that you bought. Do you expect the spend which is certainly was part of the AISC. Do you expect that to continue at the same level going forward or I guess, it sounds like you have more drilling but maybe less equipment to buy and maybe just some detail on that, do you see the same sort of level of spend at Mercedes going forward this year.

Ewan Downie

I'll jump in for a portion of this and then Steen may want to compliment what I say. But the equipment that we purchase helps to manage the amount of contractor support that we would employ as well. So that’s kind of a one-off, we don't see an additional spend of $3 million to $4 million like we did earlier for mining equipment coming up. The drilling that we're doing, that we redesigned and are deploying multiple drills is within our budgeted exploration and budgeted development expenditures for the year. So we're kind of reallocating and reemphasizing certain areas rather than expanding what we had already budgeted. So we're in a good place right now.

Unidentified Analyst

So you see the spend kind of staying level through the year, maybe not as much equipment purchase but you're increasing the drilling is that, do I have that right?

Ewan Downie

The exploration drilling, this is Ewan here. We retendered our drilling for 2017 and with the existing budget that we had planned for the year we're actually expecting to almost double the amount of drilling being done under the same budget. So that won't be a real - an increase in cost of just be in my view an increase in results. So the drill program will continue throughout the year. We did approximately 5% of the drilling in the first quarter, but we’re up to nine drills active on the property and probably have a good exploration update here sometime late in the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

And then moving over to our Arturo, I thought I heard you say that you're going to mine the pit until almost the end of the second quarter and then there's a stockpile. And so, when I look at the guidance for the year it almost seems like kind of two quarters of Arturo. But if you're processing the stockpile, I'm just trying to get my mind around how much potential extra production that is. And if I remember from the last conference call, I thought you're one quarter behind in booking whatever happens at Arturo, is that true?

Ewan Downie

I wouldn't say it’s one quarter, with the way the operation works at Arturo is, Barrick has to reconcile the gold that they receive every month because it is blended with ore from other sites. So we typically don't get say April's gold, we didn't get on at the end of April, we will get that gold here in sort of mid May. So that's part of the reason that the gold carries forward there, but what we found at Arturo is that so far the grade has reconciled better than the model to-date and that's resulted in additional ounces. So it would be my expectation that at Arturo we found that Barrick has been, it's pretty conservative when they provide information and we fully expect to be able to easily hit guidance based on what we've seen so far this year. It's Arturo that I really view as we could beat guidance on the year in terms of production. There is a fairly large stockpile of ore with a large number of contained ounces and 40% of those are to Premier’s account. So that ore would be - continued to be processed throughout this year and blended with their ore.

Unidentified Analyst

And so how many ounces would you say are in the stockpile?

Ewan Downie

We don't give a firm number, but I'd say there is at least a 100,000 ounces in that stockpile on 100% basis right now.

Unidentified Analyst

I thought you said that they would process that through year end.

Ewan Downie

Yeah, we don't full guidance on exactly when the ore gets processed, but so far this year we received 28,000 ounces in the first quarter which is more than half of our annual guidance. And we just received notice on what we got for April, there was another in our view solid month. So Arturo continues to perform very well for Premier.

Unidentified Analyst

I know you've been asked this question before, so there should be a little gap, the stockpile will process through to year end. And then how long - you touched on a little bit, you're looking at the underground and some of the pits, but the underground seems like the more immediate. How many quarters do you think there will be nothing coming from kind of just a gap at Arturo between when the stockpile ends and when maybe you get the underground going.

Ewan Downie

I would view 2018 as being a gap year. Assuming permits come in in hand and we go ahead with the underground, we would be developing the underground mine in ’18, drilling from underground and hopefully beginning processing in 2019. Whether or not ore continues to be processed in 2019 that will be something we have to - during the year, we'll continue to talk with Barrick and see if there is any expected gold to come out next year based on scheduling and processing or our stockpile.

Unidentified Analyst

And last question, thank you for all the detail. I know you haven't released it I don't think, but when you look at the underground there, how do you see that in size relative to what you've done so far maybe to be three pits phases. Is there a potential for multiple years of production there or is it another kind of quick sort of thing like this was, maybe just a little bit more color there?

Ewan Downie

Well, we haven't really discussed in full detail what the exact mine plan is for underground that probably will occur later this year as we get more certainty on permits. The deposit remains open, there are several areas on strike that is open for expansion, it is open down dip on the eastern limb of the anticline. So there is continued upside here. About 800 meters to the west are intercepts up to 140 feet of 0.3 ounces or 10 grams in what we call the East Dee deposit. Originally we are planning on doing additional drilling at East Dee in ’17; I believe that's now being postponed to ‘18. But the underground opportunity I'd say what we know to-date it's not as big as the current pit, but it remains open, so I'm optimistic it will provide more multi years of underground production. The two pits that you saw in the image in our presentation, the Phases 1&3 as they're called. Those two pits in combined we would expect would have more gold than the current pit.

Unidentified Analyst

But at lower grade?

Ewan Downie

Yeah at lower grade, yes. And if we decide to go ahead with that opportunity that would be a multi-year mining operation.

Unidentified Analyst

And you said those two pits combined have more gold than the Phase 2 but at a lower grade?

Ewan Downie

Yeah the original feasibility study that you can find if you Google it, had about 2 million ounces in that larger pit. Now because of lower gold prices and when the feasibility study done, we’re envisioning two smaller pits. So it's not 2 million ounces, but it's not 100,000 ounces, so it's somewhere in between there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks again, lots of really exciting stuff going on. Thanks for the detail on the call.

Ewan Downie

All right thank you. All right then, with that we’re right at the end of our timeline. Thank you everybody for listening in on the call. We are as always quite open to taking calls offline, so please feel free to contact Matt, Steve, John or myself or anybody else in the Premier team if you have any more questions. We're very excited about the results of our quarter, especially when you look at our costs per ounce I think and the growth in cash, the real metrics that how - in my view how good a company is doing is, yes, your costs are good, but are you generating cash and we generated in spite of one of the largest quarterly spends in company history, we generated nearly CAD30 million and positive cash to the account. And in April that has continued to grow.

