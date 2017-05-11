How Should Apple Utilize Its Cash Hoard?

Thanks to its near-perfect execution, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has accumulated a record amount of cash. To be sure, as per its recent quarterly report, the tech giant has $67 B in cash and $190 B in investments for a total of $257 B of cash and equivalents. As a result, there is great dispute in the investment community on the most profitable use of this amount of cash. In this article, I will analyze which is the optimal use for the shareholders.

First of all, this amount of cash is unprecedented. To be sure, it is greater than the GDP of about 4/5 of all the countries in the world. If that amount was the GDP of a single country, that country would be the 44th in the global rank. To provide further perspective, the amount is enough to pay off about 70% of the outstanding debt of Greece and hence it would be sufficient to put an end to the Greek drama if it were used for that purpose.

On the other hand, investors should realize that this is not free cash. Apple cannot use most of this cash for dividends and share repurchases, as it would have to incur a heavy tax to repatriate it and distribute it to its shareholders. Therefore, the company has taken on a great amount of debt for these uses while it maintains most of its cash overseas. More specifically, the company currently has total liabilities of $200 B. Therefore, its net cash (as per Buffett, net cash = total cash + receivables - total liabilities) currently stands at $69 B. While this is a record amount of net cash, it is much lower than the $257 B mentioned above and hence the amount that Apple should find a profitable use for is much less than the one used in all the media discussions.

In other words, if Apple spends the full amount of $257 B mentioned in all the market discussions, it will end up having net debt of $200 B. On the other hand, if it spends only $69 B, then it will end up having zero debt, which lies on the other extreme, as extremely few companies have no debt. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that Apple will spend an intermediate amount, somewhere in the $100-150 B range, given that its cash hoard keeps growing at a rate of approximately $50 B per year (excluding dividends and share repurchases). Of course Apple will be able to spend that amount only if the US government implements a 10% repatriation tax holiday, as per its promise.

Reinvest in the business

Some investors suggest that Apple should reinvest the cash in its business. However, shareholders of Apple is already likely reinvesting the maximum amount it can on its business. With such an immense cash hoard, the company certainly does not reject any projects with promising returns. Therefore, reinvestment in the business is not an option, as the company has already maximized the amount it spends on its business, at the current time. It is the amount that remains after the R&D expenses that Apple should find a use for.

Major acquisition

There has been widespread speculation that Apple may consider executing a major acquisition, such as that of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). However, in my opinion, this is extremely unlikely. To be sure, these two companies currently enjoy extremely rich valuations. Tesla has a market cap of $53 B even though it is expected to lose money this and next year. Netflix is currently trading at 154 times this year's expected earnings and 84 times next year's earnings. Even worse, Apple would have to pay a generous premium above the market price to carry out such an acquisition.

Therefore, such an acquisition would be extremely expensive and it would take too many years only to breakeven. After an 8-year bull run and with the market at all-time highs, this is certainly not the right time for such acquisitions. The management of Apple is exemplary and hence it will certainly avoid wasting the huge cash pile on low-return endeavors. Investors should also keep in mind that the business culture of Apple is entirely different from that of all the other companies and hence it would be really challenging to combine the cultures of two different large companies.

Special dividend

Some analysts think that Apple may distribute a special dividend to reward its shareholders. However, in my opinion, this is highly unlikely. More specifically, the company has accumulated a record amount of cash thanks to its unparalleled success during the last decade. I do not believe that the company will spend the product of its decade-long success on a single day.

Moreover, a special dividend will provide cash to the current shareholders but will not have any contribution in the future performance of the stock. In addition, the amount of the special dividend will be taxed twice; once upon the repatriation of funds by the company and once before it ends up in the pocket of the shareholders (unless their dividends are exempted from tax). Consequently, a special dividend will disrupt the virtuous cycle of compounding and hence it is a really unattractive option, which the management of Apple is unlikely to choose.

Share repurchases

Given that the above options are unattractive, the only reasonable use for the cash hoard is in aggressive share repurchases. Some investors may claim that the stock currently has a price that is 6 times its book value and hence share repurchases are remarkably expensive. However, the book value has lagged the stock performance due to the aggressive share repurchases in recent years. Therefore, given that the stock is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 17, which is reasonable, share repurchases make the most sense among all the options.

The management of Apple seems to fully agree with this view, as it has been implementing an aggressive buyback program during the last 4 years. In fact, during the last 4 years, the company has generated $260 B in operating cash flows and has returned $45 B in dividends and $133 B in share repurchases to its shareholders. To make a long story short, the company has been spending its excess cash flows on dividends and aggressive share repurchases, though its generous distributions have still been insufficient to prevent the accumulation of a huge cash pile. The management has obviously chosen to execute share repurchases thanks to their compounding effect on future earnings per share and the reasonable valuation of the stock, particularly given its promising prospects.

In reference to the optimal rate of share repurchases, I totally agree with the management, which does not spend all the cash on buybacks and thus preserves a great amount for potential rough periods in the future. Despite the unparalleled success of Apple, investors should keep in mind that the tech sector has the fiercest competition, as the most brilliant minds continuously compete to deliver the next breakthrough as fast as possible. This is actually one of the major reasons that Buffett used to abstain from tech stocks. Another proof for the markedly fast-changing nature of the tech sector is the fact that Apple almost went bankrupt two decades ago. Therefore, the management of Apple is absolutely right in preserving a great amount of cash for the next downturn, whenever that arrives.

It is also worth noting that International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had grown consistently for many years but its earnings finally peaked 5 years ago. The company spent excessive amounts on share repurchases during 2012-2014 in order to offset its deteriorating results but those buybacks were executed at elevated stock prices and hence they hardly enhanced shareholder value. During the last 3 years, the stock has plunged but the company has reduced its share repurchases from about $13 B per year to $4 B per year. It is needless to say that the shareholders would have been in much better shape if the company had preserved most of its cash to repurchase its shares at the current depressed levels. Therefore, there is merit in preserving a significant amount of cash for a potential downturn instead of spending all the cash on share buybacks during good times.

Finally, the shareholders of Apple should realize that the cash hoard of the company is not useless while it remains idle. Instead it strongly supports the stock price thanks to the optionality it provides to the company. A stock that has a great variety of options is priced much more favorably than a stock that has no options. Moreover, if the stock of Apple plunged, the company would be able to repurchase a great portion of its shares and thus boost its earnings per share. That would ultimately result in a rebound of the stock price. Therefore, the cash pile offers great support to the stock price and it is one of the major reasons that the stock is not likely to plunge even in a temporary downturn, like the one experienced three years ago.

Conclusion

The shareholders of Apple should not expect a major acquisition or a special dividend because that would be poor use of the cash hoard and the management is too smart to resort to such an option. The company is likely to continue to aggressively repurchase its shares while it will also keep preserving a great amount of cash for a potential future downturn. In addition, preservation of a huge cash pile greatly supports the stock price thanks to the wide variety of options it provides. Therefore, the shareholders should not feel anxious while the cash keeps accumulating.