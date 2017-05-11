Traders are using this bullish price move to sell down the rest of their long positions.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +45 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.301 Tcf. This compares to the +58 Bcf change last year and +73 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 23 traders and analysts pegged the average at +53 Bcf, with a range between +49 Bcf and +65 Bcf. We expected 55 Bcf and were higher than the consensus. We were off by 10 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record, we are currently 16 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.301 Tcf storage figure while consensus is off by 7 Bcf. Estimate for this week was too high as we updated premium subscribers yesterday that Salt storage readings indicated 1 Bcf/d lower than our estimate. Our original assumption of 48 Bcf was closer to the reported figure, but the revision in production resulted in us ultimately revising our figure to 55 Bcf.

Looking at this report, the storage report surprised traders as bullish price action followed the positive beat. However, traders are looking to sell completely out of long positions on the back of this rally. Fundamentals have not justified the latest move up, and prices will likely reverse and remain rangebound over the next several weeks. We also warned on Monday that the record net-long positioning makes the possibility of a big near-term correction possible. Caution is advised.

Fundamentals continue to support a price above $3.15/MMBtu, and if you want to receive more detailed updates of natural gas fundamentals along with trader commentary, please sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.