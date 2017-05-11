It's So Easy

It is an increasing comment point being made in the financial news media as of late. The European and Japanese economies are showing signs of notably improving economic growth that in some respects is outpacing that of the United States. This is fantastic and long overdue for those across the European continent and in Japan that have been struggling with below trend growth for so many years. But the question remains. What has been driving this growth outperformance? And is it sustainable?

Flying High Again . . .

Both the European and Japanese economy have been showing signs of improvement in recent quarters. Europe in particular has been a shining star with economic readings that have repeatedly exceeded expectations. And the long struggling Japan economy is also showing signs of improvement with output growth expanding at a solid year-over-year pace and the unemployment rate at two decade lows.

The improving strength of these economies is reflected in the currency hedged stock price performance relative to the United States (NYSEARCA:SPY). For while the S&P 500 Index is higher by a solid +16% since last July, both European (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) and Japanese (NYSEARCA:DXJ) stocks have advanced far more impressively in excess of +30%.

. . . At Least For Now

Are these economic and market gains both on an absolute basis and relative to the U.S. sustainable? I certainly hope so, as it would imply that the global economy is finally on the mend after so many years of unevenness during the post crisis period.

The Key Test

But here is the critical test. One critically key factor differentiates the European (NYSEARCA:IEV) and Japanese (NYSEARCA:EWJ) economies from the United States. Since the start of 2015, the U.S. Federal Reserve had ended the last of its quantitative easing programs and its balance sheet has been flat ever since. Put more simply, the flow of growth and stock price charging liquidity by the United States into its economy was over. Does it still flow in indirectly from other parts of the world? Absolutely, but the Fed's spigot has been shut off for some time now.

At the same exact time at the start of 2015, both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan began taking their balance sheet expansion into overdrive. Put more simply, just as the Fed was getting out of the stimulus game, the ECB and the BOJ were doubling down.

In the case of Europe, they began nearly doubling their balance sheet starting in early 2015 after an extended period of contracting since the start of 2013. This may help explain why the European economy had been lagging in recent years.

As for the Bank of Japan, they took what was already a super aggressive more than doubling of their balance sheet and doubled down again on top of that beginning at the start of 2015.

It's So Easy, Maybe Too Easy

Knowing that it takes up to nine months to as many as two years for the effects of changes in monetary policy to fully work their way through an economy and its financial markets, it is very likely that the primary reason explaining why the European and Japanese economies are showing signs of improvement and that their markets are outperforming the United States by such a healthy margin.

But before I go backing up the truck and pouring into long-term allocations to European (BATS:EZU) and Japanese stocks, an important point must be carefully considered.

Ultra simulative monetary policy has a meaningful influence in making an economy and its markets appear to be doing much better than they actually are. In many respects, it has similar effects to feeding a person pixie sticks. They may run around with what looks like tremendous energy for a spell. But once the sugar high wears off, they may be left bonked out on the sofa for the rest of the afternoon without some sustainable underlying nutrients to go along with it.

So when initiating or managing an allocation to European or Japanese equities, one must consider in the risk evaluation process how these markets are likely to hold up once these stimulative forces are withdrawn.

Why is this important today? Because just as the financial media has grabbed hold of this Europe and Japan outperforming narrative as of late, both the ECB and BOJ as well as the various fiscal policy players that influence these central banks remain in the cross hairs over winding down their respective stimulus programs sooner rather than later. We have already seen some pausing to the expansion of the BOJ balance sheet in recent months, while the calls for the end of ECB stimulus from the likes of the Germans and Dutch has been vocal in recent weeks.

The Bottom Line

The end of stimulus in either of these regions in not necessarily imminent, and even if stimulus were to end tomorrow the effects will still take months to work its way through their respective economies.

But for those considering piling into these markets, it is important to understand all of the elements that have been driving stocks higher in Europe and Japan to date and whether and by how much some of these elements are likely to continue going forward. Moreover, while European and Japanese markets have been rising as of late thanks to recently good economic news, the economies and stocks in both of these regions have historically demonstrated themselves to be far more uneven in their performance given the tailwind of monetary stimulus versus their U.S. counterparts that simply cannot seem to get enough of the stuff no matter where in the world it is coming from.

So just as the higher interest rate, strong dollar play seemed like an absolute slam dunk to many just a few months ago at the end of 2016, beware of going all in on the idea that European and Japanese equities are the easy slam dunk going forward today. This is not to say that they may not continue to do well, but it's never as easy as it first appears.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.