Iconix: Evaluation Of The Big Peanuts Sale, Earnings Call And More

Investors who followed my strategy of buying extra on the pullbacks and selling the extra on jumps in the price saw strong gains from the volatility in the stock price.

For the first time ever on an earnings call, Iconix delineated the tax savings it's getting from its impairments. These amount to savings of 51 cents in EPS per year.

Earlier this year, the company also said to expect a strong second half. On the call, they gave many details that show a strong probability they'll meet their targets.

Investors reacted very positively to the sale of Peanuts, which has numerous benefits for the company including saving it 53 cents in EPS per year.

With a newsworthy earnings release Wednesday that included the sale of Peanuts, Iconix Brand Group ((NASDAQ: ICON) had a rollercoaster of a day. It jumped as high as $7.78 in the pre-market and ended at $7.60. It opened the regular session at $7.3 and rocketed to $8.30 on very high volume, then gradually went down to $6.58 on far lower volume, then went up some to close the regular session at $6.7. In after-hours trading, it went up to $7.10 and then closed at $8.07 on a decent sized purchase of 34,161 shares, placing ICON in the top 3 after-hours gainers. While 34,000 shares isn't a huge amount, it is 5% of ICON's average daily volume, so it's a sizable amount for after hours.

In a recent article in this series, I recommended that investors increase their positions at prices below $7.50 and sell the extra shares they bought on jumps of about 5% to 15% to take advantage of the low share price and the recurring pattern of the stock rising sharply within weeks or months of a pullback.

I recently bought a large amount extra shares between $6.80 and $7.4. On Wednesday morning after the stock rose to above $8 on high volume, I sold a portion of my extra shares for a gain of over 10%. Then when the stock dropped to below $7.40 on low volume in the afternoon, I bought back all of the shares to position myself for more gains on the next jump.

A key point of the strategy is to sell some or most of the extra shares you bought after the pop so you can easily return to the well on the next unfounded pullback. You might be tempted on the jump in price to not sell anything. Yet my advice is to sell at least some of the extra shares.

Not only will it give you some dry powder to benefit from the next pullback, but being disciplined will give you the confidence to pull the trigger on the dips. If you buy extra on the dips with the plan to sell it on the jump, and you don't and the stock pulls back, you'll tend to question your discipline and shy away from pulling the trigger.

As a general rule, whenever a stock price is doing great, it's good to notice if you're feeling greedy for more gains, and take a look at whether you should lighten your position. And when a stock is pulling back, take a look at whether you should increase your position. As Warren Buffet has said repeatedly, "Sell greed, buy fear," which means we often have to do the opposite of what our emotions are saying.

When the price rockets up 20%, we tend to think of how much higher it will go and how much money we will make. When it pulls back, we tend to get fearful. The key is to stand back and study the situation. That's what I'm going to do in this article.

First quarter sales and earnings

Earlier this year, Iconix stated the first half of the year was going to be weak and the second half of the year was going to be strong. The night before the earnings report, I posted a comment that said: "I noticed a few hours ago that the Yahoo Finance consensus estimate for Q1 is pretty high at 22 cents, which would be 88 cents annualized. The company guided for a mid-point of 77.5 cents on the year. I think I recall they said on the last earnings call that the second half of the year would be better than the first half. The Yahoo Finance consensus for the year is 80 cents. Given that, combined with the company's guidance about 1H compared to 2H, I would think the breakdown should be something like: 18c in Q1, 19c in Q2, 21c in Q3 and 22c in Q4."

I stated that I thought there could be a sell-off due to investors (and some analysts) not realizing or remembering that the company had already said the start of the year was going to be weak, and that it would be a buying opportunity given that announcements of the Umbro deal and the refinancing of the 2018 debt would probably not be announced on this call, thus leaving two important catalysts for the future. I also predicted that news outlets would have headlines of a miss or similar based on the consensus (of 5 analysts) being higher than it should be.

That is what appeared to occur. Investors seemed very enthused by the announcement of the Peanuts sale and related pay off of all its high-interest 2021 debt, and that caused the price to go up to $8.30 on extremely high volume.

Earnings came in 1 cent below consensus estimates and Q1 sales were sub-par as the company forecast, and a large part of the call was taken up by analysts' questions pertaining to that, and it seemed to rattle some investors as the stock price went down somewhat during the call on moderate volume and then gradually for the rest of the day on light volume with a mild rally in the last hour or so.

Adding to it were stories like this Associated Press story with a headline that Iconix had a Q1 loss. The lead of the story highlights the GAAP loss of $4.3 million, or 9 cents per share. With the money from the Peanuts sale, the company paid an early pay-off fee in order to retire all of its high-interest 2021 debt early, and the company was allowed to book that fee as an expense in the current quarter. So the GAAP number means nothing.

The non-GAAP profit of 21 cents is the number that represents how the company actually did. And the new adjusted non-GAAP set of numbers the company has now added that show its tax savings is actually the most accurate representation, and shows the company is much more profitable than people realize. I explain this metric later in the article.

When the Peanuts sale settles in June, the company will show a monstrous GAAP beat (based on the $100 million gain on sale) in the next earnings report, and the headlines will be very rosy and strongly in Iconix's favor. Its GAAP EPS that half the media coverage focuses on will be gigantic.

Also, when Iconix shows an improvement from Q1 to Q2, it will look good to investors. When Q3 and Q4 are better than the prior quarters, and also are better than the prior year, the stock will jump dramatically. See the first article for a chart of what's likely to occur if there are YOY gains. This is because if Q3 and Q4 are higher YOY, it means that the company is growing again, and the turnaround is succeeding. It also means Q1 and Q2 2018 will most likely be higher.

I think the most key point that the investors who sold after the call are missing is this: if the company had 21 cents EPS on much lower YOY sales in Q1, then it will have about 22 to 23 cents EPS on flat YOY sales in Q2 and probably 24 to 25 cents on higher YOY sales in Q3 and Q4. That's 91 cents to 94 cents total, which is 17.4% to 21.3% above the mid-point of their guidance. Even if they only repeat the weak first quarter, that is 84 cents total, which is 8.3% above the mid-point of their guidance and also beats consensus estimates of 80 cents.

Retail and consumer analysts are saying that while consumer spending was negative YOY in Q1, it's going to be positive YOY in the next three quarters. Here is one analyst's forecast, and I put a link at the bottom of this article to a story that the most bearish retail analyst of the past two years is now bullish. Iconix also gave many specifics on the call about why it's confident in growth in the second half. Based on those and other factors I'll discuss in this article and the next, I think they'll beat the high end of their non-GAAP EPS range.

The Peanuts Sale

Investors seemed very pleased with the Peanuts sale. While I like Peanuts, it helps Iconix in the following ways:

* It reduces a large amount of its debt. The company's debt problem is now pretty much solved. It's paid off over $600 million in debt in the last year and a half. Simply by using its earnings from the next two years to pay down more of its debt, it will meet its debt reduction targets and will have a normal debt level for its industry. A major hesitation of investors over the last 18 months was a high amount of debt. That is now in the past.

* The company stated that the money it will save on interest payments will be $30 million, which is 53 cents in EPS annually. That's a very large amount.

* It allows the company to focus 100% of its time and efforts on its main sectors of fashion, active and home. It frees up focus in three ways. They're not an entertainment company and not having to handle the various things from Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake (such as production and distribution of Strawberry Shortcake content) frees up more time to focus on their core areas.

Also, the time it takes to put together and execute a sale of this scope is sizable and I'm sure occupied a sizable amount of time the last few months. They also now don't have to focus hardly any time on debt and can focus on growth.

* Risk reduction. What many investors don't know is that the Schulz family has the power to veto whether to do another movie and whether to do a movie every three years. So, there is a significant amount of risk in Peanuts. I think it would make sense for the family to agree to regular movies, but given that they only did one film in the last 25 years and only one TV special in the last 10 years, they might well not.

When rumors of a possible Peanuts sale were reported in January, Steven Marotta, senior research analyst at C.L. King & Associates, wrote in a research note to clients: "Depending on the price, it could materially lower their leverage ratios. Combined with the fact that decisions regarding the brand's destiny are forever tied to the founding family, we view the successful jettisoning of Peanuts from the portfolio (assuming an attractive valuation) as a net positive."

At the time, analysts estimated a sale might go as high as $300 million. Considering the Strawberry Shortcake part of the deal was probably not worth more than $45 million, the $345 million sale price came in at or above the top end of analysts' estimates.

When the first movie was being made, the widow said there would only be one movie. I think there's a good chance that she'll reconsider, but that's a pretty big wild card. Maintaining Peanuts sales requires a new movie every 3 years, and she might only agree to doing one every 6 years or 8 years.

Also, there's a risk that the next movie might not come out as well as the last. If it does come out as well, there's still a risk that it might not do as well commercially. That can be based part-way on the marketing, and part-way on how well the press responds to it. The first Peanuts movie ever shown in theaters (and almost no new Peanuts content for the past 20 years) led to a giant amount of media coverage. The next one might get a third of the amount.

Many people may also respond the same way. They may have felt compelled to go see the first ever Peanuts film in theaters as a cultural event, and might have a "been there, done that" attitude towards the next. Peanuts aficionados will probably see it regardless, but I don't know what percentage of the people who watched the first movie are die-hard fans versus casual.

Movies are high risk high reward. They nailed the reward almost perfectly 18 months ago. But that doesn't change the fact that movies, including sequels, have high risk.

* Margin improvements. Entertainment has far lower margins that Iconix's other categories. With the sale of Peanuts, its margins are going to improve from about 47% to about 55%.

Overall, Iconix did everything right with the brand during the last two years, so the brand is at an all-time high. It's selling Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake for roughly $100 million more than they paid for them, 6 years ago and 2 years ago respectively.

That's a gain of 40% in a fairly short amount of time, plus all the money it made off the brand while it owned it.

Even without all the benefits above, it might have been wise to exit while it's at a zenith. With all the benefits above, it's an excellent move.

Upside / downside

If the stock goes back above about $8.25 like it did after Wednesday's earnings release, I recommend selling at least some of the extra shares you buy at lower prices. If it goes to $10.50 like it did a few months ago, I recommend selling more. This won't mean that the stock is not worth having a position in at those levels. It simply means that at $10.50, there is naturally more downside risk and less overall upside. And thus it doesn't merit having a very large position.

When the stock is below $7.50, the downside is fairly mild for two reasons: 1) institutional investors buy up large numbers of shares when the price goes below $7. 2) A company that is 5 times bigger than Iconix, Sports Direct, would gladly take the company over for $8 to $9 in order to get all of its brands. In the span of a few weeks in December 2015 and January 2016, Sports Direct bought up 20% of the company before the Iconic board passed a poison pill measure to prevent Sports Direct from doing a hostile take-over.

In lieu of being able to take Iconix over, Sports Direct has been making a small fortune selling on the jumps when the price rises to $8 to $10, and buying boatloads of shares between $6.70 and $8. If Iconix can't complete the turnaround it has begun, it can always sell to Sports Direct, and the price will be well over $7.50. Sports Direct has many reasons for wanting Iconix. One is that they own over 600 retail stores in Europe and they could sell Umbro, Starter, Danskin and Pony at all their locations.

Besides owning stores, they also own brands similar to the way Iconix does. For example, they own the tennis brand Dunlop. They could use their existing networks and connections to expand Iconix's brands in Europe. They could also use Iconix's networks and connections to expand their own brands into North America. Both groups of brands would benefit.

Another benefit to SD would be economies of scale. They could essentially eliminate half of Iconix's management and some of its overhead because SD's management could handle many of the higher level things. For example, they would not need two CFOs. Thus Iconix would become even more profitable than it already is. And it's already fairly profitable compared to most companies.

The Peanuts sale shows for the fourth time in two years that Iconix's brands are valuable and sell for strong prices in the open market. Besides this sale, it has sold three other brands for sizable gains: Badgley Mischka, Sharper Image and Billionaire Boys Club.

Also, the company twice emphasized during the call that even if they don't meet their revenue targets, they will still meet their earning targets because they have ways they can reduce expenses.

An important point is that the total EPS for the entire S & P 500 was about $96 last year. If Iconix has 91 cents EPS in 2017 as it seems to be tracking to do (see above), that's about 1% of the total EPS of all 500 companies in the S & P last year, and about 5 times more than the average S & P stock. And the average stock trades at PE multiples of about 25, while Iconix has a PE that is only about 8.3.

If Iconix just stabilizes its earnings and revenues, its PE multiple will go up considerably, probably to 10 to 12, which is what occurred last fall when those metrics appeared to be stabilizing. It is already a highly profitable company.

If it has mild to moderate growth of 1% to 4%, the PE will go up dramatically from its current low level, probably to between 14 and 18 depending on how much growth. The midpoint of that is roughly double the current stock price.

Keep in mind that with profit margins of 55%, small amounts of growth translate to sizable earnings gains. This is particularly the case with Iconix because with their business model and cost structure, incremental sales have profit margins of much higher than 55%, so most of the money goes straight to the bottom line. I will explain the mechanics of that in the next article. For now, the point is that growth will not only increase the multiple, it will impact the earnings amount in the multiple.

While it's not my base case, if it has strong growth of 5% to 7%, its multiple will move closer to the market average, and the earnings amount used in the multiple will be far higher too. That would return it to prior levels of over $30. That's not likely, but I think they're very on track to doing the base case, which is that by a year from now, they will have had 3 quarters of an average of 2% growth.

The company essentially guided to average growth of about 3% in Q3 and Q4, and said they're confident they will do. My assessment is they'll either do it or come close. With this years weak Q1, next year's Q1 comp is very easy and growth could easily be 8%, though I warn investors to not get carried away and assume it will be 8% in an ongoing way, but plenty of investors will probably get carried and send the price very high.

Plus I think they're on track to significantly beat consensus EPS targets for the year. The things above are why the upside is so high when the stock price is under $7.5. The upside is still pretty high when the stock price is between $7.50 and $9 (which is why there were lots of people buying at $8 to $8.25) after the earnings release.

It's why stockholders were strongly against a Sports Direct take-over, and a few don't even like hearing about the topic. I don't think they have to worry though. They're in the early stages of their growth plan, and are making all the right decisions. They put together their 3-year growth plan in the fall and released it in November. They're only 6 months into a 3-year plan.

In this business, the lead times are long and whatever actions you take start to show up about 9 to 12 months later. For example, last fall they identified Pony as being an area of potential growth, and decided a re-launch of the brand was a good move.

During the winter, they developed a new product line for it and showed it to potential partners to line up a licensee. On the conference call, they said that have found a licensee and that the line will be released next quarter. Pony is a retro brand, and retro has become very in during the past months, particularly in footwear. So, this move is a smart one.

Note that Iconix's having eliminated over $600 million in debt in the last year or so should also start helping its PE multiple soon.

Next article

In the next article, I will cover a bunch of mid-sized details from the call: a couple negative and most positive. I will also cover a rather important item from the call which CFO David Jones said most investors don't understand. I agree with him because I've seen the same numerous times.

In a nutshell, the company is able to realize large-sized tax gains from the impairment charges it takes, which allows it to amortize intangible assets. Most investors react negatively when they see impairments, but the impairments are a big help. With the tax savings from them, the company's 2017 EPS will in effect be between $1.21 and $1.36, with a mid-point of $1.285.

That's 51 cents per share higher in 2017, which is 65% higher than the EPS metric that doesn't include tax savings. And it's real money that they save and that they can use for things like paying down debt.

Jones said he's heard lots of investors confused about the impairments at investor conferences. I assume he explained it to them, but I frankly think he should have explained it on an earnings call sooner than this because far more investors listen to earnings call than attend investor conferences.

To his credit, he said that because this financial metric is very important, he will now be including a version of the profit and loss statement each quarter that has all the major numbers with the tax savings included. In essence, they'll have the classic non-GAAP and GAAP sets of numbers, and they'll have a third set which is basically non-GAAP including tax savings from its amortization of intangible assets.

I think that's a great approach because it will cause investors to realize that the impairments are helping the company immensely; and also that the company is far more profitable than its classic non-GAAP numbers indicate. I think Jones still needs to explain it in more detail on a conference call because many investors need to understand the metric, how it works and why it matters.

In the next article, I will describe what the impairments are, and what they mean and don't mean for Iconix, including how the tax savings occur.

I'm also going to cover retail in general and how Iconix ties into it. To do some of your own reading about it, here is an in-depth report named "The State of Retail" that I highly recommend.

If you don't have time now, here's a short article that includes Matthew Boss, the JP Morgan retail analyst who has been the most bearish analyst on the retail sector for the last two years. Boss is Jim Cramer's favorite retail analyst. On the Mad Money show recently, Boss said that he's become bullish because the sector is going to do well in Q2 and even better in the second half.

JP Morgan has a satellite tracking system that tracks traffic to stores, and they also have a large team of people who visit stores weekly to view what they're doing. So they have among the best data.

If I have time, I'll also describe a couple of other upcoming catalysts that I haven't covered yet. But if I don't, I'll cover them in the article after the next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.