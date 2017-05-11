Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust's (CMLEF) CEO Michel Dallaire on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CMLEF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Michel Dallaire – Chief Executive Officer

Gilles Hamel – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sylvain Cossette – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Jonathan Kelcher – TD Securities

Heather Kirk – BMO Capital Markets

Matt Kornack – National Bank Financial

Michael Smith – RBC Capital Markets

Daniel Child – YTM Capital

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cominar First Quarter Results Conference Call.

Michel Dallaire

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to today's conference call where we will be discussing Cominar's financial result and highlight for the first quarter of 2017. The presentation for this call has been posted in both English and French in the Conference Call section of our Web site. In line with our disclosure principles, access to this call is open to the financial analysts, investors, the general public, and the media. However, the question period will only be open to financial analysts and investors.

Before we begin, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the material concerning forward-looking statements on Page 2 of the presentation. With me today to discuss our financial results and highlights are Sylvain Cossette and Gilles Hamel. Guy Charron, Michael Racine, Alain Dallaire, Jean Laramee, and Todd Bechard are also present with us.

Before we review our performance for the quarter, we have been proactive in implementing measures in the best interest of our REIT and stakeholders, while seeking to address our rating. Effectively since August '16, we raised $200 million of equity, the net proceeds of which were used to reduce debt. We reinstated our DRIP, which contributes approximately $70 million per year, and we sold an additional $100 million of properties, bringing total asset sales under our capital optimization program to $310 million. Our capital optimization program is now complete. As we had done in the past under our prior significant [indiscernible] and Canmarc acquisition, we have brought back our debt to GBV ratio to levels in existence prior to our Ivanhoe Cambridge acquisition.

We have also been very active on the leasing front, which Sylvain will now review. Sylvain?

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Michel, and good morning everyone. Firstly, moving on to page four, as mentioned by Michel, we have now completed our capital optimization program, which was an integral part of our debt reduction strategy. Under the program, which started in September of 2015, we sold an aggregate of 45 properties for total proceeds of $310 million. 10 of these properties were sold during the first quarter of 2017 for total proceeds of $93 million. Net proceeds from these sales were used to pay down debt.

The properties divested in the quarter include a single-tenant 635,000 square foot distribution center located at 400 Nugget in Scarborough, Ontario, a standalone Wal-Mart in Listowel, Ontario, and miscellaneous retail strip centers anchored by Jean Coutu in different regions of the Province of Quebec. These properties were divested at a weighted average cap rate of 6.9%. As a result of our successful capital optimization program, our debt ratio now stands at 52%, as Michel said, back to the level we were operating at prior to our Ivanhoe Cambridge acquisition of 2014.

Moving on to page five, on the organic growth front, our occupancy rate remains stable at 92.3%, while our average rental rates increased by 0.8% for renewed leases. In the quarter, we signed a significant 1.8 million square feet of new leases, slightly above our excellent new lease performance for Q1 of 2016. Our 2016 and early 2017 leasing efforts have pushed our committed leases for space not yet occupied to 1.7 million square feet, which will begin to contribute on a cash basis over the next five quarters. Included in the 1.7 million square feet are the results of our prior target leasing efforts. Future NOI growth is to be generated from our leasing efforts as we work our way back to an overall occupancy level more in line with our historical 94% level, which includes the finalization of our target leasing efforts.

During the quarter, we have successfully covered either through lease renewals or new leases 58.4% of all of our 2017 expiries. This solid performance, coming especially from new leases, underpins further improvements we are dissipating over 2017 and 2018 as our overall occupancy rate still has room to grow. Since the beginning of the year, our occupancy rate remains stable at 93% in the retail segment, while we experienced a slight decrease of 0.6% in the office segment. Our office segment was impacted by Calgary, mainly the anticipated departure of Shaw [ph].

Our industrial segment increased by 0.2%. Noteworthy, our Quebec City portfolio continues to perform strongly with 5% vacancy over the three asset classes, and a strong 5% step-up overall. This market represents nearly one-quarter of our NOI, and remains our primary development market.

On page six, I would like to provide a quick update on our efforts with respect to our former Target Canada premises. Our committed Target Canada space stands at 69%, with another 18% being 120,000 square feet in very advanced stages of discussion which we hope to have finalized over the next two quarters. This would result in 87% of the prior target spacing replaced with in place or committed tenants. In addition, we estimate that we are currently approximately 30,000 square feet short of achieving revenue breakeven point for Target leaving us with incremental revenue gains upon clearing this hurdle.

At Centre Laval, as a reminder in Q2 of 2016 we signed a lease with Sportium, which is part of the SAIL Plein Air Group for a 46,000 square foot store which will open in Q3 of 2017. In the quarter just ended, we signed a lease with the specialty health grocer, Avril for 30,000 square feet scheduled to open in Q2 of 2018.

We are also in meaningful discussions with the National leading retailer for 40,000 square feet of the remaining space for Q4 of 2018 which would leave us with 9000 square feet to deal with at this center. At Centre Les Rivières in Trois-Rivières, in this quarter we signed Linen Chest for a 13,900 square feet store which is scheduled to open at the beginning of Q3 of 2017 leaving us with 6000 square feet to deal with at this center.

At Place Longueuil, meaningful discussions are ongoing with the national leading retailer for 40,000 square feet which would be for a 2018 store opening, finally with respect to St. John’s, we recently signed a lease with NGA Human Resources a global leader in HR matters for 40,000 square feet with a Q3 of 2017 occupation. This leaves us with 67,000 square feet to go with early stage discussions in place for 40,000 square feet. Moving onto our development pipeline on Pages 7 and 8, we continue to make progress at Espace Bouvier, our multi-phased office and retail joint venture development in Quebec City, with respect to the 83,000 office component we are in discussion with two potential tenants for 10,500 square feet in the aggregate which would increase our occupancy rates from 57% to 70%.

We are also in the midst of finalizing a commitment with three retail tenants for 28,000 square feet in total which will allow us to launch in the near future the construction of two additional retail buildings totaling 95,000 square feet. Staying in Laval, our 118,000 square foot office development at 3055 Saint Martin is now 75% leased with another 17,000 square feet under discussion which would bring our occupancy rate to 89% over the next quarter itself.

During the quarter, we started to develop a new commercial complex located in Highway 40, one of the main arteries of Quebec City, which will be developed around the new 340,000 square foot IKEA store announced in the fall of 2016. This commercial complex of approximately 415,000 square feet, excluding the IKEA store, will be comprised of 14 buildings of various sizes. The first phases will be delivered in the third quarter of 2018 in proximity with the opening of the IKEA store.

I will now ask Gilles to discuss our financial results in further detail. Gilles?

Gilles Hamel

Thank you, Sylvain, and good morning, everyone. On Page 9, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016, operating revenues for the quarter were $217 million decreased by 3.1% and net operating income of $107 million decreased by 6.7%. Recurring FFO for the quarter totaled $61 million, recurring AFFO totaled $62.5 million and recurring ACFO totaled $63 million. Cash flow provided by operating activities were decreased by $3 million to $36 million. These decreases are primarily attributable to the sale of income producing properties completed on our capital acquisition program in 2016 and Q1 of 2017 totaling $210 million.

Moving on to Page 10; for a quarter ended March 31, 2017 our same-property portfolio NOI decreased by 3.5% to $106 million. Broken down by market segment for the first quarter of 2017 retail same property NOI decreased by 1.8% and office by 6.9% while industrial increased by 1%. For 2017 we expect same property portfolio NOI growth in the 1% to 2% range excluding the Target settlement.

On Page 12, you will find a summary of our financing activities for the first quarter of 2017. Two highlights $150 million of new mortgages and the current DRIP participation rate of 25.5%. System by our DRIP our ACFO cash payout ratio stood at 94.7% at quarter end. On Page 13 at quarter end our debt ratio decreased to 52%. As mentioned earlier on the call by Sylvain our debt ratio was currently back to the level we opened it at prior to our acquisition of 2014. As of March 31, 2017 our insurance coverage ratio was 2.60 to 1 and our unencumbered asset full stood at $3.5 billion representing 1.59 times senior unsecured invest and unless outstanding well above our 1.30 covenant level.

Moving on to Page 14; you will find the details of our financial position quarter end total assets stood at $8.3 billion. Senior unsecured debentures stood at $2 billion and mortgages payables to the $2.1 billion. Our liquidity stood at $505.5 million which employee covers our upcoming 250 million June unsecured debenture maturity. This completes our financial overview for the first quarter of 2017.

I will now turn the mike back to Michel.

Michel Dallaire

Thank you, Gilles. Before concluding I wish to raise the rate that over the last eight quarter, our in place occupancy rate has been impacted by the bankruptcy of target and several other retailer and in the office segment by the federal government policy of consolidating and reducing their space requirement and at what area. Very disparate our leasing teams have made enormous efforts and really seen this space left vacant.

Today 1.7 million square feet of our portfolio has been leased under new leases, with our clients commencing to pay rents over the next five quarters, representing approximately an additional $30 million of NOI.

During that period, our annual payout ratio will be temporarily above 100% while our annual cash payout ratio will be approximately 80%. In a sense the rents, that will be received in coming quarters often occupancy of these premises [indiscernible] the sustainability of our distribution at current level.

Finally, we expect that our payout ratio will improve overtime and we were below 100% as we pursue our leasing plan to get back to historical occupancy levels and as the full NOI contribution from prior leasing for us is realized. Thank you for your participation in this call.

I will now turn mike back to the operator for the question period.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Jonathan Kelcher at TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning.

Michel Dallaire

Good morning.

Jonathan Kelcher

First, just on the NOI, the 3.5% decline you had in same property list [ph], and I guess you did reiterate you expect 1% to 2% for the year this year. Was that in line with your internal forecast or expectations?

Michel Dallaire

Yes, Jonathan. The 3.5 -- minus 3.5 growth in the same property NOI this quarter is exactly what we have expected in our budget. So we have mentioned the last quarter we have mentioned and the first quarter we will have a negative growth, it is exactly where we are at today 3.5%. We have also mentioned that we will stay with a negative growth during Q2 and we will, it will come back other than in Q4 and Q3 and probably say also in Q4 that we reiterate our guidance between 1% and 2% for the full year.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, that's very helpful and just on the target that it says just so I'm clear on that, you said you need at least another 30,000 to be revenue neutral. Is that before or after the 120,000 that occur in period?

Michel Dallaire

That's before, Jonathan, it just add into our current in price level. If we take our current in price percentage, you add 30,000 square feet; you get to the neutral revenue.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So you will very much expect to be neutral in a couple of quarters by the end of this year for sure?

Michel Dallaire

More than neutral.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks.

Michel Dallaire

May be positive.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay.

Michel Dallaire

The 103,000 will bring us into the positive zone.

Jonathan Kelcher

Yes personally yes for sure. Got it. And then, the $1.4 million decline in NOI in Calgary, was that the [indiscernible] the whole number there or was there anything else?

Michel Dallaire

It's about three quarters I think.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Thank you. Next question will be from Heather Kirk at BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Heather Kirk

What's your plan which was back to the upcoming unsecured potential maturity?

Michel Dallaire

Yes, Heather, our plan is as I mentioned, it was mentioned during the presentation. We actually have $500 million of liquidity and there are actual credit facility, so our plan is to the $250 million will be reimburse or repaid by actual exiting credit facility.

Heather Kirk

Okay. So, no FRN or short-term debt plan for that?

Michel Dallaire

No.

Heather Kirk

Okay. In terms of the NOI just I think and I'm sorry I missed it the very start of the call. So you mentioned $1.7 million square feet. I thought you said $13 million of NOI over that five quarters, was that correct?

Michel Dallaire

Not 13, 30 $30 million, three zero.

Heather Kirk

Okay. And how in terms of how we should be thinking about bringing that on can you just give us some guidance in terms of the timing of how that comes on from a cash perspective over the next five quarters?

Michel Dallaire

It will be progressively over the next five quarter beginning in Q2 with a small kick-in and progressively the amount increased quarter-by-quarter until Q2 '18 for a full $30 million in back half at the end of Q2 '16.

Heather Kirk

So the ramp up should be relatively smooth, is that what you are expecting.

Michel Dallaire

Yes, it's not linear; it's more back-ended.

Heather Kirk

Okay. Thank you. Also in terms of same property NOI, is that at all affected by any non-cash items or is that on a cash basis?

Michel Dallaire

There is no non-cash item in the same property NOI. No, I mean the same property NOI is exactly at minus 3.5 percent is exactly where we expect them to be, not a surprise, it's right on our budget.

Heather Kirk

Okay. And just in terms of the -- I just want to get your thoughts in terms of the you know, payout ratio and the CAPEX reserve, you instituted the REALpac guidelines and I'm just would like to get some color on what went into the determination of the reserves and given that the large spread between the total spend and the reserve [indiscernible]?

Michel Dallaire

Well, first of all, actively we adopted this quarter the white paper assumed by REALpac on AFFO and ACFO. The impact of it on AFFO first was this slight, very slight increase in our AFFO because in primary years, we use to deduct in our AFFO calculation. We used to deduct amortization for different financing charge and also the amortization of the fair value of our debt and we also in prior years added back the compensation expense which is for the long-term - on the long-term incentive program; meaning the non-cash compensation expense. On the new standardized definition of AFFO, it's those two adjustments are not done anymore. So the impact about it on 2016 is only $0.01 for the full year, so it's attraction on the same per core. So it's a slight increase.

Regarding the CAPEX, we also adopt the definition in the spirit that the REALpac tender. CapEx are reflecting in our AFFO calculation are the actual amount. There is the difference as mentioned by in REALpac there is a difference between CapEx intrude for maintaining the revenues and the rating capacity versus CapEx for revenue commencing capacity. So despite of the extension between maintaining versus revenue enhancing we have already done back in prior years. So we are just…

Heather Kirk

I guess what I'm trying to understand is there is this question, I think that is under the debt of the recommendation at what goes into the revenue enhancing bucket versus what doesn't and I'm just trying to better understand, sort of where you draw the line and how you define those two buckets. So what would make that leasing cost or CapEx to the revenue enhancing versus?

Michel Dallaire

Let me give you an example, for instance, if we do need a major [indiscernible] there it will be considering considered for the maintenance of the revenue generating capacity. So it will be in our actual amounts which are deducted in our AFFO. If we do a revamping of a food court, it will be mostly considered the revenue enhancing and generating capacity and it will be excluded from the AFFO reconsolidation as mentioned and interpreted by REALpac.

Heather Kirk

Okay. So, things that are more structural in nature would go into sustaining where…

Michel Dallaire

Yes, make sure it does exclude in more the nature of repairs is included in the deduction. Regarding the provision for leaving cost meaning finance improvement and broker's commission, the amount that we are included in our calculation are based on actual amount but are amortized over the [technical difficulty]. We know that we are included in our calculation are based on actual amount but amortized over the term of the lease, when we include tenant improvement or when we pay brokers fees it is because we are signing new lease, the new lease will be income generating over a certain terms of the number of years and we amortized those actual amount incurred on the same term of release which I'm sure perfect matching between the revenue and the expenses.

Heather Kirk

Thanks very much.

Thank you. Next question will be from Matt Kornack at National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just noticed in this quarter that your unencumbered assets declined by fair bit I assume that was with regards to your mortgage financing, how do you look at unencumbered assets I know you have the test but do you think you'll see that level continue to trend down or would you like to keep it at current levels?

Gilles Hamel

I would say Matt we see this actual level to remain stable. We are I would say comfortable at this level and we see it as being stable over the next quarter.

Matt Kornack

Okay, with regards to occupancy now granted there's a big spread between economic in place but retail has rebounded at least on a portion of the committed space, industrial has done well, office the trend is in the other direction just wondering do you see continued deterioration in office occupancy or will we start to see at least the committed numbers turnaround on that front and do you expect further sort of committed improvements on the retail front as well?

Gilles Hamel

First of all Matt we expect the office portfolio to start ramping up gradually, we work our way back towards our historical level of 94 the office component needs to kick in, so we expect favourable movement over the coming quarters in that segment. In the office sector for example in Montreal we on lease renewals, we are seeing step-ups last quarter very close to 2%, so that's positive.

So we're also seeing demand and the demand we have in the New Montreal segment that we've been measuring, we've been focusing on demand in the suburban market. And we have roughly in excess of 200,000 square feet under discussion in that market and that's where we've been hurting a bit more. So we're happy with the demand we see there, the other - the other component also is the Ottawa market which hurt us in the prior quarters as Michel mentioned. And we had a punctual departure at Canada, we had two single tenants who vacated two buildings in Canada, one was for consolidation of their space, they reverted into their own building and the other tenant was just downsizing economic downsizing EBITDA operations but we are currently in discussion for one of those buildings in its entirety and we're dealing with the other building on a multi-tenant basis. We have as we speak we have roughly 220,000 square feet under discussion in the Ottawa market; combination of the Centre Business District and Canada. So, we're seeing favourable movement as we go forward.

Matt Kornack

So if you had to characterize it sounds like suburban Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary their occupancy issues, Downtown Montreal still fairly strong and Quebec City strong it's not fair to say.

Gilles Hamel

I wish 95% of my portfolio was in Quebec City, Quebec City we have 5% vacancy, we have step-ups I mean we have close to 8% step-ups in industrial, 5% in office in Quebec City and retail we're starting to see the uptick. So Quebec City, when you look at office and industrial, it's just fantastic, we are short industrial space in Quebec City, we are working on that and trying to address that issue internally right know we have demand in excess of 400,000 square feet for industrial space in the Quebec City marketplace, which we're having difficulty addressing.

So it's a very healthy market in the Centre Business District, Michael our occupancy rates around 94%, 95% over 95% in the Montreal Centre Business District, so we have very tight numbers in our asset base there. So we're our emphasis really Matt is to focus on obviously retaining our solidity of our numbers in Quebec City and the Centre Business District in Montreal, our emphasis is really the suburban market of Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary we like everyone else we have to ride out the storm.

Matt Kornack

And then just quickly on renewal spreads, they are a little lower this quarter and has been bumping around a bit, how do you see that developing obviously in lower occupancy markets, you have to be aggressive but do you think that will trend up over time are we end for lower levels for a while here?

Michel Dallaire

No, I remain I think they'll remain fairly. Fairly stable I think the, if I break them down by my market Quebec I have no reason to believe that the numbers have been stepped up have been historically consistent in those ranges and no reason to believe that Quebec has any volatility Montreal our central business district numbers are, our occupancy numbers are strong so we're not maintaining an aggressive leasing policy and we have little lease turnover in the central business district area. So it's really as we seek to address the suburban market we will need to maintain our aggressive leasing policy in that market which could have been an impact on step-ups. With respect to auto, we still have a couple of Public Works leases to work through and 2012 leases so we read the tail end of those leases.

And when those leases come up or when you I do expect that you will need to maintain an aggressive leasing policy for those leases so the two areas where outside of Calgary which I think everyone is very familiar with the context of two areas where I can see as maintaining an aggressive leasing policy is that much else suburban market and the Ottawa market. And but once again Ottawa it's centered not as a market issue I think it's really as we worked out our last public order leases.

Matt Kornack

And sorry, when do those comes to just for clarity?

Michel Dallaire

Michael.

Gilles Hamel

Yes.

Michel Dallaire

We bring new some in 2017 and we have really coming up early 2018.

Gilles Hamel

Now for just for this quarter of I'm just give you some guidance we experience little bit less than 9% negative step ups in the Ottawa market that was primarily attributable to the public two leases.

The public work leases are in our portfolio they are big leases so, they.

Michel Dallaire

They have been renewed.

Gilles Hamel

They have been renewed that's the important price.

Matt Kornack

Okay, thanks guys.

Thank you. Next question will be from Michael Smith at RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Smith

Thank you, and good morning. My question is do you have a plan in place to review to, re address the negative outlook on your credit rating from DBRS negative outlook?

Michel Dallaire

Yes, we have been proactive and that by Michael we met with them many times and our annual review is upcoming in the next month or so we will have more used following the upcoming annual reviews. We don't have anything else.

Michael Smith

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

Michel Dallaire

Okay, thank you, Michael.

Operator

Your next question will be from David Crystal [ph] at [indiscernible] Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good morning guys.

Michel Dallaire

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So just wanted to clarify, is your headline occupancy figure and in place or committed number, the 92.3%?

Michel Dallaire

It is committed numbers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, I guess returning to your longer term 94% occupancy would entailed another million square feet or so of incremental leasing, correct?

Michel Dallaire

I thought it's the delta between 92.3 and 94 of 44.1 million square feet.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, okay fair enough. So, you do have a timeline to return to that occupancy or how do you look at that?

Michel Dallaire

We look at back over the next part of the year, year and half something where if that where we are 18 months, 12 to 18 months.

Unidentified Analyst

12 to 18 months, okay. Thanks. And just I guess further on the, on the credit rating in DBRS commentary I think they indicated last August that they'd like to see debt to EBITDA in the low nines right now. It's in the call it high nines, given that this $30 million of incremental NOI is going to be phased in over the next five quarters or so how do you look at that rating or how do you think DBRS will look at your current net debt to EBITDA versus where you're likely to be in year and half and year and a quarter?

Michel Dallaire

I cannot comment for DBRS but we gave in both number we have our annual reviewed is coming up so, we have to stick with them again.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And on your numbers are by your forecast would you likely get into the low nines by mid 2018 once the 1.7 million square feet of leases hit?

Michel Dallaire

You should look at it different lead that, this is related to the increasing the NOI but also we have can give some information related to our new development and what can be the impact on a pro forma basis of the new development also so, this is exactly where we are going.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, fair enough. And turning to new developments; on the new retail development in Quebec City, given challenges in the retail space, have you reached significant pre-leasing at the side or to what extent does a guest carrying forward on all faces of the development require pre-leasing activity?

Michel Dallaire

Well, as you know, IKEA announced that couple of months ago and since that time there is a lot of demand for spaces, and that development will be in phases. So we will not start any phases without the new pre-leasing. So -- and as it is 14 buildings, so we anticipate that will build the first two building for the third quarters of 2018, but we have to complete into finalize the pre-leasing for each building before we're going to start there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, right. That's great. I'll turn it back.

Michel Dallaire

Honesty, IKEA brings a lot of demand for [indiscernible]. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. Next question will be from Daniel Child at YTM Capital. Please go ahead.

Daniel Child

Yes, hello, thank you. I was wondering if you could tell me what your projected debt to EBITDA will be at the end of this fiscal year.

Michel Dallaire

You mean for 2017?

Daniel Child

Yes.

Michel Dallaire

Around 10.

Daniel Child

And then what about at the end of Q2 2018?

Michel Dallaire

We don't have that. Yes, it is stable where we're actually at 9.8.

Daniel Child

9.8 for Q2 of '18?

Michel Dallaire

Yes.

Daniel Child

Okay. And then debt to cap projected for Q4 '17 and Q2 '18 as well?

Michel Dallaire

Really stable, where we are actually at 53.4%.

Daniel Child

Okay, thank you.

Michel Dallaire

Thanks, Child.

Thank you. Next question will be from Alex [indiscernible] Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Without a question, with respect to DBRS and also with respect to your long-term objective considering your recent equity ratio, your development pipeline, how committed are you to your -- let's say, BBB minus investment rating? Thank you.

Michel Dallaire

Well, first of all, we are very committed to our rating. Since last August, we issued [indiscernible] we completed our sale of some assets who deliberates, and we bring back our debt level to the level where we were before we completed the [indiscernible] transaction at the end of 2014. So we are very committed on that rating. And what was your other question, sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it was more with respect again to considering your leverage going forward, and also your long-term objective with your development program, is there -- were there any other actions that you would take to reach DBRS targets or any other targets?

Michel Dallaire

So debt to capital target is 53, and I believe we are in that range. The development program will be financed by the [indiscernible] DRIP program last fall, and the DRIP program will generate roughly a $70 million per year, and DRIP program is a good tool to fuel and finance our development program on an ongoing basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Michel Dallaire

So that's where we would see it for the development. The equity will come gradually over time from the DRIP program.

Unidentified Analyst

And maybe last one with respect to the secured debt levels, is there any actions that you would -- or further actions of you would take in that's regard?

Michel Dallaire

You mean to lower the secured debt to total debt?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's right.

Michel Dallaire

Well, it's something we're looking at, but as you know, to get there, we need to be able for issue unsecured debenture at some point.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Michel Dallaire

So, first of all, we have to go through the annual review with DBRS, it's the next following step. We definitely are looking to reduce the [indiscernible] total debt ratio, but to get there we need to be able to issue debentures. So that's really connected.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you very much.

Michel Dallaire

Okay.

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And at this time, Michel Dallaire, we have no other questions registered, sir.

Michel Dallaire

So, thank you once again for taking part of this conference call, and have a nice day. We're going to talk to you in August.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed conclude your conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending. And at this time, we do ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have yourself a great day.

