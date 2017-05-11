Point.360's (PTSX) CEO Haig Bagerdjian on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Point.360 (NASDAQ:PTSX)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Haig Bagerdjian - Chairman, President and CEO

John Schweizer - Vice President, Controller

Analysts

Operator

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Haig Bagerdjian.

Haig Bagerdjian

Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. With me is John Schweizer, our Vice President and Controller. Before we answer any questions you may have regarding the press release, I will ask John to discuss forward-looking statements and to briefly review the numbers that were given this morning in our press release. After, I will make few comments and we will open the lines for questions. John?

John Schweizer

Hi, good morning and thanks Haig. Certain statements in this conference call may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s projected revenues, earnings, and cash flow, the planned focus on internal and external growth, new markets, sales initiatives, steps to reduce costs, and improving customer service, and new business. Such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to the factors described in the Company’s SEC filings, the following among others could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this conference: Lower than expected new sales, operating income and earnings; less than expected growth; actions of competitors including business combinations, technological breakthroughs, new product offerings and promotional successes; the risks that anticipated new business may not occur or will be delayed; and general economic conditions that may be adversely impacted – impacting our business.

Hopefully, you’ve all seen the press release, so I’ll mention only a few items. Revenues for the third quarter were $6.7 million, compared to $8.9 million in last year's quarter. For the nine months ended March 31, 2017, revenues were $21.2 million, compared to $29.3 million last year.

Our third quarter’s gross margin was 18% of sales. SG&A expenses were about $3.4 million. We also recorded a $0.4 million impairment charge associated with the company's abandonment of the Movie Q business. In the nine month period, total operating costs have been reduced by 18% when compared to the same period last year.

Just sort of reminder that with respect to the unusual gain and last year’s nine month period, other income included $4.1 million, which represented the $6.8 million difference between the aggregate fair values assigned to the purchased assets of Modern VideoFilm, Inc. and the fair value of the common shares and the warrants given as consideration for the purchase, net of a $2.7 million deferred income tax benefit recorded in connection with the recognition of the gain. Haig?

Haig Bagerdjian

Thank you, John. And in the past, I will keep my comments brief to allow more time to answer your questions. As John mentioned, our revenues were at $6.7 million in third quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to $8.9 million in the last year's third quarter. While third quarter revenues represent an increase over the quarter ended December 31, ’17, nine months revenues were lower than expected due to one customer taking a portion of their business back in-house and loss of some future cost to the competition.

We just ended third quarter. We have seen increase in our localization, specialized quality control and TV Post. We are continuing to consolidate services among our two facilities to attract additional business. We also closed down our Movie Q business at the end of the most recent quarter, as the remaining as the remaining two store leases expired. We believe those moves will further contribute to the bottom line.

We are still experiencing pressure on our cash resources and continue to adjust our cost structure. Total operating costs have been reduced by $6.3 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal year when compared to last year. This includes 35% reduction in our operating costs.

Operator, I would like to address any questions that the conference participants have. So please open the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we do have a question from Stephen Lobo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Hi, good morning. Alan Steel was with your company for many years and I’ve listened to you and Alan many times in the conference calls. What was the reason for his departure?

Haig Bagerdjian

He’s desire to retire. Alan being with us long time and he is employed as a consultant. We are very - how I say, respectful of his decision and saddened that you know, he decided to spend more time with his aging mother.

But Alan has been you know, one of the keystones of our continued operations and control and management of the finances. So John is a steady hand, John being with the company for a long time and he's being you know, in the training program so to speak to become our CEO.

And I think you know, we are moving in that direction. Unfortunately that succession planning has to be altered just because as I indicated Alan decided to expedite his retirement even though he'd been the retirement age for the last two years, he was still part of the organization, training and advising, counselling John to take the helm to speak.

So John is our succession planning person and we will not be doing an external search for that job, but rather keep flowing [ph] Alan in a capacity of consultant and arming John with the capabilities that he needs to assume that role. So nothing in a way of disagreement or help whether age and the desire to spend more time with his ailing mother. She happened to be over 90 years old, so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks a lot. Post- Modern acquisition the balance sheet has weakened, the gross margin have maybe used, and losses are mounting and it looks like you are in punch [ph] situation right now, how confident are you for weathering this tough period?

Haig Bagerdjian

We are tight, but optimistic and have a game plan. We are executing the game plan, as indicated we have reduced our booking costs by 35% and we are doing things that are you know, basically got a dual throng approach.

We are hiring capable people that are effective in attracting new businesses to replace the businesses that are either unprofitable, abandoned or that are highly competitive and lower margin or simply competition can outbid us you know, and outperform in a sense as either because they are global player or they use a particular service as a loss leader in order to attract a bigger package.

So for those reasons we are investing on one hand, on the other hand we are looking ways to reduce the cash burn or negative margins and doing that we've been able to stabilize the business and increase the revenues.

We had an incredibly difficult time in this previous quarter. As I indicated in our previous phone call, November and December of 2016 were challenging because either a decision by competitors to postpone or not do certain services with us. We saw revenues really dip in at 16, 17 you know level per month and that obviously created humongous negative burn.

We have somewhat recovered. In the quarter we just reported, we saw numbers go up about two and you know, in the month of March we're about two to four. So you know it has been a recovery. We are seeing a decent growth in our localization, our TV Post and our high-end QC and we have every indications to count on the growth of it.

Obviously it's a balancing act trying to see and optimize our operating costs, at the same time find ways to invest in the areas that we see highest probability of growth and margin expansion.

So you know by no means it is easy task, but we believe that we have the game plan and methods to be able to achieve both and that's where we need to and reduce cost, where we have to and a combination of those two should be able to put us in a better life than we are today.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Haig. Those were the questions I had. And all the best for the upcoming quarters. Thank you.

Haig Bagerdjian

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Haig Bagerdjian

So thank you all the participants that are on the line but not asking questions. And thank you for asking questions, double thank you because more questions you ask more we’ll be able to give you the color on the numbers but we are looking forward talking to you in the near future when we have other events to report or quarterly reporting again. So thank you and have a wonderful day.

John Schweizer

Thanks. Have a good day.

Haig Bagerdjian

Operator, you can close the line.

Operator

And this does conclude today's program. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at any time.

